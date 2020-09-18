CNN: “The pandemic didn’t solve climate change. This week’s disasters are proof”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

CNN laments that Covid-19 didn’t mess up the economy or frighten people enough to bring lasting change. But some see the Coronavirus lockdowns as a “test run”, which may help shape future climate policies.

The pandemic didn’t solve climate change. This week’s disasters are proof

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 0445 GMT (1245 HKT) September 18, 2020

(CNN)If you thought Covid-19 restrictions, like enforced lockdowns and social distancing, would put a lasting dent in our collective carbon footprint and save the world from warming, you were mistaken.

Earlier this year, in the midst of a horrific news cycle and a rapidly mounting death toll, that notion was a welcome silver lining to the pandemic. As people around the world stayed at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, greenhouse gas emissions from the energy and transport industries plummeted, dropping to record lows.

But it may have given some a false sense that the worst effects of climate change were being mitigated. They’re not.

…

But Donald Trump might have you believe otherwise.

Earlier this week, the US President seemed to question whether climate change was fanning the flames raging up and down the West Coast — despite scientific evidence showing that global warming is increasing the odds in favor of extreme wildfire weather.

…

Kelman, whose book, “Disaster by Choice,” looks at how our actions turn natural hazards into catastrophes, says that though lockdowns may not have made a big impact on mitigating the climate crisis in the long term, they have shown that change is possible.

“We’ve been told for a long time that changing society overnight is not possible. What lockdown showed is that it is,” said Kelman.

…

“This has been, to some extent, been a test run of the positives and negatives, the possibilities and the harm. What we need to ensure is that we are helping people, we are creating jobs, we are supporting livelihoods, at the same time as reducing all forms of consumption. And this should not happen overnight.”