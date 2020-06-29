Michael Schellenberger: “On Behalf Of Environmentalists, I Apologize For The Climate Scare”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Forbes has published an apology by high profile environmental activist Michael Schellenberger for his role in helping to create the climate scare, and his explanation for why he chose to speak out now.
On Behalf Of Environmentalists, I Apologize For The Climate Scare
Michael Shellenberger
I write about energy and the environment.
On behalf of environmentalists everywhere, I would like to formally apologize for the climate scare we created over the last 30 years. Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world. It’s not even our most serious environmental problem.
I may seem like a strange person to be saying all of this. I have been a climate activist for 20 years and an environmentalist for 30.
But as an energy expert asked by Congress to provide objective expert testimony, and invited by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to serve as Expert Reviewer of its next Assessment Report, I feel an obligation to apologize for how badly we environmentalists have misled the public.
…
I know that the above facts will sound like “climate denialism” to many people. But that just shows the power of climate alarmism.
…
I became an environmentalist at 16 when I threw a fundraiser for Rainforest Action Network. At 27 I helped save the last unprotected ancient redwoods in California. In my 30s I advocated renewables and successfully helped persuade the Obama administration to invest $90 billion into them. Over the last few years I helped save enough nuclear plants from being replaced by fossil fuels to prevent a sharp increase in emissions
But until last year, I mostly avoided speaking out against the climate scare. Partly that’s because I was embarrassed. After all, I am as guilty of alarmism as any other environmentalist. For years, I referred to climate change as an “existential” threat to human civilization, and called it a “crisis.”
…
But then, last year, things spiraled out of control.
…Read more:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2020/06/28/on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare/(Backup PDF Available Here)
Michael Schellenberger has provided a more complete explanation in his new book Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All.
Reading Schellenberger’s full apology in Forbes, I was pleasantly surprised how close his views are to mine. Despite Schellenberger’s highly commendable views on nuclear power, I assumed he was still an alarmist when it came to his views on anthropogenic CO2 emissions. I was wrong.
I am sorry I made an incorrect assumption about your views on climate change Michael.
Update (EW): The original Forbes link seems to have died. A backup copy is available here.
76 thoughts on “Michael Schellenberger: “On Behalf Of Environmentalists, I Apologize For The Climate Scare””
Now let’s see if he unblocks me on twitter for criticizing his climate BS.
At one stage we were following each other. Now it looks like he closed his twitter account and deleted all his tweets. His facebook posts are still there.
Apologies. His twitter account is still there: They just tweaked their search engine to disappear him.
Mark Pawelek – 6:42 am …His twitter account is still there:
They just tweaked their search engine to disappear him.
“They” being those wonderfully egalitarian folks who run Twitter right?
What gets me is all of the companies that are abandoning Twitter and other social media sites because they aren’t doing enough to censor anyone who disagrees with the socialist mobs.
Of course they did, @jack is a true believer and he will memory hole Schellenberger soon enough.
It’s Shellenberger. There is no “c” in his name.
The alarmist religion will be positively apoplectic over this, they will do all they can to stop this being circulated; there will be social media deletions and name calling for not adhering to the climate mantra policy.
I posted the original link to this article earlier today and it was just removed by Forbes. Is this just more silencing of the inconvenient facts??? Read now, while you can at the GWPF site.
https://www.thegwpf.com/michael-shellenberger-on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare/
Forbes undoubtedly received unhappy feedback on the article from advertisers and subscribers…..after all, they published much CC exaggeration drivel over the years to increase readership and advertising. It is a wonder Shellenberger’s article made it past the editor.
He should get together with Patrick Moore on the guest lecturer circuit. One might suspect that was the plan, except CoVid19 has shut down even Obama’s lucrative gigs.
This says it all. The UN/Davos Consensus Gang has moved quickly. The word will have already gone out to the now compliant media to suppress publication and debate.
