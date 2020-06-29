Michael Schellenberger: “On Behalf Of Environmentalists, I Apologize For The Climate Scare”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Forbes has published an apology by high profile environmental activist Michael Schellenberger for his role in helping to create the climate scare, and his explanation for why he chose to speak out now.

24 views|Jun 28, 2020,06:48pm EDT

On Behalf Of Environmentalists, I Apologize For The Climate Scare

Michael Shellenberger

I write about energy and the environment.

On behalf of environmentalists everywhere, I would like to formally apologize for the climate scare we created over the last 30 years. Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world. It’s not even our most serious environmental problem.

I may seem like a strange person to be saying all of this. I have been a climate activist for 20 years and an environmentalist for 30.

But as an energy expert asked by Congress to provide objective expert testimony, and invited by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to serve as Expert Reviewer of its next Assessment Report, I feel an obligation to apologize for how badly we environmentalists have misled the public.

…

I know that the above facts will sound like “climate denialism” to many people. But that just shows the power of climate alarmism.

…

I became an environmentalist at 16 when I threw a fundraiser for Rainforest Action Network. At 27 I helped save the last unprotected ancient redwoods in California. In my 30s I advocated renewables and successfully helped persuade the Obama administration to invest $90 billion into them. Over the last few years I helped save enough nuclear plants from being replaced by fossil fuels to prevent a sharp increase in emissions

But until last year, I mostly avoided speaking out against the climate scare. Partly that’s because I was embarrassed. After all, I am as guilty of alarmism as any other environmentalist. For years, I referred to climate change as an “existential” threat to human civilization, and called it a “crisis.”

…

But then, last year, things spiraled out of control.

…