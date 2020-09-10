SEAMS Dreams (NOT)

Guest post by Rud Istvan,
Here we are again on another Charles request, this time just summarizing the essence of several previous related and much more detailed renewables dissections at Climate Etc. Those previous posts were co-authored with electric utility ‘Planning Engineer’– (who after his recent retirement is invited to comment on this here also).
The specific issue Charles highlighted for possible comment was a newish article at the ‘irrefutable’ Atlantic. It claimed that but for President Trump’s intervention, the ‘Green New Deal’ (GND) grid could have been stabilized by nationwide grid connected GND renewables.
This article is more ‘fake news’ nonsense for several separate technical reasons, independent of the fact that the sun sets nationally so night is still a big solar problem as California is finding with its rolling blackouts, whether or not there is national grid—although AOC might think it helps.
First, voltage sags with distance thanks to resistance (a bit more complicated in the alternating current Tesla domain, but still true as the main reason Nicola Tesla (Westinghouse alternating current) beat Edison direct current (GE) for our present several large regional grids. Even a very high voltage national AC grid would lose some of its electrical energy: per regional experience, transmission grid energy losses would be on the order of 15%. That is why very long links tend to invert to HVDC, then revert to AC, as the Scandinavian/EU interconnectors do. There are inverter losses, but less than AC losses at higher distances. There are several other practical engineering reasons the US high voltage grid is still NOT nationally interconnected, even though it theoretically could have been from a purely technical perspective. None have to do with President Trump.
Second, wind and solar lessen grid stability because they lack grid inertia. So the more renewables penetrate, the less the needed grid inertia provides voltage (manifested as AC frequency) stability. More renewables means less grid inertia, thus more grid frequency instability (evidenced as (‘brownout’ voltage sag) that can shut the entire grid down to protect all the classic spinning generators. Massive rotating steam/gas turbine generators (several hundred tons each) also store kinetic energy for the grid via their simple rotational momentum. The grid demands more energy, they offer up the momentum and begin to slow down, and the ‘steam/gas’ turbine responds and powers them back up to keep their rotational frequency generating speed ~constant.
Neither wind nor solar have this inherent kinetic energy momentum ‘capacity’, since both are asynchronous. They lack ‘grid inertia’. So their addition to any existing grid increases its potential frequency instability. That is not a problem if asynchronous penetration is a small percent of the total generation. It is a BIG problem if their penetration becomes significant (>~10% or about equal to conventional rotational momentum spinning reserve standby capacity).
There is a grid inertia solution, but at great additional grid cost ignored by GND. You can add synchronous condensers in an amount equal to renewables. These are essentially big undriven (no attached turbine) generators spinning synchronously with the grid AC. They can provide the grid inertia renewables lack. But are ONLY necessary with renewables; wind farms and solar operators need subsidies BEFORE the added costs of underutilized backup power and synchronous condensors. They are hopelessly uneconomic. In Climate Etc. essay “True cost of wind” we redid the grossly erroneous Obama era EIA estimate of onshore wind compared to coal and gas. The lifetime cost of energy (LCOE, an annuity calculation) of CCGT is about $56/MwH. The true cost of wind, using the Texas ERCOT grid for some of the specifics, is about $146/MwH. About 2.6x higher. Not a little bit higher, more than two and a half times higher. And that was without adding synchronous condensers.
Third, a nationally connected grid still does not solve three other separate renewable intermittency problems.
(1) First, the sun always sets, albeit about 3 hours later on the US west coast than on the east coast. There is still much mutual night on both coasts. So there is always insufficient solar offset for the evening hours (dinner cooking, AC, laundry) on a US national grid. Florida cannot save California.
(2) Second, energy demand is always seasonal. The sun sets early in winter when additional energy is needed for heating. No national grid can solve northern hemisphere seasonality.