Here is the Forbes article, via the Wayback Machine:
https://web.archive.org/web/20200629001029/https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2020/06/28/on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare/#16d934535dc3
I just posted this note minutes ago on another thread, before reading Michael Schellenberger’s “apology”:
wattsupwiththat.com/2020/06/27/accusation-implodes-in-mn-global-warming-lawsuit/#comment-3024944
[excerpt]
I knew that CAGW was a failed hypothesis circa 1985, and we published that conclusion in 2002 (below).
Soon thereafter it became clear that CAGW was a deliberate scientific and political fraud.
This post is from 2002 and 2013:
…
I strongly oppose CAGW alarmism and green energy fraud because it is irrational, immoral and destructive to humanity AND the environment.
…
We wrote this in 2002 and have been proven correct to date:
DEBATE ON THE KYOTO ACCORD
Published by APEGA in the PEGG, reprinted by other professional journals, The Globe and Mail and La Presse.
by Sallie Baliunas, Tim Patterson and Allan MacRae, November 2002
friendsofscience.org/assets/documents/KyotoAPEGA2002REV1.pdf
On global warming:
“Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”
On green energy:
“The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”
______________________
Michael, your apology is NOT accepted. Here, in part, is why:
HYPOTHESIS: RADICAL GREENS ARE THE GREAT KILLERS OF OUR AGE
By Allan M.R. MacRae, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., April 14, 2019
wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/14/hypothesis-radical-greens-are-the-great-killers-of-our-age/
[excerpt]
“In the 20th Century, socialists Stalin, Hitler and Mao caused the deaths of over 200 million people, mostly their own citizens. Lesser killers like Pol Pot and the many tin-pot dictators of South America and Africa killed and destroyed the lives of many more.
Modern Green Death probably started with the 1972-2002 effective ban of DDT, which caused global deaths from malaria to increase from about 1 million to almost two million per year. Most of these deaths were children under five in sub-Saharan Africa – just babies for Christ’s sake!”
– February 1, 2019
“…radical greens (really radical leftists) are the great killers of our time. Now the greens are blinding and killing babies by opposing golden rice…” – March 10, 2019
…
2. My hypothesis is that “Radical Greens are the Great Killers of Our Age”.
Here is some of the supporting evidence:
The banning of DDT from ~1972 to 2002, which caused the malaria deaths of tens of millions of children under five years of age, and sickened and killed many more adults and children;
iea.org.uk/publications/research/malaria-and-the-ddt-story
The fierce green opposition to golden rice, actions that blinded and killed millions of children;
The misallocation of scarce global resources for destructive intermittent “green energy” schemes, which are not green and produce little useful (dispatchable) energy;
Properly allocated, a fraction of the trillions of dollars squandered on green energy schemes could have installed clean drinking water and sanitation systems into every community on the planet, saving the lives of many tens of millions of children and adults; the remaining funds could have significantly reduced deaths from malaria and malnutrition;
The number of Excess Winter Deaths and shattered lives caused by runaway energy costs in the developed world and lack of access to modern energy in the developing world probably exceeds the tens of millions of malaria deaths caused by the DDT ban; Excess Winter Deaths (more deaths in winter than non-winter months) total about two million souls per year, which demonstrates that Earth is colder-than-optimum for humanity;
Indoor air pollution from cooking fires kills many women and children in the developing world;
In addition to runaway energy costs and increased winter deaths, intermittent wind and solar power schemes have reduced grid reliability and increased the risk of power outages;
Huge areas of agricultural land have been diverted from growing food to biofuels production, driving up food costs and causing hunger among the world’s poorest people.
3. There is NO credible scientific evidence that climate is highly sensitive to increasing atmospheric CO2, and ample evidence to the contrary. Catastrophic humanmade global warming is a false crisis.
______________
So no Michael, your apology is not accepted, you and your friends are not forgiven for these crimes against humanity.
– Allan MacRae
Seconded!
