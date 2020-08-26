FAIL: Despite Media Alarm, Back-to-Back Gulf Hurricanes Have Happened Before

Over the past few days, there’s been a persistent media buzz over the National Hurricane Center’s prediction of two hurricanes to hit New Orleans. Jason Dunning, a TV meteorologist at NBC2 WBBH-TV in Fort Meyers, Florida posted on Facebook: “…it would be the first time in recorded history with two hurricanes in the gulf at the same time.”
Needless to say, the post went viral. Now it appears his Facebook post has been removed.
And then there’s the ever-hyping CNN, which published the story ‘Unprecedented’ back-to-back hurricanes will target the same state, forcing evacuations in Louisiana. According to the article, the two storms, Marco and Laura, are forecast to arrive within two days of each other, making landfall somewhere between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama as reason to say such an event is “unprecedented.”
Then there’s USA Today with this ridiculous guest commentary by opinion contributor Monica Medina:
How can Trump ignore climate crisis with twin hurricane-season storms barreling toward us?
Climate change is wreaking havoc on people’s lives right now. This month alone, not a section of the country has been spared a devastating event.
How can Trump ignore climate crisis with twin hurricane-season storms barreling toward us?https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/08/24/climate-change-twin-hurricanes-confront-crisis-now-column/3424879001/
Typical alarmist, confusing weather with climate for an agenda.
Dunning, CNN, and Medina are wrong, and badly so. All they had to do is look at the historical records of hurricanes to know this has happened before, and it is nothing new.
Climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer commented in a Facebook post:
“When I researched the 500-year history of hurricanes hitting the New World for my Amazon Kindle book Inevitable Disaster: Why Hurricanes Can’t Be Blamed On Global Warming, I was struck by the number of cases of back-to-back hurricanes.” Adding, “… when the Hurricane Center talks about records, they are generally referring to only the last 150 years. A little over 120 years ago, Miami didn’t even exist.”
For example, in his book, Spencer cites the Twin Mobile Hurricanes In late September of 1740; two separate hurricanes hit the Gulf Coast region around Mobile, Alabama within one week of each other. These two hurricanes, together with the hurricane of Sept. 23, 1740, caused major damage to the Louisiana colony.
Finding this information isn’t difficult, and you don’t need a degree in climatology; the Twin Mobile Hurricanes of 1740 are listed in Wikipedia and in Louisiana Cajun History.
There are many other instances of back to back hurricanes hitting near the same location within a few days of each other. Besides the 1740 event, in 1933 and 1959, two tropical storms entered the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. But they were not both hurricanes at those times.
Journalists and some meteorologists seem to have this conceit that if it isn’t recorded in the modern-day record of the past 150 years, it didn’t happen. The worse conceit is the fact that they ignore just how few records we have compared to how long nature has been launching hurricanes at the Gulf Coast. Literally this has been going on for millions of years, and somehow because we have the ability to observe, track, and predict hurricanes like never before in history, it’s “unprecedented”? How many times has it happened before we were around to observe it?
Of course the idea of labeling such things as “unprecedented” goes straight to the heart of climate alarmism, because they are already blaming it on “climate change.” In the story First ever double hurricane could hit the Gulf of Mexico, Space.com made this claim: “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that as climate change warms the oceans, strong hurricanes are likely to become more frequent than they were in previous years.”
But that’s wrong too, and the data tells us so. In Climate-at-a-Glance: Hurricanes we find there has been no increase in hurricanes as the planet has modestly warmed. Even the UN climate body known as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change agrees, finding no increase in the frequency or severity of hurricanes in their latest 2018 report.
What has increased is the hype over hurricanes, which started back in 2005 with former vice president turned climate activist Al Gore claiming events like Hurricane Katrina would be the new normal. Following that pronouncement, Gore’s predictions fell flat and there was an 11-year “drought” of major hurricanes hitting the United States. In fact, peer reviewed science shows hurricane activity has been decreasing since 1950.
So, don’t pay any attention to what the media says about the “unprecedented” nature of hurricanes this week. For years, the media and climate change zealots have pushed hype over facts. We would be better off ignoring the hype and focusing on facts.
18 thoughts on “FAIL: Despite Media Alarm, Back-to-Back Gulf Hurricanes Have Happened Before”
This is fake news as I don’t recall back to back hurricanes before on my touch phone.
It’s a double deception. They discount any event before modern digital recording as ‘unreliable’ = didn’t happen, then they say “look at this terrible thing that has never happened before, and we have records going back 300 years”.
Interestingly they didn’t become hurricanes until entering the gulf. Also noteworthy there are no disturbances across the Atlantic to feed new ones https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/. As I have said before thermodynamics says air can not heat up water in any significant way. It has a minuscule heat content compared to water. Is the loop current responsible for super charging these tropical storms into hurricanes?
