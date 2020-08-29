The “racism” of climate change alarmists

It’s not climate change that’s racist, but those who use it to block energy development
Duggan Flanakin
Climate alarmists now proclaim that climate change is racist, that it affects minorities more than others. What hypocrisy. By this theory, the Sun, our galaxy and their Creator are racist, since they have driven climate change throughout history.
Racism has certainly been a factor in many decisions about land use, zoning, education and many other aspects of our lives. But this began long before Europeans “discovered” America. Tribalism, the most fundamental form of racism historically, has been around at least since the dawn of the Iron Age.
The new racism is a prime domain of environmental alarmists, and a direct outgrowth of centuries of patronizing colonialism. Many still believe today’s poor and indigenous people must be “guided” into a “green” tomorrow and not allowed use the tools that Western and other countries employed to grow, create wealth, improve living standards and remain free.
Many even seem okay that their “solutions” to “climate change” yield highly negative results for billions of people worldwide, whose lifestyles are far removed from the privileges of eco-elites – who don’t even enjoy the blessings of electricity, 24/7/365 or even at all.
Instead of recognizing their own role in sustaining energy poverty (and its resultant misery, disease and death), the alarmists berate the West for escaping generational poverty through technology. Penn State meteorologist Gregory Jenkins (who works for Dr. Michael Mann, co-creator of dangerous Mann-made climate change) has linked racism to climate change “because it dictates who benefits from activities that produce planet-warming gases and who suffers most from the consequences.”
But their “solutions” always deny African and other poor families access to fossil fuel “activities” – and blessings – while burdening their own societies with heavy taxes and mandates that would curtail affordable energy and living standards for billions.
Fifteen years ago, Cameroonian journalist Jean-Claude Shanda Tomme said environmentalists “still believe us to be like children that they must save, as if we don’t realize ourselves what the source of our problems is.” Incredibly, this remains a prevailing attitude.
Nearly two decades ago, in his seminal book Eco-Imperialism: Green Power, Black Death, Paul Driessen exposed the eco-colonialism (and racism) of European and American nongovernmental organizations, banking institutions and governments.
In its introduction, Congress Of Racial Equality national spokesman Niger Innis said the green elites’ policies “prevent needy nations from using the very technologies that developed countries employed to become rich, comfortable and free of disease. And they send millions of infants, children, men and women to early graves every year.”
They insist that Africans not be allowed to combat malaria with DDT, which eradicated malaria throughout the developed world. Nor may Africans rely on their abundant oil, coal, natural gas, nuclear or hydroelectric resources, the same technologies and resources that built Western and Eastern societies.
Multiple voices have demanded that the West stop smothering Africans with money that fuels massive corruption. A decade ago, in reviewing Dambisa Moyo’s brilliant 2009 book, Dead Aid, I recalled her litany of “sins of aid with strings.” It fuels corruption, encourages inflation, increases debt loads, kills exports, causes civil unrest, frustrates entrepreneurship, and disenfranchises citizens. In effect, foreign aid is also racist. Kenyan economist James Shikwati agrees.
My colleagues and I pointed out that $500 billion in foreign aid had done little to improve the lives of ordinary Africans, who still had few highways, no real electric grid, little sanitation or clean water, few hospitals, and millions dying annually from diseases almost entirely wiped out elsewhere in the world.
At that time, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo pleaded with Western leaders that “energy is fundamental for economic development and social progress. While the use of all forms of energy is welcome, it is clear that fossil fuels will continue to satisfy the lion’s share of the world’s growing energy needs for decades to come.” But Africans are still routinely denied financing to develop those resources for their own citizens. This is racism at its worst.
I also reviewed a World Bank Development Research Group proposal for building a 100,000-kilometer African highway system to connect all major African capitals and large cities. It would cost just $30 billion, plus $2 billion a year in maintenance, but could generate $750 billion a year in overland trade among African nations. But it quickly hit the environmentalist/development bank dustbin. Pure racism.
The racism even extended to higher education, as European and American universities recruited Africa’s brightest and best African students and faculty, leaving their own fledgling institutions of higher learning in shambles. Lydia Polgreen said this academic flight “depriv[ed] dozens of nations of the homegrown expertise that could lift millions out of poverty.” More racism.
And so it continues. African Energy Chamber Executive Chairman N.J. Ayuk recently criticized the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and International Energy Agency (IEA) for describing low oil prices caused by the COVID 19 pandemic as “golden opportunity” for governments to phase out fossil fuels support – and thus better living standards.
