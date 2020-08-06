The Covid Lockdown and U.S. Stock Markets – August Update

Guest News Brief by Kip Hansen — 6 August 2020
Stock markets took an initial heavy hit back in March when the governments of the world issued edicts shutting down the economies of entire nations. Investors were scared silly. On March 9, 2020, this headline appeared in The New York Times Business section:
Wall Street Plunges in Worst Drop Since 2008
Oil prices crashed and bond yields tumbled. The S&P 500 had its worst day in more than a decade.
The United States has weathered almost six months of Covid [madness] since then. How have investors fared?
Here I speak of investors as specifically opposed to stock market gamblers and speculators. Investors buy shares – partial ownership — in existing companies in order to take advantage of their future prosperity. By being partial owners, they normally receive a share of the company’s profits as dividends and as the company expands and grows, their personal share of the company grows in value. The value of a company is subjective and depends on myriad factors often turning on the concept of public confidence not only the specific company but in its industry and in the economy in general.
Market gamblers and speculators do something quite different. They buy shares in companies in hopes of making a profit on the small, short-term fluctuations in the daily prices of those stocks. The old adage: Buy Low, