Nobel prize-winning economics of climate change is misleading and dangerous – here’s why

While climate scientists warn that climate change could be catastrophic, economists such as 2018 Nobel prize winner William Nordhaus assert that it will be nowhere near as damaging. In a 2018 paper published after he was awarded the prize, Nordhaus claimed that 3°C of warming would reduce global GDP by just 2.1%, compared to what it would be in the total absence of climate change. Even a 6°C increase in global temperature, he claimed, would reduce GDP by just 8.5%.
If you find reassurance in those mild estimates of damage, be warned. In a newly published paper, I have demonstrated that the data on which these estimates are based relies upon seriously flawed assumptions.
Nordhaus’s celebrated work, which, according to the Nobel committee, has “brought us considerably closer to answering the question of how we can achieve sustained and sustainable global economic growth”, gives governments a reason to give climate change a low priority.
His estimates imply that the costs of addressing climate change exceed the benefits until global warming reaches 4°C, and that a mild carbon tax will be sufficient to stabilise temperatures at this level at an overall cost of less than 4% of GDP in 120 year’s time. Unfortunately, these numbers are based on empirical estimates that are not merely wrong, but irrelevant.
Nordhaus (and about 20 like-minded economists) used two main methods to derive sanguine estimates of the economic consequences of climate change: the “enumerative method” and the “statistical method”. But my research shows neither stand up to scrutiny.
The ‘enumerative method’
In the enumerative method, to quote neoclassical climate change economist Richard Tol, “estimates of the ‘physical effects’ of climate change are obtained one by one from natural science papers … and added up”.
This sounds reasonable, until you realise that the way this method has been deployed ignores industries that account for 87% of GDP, on the assumption that they “are undertaken in carefully controlled environments that will not be directly affected by climate change”.
Nordhaus’s list of industries that he assumed would be unaffected includes all manufacturing, underground mining, transportation, communication, finance, insurance and non-coastal real estate, retail and wholesale trade, and government services. It is everything that is not directly exposed to the elements: effectively, everything that happens indoors or underground. Two decades after Nordhaus first made this assumption in 1991, the economics section of the IPCC Report repeated it:
Economic activities such as agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and mining are exposed to the weather and thus vulnerable to climate change. Other economic activities, such as manufacturing and services, largely take place in controlled environments and are not really exposed to climate change.
This is mistaking the weather for the climate. Climate change will affect all industries. It could turn fertile regions into deserts, force farms – and the cities they support – to move faster than topsoil can develop, create storms that can blow down those “carefully controlled environments”, and firestorms that burn them to the ground.
It could force us to eliminate the use of fossil fuels before we have sufficient renewable energy in place. The output of those “carefully controlled environments” will fall in concert with the decline in available energy. The assumption that anything done indoors will be unaffected by climate change is absurd. And if this is wrong, then so are the conclusions based upon it.
The same applies to the “statistical method”. As I explained in a previous article, this method assumes that the relationship between temperature and GDP today could be used to predict what will happen as the whole planet’s climate changes. But while temperature isn’t a particularly important factor in economic output today, climate change will do much more than simply raise individual countries’ temperature by a few degrees – the disruption it will cause is enormous.
The damage function
Nonetheless, these optimistic estimates were used to calibrate Nordhaus’s so-called “damage function”, a simple equation that predicts a small and smooth fall in GDP from a given rise in temperature. But climate change will not be a smooth process: there will be tipping points.
Nordhaus justified using a smooth equation by incorrectly claiming that climate scientists, including Tim Lenton from the University of Exeter, had concluded that there were “no critical tipping elements with a time horizon less than 300 years until global temperatures have increased by at least 3°C”. In fact, Lenton and his colleagues identified Arctic summer sea ice as a critical tipping point that was likely to be triggered in the next decade or two by changes of between 0.5°C and 2°C:
We conclude that the greatest (and clearest) threat is to the Arctic with summer sea-ice loss likely to occur long before (and potentially contribute to) GIS [Greenland ice sheet] melt.
