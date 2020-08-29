“The future is going to be weird”: Elon Musk Wants to Plant a Chip in Your Head

Last Friday Elon Musk showed off his neural implant chip for pigs, and expressed hope that one day people with silicon chips in their brains would be able to summon their Tesla automobile just by thinking about it.
You Musk be joking: A mind-reading Neuralink chip in a pig’s brain? Downloadable memories? Telepathy? Watch and judge for yourself
‘The future’s going to be weird’ says startup’s founder Elon
Sat 29 Aug 2020 // 00:52 UTC
Iain Thomson in San Francisco
Video In a late Friday evening reveal, Elon Musk updated the world on his Neuralink brain-to-computer interface startup, with the help of three little piggies. Specifically, his team revealed it has implanted a mind-reading gadget in a live pig’s brain.
The porcine test subjects were: a control animal; one who has had the implant in place for a couple of months; and another who had had one removed and looked healthy, presumably to reassure people who want to eventually wire a Neuralink gadget into their gray matter that the process is reversible.
As Gertrude, the pig with the coin-sized implant, walked around, ate things, broke wind, and did other things pigs do, what was said to be her brain activity appeared on a screen, revealing real-time neural network activity observed by Neuralink’s embedded tech.
Essentially, the plan is: you think a command, it’s detected as electrical signals by the Neuralink electronics fitted in your brain, and then wirelessly passed to a computer or some other device to interpret and obey. The system could also read your mind, help you overcome brain injuries, etc.
“You could store your memory as a backup and restore the memories or download them into a new body or a robot body. The future’s going to be weird,” Musk said in a web broadcast, embedded below. He added it was like having a “Fitbit in your skull.”
The following is a video of Musk’s presentation;
Before you dismiss this as pure science fiction, there appear to be some remarkable things happening with neural interfaces, back in 2013 scientists claimed they could decode mental images, by training a MRI machine to recognise different neural firing patterns with a series of training images.
Scientists ‘read dreams’ using brain scans
By Rebecca MorelleScience reporter, BBC World Service
4 April 2013
Scientists have found a way to “read” dreams, a study suggests.
Researchers in Japan used MRI scans to reveal the images that people were seeing as they entered into an early stage of sleep.
Writing in the journal Science, they reported that they could do this with 60% accuracy.
The team now wants to see if brain activity can be used to decipher other aspects of dreaming, such as the emotions experienced during sleep.
Professor Yukiyasu Kamitani, from the ATR Computational Neuroscience Laboratories, in Kyoto, said: “I had a strong belief that dream decoding should be possible at least for particular aspects of dreaming… I was not very surprised by the results, but excited.”
I do have one fairly major reservation about having a Musk chip implanted in my brain. Musk does not appear to be a trendsetter when it comes to quality control.
A lot of customers appear to complain about Tesla’s quality control and customer service. Obviously it is possible all of these problems eventually achieved a happy resolution. But the following article from Extreme Tech is unsettling;
Tesla Has Some Serious Quality Control Problems With the Model Y
By Joel Hruska on June 18, 2020 at 7:30 am
It’s not unusual for a car manufacturer to have difficulty ramping up production on a new model, but reports concerning Tesla’s Model Y suggest the manufacturer is having far more problems than is normal. The Model 3 may have been compared with a 1990s Kiawhen it launched, but at least a few people have gotten Model Y’s delivered to them without the backseat being attached to the frame of the car.
Reports of remarkably shoddy workmanship have been surfacing ever since Tesla restarted production of the Model Y at its California factory. Tesla has itself indirectly confirmed that the model is having problems, though it hasn’t officially responded to these most recent articles.
In an email to production employees last week, Musk made several references to Model Y production, writing: “It is extremely important for us to ramp up Model Y production and minimize rectification needs.” He thanks the production workers for “bearing with tough conditions,” and says they should be alleviated soon.
As a tech nerd I love the idea science fiction technology like neural interfaces. But I don’t plan to be head of the queue when it comes to having a Musk chip implanted in my brain.
14 thoughts on ““The future is going to be weird”: Elon Musk Wants to Plant a Chip in Your Head”
I saw that movie. It did not end well.
Musk better get busy finding some way to compete against a couple of Tesla killer EVs coming to market – the Lucid Air competing against Tesla’s highest priced,highest profit Model S and the XPENG P7 against his Model 3. The Lucid Air absolutely clobbers the Model S – in every conceivale way and the XPENG P7 will be hard for the Model 3 to beat, especially in China.
He’s having a laugh.
Elon Musk Wants You To Be A Drone.
And what if said “chip” could receive, oh I don’t know, ORDERS? Of course that would never be allowed by our governments LOL.
Why an implant? Why always an chip implant or “digital tattoo”? To remove your ability to turn it OFF. If I can have those functions with something embedded why not have it on the outside? A cap or headband? NOOOO can’t have that. Why you could take that off whenever you wanted.
ROTFLMAO. Even if Gates or Musk had perfectly working software and hardware I will never accept anything I can’t remove at will.
Exactly. No chips for me, thanks. I value my privacy. And given how our information is being sold right now, can you imagine what would happen with this?
DNI? Welcome to the world of Cyberpunk or Shadow Run. Maybe we’ll have carbon, nano-filament leads for the interfaces and avoid having any extra holes drilled in the head for jacking in.
/Sarc, sort of.
MaxP
Watch “Altered Carbon” on Netflix if you want to see the future of this tech…
Also, ponder this…
Musk’s cars are known for their ability to have major performance changes via OTA updates, wouldnt the governments love to have the ability to read peoples thoughts or change their minds with an “upgrade/update” via OTA?
Every age has its nutters. What makes this one dangerous is that he has money.
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2016-02-08
“A DARPA-funded research team has created a novel neural-recording device that can be implanted into the brain through blood vessels, reducing the need for invasive surgery and the risks associated with breaching the blood-brain barrier. “
Yes, let us all implant electronics into our brains that are controlled by software that someone we don’t know wrote. After all, we have such a great historical track record where we don’t have to worry about the government (our own or someone else’s ), or big data, or the main stream media trying to snoop on, poop on, or misinform the hell out of us. What’s not to like about the idea of having outside parties directly able to access our minds like they do our personal computers?
yay science.
This man did not have a single original idea so far
– electric car invented over 100 years ago
– solar roof tiles were made and abandoned by the actual tiles industry long before him
– power walls were done long before he pretended it is a genius Tesla idea
– Hyperloop was invented and patented over 100 years before he pretended it was his idea
– his car tunnels stolen from 1950s SciFi B movies / while watching re-runs of Futurama
– rockets were already invented including landing rockets in the 1980s
And he needs the consent of his legal guardians before tweeting, which was a sensible court order, all things considered…
To put it more bluntly, If you are the kind of person who grants unknown outside parties access into your head, you are the kind of person who I wouldn’t trust to tell me water is wet and fire is hot.
There is a Japanese anime called Ghost in the Shell which deals extensively with the repercussions of what happens when your very perception of self or reality can be hacked by remote control.
A Technocrats wet dream, no thanks. The Technocracy will be bad enough without implants.