(3) Third, wind is still highly variable by location. There is no mathematical assurance that on average it will ever be average across the US. The windiest places in the US (north Texas, western Iowa) still have capacity factors averaging about 32% of nameplate capacity. So 2/3 of the time, not enough wind even in the best locations. No different than the same meteorological problem covering much smaller Europe. But for French nuclear and Scandinavian variable hydro, German wind renewables would already be toast.
The Atlantic should have stuck to its previously justified fame, satirical political cartoons. Rather than now becoming several itself.
Addendum from Charles Rotter:
I believe this tweet thread below from David Reaboi sums up nicely what happened in this instance covered by the Atlantic.
Reaboi is talking about issues at DHS, not the EPA, but this pattern has been repeated for the last four years throughout Federal agencies. If anyone wants to do some FOIA leg work, we’d all love to see this brilliant plan to ease renewable energy issues.
(1) ANATOMY OF AN INFO OP. You’re a Democrat career civil servant somewhere, and you hate the president, who’s a Republican. You want to undermine him, and also advance your own political and ideological goals. How do you do it?
(2) You write a report that dovetails with your ideological thinking, but one that has no support from your bosses, the administration, or even reality. It doesn’t even have to be coherent or factually sound.
(3) When it’s laughed out of the room, you leak it to the media–as you’d always planned to do. The media runs the initial story like, “see, even Trump’s own DHS doesn’t think Antifa and far-left terrorism is a priority, or even a problem!”
(4) Then, once the DHS report is scrutinized inside government and subsequently rejected–guess what? Media has another story: “Truthful report censored by Trump!”
(5) When a legit report comes out–say, about Antifa and its documented anti-American activity and violence–the media casts it as “politicized.”
(6) The people who do this are loathsome. They know exactly what they’re doing, and that it’s an effort to undermine. The media knows it, too– they’ve got the whole story arc of these pieces already planned out before the first one runs.
Originally tweeted by David Reaboi (@davereaboi) on September 9, 2020.
19 thoughts on “SEAMS Dreams (NOT)”
The farther east one travels from the western plains the worse is summertime capacity factor. The eastern Dakotas and Minnesota could be 15% in July/August, and these are monthly factors. The shorter the time span one looks at the more variable is the capacity factor. Every once in a while I will take a screenshot of North America and its current winds showing almost nothing. This happens regularly especially in summer.
I have no idea how many threads one can follow to illustrate deep problems with renewables…there are many.
40 to 50 years ago, when they tried to tie power lines going around the Great Lakes on both the northern and southern routes, they found out that cycle mismatch made it unstable. So they added AC-DC-AC converters to the connection. Distance affects timing, as well as voltage.
Here’s a cartoon from a few weeks ago with the same theme:
https://i.imgur.com/m41lY5k.jpg
LINK
Oops wrong thread
Uh no it wasn’t the wrong thread – Duh
Here’s the text which is very similar to the pattern the David Reaboi tweet outlined above:
The “Fake News” Wheel of MSM Bullshit
1-CNN makes something up and cites and un-named source
2-NBC calls CNN for a quote and CNN becomes the un-named source
3-ABC reports on NBC’s source
4-CBS reports on ABC’s story and the un-named source is no longer mentioned
5-CNN airs panel discussing the story ad “Fact” citing the coverage by other “major news networks”
6-NBC starts getting sound bites from Democrats reaction to CNN’s Story
7-ABC reports on Democrats reaction from NBC’s interview
8-CBS calls for comment from administration officials and says they are down playing the controversy
You forgot a step.
Shortly after all the networks have begun reporting it as “fact”, a pre-chosen “reporter” from one of the networks asks Joe Biden a carefully worded question that he can then use to rant against the current administration.
They’ve delivered two “bombshells” exactly like this in the last week, expect many more between now and the election.
More on the complexity of renewables. Please scroll down to “the impossibility of wind” video.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/08/18/energy-storage/
Chaamjamal September … at 7:06
the impossibility of wind
Watched the whole thing, see my comment on the You Tube.
TVA ki!lled the Clean Line interconnect project that would have delivered midwestern wind power to the southeastern US over their transmission grid. Good for them.