Allan, while I agree with pretty much everything you say, this statement is not correct:
“Huge areas of agricultural land have been diverted from growing food to biofuels production, driving up food costs and causing hunger among the world’s poorest people.”
The bioethanol industry takes the ~30% of the corn that is food and converts it to better food by making dry distillers grain and feeding it to chickens and cows to make excellent BBQ material.
The other ~70% is corn starch, which is the waste product and supports the good 30% by being sold as bioethanol. Obviously there are political considerations, and I could go on. Happy to discuss it further with you.
Hi Phil,
As “Rescue CEO” of a small energy company I inherited a corn ethanol plant in Wyoming. I am familiar with the process – the distiller’s grain is the byproduct of ethanol production and is excellent high-protein animal feed.
That does not make the corn ethanol process economic or environmental – we had good local management and huge state and federal subsidies and still the plant only broke-even. In some years corn prices were so high that poor Mexicans went hungry. The excess water use in the Midwest is increasing the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer at an alarming rate.
The clear-cutting of the rainforests for palm oil and sugar-cane ethanol is even more environmentally destructive.
Biofuels are an environmental and economic debacle.
Regards, Allan
Allen
You say so many things that are right but drop this claim:
“Indoor air pollution from cooking fires kills many women and children in the developing world”
It is not that people don’t suffer from breathing smoke, it is that the industry that has grown up around this trivial fact has taken on monstrous proportions. One of the experts I work with asked someone from the WHO why they were lying about the number of ‘deaths’ claimed for smoke inhalation (not if they were lying) and was told in reply, “If we don’t, we can’t raise money.”
You have to admire honesty where you can find it.
The “cooking fires kill millions per year” meme is not based on “facts” as we understand them. The numbers are entirely fabricated. If Tony Heller tried to show a plot of actual deaths caused by cooking fire smoke inhalation to compare with the modeled ones, the chart would be blank. There is no data, only bad models.
Their great messiah, Kirk Smith from Berkeley, passed away last weekend. Will the meme be deep-sixed as well? He was the Jim Hansen of stove smoke, cooking up deaths from finely chopped assumptions. The propaganda is so well promoted that even the great Allen MacRae has been induced to repeat it. Take it from someone on the inside: it is a scam as sensible as the “equitoxicity” of all particles floating in the air.
In that regard, now that the perfectly ordinary Saharan dust cloud nicknamed “Godzilla” has covered the whole of the Caribbean and USA, you can take it (from the EPA’s and IHME’s methodologies) that “a million Americans” are going to die if they go outside and inhale. Kirk had it that even indoors you are doomed. After all, that cloud is composed of particles and they are said by the “experts” to be as toxic as cigarette smoke.
My prediction is that within a century more than 300m Americans will die.
There is no need to lie to take action against air pollution – my generation has been taking action for 50 years. Is the current generation so useless that they have to be lied to in order to get them off the Play Station?
Totally agree.
That link to gwpf is a partial and leads back to the cancelled Forbes page.
I thought Forbes was somewhat objective, but are now like the LA times just part of the cancel culture, suppressing anything that does not fit the narrative.
The Forbes link is No Longer Active
Here is another copy of the article:
https://news.marketcap.com/on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare/
Viewing the Html, the hidden article is surrounded by an element called “contributor__retracted”. Maybe he is just editing it and will re-post…..
So viewing his Twitter feed, Michael states that Forbes has decided to pull the article.
That was fast.
Thanks for sharing the link !
Forbes are reporting the link is no longer active.
Apostasy will not go unpunished.
Dave
This is the station to which Michael Mann could have ascended if he had a change of heart. Any of a very small number of key insiders could have told the public that this is more hype than fact, more correlation than causation (and now the correlation has fractured) and the extent to which facts have been misrepresented.
There are only a few spots on the new bandwagon and Shellenberger just took a seat in the front row.
I wonder why, when I went to read more, that the Forbes page is ‘no longer available’?
Forbes now puts up a message saying “This page is no longer active”. It seems the censors have won another battle.
It’s too late for that. Much like the chain reaction we call WW1, it will spin on around the world while the rain forests are plowed under and the rivers in Africa and south Asia turn into garbage dumps.
The political crusades cannot be turned at this point. You can only ratchet up the volume on other causes to help tone down policy commitment to the Party planks.
“I became an environmentalist at 16 when I threw a fundraiser…”
I have always wondered what it took to become an environmentalist.
The first of many, I am sure.
Honesty and better judgement are seen here.
I’ve not read his book but this is verging on heroic. His career depends on climate change phobia. He’s a big pro-nuke; making him a plentiful energy person too. Yet many young pro-nuke professionals have increasingly tried to glue nuclear power to climate change phobia. Increasingly so over the last 15 years. It never really worked for them. Maybe that recent French poll had something to do with his change of heart; that and trying to talk to the climate activists at recent COP meetings. For those who do not understand the French poll. The facts:
1. nuclear power has dominated French electricity production since the 1980s.
2. nuclear power is the most efficient non-CO2 based energy source.
A recent poll of young French people showed they considered nuclear power caused man-made global warming. In a large poll of 3000+, “69% of respondents thinking nuclear contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change“.
Plus: Schellenberger’s support is nearly entirely from the Left. He is certainly still on the Left. But I guess it’s a Left which drifted so far from useful practical concerns that he can’t recognize it anymore.
The French are largely unaware of nuclear energy’s role in combatting climate change, with 69% of respondents thinking nuclear contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. “As an illustration of this perception, 11% and 10% of people think that coal and oil (respectively) contribute less to greenhouse gas emissions than nuclear,” Orano said.
I bet they think so because of the water vapor escaping from the nuc plants … 🙂
That is really shocking – I remember when I was a kid the French education system was held up as an example to the world.
More likely because hard-core environmentalists – who push renewables – tell them. The climate scare has always justified itself as an anti-fossil fuel campaign. That’s its prime motivation. As such, it must always be against plentiful energy.
“69% of respondents thinking nuclear contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change“
Well… Yes?
Those power plants emit water vapor. And what is water if not a greenhouse gas?
I’m sure it doesn’t affect climate change one iota, but water vapor is still a greenhouse gas.
Maybe it was the question that was stupid and not the respondents?
The page is still available on the wayback machine. https://web.archive.org/web/20200629001029/https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2020/06/28/on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare/#16d932a15dc3
The article is amazing. It is clear why forbes had to take it down.
Michael Shellenberger has completely disappeared from Forbes.
https://www.forbes.com/consent/?toURL=https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/
Gutless Forbes pulled the article.
https://web.archive.org/web/20200629001029/https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2020/06/28/on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare/#16d93d795dc3
M. Crichton in “State of Fear” came to the same conclusion.
It is said we grow to adulthood very slowly when times are good.
This is a welcome climbdown from a hysterical position.
However I am embittered and have blood in my eye.
A pox on all their houses.
Too much wealth has been stolen ,wasted and redistributed for my forgiveness to come easily.
Chicken Little Rules,some of the Alarmed Ones are now becoming frightened of what they created?
Funny that,most people here are uncomfortable with using dishonest means to promote a political position.
I suspect that even in the tightest circles of Gang Green they recognize the times are changing.
The Burn Loot Murder maniacs are their fellow travellers .
The tax paying citizens are broke and imprisoned by the political allies of Gang Green.
Resources are suddenly very scarce.
Big Government is in its last spending spree,before the scam is up.
The days of the social parasite as public service are numbered.
Simply because what cannot go on,won’t.
Already taken down at Forbes.
“A leopard cannot change its spots,” although a book promotion tour may provide impetus to pretend. Environmentalism and real, human suffering are largely synonymous, and by my reckoning, Mr. Shellenberger has 30 years of apologizing to do before a more “meaningful” discussion is possible.
A mistake is not the same as malice.
