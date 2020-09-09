BLM “Cancels” Charles Darwin?

Guest “I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I was trying” by David Middleton
UK’s Natural History Museum to Review ‘Offensive’ Charles Darwin Exhibits, Bowing to BLM Pressure
In response to the iconoclastic Black Lives Matter movement, the Natural History Museum has launched a review into supposedly “offensive” and “problematic” collections, including exotic birds collected by English naturalist Charles Darwin.
What’s that? You don’t like Breitbart?
Natural History Museum to review potentially ‘offensive’ Charles Darwin collection
An internal review in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests has led to an audit into some rooms and items
Craig Simpson
5 September 2020 • 7:00pm
The Natural History Museum will become the latest institution to review it’s collections after an audit warned its Charles Darwin exhibitions could be seen as “offensive”.
An internal review, sanctioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, has led to an audit into some rooms, statues, and collected items that could potentially cause offence.
It warns that collections which some may find “problematic” could include specimens gathered by Darwin, whose voyage to the Galapagos Island on HMS Beagle was cited by a curator as one of Britain’s many “colonialist scientific expeditions”.
Museum bosses are now desperately seeking to address what some staff believe are “legacies of colonies, slavery and empire” by potentially renaming, relabelling, or removing these traces in the institution.
The executive board told staff in documents seen by The Sunday Telegraph that “in light of Black Lives Matter and the recent anti-racist demonstrations around the world” the museum would undertake a review of existing room names and “whether any statues (or collections) or could potentially cause offence”.
One of the institution’s directors said in internal documents that new action taken to address these issues would alter “the use and display of our collections and public spaces”.
An example of the new thinking to address perceived imperial connections to science was a paper penned by a curator and shared with staff, which claimed “science, racism, and colonial power were inherently entwined”.
The work further argues that “museums were put in place to legitimise a racist ideology”, that “covert racism exists in the gaps between the displays”, and as a result collections need to be decolonised.
The ceiling of the grand Hintze Hall, where Hope the blue whale’s skeleton hangs, could also be problematic for staff.
The painted ceiling contains visual depictions of plants “like cotton, tea and tobacco” which were “the plants that fuelled the British Empire’s economy”, according to the paper shared with staff in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.
For some reason, this meme seems to fit…
The Natural History Museum has earned a full suite of Billy Madison and Ron White awards…
A Tommy Lee Jones implied face palm…
And one of these…
Hey,BLM tries to convince folks that the biggest threat to Blacks are White police officers, ignoring the tens of thousands of Black victims, murdered by their “brothers” in the Black sections of cities. Theose Black lives don’t matter to BLM, now do they. BLM is this generation’s racist, Ku Klux Klan org, only more violent and more stupid.
Some, Select Black Lives Matters is a Pro-Choice sect of the Progressive Church, rabid diversitists (i.e. color judgments), the contemporary Democratic neo-KKK, or neo-Nazis who denied individual dignity, denied individual conscience, normalized color quotas, color blocs, and affirmative discrimination. They practiced redistributive change for social justice and were staunch ethical defenders of the “wicked solution” (i.e. Planned People) for social progress, but on a smaller scale than their urbane ideological counterparts.
Prease spreak engrish!
I wonder how long a racist cop would last in any of these problematic police forces that seem to have majority black cops and leadership spanning from Sargents to Mayors. I’m not going to be a racist and blame the black leadership, when the real problem is Democratic leadership and their systemic hate of anyone who isn’t a far left lunatic. Anyone of any race can be just as hatefully stupid as anyone else.
Darwin was an abolitionist. The Royal Navy suppressed the slave trade from 1808, maintaining its West African Squadron at great expense. Britain abolished slavery in 1833, while Darwin was at sea on HMS Beagle.