Environmentalists blast TVA for killing major wind project
https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/local/story/2017/dec/31/cleline-power-plsetbackenvironmentalists-blas/460332/
Aside from inertia, i like to use the term “elasticity” to describe a conventionally fueled electric grid.
Those large masses of rotating metal represent inertia, when you start a very large motor for gas compression, say 50,000hp, the inrush is huge, 3-5 times the current drawn for the system for seconds, this causes “flicker” as the voltage collapses momentarily.
That massive inertia provides the elasticity of the grid to adjust to these regular events.
Yesterday i was looking at the Alberta AESO page, we have “windy” areas in southern AB where they put all of our 1800MW of wind generation, yesterday was a beautiful day, we produced 60mw ie 3.3%.
We have already used all the best locations. Wind enthusiasts ignore reality. Our really hot days in summer (A/C) and really cold days in winter (heating) occur when we are in the middle of a high pressure system, and there is NO wind to speak of.
So when you need it most its not there.
And solar is a joke up here, any greenhouse operator will tell you the sun has 8% of its strength at noon january 1 compared to noon july 1.
Our wonderful Trudeau government is going to decimate Canada
Just as his father’s Liberals did.
I did not know that insanity was inherited.
Very clear article on an elusive subject.
And the comment about the TVA avoiding getting in on a Politically Correct grid is worthwhile.
Everything is possible, so long as you don’t care about cost.
Typically problems can be summarized in terms of the rule of 3, with only 2 being possible. So for example, the grid can be reliable, green, and low cost. But you can only have 2 of these at the same time.
Thus, the only possible green solutions are:
Unreliable, green, low cost
Reliable, green, high cost.
While wholesale lying is extremely effective, it has dangers in the long run. The biggest danger is that you will believe your own propaganda, as National Socialists did in Germany in 1940s. Let’s not start on that path. I am getting really nervous.
Off subject, but— the latest from James Hansen: “A socially and environmentally just way to fight climate change”
https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-environment/515624-a-socially-and-environmentally-just-way-to-fight-climate-change
Of course any long distance US grid would be HVDC. It could even be UHVDC – china has several lines of this sort. There are any number of HVDC lines built in recent years across Europe…
Yes, a renewable heavy grid requires support from frequency response services. UK and other grids are building this out as they include more renewables. I think this may cover what the UK grid is doing
https://www.nationalgrideso.com/industry-information/balancing-services/frequency-response-services
as usual this article merely recapitulates out of date technology and approaches and issues which renewable grids are already resolving
“You can add synchronous condensers in an amount equal to renewables. ”
Just how long can these synchronous condensers maintain grid stability? If they are not driven then the inertia they provide begins to decrease from the moment they begin to deliver electricity. Is their ability to maintain stability measured in seconds? Minutes? Hours? Days?
Most sync-con installations are built to provide short-term stability in case of faults or sudden changes in demand. They are *not* backup generators meant to replace solar or wind plants when they go off-line.
(1) basically says: “So there is always insufficient solar offset for the evening hours”
(2) basically says: “The sun sets early in winter when additional energy is needed for heating.”
(3) basically says: “So 2/3 of the time, not enough wind even in the best locations.”
These are all *long-term* problems lasting at least for hours. They are not something that sync-con installations can address, at least from what I know of them. They need to be addressed by *driven* generators, not un-driven ones.
When I unfortunately have discussions with the grossly malinformed people that support “clean” energy, I cannot convince them of the facts of mathematics,physics and economics that prove that “renewable” are less efficient and more expensive and the people that are selling that to them are flat out lying or don’t have any actual knowledge of their own product.
The large number of shutdown coal plants could convert their generators to synchronous condensers. Some utilities contemplate this to get some value from the retired resource. However, these facilities are being demolished so the sometimes valuable real estate is being repurposed. Plus, there is no price signal from the energy market to encourage this use.
Rud,
Thank you for a well-written concise summary of all these issues