The Guardian Celebrates the Rapid Greening of Climate Activist Europe

h/t Griff; Greens claim they don’t want to take all the credit for the rise of European climate activist politicians; they believe the unfolding global climate catastrophe has provided its own momentum.
Greens grow in Europe, but politicians can’t take all the credit
Thu 10 Sep 2020 14.00 AEST
The Greens swept to their best-ever results in the 2019 European elections. Winning nearly 10% of seats, the group were billed as kingmakers in a more fragmented European parliament, as the two largest groups, the centre-right and centre-left, saw their decades-old dominance collapse.
But even the staunchest Green politician does not try to grab the credit. The green cause has been lifted by growing awareness of the unfolding climate emergency, as well as the school strike movement led by Greta Thunberg.
“We have a [European] commission that at least has green ambitions like no other commission before,” said Philippe Lamberts, co-president of the Greens in the European parliament.
“We are strong in the European parliament but don’t overdo it,” he added. “With 10% you get influence, but they can still decide to govern without you and that is what they basically did.” Despite being wooed with the European Green Deal, the Greens declined to support the commission led by centre-right Ursula von der Leyen.
Despite these green shoots, the party is “still very much a north-western phenomenon”, said Pascal LeTendre-Hanns, who monitors European politics at Hanbury Strategy. “In southern Europe the focus has been so much on the economy and jobs, it has been hard for green parties to get much of a foothold,” he said, adding these countries lack “the historical legacy of anti-nuclear movements that helped push the Greens” elsewhere.
The fundamental problem with green victories is none of their ideas actually work. Sooner or later their fixation on ideology over pragmatism leads to green politicians breaking something important, like the stability and affordability of the local electricity grid.
Having said that, the inevitable failure of green political movements does nothing to mitigate the harm they cause while they are in the driving seat.
Don’t get me wrong, I fully support the right of voters to make a mistake. Sometimes people have to learn the hard way, that focussing on the “economy and jobs” is actually kindof important.
11 thoughts on “The Guardian Celebrates the Rapid Greening of Climate Activist Europe”
“The green cause has been lifted by growing awareness of the unfolding climate emergency”
Relentless unscientific fear mongering is what causes people to buy into that false narrative. The average Joe doesn’t have a frame of reference to understand complex atmospheric dynamics so continuous lies are accepted as truth.
You know that, I know that, but they don’t know that. They aren’t being purposely obtuse, they really believe their own sales pitch. CO2 is up over 45% since 1850 and essentially nothing has happened but they listen to Jennifer Rankin & Greta and believe that an unfolding global climate catastrophe is under way.
Ask them if they believe the world’s energy needs can be supplied the solar panels and wind “turbines” and they will give you an assertive “Yes!”
Yep the greens got to a massive 10% which is annoyance level and in response all the right will band together and get to the same level and then the fun really begins.
“they believe the unfolding global climate catastrophe ” …
WHERE IS IT ?
In their dreams ?
There’s an important historical context here. All western European nations had large, well established Communist parties in the 1980s and before. They all crashed down in ruins with the fall of the Berlin Wall, the collapse of the Warsaw Pact, the massive economic failure of the Soviet Union.
All those Communists had to go somewhere. They all merged with and took over the various budding Green parties throughout Europe. It’s hardly a coincidence that all the Green Parties in Europe are all well left of centre.
Cgh
Britain has never had a large communist party indeed we have never had one on the extreme right either.
The east European countries who were formerly communist invariably tend to have the smallest green parties. It is Germany and holland who tend to be greenest .
Mind you I do agree the communists went somewhere and I think that,as in America, they began their long march through the institutions, notably education
Tonyb
When is the point that the people wake up and realize the “green revolution” has brought nothing but harm and broken promises? How many ‘catastrophes’ must come and go with no harmful results? People aren’t that stupid that this scam can go on forever without coming to fruition. And how long will it take for the people to understand that the country with the largest population isn’t contributing to reduce the scam but in fact is taking advantage of it to make it worse by their measurements?
The problem is that once the left gets into power, they re-write the rules in order to make any opposition to their power illegal.
Got to admit that ”centre right Ursula von de leyen ” line gave me a good chucle….
They are so far left that even the left are centre right to them, funny stuff…
Normally i just find them disgusting, but that was funny.
“Don’t overdo it” or you might get tagged with a policy fail with real impact, unlike modeled impact.
In the uk we have 650 parliamentary seats. Only one is held by the Greens. That is Brighton.
Perhaps Griff lives there as he does seem very keen on the climate although when the rest of us post facts to refute them he seems to disappear from the thread
Tonyb