Building Trades Unions Warn Members Not to Believe Joe Biden’s “Green Jobs” Climate Promise

Joe Biden’s promise to provide a seamless transition from fossil fuel jobs to renewable energy jobs is falling flat with the nation’s energy workers.
About Joe’s Energy Jobs
By The Editorial Board
Aug. 24, 2020 7:11 pm ET
Building trades workers prefer their oil and gas gigs to a green promise.
The Democratic nominee understands this risks alienating blue-collar energy workers in states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. So Mr. Biden is pitching his plan as an opportunity to create “10 million good-paying, middle-class, union jobs.” He’d have taxpayers spend $1.7 trillion in part to “train all of America’s workforce to tap into the growing clean-energy economy,” including energy workers who will install “millions of new solar panels and tens of thousands of wind turbines.” Oil riggers, you will be pleased to know, will seamlessly transition to solar technicians.
North America’s Building Trades Unions, a labor federation of 14 unions and three million members, begs to differ. In July the NABTU—whose affiliates include the Teamsters and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers—released two surveys of workers and statistics that analyze jobs across the energy economy. They found that “both union and non-union” tradespeople report that oil and gas jobs “have better wages, benefits and opportunities than renewables projects.”
One survey conducted interviews, focus groups and an online survey with some 1,700 union and non-union workers in energy jobs. Workers reported that oil and gas jobs were longer-term, resulting in steadier incomes and more consistent benefits. “With solar, you work your way out of a job. . . . Three months duration [then] you’re done,” explained one electrician. Workers also liked that there was “better project variety, skill development and project consistency.” The report emphasized that “skilled trade jobs are not highly interchangeable between industries.”
…Read more: https://www.wsj.com/articles/about-joes-energy-jobs-11598310676
One of my favourite scenes out of the miniseries “Chernobyl“, is Soviet minister Boris Shcherbina‘s advice to scientist Valery Legasov. Valery wanted to know what to say to coal miners to convince them to perform the suicidally dangerous task of digging a tunnel under the molten core of the reactor, so they could install refrigeration equipment to stop the core burning through the final concrete barrier, and contaminating the groundwater.
Boris said “My advice, tell the truth. These men work in the dark, they see everything”.
7 thoughts on “Building Trades Unions Warn Members Not to Believe Joe Biden’s “Green Jobs” Climate Promise”
Doing some work for a local fire dept employee, I was giving him some shit about the perennial union support for democrats at all levels.
He said that, based on the recent State level dem lies, their support may change. He, and the guys he talks to at work are tired of the dem lies. The workers are coming around. (But I doubt that the union is quite there yet)
Anyone who talks vaguely about ‘green jobs’ should be asked precisely what these jobs are, how many positions will there be in each type of green job and how long these jobs can be expected to last. They might also tell us why green jobs in places such as Spain cost jobs in the Spanish economy.
I don’t know about these unions, but in general it seems that unions tend to support Democrats.
NY Police Union has endorsed Trump over Biden. This isn’t exactly an endorsement, but it sure looks like a caution about voting for Biden.
Might he end up losing the union vote?
That’s an easy call and even deep blue state voters should be able the see through it with limited fact checking.
The only labor intensive subsectors of solar are high-cost, small-scale rooftop projects with lots of lobbyists. The panel factories themselves are now mostly automated (even in China) and the utility scale project install work is increasingly targeting less labor in wiring and auto-loaders on new frame designs.
This amounts to low hanging fruit among all the outlandish campaign claims that can be attacked and debunked.
Killing coal, killing steel, Killing concrete, how will the green new deal build anything? Inquiring minds want to know.