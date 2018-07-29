Hilarious: Climate Advocates Trying to Harness Trump Derangement Syndrome for Profit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Imagine if you could make a profit every time some green snowflake expresses a burst of irrational hatred towards President Trump.

One group of greens is trying to make that happen.

Here’s how to plant a tree every time Trump says something dumb about climate change

Imagine, for a second, that you had one of those stress balls that you could squish in your palm whenever Trump said something about the environment that really frustrated you.

Now imagine that a tree popped out whenever you used it.

Treespond, a campaign that allows users to sponsor the planting of a tree in response to Trump’s misleading commentary about climate change, launched earlier this week. Treepex, the nonprofit behind Treespond, hopes to harness your political frustration and turn it into carbon sequestering forests.

The idea for the campaign came when Bacho Khachidze, Treepex’s cofounder, noticed how frustrated people got about climate change deniers. “It’s normal to get angry when people with power spread false information about a problem that needs urgent attention, their words can do real damage,” he admitted, “But we wanted to provide people with something actionable they could do that wasn’t, like, screaming back.”

…

Each tree costs $9.99 to plant and comes with a certificate with your tree’s ID number, a photograph of the tree, and its geographical location. The idea recalls the now clichéd Star Registry, that allows people to name a star in someone’s name. Though stars, of course, do not come with biodegradable tags.

…

Though small in nature, the gesture of planting a tree holds symbolic weight: It can represent the voice of those listening to the Earth’s pain and working to heal it.