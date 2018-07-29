Hilarious: Climate Advocates Trying to Harness Trump Derangement Syndrome for Profit

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Imagine if you could make a profit every time some green snowflake expresses a burst of irrational hatred towards President Trump.
One group of greens is trying to make that happen.
Here’s how to plant a tree every time Trump says something dumb about climate change
Imagine, for a second, that you had one of those stress balls that you could squish in your palm whenever Trump said something about the environment that really frustrated you.
Now imagine that a tree popped out whenever you used it.
Treespond, a campaign that allows users to sponsor the planting of a tree in response to Trump’s misleading commentary about climate change, launched earlier this week. Treepex, the nonprofit behind Treespond, hopes to harness your political frustration and turn it into carbon sequestering forests.
The idea for the campaign came when Bacho Khachidze, Treepex’s cofounder, noticed how frustrated people got about climate change deniers. “It’s normal to get angry when people with power spread false information about a problem that needs urgent attention, their words can do real damage,” he admitted, “But we wanted to provide people with something actionable they could do that wasn’t, like, screaming back.”
…
Each tree costs $9.99 to plant and comes with a certificate with your tree’s ID number, a photograph of the tree, and its geographical location. The idea recalls the now clichéd Star Registry, that allows people to name a star in someone’s name. Though stars, of course, do not come with biodegradable tags.
…
Though small in nature, the gesture of planting a tree holds symbolic weight: It can represent the voice of those listening to the Earth’s pain and working to heal it.
Read more: https://mashable.com/2018/07/29/trump-climate-change-treespond/
How do greens plan to survive the post renewable subsidy apocalypse without getting a real job? I guess we now have an answer.
I wonder if they going to clear cut a forests, so they can plant trees.
And make lots of little pellets for the UK to burn!
Couldn’t we find a way to connect them to the grid to harness the energy of the tantrums?
Unfortunately, it is not possible.
Thermodynamically, useful work can be done when energy flows from a more ordered (lower entropy) state to a more disordered state with higher entropy.
The problem with moonbats is that they exist in an extremely disordered state with near maximum entropy to start with. this, of course, includes both their actions and their thoughts. Therefor, utilizing them to do useful work is impossible, even at a theoretical level.
Nicely put ! I love your high level of logic (order) and intellect. Thank you.
TonyL,
I’m sorry I took the time to answer you when you spoke of “engaging” me in another thread. I have since seen the way you insult people – I should have remembered that before I wrote. I don’t think you cared at all what I thought, you just wanted to tell me how skeptics think, as if I didn’t know.
Every bottle of Laphroaig comes with an offer of a square foot of Islay peat bog. A much better way to find inner peace and absorb CO2.
I’ve been collecting mine. I think i have enough to erect a small shed, but I doubt they’d grant an easement. 🙂
Even the entry-level paint thinner known as Laphroaig 10 Year Old?
So will they stop cutting down US trees to fuel Draw as well?
Drax…… Darn these spellchuckers
Not to give them any more daffy ideas, but why not sell a square foot at the lower low mean tidal line of Florida or some Pacific island, so they can eventually claim climate refugee status?
Remember “non-profit” (401-C3) means not returning a profit to investors. They can, however, have paid management and workers. Ergo, these guys are paying themselves a salary with this idea. Since this is much less harmful than some of the other uses Greens put their money to I am actually in favor of this. I’m also remembering something about P.T. Barnum and fools….I almost have it…..
Did you know that trees can actually plant themselves? It’s called seeds.
The Earth’s in pain?
How do they know?
MarkW
The greens wail, that’s how they know.
🙂
Actually, turning TDS and moonbattery into money is a good idea. The problem is how to actually monetize the situation.
Also note that even if your conversion efficiency is low, it could still be profitable because your raw material is present in huge abundance.
Why is every second post about Trump? WUWT used to be about science but now it seems be turning into just another politcal mouthpiece. Leave the politicking to Breitbart and Fox and stick to the evidence.
