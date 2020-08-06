New Series “Idiots guide to Climate Change” aims to Educate

Screenshot: Greta Thunberg in the “Idiots Guide to Climate Change”.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart – In case you have not been patronised enough by climate activists, never fear, there is plenty more where that came from.

Rainn Wilson To Host Docuseries ‘An Idiot’s Guide To Climate Change’; Greta Thunberg Among Guests By Erik Pedersen

July 28, 2020 9:00am Climate change has been shoved out of the news spotlight by a few other ongoing crises in recent months, but it remains a key issue. Now a new digital series is set to use humor to help speed the topic’s spread. The Office alum Rainn Wilson is set to host An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change, which premieres today online. The six-part docuseries hails from Wilson’s Participant-backed content studio SoulPancake and will run on the company’s YouTube channel. Watch the trailer above. … Read more: https://deadline.com/2020/07/an-idiots-guide-to-climate-change-rainn-wilson-hosts-docuseries-greta-thunberg-youtube-greta-thunberg-among-guest-1202996594/

The series trailer;

My question, where do they go from this new low? Polar bear sock puppets?

