British FT Positive Review for Two Climate Skeptic Books

The British Financial Times, like most British mainstream media, normally takes a radical green pro climate action stance. So it is a pleasant change to see the FT arguing against accepting every wild climate claim at face value.
Are cooler heads needed on climate change?
Two controversial authors take aim at the scare stories — and puncture a few myths on the way.
Jonathan Ford YESTERDAY
There was a time not long ago when one of the visual metaphors of choice for our planet’s sombre future was a sad looking polar bear standing on a fast-diminishing ice floe. As carbon emissions belched into the atmosphere, rising temperatures were devouring the bears’ icy habitat and threatening their starvation.
Yet there was something wrong with this picture. There was no real evidence that polar bear numbers were collapsing. According to estimates compiled by the Polar Bear Specialist Group, part of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, bear numbers have actually been going up — from roughly 15,000 in 1970 to about 26,500 today.
It’s a fallacy explored by Bjorn Lomborg in his book, False Alarm. The main threat to polar bears was not changing climate, he claims, but (now curbed) wild hunting. “If we want to protect [polar bears], rather than dramatically reducing carbon dioxide emissions to try to tweak temperatures over many decades with a clearly uncertain impact . . . our first step should be to stop shooting them,” he writes.
Lomborg’s is one of two books that set out to challenge what one might call “climate miserabilism”. The other is Apocalypse Never by Michael Shellenberger, an American environmentalist turned pro-nuclear campaigner. They explore the way in which climate policy is increasingly shaped by emotive, alarmist and sometimes misleading messages.
Many will take issue with some of the detailed arguments. Is the Paris agreement really as expensive as Lomborg says? Are extreme weather events really the phantoms that both authors claim?
But these books provide a corrective to many of the green assumptions that dominate the media. And if they make the world a little more questioning of the next polar bear story, that is no bad thing.Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/93d6353c-9ab1-4bd9-86bb-7d77aab44dde
The books covered by the FT review are False Alarm by Bjorn Lomborg and Apocalypse Never by Michael Shellenberger.
I don’t want to get too excited. Even The Guardian occasionally publishes stories which contradict their usual green narratives. But just maybe FT is starting to notice that some of their audience is getting fed up with reading a constant stream of tired green negativity, day after day.
Even mainstream media eventually have to see that the sky is not falling.
Even mainstream media eventually have to see that the Emperor is wearing no clothes.
Even mainstream media eventually have to see that the boy has cried wolf once too often.
There is a limit to how much bovine excrement they know we can swallow.
Even Goebbels knew that you could only fool some of the people all of the time. The FT may be begining to see that some of the people are not being fooled and that it needs to have some attention paid to other groups for the sake of financial balance.
Interestingly the issue of weather extremes increasing and Hurricanes gaining strength might be undergoing a slight of hand in the measurements.
The last one, Sally, was being repeatedly reported as a Cat2 storm as it approached Alabama
This was the first paragraph in the WAPO article
I was watching the storms progression on the GOES satellite website.
The first striking thing I noticed as it approached shore was the disorganization of the central core…the eye vanished. (Curious…How many Cat2 storms have no eye?)
The next thing I noted was the ground level wind speeds weren’t being measured at 100+ MPH at any site I could locate. Even the EARTHdotNULSCHOOLdotNET website showed surface winds barely at Cat1 speeds. I had to adjust the altitude to the 700mb level (10,000′) before wind speeds approached Cat2 status.
I met someone at a party last night who takes Attenboroughs doom-porn stories seriously. She was almost ranting, as I quietly tried to reassure she with some simple facts that what we are experiencing is well within normal variation for the planet.
She wouldnt listen though. But the she is very left wing…..
The Great Extinction myth is challenged, accidentally, by the work of palaeontologist Donald Prothero back in 1999, before climate change became the Big Thing. He studied the megafauna of North America over 50 million years and his interest was mainly the lack of evidence for adaptive evolution. But he also writes:
I’ve not seen this interesting finding used in a climate change context, but it would be worth asking David Attenborough, with his great interest in fossils, what makes 2020 so much more deadly already than the far greater climate changes of the past.
Left and right have nothing to do with climate change…
and I think that the second lowest Arctic sea ice minimum, record temps and fires in Siberia, the heatwave and fires on Us West Coast and the many other extreme climate events of 2020 show a move towards an extreme of normal variation for the planet.
A very interesting development. These two authors are on the Index for all climate alarm sites. If you can find someone even admitting that they have read either on Real Climate or Ars Technica or similar sites, you’ll find the usual woke denunciations immediately following.
They will not even have to say they agree with anything in them. Simply to admit to having read them makes anyone automatically a card-carrying member of the Anti-Party Clique aka climate deniers and will trigger denunciation as such, in addition probably to accusations of being paid by fossil fuel producers, heternormative, fascist sympathizer and covert racist.
So for the FT to publish what is basically a mildly favorable review of not one, but two such books, and in such tones, is really a marker of changing times.
Its a very interesting phenomenon, which I watch with increasing but puzzled interest, that a whole bunch of attitudes which have nothing logically in common are becoming associated. That is, its perfectly logically consistent to think some and not others. Yet in the social world they are associated, so that if we know one or two about an individual, we can predict the others.
Basically, the whole woke set of attitudes and beliefs. How have they come to form a set, and why on earth do they include beliefs about climate and energy?