Forbes: “Blackouts Expose Perils And Costs Of California’s ‘Electrify Everything’ Push”

h/t The White House; Even Forbes, whose deep green editors recently censored Michael Shellenberger for criticising the climate movement, has sharply criticised California’s headlong rush into a new dark age of unreliable electricity.
Blackouts Expose Perils And Costs Of California’s ‘Electrify Everything’ Push
Robert Bryce
I write about energy, power, innovation, and politics.
Aug 18, 2020, 08:26pm EDT
The blackouts that hit California over the past few days exposed the fragility of one of the most-expensive and least-reliable electric grids in North America. They also show that California’s grid can’t handle the load it has now, much less accommodate the enormous amount of new demand that would have to be met if the state attempts to “electrify everything.”
The push to electrify everything would prohibit the use of natural gas in buildings, electrify transportation, and require the grid to run solely on renewables (and maybe, a dash of nuclear). But attempting to electrify the entire California economy will further increase the cost of energy at the very same time that the state’s electricity rates are soaring. That will result in yet-higher energy costs for low- and middle-income Californians.
California may be known for Silicon Valley and the beauty of its mountains and beaches, but it also has the highest poverty rate of any state in America. When accounting for the cost of living, 18.1% of the state’s residents are living in poverty. For perspective, that means that roughly 7 million Californians — a population about the size of Arizona’s — are living in poverty.
Years of misguided policies have left Californians plugged into a tattered electric grid that can’t handle a heatwave. Californians now rely on an electricity network that looks and acts more like a grid you’d find in Beirut or Africa than ones in Europe or the United States.
In short, the blackouts that hit California a few days ago appear to be only a taste of the pain to come. And the state’s consumers are going to be paying even higher prices for that pain.Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertbryce/2020/08/18/blackouts-expose-perils-and-costs-of-californias-electrify-everything-push/#3bbd57df7a01
In my opinion California has until now concealed the true scale of their electricity supply problems from voters, by quietly importing vast amounts of power from other states when their own unreliable green electricity system falters.
But this time the green energy charade failed. Spare power from other states was not available – during the recent widespread heatwave, demand in other states also surged, so other states did not have enough spare electricity to cover California’s needs.
Renewable advocates claim that the unreliability of renewables can be overcome by smart grids. But there appears to have been nothing smart about the allegedly incompetent management of California’s grid over the last week.
If the home of centers of technical excellence like JPL and Silicon Valley cannot get green energy right, then nobody can.
Every power expert is (or should be) aware that the future is small modula molten salt nuclear reactors. There is NOTHING about either solar or wind that is superior to the environmental (and practical) goodness of
molten salt reactors. Nothing that is deemed negative about conventional nuclear (melt downs, proliferation, costs, baseload only) applies to moltensalt reactors, making any claim that they are similar to current light water reactors complete nonsense and proof of supreme ignorance about this technology. One would expect California to look to technology to “solve” their carbon emission problems, but instead they are hooked on 16th century wind technology and silly belief that a “smart grid” can generate power. California’s leading officials are about as dumbas they come. They exist because illegals haveflooded their state
Col, as I’ve posted before, molten salt reactors are an unproven technology with unresolved technical issues that are decades away from regulatory approval. Natural gas now, phase in conventional small modular reactors from 2030-2050. THEN molten salt reactors. Promoting them as a present day solution for a non-existent global warming crisis is a distraction (IMHO).
MMSR technology is a pure fantasy right now . . . but you have every right to dream that it is “right around the corner”.
CA Energy Policy is being operated like Jerry Brown’s Freeway Policy. Don’t build it. Jerry blocked freeway expansion with unending lawsuits claiming “global warming” and “particulate matter” eco-lawsuits. He reasoned that if he just let the freeways fall into disrepair and get clogged, then people would “get out of their cars”
CA leftist, eco-frauds, in our Supermajority leftist government have followed the same policy with our energy infrastructure. Don’t build it. If they don’t build enough reliable energy capacity … then people will “turn down their thermostats” or “turn up their thermostats” depending on the season. State policy makers are FORCING conservation on Californians. And if that wasn’t enough of a punch to the gut, then they also kicked us all in the balls (and Pu$$y) by increasing energy costs to the highest in the nation. You WILL conserve. The State mandates it.
Oh … and they’ve done the same thing with water
Leftist Statists are the Party of NO. NO. You can’t have what you want or need. Just NO.
Kenji, well said. Perfect description of how we got here and where we are headed. How do we turn it around?
“California’s headlong rush into a new dark age of unreliable electricity”
A rush into a technology still under development and not yet ready for the market. A case of activism trumps rational decision making.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/08/18/energy-storage/
Chaam, “A rush into a technology still under development”? I differ, wind, solar and battery storage are a proven unworkable technology for utility scale applications. Give it up.
Wow! That’s one I didn’t know, and needs to be soundly publicized over the next 72 days.
Yeah, the MSM will get right to it. Ha.
jorge, Robert Bryce, the contributor, writing for Forbes should be expected to soon issue a retraction. Telling the truth about climate or energy is a sure-fire way to get blacklisted from publishing anything anywhere in the MSM. Makes it hard to make a living as a writer.
I haven’t any doubt that Forbes’ fit of sanity will be soon retracted. There will be the weeping and the gnashing of teeth, hand-waving, and talk of how magic batteries and smart grids will save Calizuela eventually, someday, in the great by-and-by.
NPR has desperately attempted to cover up the real cause of the recent blackouts by use of a well-known propagandist tactic: THE BIG LIE.
Evidently, they believe it’s possible to fool all the people, all the time using the all-purpose “climate change” boogie-man.
Actually the same is true in Australia where the greenest states such as South Australia have been able to keep the lights on only by using extension cords from the other states. Ironically in these strange COvid times, states have closed their borders to Victoria where we’ve had a second wave. Would be an interesting exercise if Victoria decided to cut supply to its South Australian neighbour. Ironically it might soon be not a matter of choice as Victoria is heading the same renewable way getting rid of baseload power making its electricity expensive as well as unreliable. Fortunately Victoria’s government has so stuffed things up that most high electricity demand industries have either moved or gone broke so natural demand is falling. But even this lesser demand won’t be able to be met in the future usually when there are heat waves or cold snaps when you actually need it most.
And people still vote for these guys.
While Pelosi ponders over gourmet ice cream.
Some help me please. Is CAs black out problem due to not having power available to match the load or because the grid is not capable of carrying the load needed to meet the demand? Thx.
Totally missing from all the government and utility calls to “reduce energy consumption to avoid rolling blackouts”: calls for all EV owners to stop charging their vehicles at home between the hours of, say, 8am to 10 pm PLUS disconnecting all public and private company-owned (e.g., Tesla) EV charging stations from the grid during these critical hours. These simple actions would likely lower peak demand by several thousand megawatt hours.
Glad to own an EV?