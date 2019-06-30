30 Year Anniversary of the UN 1989 “10 years to save the world” Climate Warning

UN 30 years fake warnings

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Global warming was not reversed by the year 2000 – yet we are still here.

U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked

PETER JAMES SPIELMANN June 30, 1989 UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.



Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP.



He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.



As the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday.



Coastal regions will be inundated; one-sixth of Bangladesh could be flooded, displacing a fourth of its 90 million people. A fifth of Egypt’s arable land in the Nile Delta would be flooded, cutting off its food supply, according to a joint UNEP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study.



″Ecological refugees will become a major concern, and what’s worse is you may find that people can move to drier ground, but the soils and the natural resources may not support life. Africa doesn’t have to worry about land, but would you want to live in the Sahara?″ he said. … Read more: https://www.apnews.com/bd45c372caf118ec99964ea547880cd0

Link to a PDF copy of the AP article, in case the original is “disappeared”.

What other great examples of failed climate warnings can you remember?