It’s not him, not his character, it’s his Color (i.e. low-information attributes). Diversity dogma is a fundamental principle of the Twilight faith and Pro-Choice, selective, opportunistic quasi-religion (“ethics”), which denies individual dignity, denies individual conscience, normalizes color quotas (Darwin didn’t make the cut), color blocs (e.g. 1/2 Americans), and affirmative discrimination (e.g. cancellation, elective abortion). Some, Select Black Lives Matter is just the latest sect of that quasi-religious order, incorporated under the diversity racket operating under the multi-trillion dollar, global umbrella social industrial complex.
Will “BLM” rewrite the complete history ? Make thinks not happend ?
Surely any museum that shows anything historical relating to a white person should be closed down immediately.
Pathetic!!!!!
It’s long been clear that evolution is problematic. Evolution is anti-equality, and therefore haram. It was only a matter of time before Darwin was unpersoned.
We are now living in a period of time that is the opposite of The Enlightenment.
It’s The Enstupidment!
… or perhaps The Endarkenment? Or would that be “RAAAAAYYYYYCCCIIISSSSSSSSSSST!!1!”?
No. We’re living in the inevitable end times of The Enlightenment, which was based on lies from the start.
The inevitable result of the cult of Equality, for example, is that the world ends up being run by lunatics because if everyone is equal, there is no difference between the sane and the insane. The inevitable result of the cult of Free Speech is that insane ideas take over the culture, because there are far more insane ideas than sane ideas. The inevitable result of the cult of Rationality is that the lunatics rationally decide they should simply kill the non-lunatics so they won’t have any competition, because why shouldn’t they?
John Tillman; exactly what I was thinking. This is an example (the subject matter of the article) of people trying to do what they think others may want them to do, mob thinking, instead of a conscious application of rational thought.
While Beagle’s skipper Fitzroy argued with Darwin over slavery while in Brazil, as second governor of NZ, he favored fair treatment for Maoris, angering settlers.
“…an audit warned its Charles Darwin exhibitions could be seen as “offensive”.”
Nobody took offence to it, but they’re pre-empting the offence and hiding history. How on Earth does a museum think hiding history is a good idea? These guys are seriously deranged.
Here’s the crackpot paper to which they alluded:
● https://natsca.org/article/2509
● https://natsca.org/sites/default/files/publications/JoNSC-Vol6-DasandLowe2018.pdf
A lot of liberals, these days, think that science is inherently racist. (I’m using the word “think” very loosely, of course.) Here are some examples of that mindset:
● https://sealevel.info/intersectional_blah_blah_blah.html
Note: if the last link on that page, to the tweet by NASA GISS’s Kate Marvel, does not work for you, because she’s blocked you on Twitter (me too!), then right-click it, and “Open link in incognito window,” or “Open in a new private window,” or similar.
Unfortunately, the professional grievance-peddlers who promote this nonsense have a large, well-fortified beachhead in academia, from which they systematically pollute young minds.
At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilized races of man will almost certainly exterminate, and replace, the savage races throughout the world. At the same time, the anthropomorphous apes…will no doubt be exterminated. The break between man and his nearest allies will then be wider, for it will intervene between man in a more civilized state, as we may hope, even than the Caucasian, and some ape as low as a baboon, instead of as now between the negro or Australian and the gorilla. – Charles Darwin, “Origin of Species…”
Who’s Alexa?!
/s
badEnglish
The new Biden pedophilia exhibit gets the Manchester grooming gang’s approval.
The UK has been suffering a pandemic of acute institutional moral cowardice for at least 20 years — ever since the first police unit and office of social work closed their collective eyes to urban Muslim rape gangs for fear of being called racist.
It’s comments like these that confirm our systemic racism, and reveal that we all need to do our part to eliminate all forms of bigotry & racism.
As a start, for my part, I am going to stop wearing cotton fabric, drinking tea, or smoking tobacco (although I will still chew up the tobacco really good and use it for bee stings … unless/until, of course, someone can point out how that may be perceived/assumed/construed as a racist or offensive action).