He put it bluntly: “The OECD and IEA don’t necessarily know what’s best for the people who live on this planet. Pressuring governments to stop supporting fossil fuels certainly would not be good for the African oil and gas companies or entrepreneurs striving to build a better future. And it could be downright harmful to communities looking at gas-to-power initiatives to bring them reliable electricity.”
“Too often,” Ayuk added, “the discussion about climate change – and the call to leave fossil fuels in the ground – is largely a Western narrative. It does not factor in the needs of low-income Africans who could reap the many benefits of a strategic approach to oil and gas operations in Africa: Reduced energy poverty, job creation, and entrepreneurship opportunities, to name a few.”
On the global stage, he concluded, the OECD and the IEA are “dismissing the voices of many Africans who want and need the continent’s oil and gas industry to thrive.” African energy entrepreneurs and Africans who care about energy poverty are basically saying, “I can’t breathe.” But their voices are ignored by these power brokers, and the world.
Journalist Geoff Hill highlighted how many Africans still rely on increasingly scarce firewood to cook and heat their homes on cold nights, despite the environmental damage caused by stripping forest habitats to oblivion. Of the world’s 50 countries with the least access to electricity, 41 are in Africa – despite abundant rivers, sunlight, and oil, gas, coal and uranium reserves.
The chief reason, Hill explained, is corruption – traced back to the foreign aid Dambisa Moyo criticized. Climate alarmists naturally say it’s someone else’s fault. Thankfully, finally, says Hill, some Africans are admitting their own role in allowing corrupt cultures to rule them.
Nigerian neurosurgeon Dr. Sylvanus Ayeni’s 2017 book Rescue Thyself details the failure of African governments to serve their people. He is saddened that, despite over a trillion dollars in aid to Africa from the U.S. alone, so much has been blown on palaces, private jets and outright theft.
But who empowered these greedy leaders, who sought to do what donors wanted? Will the West finally recognize that it was their paternalistic racism that empowered this corruption? Will it change its ways? Or will it just continue the eugenic practices that dehumanized Africans as “unfit” to reproduce?
Duggan Flanakin is Director of Policy Research at the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org)
19 thoughts on “The “racism” of climate change alarmists”
You can’t reason with the mentally ill. Nor can you fix stupid.
‘They insist that Africans not be allowed to combat malaria with DDT’
As I’ve pointed out here many times, DDT is not banned for use in combatting malaria and is in fact in use for that very purpose.
It is not good for peoples health and reduction in its use has been urged on those grounds.
Meanwhile the world continues to fight malaria:
https://www.who.int/malaria/about_us/en/
Maybe DDT is not banned, but the WHO does not even mention it.
DDT banned by EPA in USA in early 1970s, also during the late 1970s, the EPA also began banning organochlorines, pesticides that were chemically similar to DDT. These included aldrin, dieldrin, chlordane, heptachlor, texaphene, and mirex. The Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants, which took effect in 2004, put a global ban on several persistent organic pollutants, and restricted DDT use to vector control. Some countries, like India ignored the agricultural ban. What the interpretation of Vector Control is round the world and how frightened of DDT people are means it may be a ban by action rather than fact. DDT is classified as moderately toxic in the USA and moderately hazardous by WHO, both classifications don’t inspire confidence, according to Wiki and in 2008 only 12 countries were using DDT for mosquito/malaria control, not sure that number has increased greatly. Roughly 10 – 20K tonnes produced annually. so there may not be a total ban but there’s a de facto ban as much due to fear in the population and actions of Green, anti-chemical and other pressure groups.
Dieldrin was used as an insecticide in sheep dip when I was a lad helping with hill sheep farming.
“Climate alarmists now proclaim that climate change is racist, that it affects minorities more than others”
Yes sir but it gets more complicated.
Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/11/racism-and-climate-change/
Sandia Labs Goes Nuclear On Employee Who Sparked Internal Revolt Over Critical Race Theory
Sandia Labs – America’s premiere government-funded nuclear weapons design lab, has taken aggressive action against an employee, Casey Peterson, who produced a viral video “pushing back on the narrative of modern systemic racism and white privilege.”
Casey Peterson:
Pushing Back on the Narrative of Modern Systemic Racism & White Privilege by Casey Petersen [MIRROR]
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=s6Ue2pTwgQE
Published on Aug 27, 2020
This is a mirror of the original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyNW9…
because YouTube will definitely take it down. Download this video and keep it alive. Casey has put a lot of effort and data into this presentation which debunks the pseudoscience completely prevalent and wasteful government and private HR funding that is completely unneeded.