He He He
https://web.archive.org/web/20200629073911/https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2020/06/28/on-behalf-of-environmentalists-i-apologize-for-the-climate-scare/#5e840667614b
“On behalf of environmentalists everywhere”
Even though I like what he is saying, this is a tell. Why does he believe he has the authority to appoint himself as a spokesperson for environmentalists everywhere?
I think the intent of his proclamation is not what you think.
A lot of events in a few months :
– Mickael Moore’s film exposing the renewables scam,
– an as usual CO2 concentration observed trend despite a planetary lockdown as if humans activity had almost no impact on it,
– Zion Lights leaving XR and joining Schellenberger,
– and now this Schellenberger’s bombshell …
What’s next ?
Yes, cracks are appearing in the climate alarmist bubble. Cue Leonard Cohen:
Ring the bells that still can ring
Forget your perfect offering
There is a crack, a crack in everything
That’s how the light gets in.
Most people have no idea about any of those things.
Why don’t most climate alarmists seem to have a BS meter? Mine went off at least 30 years ago in regards to this Catastrophic Global Warming issue’
– JPP
The two Michaels: Moore and Shellenberger. The thin end of the wedge, both of them seeing censorship in action for the first time.
Since I live 2 or 3 miles from Berkeley, I’ve been wondering for well over ten years why Berkeley students didn’t wake up to the crap they have been Fed.
I’m going to read more of the links here:
http://environmentalprogress.org/founder-president
“apologize for the climate scare we created over the last 30 years.”
More like 40 or 50 years
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/03/23/anti-fossil-fuel-activism-disguised-as-climate-science/
He posted the page to his Twitter account too:
https://twitter.com/ShellenbergerMD/status/1277380835532877824
Glad to know that he snapped out of it and sees reality. This is progress, and I hope that it continues. Maybe he can influence some of the less rabid ecohippies somehow.
Wood and coal are the worst fuels for heating a home. They both produce soot which, in an enclosed area, is really bad for your lungs. But if you have no other choice, you use what’s available. Cooking with a wood-fired stove is a real skill which should never be lost, and the stove is usually vented to outside the building/house/whatever. Cooking over an outdoor fire is also a skill, and I’m not referring to roasting marshmallows on a stick. Until the closed stove was developed, kitchens had an open range that burned enormous amounts of fuel, just to cook the food. Otherwise, people cooked in the fireplace.
Using either coal or wood for heating is kind of inefficient and, as I said, they both produce soot, coal being worse than wood, and soot is bad for you, period. But if you have no choice, those fuels are what you use. Oil lamps will light your home when the power goes out, much better than candles.
I really prefer natural gas over wood for cooking, but I will always use whatever is available, especially in the winter. We’ve had at least one power outage per year in my county in the winter, over the past four years. Too much wet snow and it freezes on the lines and the whole grid goes down. Because my stove is an older model I can light the burners cooktop with a kitchen match and cook food.
The more rabid members of the Greenbeaners really don’t want you to cook or be warm at all. It’s okay for them to do it, because they use microwaves for “cooking” and that uses electricity. I do wonder how they’d survive if they had to face the reality of no electricity *period* and were forced to use fossil fuels for heating and cooking…. but since they microwave their food (I AM being sarcastic here), they’ll like become very, very hungry.
@ Naomi Seibt, looks like Michael Shellenberger took your advice and stopped wanting to panic, and began to Think !
I just googled him. It’s all over the net.
Uh-oh. Scoldilocks will not be pleased.
So two daming reports on flaws on environmentalism , Michael Schellenberger , Michael Moore, plus a 3rd defection by Zion lights, to the nuclear lobby, all within the space of two months ,all after the announcement that cop 26 postponed till November 2021.i never did buy into the official reason COP26 postponed due to covid.
Both schellenberger and Moore pretty much rip the heart out of environmental extremist predictions ,both in particular in regard to energy policy,
Theres nothing on MSM yet,that I’ve seen that any of the above have any coverage, Forbes article removed.
