Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Breitbart – In case you have not been patronised enough by climate activists, never fear, there is plenty more where that came from.
Rainn Wilson To Host Docuseries ‘An Idiot’s Guide To Climate Change’; Greta Thunberg Among Guests
By Erik Pedersen
July 28, 2020 9:00am
Climate change has been shoved out of the news spotlight by a few other ongoing crises in recent months, but it remains a key issue. Now a new digital series is set to use humor to help speed the topic’s spread.
The Office alum Rainn Wilson is set to host An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change, which premieres today online. The six-part docuseries hails from Wilson’s Participant-backed content studio SoulPancake and will run on the company’s YouTube channel. Watch the trailer above.
…Read more: https://deadline.com/2020/07/an-idiots-guide-to-climate-change-rainn-wilson-hosts-docuseries-greta-thunberg-youtube-greta-thunberg-among-guest-1202996594/
The series trailer;
My question, where do they go from this new low? Polar bear sock puppets?
24 thoughts on “New Series “Idiots guide to Climate Change” aims to Educate”
They have the idiots part right …
“Climate change” BY idiots !
I guess as long as it’s labelled “fiction” I have no problem with youtube leaving it up, otherwise…no.
I can feel the heat from here.
These high intensity stupidity waves can cause brain damage if you allow yourself to be exposed to them for longer than a few minutes.
Someone needs to put Wilson’s hat into a container of green Jello.
Just another attempt at spreading the Holy Faith so as to attract more members to the cult. The CAGW alarmist narrative isn’t to first cult to do that, and it probably won’t be the last. We all must believe!
The way they travel (using fossil fuels all the way) to show us all the ice, OMG the hypocrisy.
Idiots certainly need a guide, they believe humans are destroying the climate which proves they are idiots.
Anyone see that TV show lately on US PBS about how Antarctica once had forests and dinosaurs etc. The geologist was claiming that C02 is the only control knob of temperature going back hundreds of million of years – I thought that there have been periods of high C02 and low temps and also low C02 and high temps?
I take a lot of joy from knowing that these people who think they are so smart, are actually dumber than they think the people that they are attempting to educate are.
Way dumber.
Did he say: “I am just an actor, what the H do I know?”
I take that statement as an apt summation.
It might be a Freudian slip, but the poster behind Greta says it all…Get Smart!!! Must be a comedy, this Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change. The poster on the wall behind Greta should have been Dumb and Dumber!
Who are the idiots here ! Where is the guide they promised? Where is the data?
– JPP
What is needed is an idiots guide to the wealth that has been created and maintained by fossil fuels. Greens appear to be very ignorant of the wealth that allows them to pontificate in comfort.
They have identified their target audience quite clearly. I’m sure they’ll get plenty of idiots to tune in. Could this just be an effort at trying to make them useful?
“Ve see vhat you did there and ve are not happy,” hissed the Gretasaurus. “How dare you!”
Laughable how climate crusaders preach about fossil fuels (bad!) and then they themselves use them every day, but that is okay because they are doing the good work of getting the word out to the little people to stop using fossil fuels – see how neat that works? It is okay to use fossil fuels as long as you preach to others NOT to to use them. FLAMING HYPOCRITES!!
Classic Projection in overdrive…..!
Being completely clueless seems almost a biological heritage.
The title is wrong!
Was supposed to read:
“Two Idiots’ Guide to Climate Change”
Looks promising, like in;
“Numb (Official Video) – Linkin Park”
cheers
Wow truth in advertising.
An Idiots Guide,featuring real idiots.
I am impressed.
To paraphrase Einstein –
“there are only two things that are infinite: climate change and man’s inability to sensibly comprehend same”
Oh jeez the cringe…..
Another proof that most of these Hollywood actors are for sale and intellectually bankrupt.