The Telegraph: Airships to Provide Climate Friendly Air Transport

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Low carbon enthusiasts are promoting the idea of airships. But there is a sound reason why this form of travel was abandoned, other than the a few famous accidents.
How airships could provide the future of green transport
The UK is a leader in the airship revival, going head to head with France in an escalating global race
AMBROSE EVANS-PRITCHARD
23 August 2020 • 8:00pm
Zeppelins and dirigible airships are with us again after eighty years out of favour – faster and hopefully much safer than in the inter-War era – promising ultra-low carbon air transport for the net-zero age.
It may not be long before we can start eating air-flown vegetables from Peru or blueberries from Kenya without feeling pangs of guilt. Fresh food may reach us in cargo Hindenburgs without the unconscionable CO2 footprint of jet freight.
If all goes well, we will be able to hop virtuously from Liverpool to Belfast in point-to-point travel, or Stockholm to Helsinki, almost in the time it takes for a regular flight from door to door. We can hope to lift off quietly from a field close to London in the early evening, retreat to a couchette after dinner and wake up in Barcelona, Rome or Val d’Isere.
As it happens, Britain is a throbbing centre of the airship revival, going head to head with France for global leadership. It could arguably capture part of the $120bn air freight market and displace a slice of the vastly greater truck haulage business in congested zones or regions with poor infrastructure.
Quite apart from famous accidents like the Hindenburg, Airships were abandoned because they are more vulnerable to weather than airplanes. That gigantic gas bag is a lot of surface area for updrafts or clear air turbulence to push on.
Proponents claim their new designs are capable of handling substantial bad weather, and they generate less wake turbulence than traditional aircraft. Wake turbulence is tornado like vortices generated by aircraft wings, which are sometimes blamed for damaging the roofs of people living near airports.
Hybrid Airships Could Change the Economics of Asia and Africa
…
The historic airship has a lot going for it. It can carry a large payload faster than a passenger liner. There is very little turbulence and it has an impressive range. They can hover or turn in place. Flying low, they don’t typically require pressurization.
And it has some serious drawbacks. It requires attentive ground crews to keep it near the ground when loading and unloading. It is vulnerable to wind gusts on the ground and in the air, where it must avoid bad weather at all costs. Hangar space has to be huge and, therefore, expensive. They are so huge, an old German airship hangar was converted into a large, covered waterpark. Using hydrogen in conjunction with flammable construction material is bad, bad, bad.
Because a lot of these bad things are surmountable, a company has decided to bring back the airship. It is a hybrid airship called Airlander. It is hybrid because it gets its lift from three sources; helium-filled bag, wing-shaped lifting body, and thrusters. Using these in combination allows the ship to land like a plane but with a much shorter runway. It can also hover and come straight down, doing a vertical landing or takeoff like a helicopter. It carries its own anchor mast and can withstand 80 kilometer winds without a hangar. Which is the point. It doesn’t need a hangar and requires only a two-person ground crew for the Airlander 10 with a 10 metric ton capacity and none for the Airlander 50 with a 50 ton capacity. Production models are expected to be in the air by 2020.
Note (to add to the confusion), the article above mentions turbulence, but means wake turbulence (generated by the movement of aircraft). I mentioned clear air turbulence, which is a dangerous weather condition.
There is another serious problem airships would have to address.
There are three gasses which have been used to loft commercial airships, hydrogen, helium and hot air.
Hot air requires a lot of heat to produce and maintain. While there are designs which involve solar heating (making the gas bag very dark, to absorb sunshine), nobody seems to be discussing this as an option, so let’s leave it for now.
Hydrogen is cheap, plentiful and extremely dangerous. It forms a flammable mixture with air at a wide range of concentrations, and can be ignited by the slightest spark. While there are debates about what caused the Hindenburg to burn so rapidly, there is no doubt the use of hydrogen as a lifting gas contributed to the fire.
Helium is inert, it cannot be set on fire. But the global supply of helium is extremely limited. For now helium is available for frivolous purposes like party balloons because there is also a limited set of uses for helium, but this would change very rapidly if commercial airships took to the sky. In addition, the world’s very limited supply of helium is very much tied to fossil fuel extraction – Qatar is a leading global supplier of Helium. If fossil fuel extraction is scaled back, no more helium.
There are other gasses which could conceivably be used, such as Argon. Argon can be extracted from the air, just under one percent of the atmosphere is Argon. But while Argon is lighter than air, Argon is a lot heavier than Hydrogen or Helium, so a much larger gas bag would be required to lift the same payload using Argon, if such an airship could be built at all.
So it seems inevitable that a commercial airship operation would have to eventually embrace flammable hydrogen as a lifting gas.
Lets just say I wouldn’t be keen to set foot on one.
Correction (EW): h/t Roger Taguchi – I got Argon and Neon mixed up, Neon is lighter than air, but does not occur at sufficient abundance on Earth to make it a viable option. Argon is heavier than air, so despite its relative abundance it is not an option as a lifting gas. Note to self check the periodic table next time…
28 thoughts on “The Telegraph: Airships to Provide Climate Friendly Air Transport”
I don’t think this idea will work so well. If they want the wind turbines to produce full power at an elevation of 300 feet, then what will the wind speed be at a few thousand feet or higher? There was a company talking about doing this several years ago, did some stock offerings, and then never heard from them again. The losses from catastrophic failures in inclement weather will far outweigh any success they have with flights in fair weather. Give this idea up now, as it didn’t work before and it won’t work again. It will end badly and I wouldn’t invest in this wacky scheme. The hyperloop makes a lot more sense if you actually wanted to move people and goods through a narrow corridor, 24/7 in rain, wind, snow or shine.