Darwin identified as Hutu, or, if Some, Select Black Lives Matter is of a competing diversity class, as Tutsi. Perhaps as a post-apartheid Progressive Black South African who lynched other Blacks in retributive change or an affirmative action to reduce to competing interests. That said, diversity (i.e. color judgments) breeds adversity. Social justice (i.e. relativistic) anywhere is injustice everywhere. #BabyLivesMatter
It is tragic how stunted of an education that my children and grandchildren will have – truly tragic.
How about renaming some of the key species exhibited after David Lammy? It might help and the woke wouldn’t care about anachronism
If it’s bad, it’s good, and if it’s good it’s bad, and if you don’t believe it you’re a racist.
The real problem I see is that no-one seems to have any actual backbone any more.
Companies just fold to the ranting mob in so many aspects.
The best defense is NOT bowing and scraping on your knees.. !
“Thing” has his own response to the BLM closed fist..
https://i.postimg.cc/rwFT5VcH/Addams-family-hand-thing2.png
Sorry, it is “settled science”, deal with it. By settled science I mean the scientific method in which a hypothesis is created which leads to a null hypothesis that may be rejected with a certain degree of statistical probability. Sadly this post-modern dumpster fire regards nothing as true and everything as a means by which one group oppresses the other. The mathematically provable statement of 2+2=4 is for these people some sort of oppression. I suggest that the judo should be used on these folks and simply state that their post-modern rubbish grievance theory is a form of oppression of the thinking masses and they should be immediately cancelled. I would suggest hanged from a convenient tree, but I am actually against capital punishment. Then again, capital comes from the Latin head and these people do not appear to have one, so it may be that capital punishment in their case is an oxymoron.
…. it gets more and more like stories from “The Onion” every day in here, yet unlike in “The Onion”, or the late lamented “Sunday Sport” (London Bus found on The Moon … etc), how ever improbable these reports are true 😨.
Enjoy this Justin Trudeau impersonator while you can still see it …
How about letting the past be the past acknowledging they were not perfect just like we are not perfect? This rewrite of history is pure stupidity. It serves no purpose other than demonstrating how much power they are welding which is exactly what they complained happened with those in the past. Bad for those in the past but it is OK for them. Right.
Black lives don’t matter to other blacks, just look at gang violence in most U.S major cities, and if that isn’t enough to prove a point then just look at the Rwanda stats. 800,000 killed by being shot/hacked/burnt. The biggest threat by far to a black man is another black man (one of a different tribe/gang/status). BLM want to portray themselves as victims when in actual fact they are the perpetrators.
No. Black Lies Matter proves Darwin, over and over and over.
The museum has nothing on recent grads from my alma mater, a science and engineering school. At the beginning of the COVID lockdown in March, people speculated about what might be accomplished in science and math because all the distractions were eliminated. However by late May, there were posts about how grads needed to show solidarity by declaring math and hard sciences racist. I can’t believe how screwed up kids have gotten by SJW tendencies in most colleges.
Todd Beamer said ‘Let’s Role’.
We must be pretty close to needing to do the same?
I read an article a few years ago about some progressive students arguing that the truth is racist
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/progressive-college-students-claim-truth-is-racist-in-new-letter%3f_amp=true
The Victorian-throwback prudes at the UK’s Natural History Museum have been so racist for so long that they don’t know what real racism looks like.
They invented it, after all. The entire theory that humanity can be color-coded into five primary color groups come from jolly old English Victorian days. That was back when they were building an empire on the backs of bluudy wogs.
Modern genetic allele analysis has thoroughly disproved the old Theory of Race. If there are any, then there are thousands of races of Man. The allele diversity today is so widespread, however, that no one can claim (biochemically) to be a pure bred anything.
But there is no science like old junk science. Victorian claptrap infects many scientific disciplines to this day. It’s cemented into their core paradigms.
And Society-At-Large is equally infected with Victorian nonsense. It’s taught in our schools to young children, and they carry the misinformation like a virus for the rest of their lives.
There is no such thing as black people, or Black! people, or white people for that matter. The whole kerfuffle of racial purity/diversity is a tool of powermongers and revolutionary agitators who seek chaos, not cooperation. Falsehoods, especially the old superstitious kind, serve their agenda.