Carbon emissions are chilling the atmosphere 90km above Antarctica, at the edge of space

While greenhouse gases are warming Earth’s surface, they’re also causing rapid cooling far above us, at the edge of space. In fact, the upper atmosphere about 90km above Antarctica is cooling at a rate ten times faster than the average warming at the planet’s surface.
Our new research has precisely measured this cooling rate, and revealed an important discovery: a new four-year temperature cycle in the polar atmosphere. The results, based on 24 years of continuous measurements by Australian scientists in Antarctica, were published in two papers this month.
The findings show Earth’s upper atmosphere, in a region called the “mesosphere”, is extremely sensitive to rising greenhouse gas concentrations. This provides a new opportunity to monitor how well government interventions to reduce emissions are working.
Our project also monitors the spectacular natural phenomenon known as “noctilucent” or “night shining” clouds. While beautiful, the more frequent occurrence of these clouds is considered a bad sign for climate change.
Studying the ‘airglow’
Since the 1990s, scientists at Australia’s Davis research station have taken more than 600,000 measurements of the temperatures in the upper atmosphere above Antarctica. We’ve done this using sensitive optical instruments called spectrometers.
These instruments analyse the infrared glow radiating from so-called hydroxyl molecules, which exist in a thin layer about 87km above Earth’s surface. This “airglow” allows us to measure the temperature in this part of the atmosphere.
Our results show that in the high atmosphere above Antarctica, carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases do not have the warming effect they do in the lower atmosphere (by colliding with other molecules). Instead the excess energy is radiated to space, causing a cooling effect.
Our new research more accurately determines this cooling rate. Over 24 years, the upper atmosphere temperature has cooled by about 3℃, or 1.2℃ per decade. That is about ten times greater than the average warming in the lower atmosphere – about 1.3℃ over the past century.
Untangling natural signals
Rising greenhouse gas emissions are contributing to the temperature changes we recorded, but a number of other influences are also at play. These include the seasonal cycle (warmer in winter, colder in summer) and the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle (which involves quieter and more intense solar periods) in the mesosphere.
One challenge of the research was untangling all these merged “signals” to work out the extent to which each was driving the changes we observed.
Surprisingly in this process, we discovered a new natural cycle not previously identified in the polar upper atmosphere. This four-year cycle which we called the Quasi-Quadrennial Oscillation (QQO), saw temperatures vary by 3-4℃ in the upper atmosphere.
Discovering this cycle was like stumbling across a gold nugget in a well-worked claim. More work is needed to determine its origin and full importance.
But the finding has big implications for climate modelling. The physics that drive this cycle are unlikely to be included in global models currently used to predict climate change. But a variation of 3-4℃ every four years is a large signal to ignore.
We don’t yet know what’s driving the oscillation. But whatever the answer, it also seems to affect the winds, sea surface temperatures, atmospheric pressure and sea ice concentrations around Antarctica.
‘Night shining’ clouds
Our research also monitors how cooling temperatures are affecting the occurrence of noctilucent or “night shining” clouds.
Noctilucent clouds are very rare – from Australian Antarctic stations we’ve recorded about ten observations since 1998. They occur at an altitude of about 80km in the polar regions during summer. You can only see them from the ground when the sun is below the horizon during twilight, but still shining on the high atmosphere.
The clouds appear as thin, pale blue, wavy filaments. They are comprised of ice crystals and require temperatures around minus 130℃ to form. While impressive, noctilucent clouds are considered a “canary in the coalmine” of climate change. Further cooling of the upper atmosphere as a result of greenhouse gas emissions will likely lead to more frequent noctilucent clouds.
There is already some evidence the clouds are becoming brighter and more widespread in the Northern Hemisphere.
Measuring change
Human-induced climate change threatens to alter radically the conditions for life on our planet. Over the next several decades – less than one lifetime – the average global air temperature is expected to increase, bringing with it sea level rise, weather extremes and changes to ecosystems across the world.
Long term monitoring is important to measure change and test and calibrate ever more complex climate models. Our results contribute to a global network of observations coordinated by the Network for Detection of Mesospheric Change for this purpose.
The accuracy of these models is critical to determining whether government and other interventions to curb climate change are indeed effective.
John French, Atmospheric Physicist at Australian Antarctic Division and Adjunct Lecturer, University of Tasmania; Andrew Klekociuk, Principal Research Scientist, Australian Antarctic Division and Adjunct Senior Lecturer, University of Tasmania, and Frank Mulligan, , National University of Ireland Maynooth
“But the finding has big implications for climate modelling. The physics that drive this cycle are unlikely to be included in global models currently used to predict climate change. But a variation of 3-4℃ every four years is a large signal to ignore.”
If the climate model was any good then this signal would have been an outcome of the analysis.
If the model does not create it then the model is wrong.
This is not science.
I imagine they are unaware they just pointed out the models are woefully incomplete and are therefor garbage
And certainly cannot contribute to “settled, consensus” science
Co 2 causes cooling
Problems solved
Party time
“Our results show that in the high atmosphere above Antarctica, carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases do not have the warming effect they do in the lower atmosphere (by colliding with other molecules). Instead the excess energy is radiated to space, causing a cooling effect.”
The same is true everywhere from the surface to space. An energized CO2 molecule does not return to the ground state by colliding with another molecule transferring the state energy into the kinetic energy of motion. What happens from a quantum mechanical point of view is that the collision increases the probability that a photon will be emitted, returning the molecule to the ground state. On average, half the energy of the photons first absorbed by a CO2 molecule near the surface will eventually be emitted into space, while the remaining half returns to the surface to offset emissions greater than the incident solar forcing can achieve on its one. This is a simple matter of geometry.
