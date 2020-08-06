NOAA claims: “Extremely active” hurricane season possible for Atlantic Basin

Via press release. August 6, 2020
Atmospheric and oceanic conditions are primed to fuel storm development in the Atlantic, leading to what could be an “extremely active” season, according to forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.
Today, the agency released its annual August update to the Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook, initially issued in May. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been off to a rapid pace with a record-setting nine named storms so far and has the potential to be one of the busiest on record.
Historically, only two named storms form on average by early August, and the ninth named storm typically does not form until October 4. An average season produces 12 named storms, including six hurricanes of which three become major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5). “This is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks. NOAA will continue to provide the best possible science and service to communities across the Nation for the remainder of hurricane season to ensure public readiness and safety,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “We encourage all Americans to do their part by getting prepared, remaining vigilant, and being ready to take action when necessary.”
The updated outlook calls for 19-25 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 7-11 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 3-6 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). This update covers the entire six-month hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30, and includes the nine named storms to date.
A comprehensive measure of the overall hurricane season activity is the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) index, which measures the combined intensity and duration of all named storms during the season. Based on the ACE projection, combined with the above-average numbers of named storms and hurricanes, the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season has increased to 85%, with only a 10% chance of a near-normal season and a 5% chance of a below-normal season. “This year, we expect more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average, and our predicted ACE range extends well above NOAA’s threshold for an extremely active season,” said Gerry Bell, Ph.D., lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Current oceanic and atmospheric conditions that make an “extremely active” hurricane season possible are warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to continue for the next several months.
A main climate factor behind these conditions is the ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, which reappeared in 1995 and has been favoring more active hurricane seasons since that time. Another contributing climate factor this year is the possibility of La Nina developing in the months ahead. Indicative of cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial regions of the eastern Pacific Ocean, La Nina can further weaken the wind shear over the Atlantic Basin, allowing storms to develop and intensify. NOAA’s hurricane season outlook is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast. Landfalls are largely determined by short-term weather patterns, which are only predictable within about a week of a storm potentially reaching a coastline. NOAA’s National Hurricane Center provides tropical weather outlooks out to five days in advance, provides track and intensity forecasts for individual storms, and issues watches and warnings for specific tropical storms, hurricanes and the associated storm surge.
“NOAA has the most highly trained and dedicated forecasters that serve to protect American lives and property. With improved forecast skill, new storm surge products, and new observations, such as GPS Radio Occultation, we are better positioned than ever before to keep Americans out of harm’s way,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., acting NOAA administrator. “It is now more important than ever to stay informed with our forecasts, have a preparedness plan, and heed guidance from local emergency management officials.”
This hurricane season FEMA encourages residents in hurricane-prone regions to keep COVID-19 in mind when making preparations and during evacuations. Visit https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes for more information. Stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center for the latest about tropical storm and hurricane activity in the Atlantic.
17 thoughts on “NOAA claims: “Extremely active” hurricane season possible for Atlantic Basin”
If only I had a penny for all things that are “possible”, I would be the richest person in the world.
Nana is on that hurricane list … think of the poor little future snowflakes and get Nana off the list.
“C’mon kids, we have to leave NOW. NANA’s coming and we have to get out of here. No, no time for the toys … the dog will have to fend for himself. If we don’t leave now it will be too late … Nana’s coming”
It’s worse than we thought. We’re doomed. OK, that’s an overreaction, but I will adjust, re: when I rent a car for vacation this September in Marco Island, Florida, I will go ahead and pay some extra for the destruction insurance. My wife and I played golf in the backside of a hurricane in Cancun, Mexico, with other golfers (ok, fanatics?), and it was quite the hoot, with max winds around 80 mph and golf balls that went somewhere else. Let’s hope nobody dies in the upcoming main phase of the hurricane season, unless they are a CNN reporter.
Why do you love Sky and the BBC?
“This hurricane season FEMA encourages residents in hurricane-prone regions to keep COVID-19 in mind when making preparations and during evacuations.”
This means that you make sure that there’s room in your hopefully storm-proof garage to park your EV, and that your ICE SUV is gassed up and ready to go.
Well they best get busy, half way through and they are way behind.
Considering that the politicized science at NHC/NOAA has taken to “naming” every squall out or low pressure in Gulf or Atlantic, the only historical metric that matters anymore is Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) for the entire season by tropical cyclone basin. Dr. Ryan Maue tracks that.
Go to this page here:
http://climatlas.com/tropical/
to see up-to-date data, not emotional hype from NOAA.
The data:
Northern Hemisphere ACE (YTD, 6Aug2020) 81.4650 149 54% 568 821.
What that says is the Northern Hemisphere ACE is currently at 54% of the 1981-2010 historical average. Today’s ACE at 81.45 versus the average for this date (6Aug 2020) being 149.
Data not emotional hype. Emotional hype and naming every low pressure that comes along is just pseudo-science garbage from NOAA’s National Hurricane Center staff.
Thanks for the reality check Joel.
I will note that the Atlantic Basin is “high” for this date, but the NH (Pacific + Atlantic) is well below historical average for YTD.
But To this date we are usually only 9/104 ACE or 8.7% of the way through the tropical year. That makes this early season very responsive to noise when the denominator is so low. With the building La Nina in the equatorial eastern Pacific by the Fall, the Atlantic basin tropical season activity will likely plummet as well so that the second half, where the bulk of the ACE occurs will go low.
What cannot be denied is that in recent decades the NOAA/NHC straff has taken to naming every tropical low out in the Atlantic or Carribean or GoM that they can ID. So using [# named TC’s] is a completely erroneous metric now to compare to historical standards, as the politicized staff at the NHC have changed the naming standards.
I was under the impression that La Nina conditions produce less wind shear in the Caribbean making it more favorable to hurricane development
Considering the track record on predicting seasons, I wouldn’t be worried. Of course, if you are prepared as you should be, you don’t need to be worried whatever the season brings.
Do take into account CoViD-19 idiocy in your preparations this year. For instance, if you are in New England, in the event that a storm comes north like in the 1930s, do not plan to evacuate towards New York. They are too likely to quarantine you for two weeks – in a warehouse on the waterfront.
No acknowledgement that increased monitoring detects threshold events that tip Tropical Storms into Cat Hurricanes and so on?
I totally agree.
The US government system has become like the old Soviet Union, where any number could be changed for political reasons.
The changing of the US land temperature record is a cottage industry where past warm periods are cooled to agree with agenda which is to create a hockey stick graph for distribution.
And some of Atlantic tropical storms every year are categorized as Cat Hurricane wind levels ….
Even though the tropical storm, in question, only reached Hurricane level wind speed for hours, not days. When the storm is far from land.
Thanx for what “could be” forecast
It may be an active season. But why would anyone believe NOAA?
Meanwhile the Pacific is silent.
Maybe my memory deceives me but how can this be true, “ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, which reappeared in 1995 and has been favoring more active hurricane seasons since that time.” ? How could it be favoring hurricanes when we went through a stretch of over 7 years with no major hurricanes? Or are they talking about the whole globe? was the rest of the world active while the east coast was calm?