The solution to most of Africa’s problems (including, perhaps, the cleptocracy that rules much of it), is industry and jobs. In every part of the world, industrialisation has brought enormous benefits with improved access to education, healthcare, women’s rights, social services, etc.
As long as the green activists deny Africa access to the benefits of industry & improved productivity, the problems of poverty and economic migration will continue to blight the continent.
This isn’t rocket science! Look at the improvements accomplished in Europe courtesy of the industrial revolution and subsequently in the Americas and Asia.
In today’s politically correct paradigm Martin Luther King is a [colourblind] racist, as is Mahatma Ghandi. The far-left do like a good paradox.
How can colorblindness – the idea that race does not matter – be racist? This illuminating book introduces the paradox of colorblind racism
https://www.wiley.com/en-gb/Colorblind+Racism-p-9781509524426
Merit? That doesn’t evencome into it.
I have stated this fact before and will continue to state it. If the color of your skin is the only thing which makes your life matter you are a racist.
ALL LIVES MATTER
Isn’t it amazng that”priviliged Whites” better qualified for an upscale university are rejected because a less qualified Black also applied? It should be obvious that the most racist folks out there are those Blacks who want a segregated society again. RAcial inequality is no problem for Blacks when it occurs in some sports, like basketball, where it is typical for virtually every player on the floor is Black. Ditto for foot racing in track and field. Blacks are generally the most racist of Americans. Black Lives Matter actually could care less about the tens of thousands of Blacks murdered by other Blacks every year. One Black criminal who dies from activity with White police, however, is a reason to riot. BLM has somehow convinced many Blacks and Whites that the danger to Blacks comes from White cops,rather than the vastly certifed and obvious dangers from fellow Blacks. BLM is a Black racist org that strongly resembles the Ku Klux Klan, only much more violent and deadly.
Duggan Flanagan, while I admire your passion in combating the racist aspect of under-developed African nations (and you can include some Latino ones also), I strongly suspect you have never been face-to-face with extreme corruption. Every project I am personally aware of in a corrupt political environment, has had its cost and construction time at least doubled. The total lack of consideration for the intended beneficiaries of noble projects is profoundly disgusting in these corrupt locations. Don’t let my pessimism detour your efforts, but this is a difficult undertaking.
Ditto that – from Colombia
They have it exactly backwards. Racism is a subset of Tribalism, not the other way round. Given the current liberal cancel culture’s violent tribal condemnation of anyone that disagrees with them in the slightest, I would posit that they are the most “racist” ideology this world has ever seen.
“Climate alarmists now proclaim that climate change is racist…”
____________________
Sorry, who’s claiming this exactly? No references are provided.
It is not free money or cheap energy that will transform the third world; it is a society based on the rule of law recognizing unalienable rights granted by the Creator. While the West held to these principles it prevailed. As it abandons them, it declines.
The left has overplayed the racist card. Goebbels may be right about repeating a lie over and over, but when that lie is so obviously false, it only makes the liars look stupid.
The problem isn’t systemic racism against blacks, it’s systemic crime in black neighborhoods. This reality is t0o politically incorrect for lefties to accept, so it will never be fixed until thy can admit the problem. Getting rid of the police will only make it worse for those most affected by crime where the biggest category of crime in these neigborhoods is black on black. Profiling isn’t racist as it’s not driven by hate, but by public safety. The only hate driven racism in America is against white male Predidents.
House bill would block rioters from coronavirus unemployment benefits
GOP Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana says two of his constituents were harassed while leaving President Trump’s RNC event
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.foxnews.com/politics/house-bill-would-block-rioters-from-coronavirus-unemployment-benefits.amp
Let’s see: Red is blue. Up is down. Left is right. Cold is warming. Right is wrong. Wickedness is happiness. Riots are peaceful protests. Tyranny is better than freedom. Cheap, abundant, fuels hurts the poor. Scarce, expensive, fuels help the poor. Got it.
Well climate change,as in climate changes over time,is a recurring aspect of this planet.
Couldn’t have anything to do with that variable star we orbit.
But the Power Happy Mongrels who seek to control all,are as racist as men can be.
The deceit they promote is most foul,the concept that poor brown persons must be obstructed from reliable and affordable energy to better their lives,is purely the backstabbing treacherous “help” an enemy would provide.
And their primary conceit is that they,the “Special ones” are better qualified than the effected people.
Better qualified,wiser and ???? to chose for other people,ignoring with contempt the choices those other persons might make.
Given the fake religion of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming,sets out to rob the poor and impoverish the needy,most of whom are persons with brown skins…there is a mighty fine chance the cult are racist.
By their actions you shall know them.