The reason these mistakes are so significant is that, despite the flawed assumptions on which it is based, this work has been taken seriously by politicians, as Nordhaus’s Nobel prize recognises. To these policymakers, a prediction of future levels of GDP is far easier to understand than unfamiliar concepts like the viability of the ecosystem. They have been misled by comforting numbers that bear no relation to what climate change will, in fact, do to our economies.
Steve Keen, Honorary Professor of Economics, UCL
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
16 thoughts on “Nobel prize-winning economics of climate change is misleading and dangerous – here’s why”
Steve Keen also makes assumptions that are just as invalid.
“It could turn fertile regions into deserts, force farms – and the cities they support – to move faster than topsoil can develop, create storms that can blow down those “carefully controlled environments”, and firestorms that burn them to the ground.”
But it could also turn deserts into forests. We could, instead of moving our farms into a different region, move them inside greenhouses where we could control everything. Storms and firestorms could be negated by technological improvements in building and by good management of forests.
“It could force us to eliminate the use of fossil fuels before we have sufficient renewable energy in place.”
Or, we could simply use more fossil fuels for us to adapt to the changing climate!
Another climate bedwetter trying to convince us either that the world is coming to an end or that the costs of fighting climate change will bankrupt us all. The argument of the bedwetters is basically we all go back to living in huts to fight climate change or else we all will drop dead from the heat.The UAH data show that the lower troposphere has had no net warming in last 22 yrs. Climate change/global warming is a farce beyond a farce.
Obviously = I sneaked that lie though.
Here is a fix to the above statement:
Climate change can affect some industries. It could turn fertile regions into deserts and deserts into fertile regions, force farms – and the cities they support – to move faster than topsoil can develop unless mature farming methods are engaged, create storms that can blow down those “carefully controlled environments” and firestorms that burn them to the ground if excess fuel is not removed.
“The only function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable”
Will climate change turn Siberia, northern Canada, and northern Alaska into habitable/productive zones? Will the next glacial advance be a sufficient reality check for these doomsters? Will President Trump get the Nobel Peace Prize? Does Darwin discuss reverse evolution?
Is “reverse evolution” devolution?
I’ll get my coat.
Unlike actual science, the so-called soft sciences (like economics) often have no unique solution for supposed problems that offers repeatability between researchers looking for the same effect. One huge reason is everyone is using different assumptions that are themselves just biased guesswork. Economists can’t accurately model what world GDP will be in 10 years, so what makes anyone think they know anything about 80 years from now?
20 years ago, i.e. Y2K, every economist was expecting peak oil bringing prices shocks to energy in transportation and agriculture by 2020 and would begin to curtail world GDP. And we think we know what 2040 has in store for us?
The one thing we can be sure of is there is no current ‘climate crisis’ , despite the bleatings of alarmists that like to use that term as if it is happening somewhere the world right now.
Now someone like griff may counter and say, “buh buh buh whadabout the fires in Oregon California and Australia last January?”
All are due to short term dry spells where fuel loads were allowed to accumulate through active suppression. Just a year ago and for several years, I know Oregon and Cal both had above average winter-spring rainfalls, so no long term drought led up to these fires. Just a short-term weather of about a month of hot dry weather in the summer, when hot dry weather is expected some years.
And even if the Arctic Ocean goes mostly ice-free in August-September in coming decades, so what? How would a brief month (or two) of little Arctic sea ice in August be a crisis to anyone or any ecosystem?
All the imaginary economic costs that the “threatened” industries are facing is dwarfed by the current real costs associated with “combating” this phantasm.
Higher energy costs, irregular power, regulation and grossly inefficient “deep state” interference in legitimate economic activity, oversight, reporting, red tape etc. etc. the list is endless.
Carbon dioxide is saving the planet – try living without it – you die.
economics- well known as “the dismal science”