The argument that some energy is transferred to a rotational state which can then pass it on doesn’t work. What happens is that when energy is transferred is that the emitted photon is a slightly lower energy. However; the process is reversible in equal amounts where rotational state energy is combined with vibrational state energy emitting a higher energy photon upon relaxation to the ground state.
Venus arguments are moot too, as Venus is a completely different kind of system where the clouds above and not the surface below comprises the matter in direct equilibrium with the Sun.
Our project also monitors the spectacular natural phenomenon known as “noctilucent” or “night shining” clouds. While beautiful, the more frequent occurrence of these clouds is considered a bad sign for climate change.
Noctilucent clouds are indeed beautiful. No wonder that the ugly climate science community instinctively label them as yet another natural “enemy of the people”.
Yes, CO2 at this altitude causes cooling, not warming. But the air pressure in the mesosphere is about 0.01 mbar, about 100,000 times thinner than at the surface.
So, with 99.9999% of the atmosphere existing below the mesosphere, the effect of the CO2 cooling will be neglible (if even detectable), in the troposphere, where virtually all of our weather resides.
I was cautiously sceptical when reading until I got to the part about models, then the stupendous BS begins.
These instruments analyse the infrared glow radiating from so-called hydroxyl molecules, which exist in a thin layer about 87km above Earth’s surface.
Hilarious that they only mention the hydroxyl IR sky shine. The much stronger infrared sky shine from nitrogen (wailing and gnashing of teeth) is of course ignored. Also odd that if CO2 is so dominant in IR, why is there no IR sky shine from CO2? It’s only from nitrogen, oxygen and hydroxyls.
Check out Stebbins et al:
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C5&q=stebbins+%09A+strong+infrared+radiation+from+molecular+nitrogen&btnG=
https://ptolemy2.wordpress.com/2020/08/15/twos-company-threes-a-crowd-a-nitrogen-threesome-joins-the-ir-party/
Back in 2017 a commenter named accordiansrule and I concluded that noctilucent clouds were caused by anthropogenic hydrogen. Here is the link. https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2017/10/01/rise-in-atlantic-ssts-linked-to-reduced-air-pollution/#comment-101536:
“The accuracy of these models is critical to determining whether government and other interventions to curb climate change are indeed
effectivenecessary.”
Aaaand…
Above the mesosphere is the thermosphere…
“Thermosphere:
The layer of very rare air above the mesosphere is called the thermosphere. High-energy X-rays and UV radiation from the Sun are absorbed in the thermosphere, raising its temperature to hundreds or at times thousands of degrees. However, the air in this layer is so thin that it would feel freezing cold to us! In many ways, the thermosphere is more like outer space than a part of the atmosphere. Many satellites actually orbit Earth within the thermosphere! Variations in the amount of energy coming from the Sun exert a powerful influence on both the height of the top of this layer and the temperature within it. Because of this, the top of the thermosphere can be found anywhere between 500 and 1,000 km (311 to 621 miles) above the ground. Temperatures in the upper thermosphere can range from about 500° C (932° F) to 2,000° C (3,632° F) or higher. The aurora, the Northern Lights and Southern Lights, occur in the thermosphere.”
So, again, what is it that Co2 does at that height that it doesn’t do at every height?
Are there any climatic crimes and misdemeanors that the dreaded CO2 is not responsible for?
As an Irish citizen with a scientific background, I took one look at University of Maynooth and the subject of climate change and just laughed, one can’t take those academics there seriously, they are just political activists to the bone (plus fully time alarmists). Johnathon Swift would have recognised them when he wrote Gulliver’s Travels three centuries ago:
Lemuel Gulliver visits the land of Balnibarbi, where people insist on doing everything in an impractical fashion. Those few who wish to use common sense in their activities are forced by social and political pressure to conform to the impractical. The epitome of the attitudes of the people of the land is found in the Grand Academy at the capital city of Lagado. At the academy Gulliver sees all sorts of experimentation going on. The most striking aspect of the projects is their absurdity, the second is that they all require a constant flow of money, like modern research and development projects. Swift is not satirizing only general impracticality; he is also hitting some of the contemporary follies of the British Royal Academy, whose membership sometimes indulged in activities that Swift, at least, did not approve. The first projector Gulliver meets at the Grand Academy of Lagado is typical of them all:
. . . He had been eight years upon a project for extracting sunbeams out of cucumbers, which were to be put in vials hermetically sealed, and let out to warm the air in raw inclement summers. He told me, he did not doubt in eight years more, that he should be able to supply the Governor’s gardens with sunshine at a reasonable rate; but he complained that his stock was low . . . since this had been a very dear season for cucumbers. I made him a small present. . . .
I didn’t realize there was a 4 year oscillation…seems they would want to actually measure something…before this leap of faith…
“We don’t yet know what’s driving the oscillation. But whatever the answer, it also seems to affect the winds, sea surface temperatures, atmospheric pressure and sea ice concentrations around Antarctica.”
At -130 deg 3-4 deg is not much cooling
As other have mentioned above, there is so little atmosphere up there, so I guess it is why we don’t see actual useful numbers in the description of the paper.
And the you see see the intelligence of the commenter on the originating website:
I find the “dust storms produced by cattle farmers” the most amusing 🙂