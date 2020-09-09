UN Report Pushes Green Climate Friendly Covid Recovery

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In my opinion the United Nations is not serious about climate change. The UN is continuing to try to conflate Covid-19 and climate change, in the apparent hope some of the Covid-19 recovery money sloshing around the world’s banks will spill over into UN climate programmes. But they are ignoring the only genuine, proven path to reducing CO2 emissions, in favour of fabulously expensive and ineffective non-solutions.
COVID-19 brought countries to a halt but climate change kept devastating the world, UN report says
By Luke Cooper • Producer
10:27pm Sep 9, 202
…
The United in Science Report shows the pandemic will still lead to a drop this year in the level of atmospheric carbon dioxide that is heating the Earth, but there are still drastic ongoing impacts that date from before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This has been an unprecedented year for people and planet,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives worldwide. At the same time, the heating of our planet and climate disruption has continued apace.
“Never before has it been so clear that we need long-term, inclusive, clean transitions to tackle the climate crisis and achieve sustainable development.
“We must turn the recovery from the pandemic into a real opportunity to build a better future.”
…
What needs to be done?
The WMO’s suggested course of action to combat the climate change crisis is simple: all countries and all job sectors need to actively work to slash emissions.
The 2016 Paris Agreement, signed by 189 countries, promised to work towards reducing global warming to just 1.5C above temperatures seen in pre-industrial times.
For this to occur by 2030, worldwide emissions need to drop by seven per cent. That is now only possible through an embrace of policies such as renewable energy, low carbon transport and a phase out of coal, the report says.
…Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/national/climate-change-global-warming-australia-greenhouse-gases-emissions-environment-un-wmo-report/e28af6d6-e3ae-4475-82db-ce33d142f99e
The United in Science report is available here.
The following from the report is the UN’s plan for reducing CO2 emissions.
…
We have the solutions to get on track
Is it then possible to bridge the emissions gap? The short answer is yes, but time is running out. The Emissions Gap Reports have provided a detailed assessment of sectoral mitigation options in 2030, which shows that the economic and technical mitigation potential is sufficient to get on track to well below 2 °C and to 1.5 °C. A substantial part of the short-term potential can be realized through scaling up and replicating existing, well-proven policies that simultaneously contribute to other Sustainable Development Goals.
One example is how renewables and energy efficiency, in combination with electrification of end uses (including transport) and a phase out of coal, are key to a successful transition of the global energy sector and to driving down energy-related CO2 emissions. Technological and economic developments offer opportunities to decarbonize the energy sector at a cost that is lower than ever. A key example is the cost declines of renewable energy, which continue to outpace projections. Renewables are by now the cheapest source of new power generation in most parts of the world, with the global weighted average purchase or auction price for new solar power photovoltaic systems and onshore wind turbines now competitive with the marginal operating cost of existing coal plants by 2020 (Figure 3)
…Source: https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/united_in_science
Why do I claim the UN is ignoring the only genuine path to emissions reduction?
The reason is, as far as I can tell the report does not even mention nuclear power. Dispatchable, scalable nuclear power is the only system which has even been demonstrated to be a viable zero carbon replacement for fossil fuel. France still derives over 70% of their electricity from nuclear power.
The claim renewables are the cheapest form of power is total fiction, because it fails to consider the cost of backup power. In the absence of affordable, near 100% efficient energy storage, renewables are just an additional cost on top of the cost of the dispatchable energy system, which must still be maintained to cover periods when renewables fail to deliver.
So long as those dispatchable energy systems are required, all renewable systems do is drive up power prices. Customers of renewable heavy power grids are stuck with paying for two parallel energy systems, the reliable dispatchable system, and the unreliable virtue signalling renewable system.
If the UN was serious about reducing emissions, they would put nuclear power at the top of their agenda, because nuclear power is the only demonstrably viable zero carbon path to replacing other forms of dispatchable power.
8 thoughts on “UN Report Pushes Green Climate Friendly Covid Recovery”
Reuters’ spin:
9 Sept: Global News: Reuters: Greenhouse gases soar to new record despite coronavirus lockdowns: UN
By Cecile Mantovani and Michelle Nichols; Additional reporting by Matthew Green in LONDON and Michelle Nichols in NEW YORK; Editing by Katy Daigle, Rosalba O’Brien and Andrew Cawthorne
The sharp, but short, dip earlier this year represented only a blip in the build-up of climate-warming carbon dioxide, now at its highest level in 3 million years.
“We have seen a drop in the emissions this year because of the COVID crisis and lockdowns in many countries … but this is not going to change the big picture,” Petteri Taalas, head of the World Meteorological Organization, a U.N. agency based in Geneva, told Reuters Television.
“We have continued seeing records in atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide.”…
“The consequences of our failure to get to grips with the climate emergency are everywhere,” said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, launching the report in New York…
“We are really only adapted and able to deal with a very small range of possible weather,” Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford, told Reuters.
“Even if this is just perturbed a little bit, we come very quickly to the edges of what we as societies can deal with.”…
https://globalnews.ca/news/7324121/coronavirus-lockdown-greenhouse-gases/
Bugger the UN and anyone involved in it.
It is so low life, it deserves no more refined a commant.
Warming was not creating enough panic and money inflows, so now the doomsters say the earth is ” heating ” as though the planet is a burrito someone put in a microwave. When will the UN and all the other climate assclowns be defunded and shut down? This green propaganda has got to be stopped at source.
“Zane September 9, 2020 at 6:46 pm
When will the UN … be defunded and shut down? This green propaganda has got to be stopped at source.
This is it. The heart of the matter. We are all beating around the bush playing climate science games and falling into the UN trap. The ozone and the climate alarms are UN creations and serve only the ulterior motives of the UN. WW2 is history now and nothing more. We don’t need the UN. We need to get rid of it.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/18/the-eco-crisis-ambition-of-the-un/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/02/25/un/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/03/06/sdg/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/05/13/greta2/
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/03/12/ozone1966-2015/
“UN is ignoring the only genuine path to emissions reduction”
And ignoring the irrelevance of fossil fuel emissions in atmospheric composition dynamics.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/18/12479/
The Climate Alarmist including the UN are not serious about reducing CO2. If they were, nuclear power would be their only recommendation. They are soley interested in reducing ‘fossil’ fuel use and destroying stable society in favour of their dictatorship. Nuclear power is the only viable zero carbon path to replacing some other forms of power. The obsession of the Alarmists and the UN on ‘fossil’ fuels proves that they are blind to the absence of any proof that there is any dangerous global warming and that there are many benefits to increased CO2 levels for food production and human happiness. Human happines is of no interest to the Alarmists and the UN and there as no money in it for them or their cronoies.
Eric, your whole article assumes that CO2 is a problem. If you believe this you are being used by the UN as a (with apologies) “useful idiot”. IMO you should stop supporting the “CO2 is bad” myth, whoever is promulgating it. Please join the right side!
BoyfromTottenham if you read some of my other essays I hope it is clear I think the alarmist obsession with CO2 is a joke.