“head to head with France in an escalating global race”
How far is it across the English Channel 🙂
Global.. roflmao !!
At the narrowest point, it’s about 11 miles. But we already have fast rail in a tunnel under the channel.
Argon is element 18, but its molecular weight is 40. The molecular weights of nitrogen (N2) and oxygen (O2) gases are 28 and 32, respectively. Since air is 78% N2, 21% O2, and 1% Ar, the average molecular weight of dry air is 0.78(28) + 0.21(32) + 0.01(40) = 29, which is less than 40. Therefore argon is denser than air, and an argon balloon would literally be like a lead balloon, sinking to the ground unless heated to become a hot argon balloon (in which case, why not use hot air instead/).
Perhaps the author meant Neon, at mass 20. But its atmospheric abundance is far, far below that of Ar and there are essentially no other sources.
Sorry got Argon and Neon mixed up, and Neon is too rare to be a cheap substitute.
Water has a molecular weight of 18. Must be lighter than air.
Yes, except it has a tendency to clump together and stick to things.
While they may be faster than passenger liners, that isn’t saying much.
They might be faster than cars, and if the winds aren’t strong would have the advantage of being able to travel in a straight line.
They might be able to supplement long distance trucks, however trains would still be more efficient.
I just don’t see people willingly giving up the speed of air travel.
It seems likethese global warming nutballs spend a lot of time thinking up crackpot schemes to lower CO2 emissions, when the solution is practically staring them in the face : small modular reactors
using molten salt or totally safe light water SMRs, like Holtec’s 160MW buried SMR, ready in a couple of years.
What are we going to do while waiting for them to find a material to build the pumps out of?
Man Popular Mechanics runs stories about “the return of the airship” every few years or so, and has since I can remember.
And I’m a child of the 80s. So far 0.0% of those companies featured have produced a product, much less started an industry.
Goodyear Blimps are the last vestiges of this idea.
PM runs flying cars are finally just around the corner articles every 6 months or so . Where are they?
I was thinking of a similar comment but decide to read through.
Thanks,
John
was expecting “satire” at the end of the title.
So, to save the climate we should convert air travel to something extremely vulnerable to the weather?
I’ve been waiting for the Lockheed Martin airship to make its debut for years now, then I heard it made the list of wasted tax dollars and it never got off the ground
The Goodyear and other passenger airships remain in service for a reason, the same reason huge airships may indeed someday return. And it’s not ecology. It’s ROMANCE. Anyone who does not get the appeal of airships has no soul.
It’s not wishful thinking?
The Goodyear Blimp is alive and kicking. Technically, it’s not a blimp, it’s a semi-rigid airship. Whatever, it’s cool. For what it does. Helium.
This wouldn’t be such a bad idea except for the fact that helium is the ultimate escape artist. Possibly you could use a compressor to recover unneeded gas from temperature and altitude changes but that wouldn’t solve the problem. Helium is so tiny that it can escape from a sealed glass helium neon laser. To fix a laser that has failed because of this, you simply put in in a container of helium and defuse helium back into the laser.
Whatever they make the gas bags out of is going to lose helium and the only question is how fast it will be lost. It’s a real waste of a valuable gas that has other more important uses. It’s also important to remember that helium is recovered from natural gas wells. If they should ever figure out how to live without fossil fuel, where are they going to get helium from?
You might be able to get away with hydrogen in a blimp design where all the gas is held in a single bag outside of the ship but it would take a good deal of history before passengers would be comfortable in such a ship. While it could still burn, you wouldn’t have the danger of oxygen mixed with helium in an enclosed space. The germans knew this was a problem with the Hindenburg so they would take anything that would start a fire from the passengers. They also were careful about items that could cause sparks in the gas bag areas. The claim is the fire started because of the paint used on the outside of the ship. Maybe so but once started, there was plenty of fuel to feed it.
You’re right, but diffusion bonded metalized laminates of polymers, such as mylar and kapton can be made to have very low permeability. Just comes down to economics.
Germany was not trying to create a hydrogen economy. Germany had no choice to use hydrogen in airships because helium was not readily available and Germany was banned from obtaining it. Weather was also a factor in the disaster. I find it odd that, in the fight against “climate change”, all the solutions seem to want us to revert back to technologies that are well known to be less efficient at pretty much everything, including use of fossil fuels.
Now it’s back to airships. A few more recommendations/claims and we’ll be pre flight but without ice engine cars and trucks.
Argon is not lighter than air! Its molecular weight is 39.948 versus air at approximately 29. Perhaps they meant neon, which is also in short supply. Neon has a molecular weight of 20.180 and is bouyant in air. Steam is also bouyant with a molecular weight of 18.015, so you could use a large insulated bag and heat it. Work just as well as the rest of these bad ideas. Thunderstorms will take out all of them.
Yes, me bad – Roger pointed this out earlier.
Airships travel much slower than jets. How many vegetables and blueberries are going to go bad on the trip before the airships reach their destination?
Maybe argon might not be a bad choice for an idea that seems something of a lead balloon?