Greenpeace and extreme rebellion, will now have another front to fight on ,Greenpeace will never capitulate to anything nuclear,
I dont think this has been a lights on moment for schellenberger, Moore and lights, even though it’s been portrayed this way, there is a political shift / split in the environment movement , with I’m guessing some governments backing the shift after realising wind and solar are never going to be mass energy providers .
The fallout will be huge if this shift gains momentum, will the governments who have spent billions on failed predictions be it climate or energy take the blame, will the blame be put on the scientists, or will it be carefully brushed under the carpet, ?
I’m afraid the Green Blob will use their favorite weapon and “cancel” Michael Shellenberger for the sin of apostasy against Green Dogma. Shellenberger is a brave man.
The TWITter comments are largely supportive, but there are a few ninnies in there still whining about “ocean acidifcation” and such nonsense. One even solicited the advice of Moonbat, wanting his take on Shellenberger’s “transformation”.
Are there any estimates how much personal financial gain Michael Schellenberger got from his role in climate alarmism, including his apologetic book?
And like L. Nemoy, “I am not Spock” and “I am Spock” he can always follow up with another one if money gets tight, at least reading Nemoy is highly entertaining!
Schellenberger does have a point: It is not the loud obnoxious people who created this problem, it is the silent bystanders “even if it is not true, it helps us to save resources”, who created the current waste of money into pointless activism.
LoN
I don’t understand some of the vitriol directed at Mike for his change of views. We want people to change their minds and see things our way, and then we abuse the ones we do? If you insist on taunting the people who have the courage to reconsider their positions, and they end up getting abuse from both sides, you might find there are fewer people willing to change their minds.
Yep, I think what he did is pretty gutsy. He didn’t have to do it.
Now over to Grist and the others to courteously thank them.
Cue Gilda Radner: “Never Mind.”
My guess is he’s about to experience some serious hate.
Are the rats finally abandoning the sinking ship?
Blessed the sinner who repents.
But the damage he helped do is still with us.
What became of Trotsky in Mexico?
“will the blame be put on the scientists,”
Probably, so maybe we should compile a list of the most deserving targets. I’ll start with my top three:
Mann
Hansen
Trenberth
Schmidt
Ooops that’s four.
Five if you include Trofim Karl.
Since summer sea ice will not be cooperating with the climate liars this year, we might need to elevate Mark Serreze to bullseye status too.
That’s nice. One person speaking for all. I seem to recall that kings, tyrants and dictators speak for “all”. Maybe we could all just speak for ourselves. But, on behalf of ALL WUWT subscribers, I accept your apology. Or should I reject it? Stars to reject. No star to accept.
This guy has written a statement that is full of himself. I think he is just repositioning so he can continue to pontificate from a new platform.
At one time I really thought the U.S. would fall under a dictatorship through either the war on drugs or a desperate need to collect 100% of all taxes; but it now appears that COVID and environmentalism will actually get the job done.
Gee whiz. I just went to web site and it is so full of himself it made me sick. Is he actually thinking of running for the Governorship of California? Why would I download a high resolution photo of him?
Hopefully this becomes a trend, those that have caused so much death and damage suddenly ‘Seeing the Light’ or in his case deciding to switch revenue streams from diminishing to increasing. Down the road perhaps it can be pointed out there is no means of justifying or forgiving what they have done short of a personal sacrifice to an active volcano. I won’t be recommending his book, if you view his article you can print it to PDF and send that to anyone that doubts the real agenda.
“Facts still matter, and social media is allowing for a wider range of new and independent voices to outcompete alarmist environmental journalists at legacy publications.’
It would be nice if this were true but as it stands its not while the cancel crowd exists.
“I helped save the last unprotected ancient redwoods in California.”
Note the keyword in that sentence. Unprotected. Most people would skim that sentence and assume that he helped protect the last of the redwoods. Most of the ancient redwoods are already protected. There were a small number that existed outside the existing parklands.