Every second post is not about Mr Trump.
Are they going to cut down a tree every time a stupid comment is made by the climate Mafia?…or at least a comment that frustrates us with it’s lack of rationality?
They won’t be anywhere near as successful as the profiteering done through Obama Derangement Syndrome
A more reasonable approach and one that works for all such angst producing events is to crack a cold one. The benefit is right there in front of you and feels real good going down. And in this case it adds just a little bit more CO2 to the atmosphere to fuel one’s personal outrage. What could be better.
Careful, you might trigger a campaign to ban carbonated drinks…
What is the procedure where there are too many trees, as we have in California. (sarcastic and not funny) The excess of trees do make nice bonfires.
From here: https://mashable.com/2018/07/29/trump-climate-change-treespond/#5Qd.o2gyNmqn
Though small in nature, the gesture of planting a tree holds symbolic weight: It can represent the voice of those listening to the Earth’s pain and working to heal it.
The Liability of Liberalism: “Symbolism over Substance” (the quoted portion stolen from Mr. R. Limbaugh).
Back in the day, when I was young and had a heart, I organized several tree planting parties. We planted hundreds of little saplings over a couple of year period, and had volunteers organized to take care of them through their first year. We also started paper and aluminum recycling programs, and used the money to fund parties and give-aways such as coffee mugs with our company’s logo.
Now I’m a bit more mercenary: I still plant trees, but they are hardwoods for my kids to harvest in 30 year’s time.
What? They want to charge $9.99 to plant a tree seedling? Bulk seedlings can be purchased for a fraction of that price from many online merchants. I guess there was never any question about the “green” that the Green Blob wants.
Re: “…the voice of those listening to the Earth’s pain and working to heal it.”
The Earth is in pain. I heard it’s cry of pain. It told me it needs more CO2 in the air.
His exact words were “Feed Me! More CO2!! Now!!!”
My job as a healer of the planet is clear, on this 90F day….
Have a swim, crack open another carbonated beverage, and fire up the barbeque!
“Mashable” applies as a tree planting company:
“mashable tree planting company
https://www.google.at/search?q=mashable+tree+planting+company&oq=mashable+tree+planting+comp&aqs=chrome. ”
_________________________________________________
So Mashable can earn double –
– First, Mashable is paid by the customer when “Mashable trees are planted” on the customer’s land.
– Mashable then again collects $ 9.99 to plant and comes with a certificate of tree ID number, a photograph of the tree, and its geographical location.
_________________________________________________
Clever, smart!
_________________________________________________
Such contracts offer the opportunity of money laundering and tax evasion.
I haven’t filed for my square foot on the Isle of Islay but I am waiting only for a cool day to open my bottle of Laphraoig. Its’ a bit heavy for 85 plus. As for the tree planting remember the difference between a field of corn and a forest is frequency of harvest. This comes from someone who grew up among many men who made their living with chain saws. An old forest is a dying forest. We need to cut trees to have young healthy forests.
I’m reading Trump’s book, Great Again: How to Fix Our Crippled America.
In it he tells us he deliberately makes provocative statements to disarm his opponent. He’s intentionally unpredictable to ensure they are on the back foot, not him.
He succeeds by getting the upper hand when his opponent expects him to conform to the rules, and he doesn’t.
So far, I think those tactics have served him well both commercially and politically.
If you want to plant a tree, you can plant a tree in Israel by making a tax deductible contribution to the Jewish National Fund. https://www.jnf.org/
They have been doing it since 1901, and have planted more than 250 million trees. Each tree can be dedicated to a person or event, and comes with a certificate showing that dedication.
Your day to water your tree is Thursday.
When I see “,like,” I cringe. This is almost as bad as “do you know what I mean?” at the end of every sentence.
Why don’t they come to Redding and replant the burned area. Actually do some good instead of just being stupid and annoying.
Go Crazies! Planting trees is good — any excuse to plant a tree and you’ve at least done something good, even if for a really really stupid reason! Plant On!