“Dunning”, really?
Of course, Marco didn’t even become a hurricane. The NHC does not even track it any more.
It was a hurricane for about 10 hrs on Sunday but then completely fell apart. Its convection was stripped away to the NE and the tropical storm was no more. Marco was briefly a hurricane, but when it was TS Laura was just South of Cuba in the Caribbean. By the time Laura central low crossed Cuba and entered the GoM, Marco was history.
That is why the Dunning Facebook post was taken down. It never happened.
I do recall one summer-into-fall season (still had a black & white TV then) when something like 9 hurricanes formed in the Gulf of Mexico, went right up the east coast. turned right at Greenland and crossed the northern Atlantic and went down the European and UK coast. One slamming storm after another. I do not remember what year it was, but probably 1998, 1999 or thereabouts.
After that, I got a color TV. Lots more fun.
When you read the drivel the newsies in media produce, you have to remember that they have been led to believe we’re all doomed unless we can control Climate, but they have no explanation regarding how we mere humans are to control something intangible like the weather.
Maybe some day, they’ll grow up.
Black & White ?!
Maybe you remember:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1964_Atlantic_hurricane_season
Controlling the climate is easy.
1) Hold a gun to everyone’s head.
2) Force us to live under Marxism.
3) Then cancel any journalists who still say there are hurricanes.
DONE.
Wow. You didn’t get a color TV until 1999?? I had one in the early 70s, being raised by a single mother, with not much money at all.
Despite Media Alarm, Back-to-Back Gulf Hurricanes Have Happened Before
Does it matter now?
70 days to save the Earth …
… we’re all in. Are you? On November 4, a day after the presidential election, the US will formally withdraw from the Paris agreement on constraining global heating. It’s urgent that we tell the world what this means, and the Guardian is pulling out all the stops to do so.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/aug/24/tropical-storm-marco-louisiana-tropical-storm-laura-cuba
We could do with a little global heating in the UK
Marco barely made it out of tropical storm to Cat before it fell apart and made land fall as a weak tropical storm. The disappointment of some MSM reporters was obvious. Laura looks more dangerous and could get to Cat. 4 at land fall. I’d be evacuating if I lived near the TX/LA border.
“ I’d be evacuating if . . . ”
. . . evacuating was not so dangerous.
See: H. Rita evacuation deaths
“Back-to-Back Gulf Hurricanes Have Happened Before”
The North Atlantic Basin is just one of six tropical cyclone basins. According to the baseline climate science paper that defines the climate change relationship with tropical cyclones (Knutson etal 2010), the expected impacts of agw on tropical cyclones can be understood only in the aggregate total cyclone energy for all 6 basins over a time span of more than 30 years. Details here …
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/11/14/hurricane-obsession/
Around 2001 my son who was working as a lineman for an electrical company in the northeast US started going on storm repair duty for major storm damage in the US and Canada. Ice storms and hurricanes being the two major types that he would be dispatched too. He got me hooked on checking out the National Hurricane Center’s website and it has become a daily occurrence for me to check it out during hurricane season.
Usually the discussion is pretty straight forward but I have noticed how several of the named storms this year have only been so for a very short duration. Seems like the NHC is getting caught up in the media hype too. I think that many of these short lived fish storms would never be reported and without giving that information to the press the NHC is just fueling the hysteria. For example either Laura or Marco or both were the earliest for those letters on record and that in unprecedented.
Fortunately, if current predictions hold, Hurricane Laura will weaken a bit just before landfall as it comes ashore on a sparsely inhabited stretch of the SW Louisiana coast. A couple of small beach communities of a few dozen homes on stilts and mobile homes will likely be wiped away. Sad, but no major destruction. Port Arthur, Texas may get storm surge damage, and Lake Charles, LA may get lessened hurricane force winds and heavy rain. The media will be disappointed and will quickly get bored, then move on to other “crises.” (e.g., Kenosha, WI rioting; California wildfires; Republican National Convention) They are having self-satisfied fun mocking conservatives.
OMG!!! Two hurricanes at the same time!!??!?!?! We’re doomed, I say, doomed.
Marco was a complete nothing-burger. Couldn’t even muster a flash flood watch as it dissipated quickly offshore. They’ll probably record it as a hurricane because hurricane hunter aircraft briefly observed apparent hurricane-force winds while Marco was still far out to sea. It veered west just off the Louisiana coast and rapidly disappeared. I was disappointed because we could have used some rain. Maybe Laura will bring some welcome rainfall to typically August-dry East and Central Texas. For all of their hyped damage, hurricanes and tropical storms can also be beneficial in breaking the late-summer dry spells, harkening to approaching fall weather.
Ever notice how, once the “top story” gets a bit cold, everyone practically forgets about it? It is difficult to find after action reports about what ACTUALLY happened, because reality rarely lives up to the media hype.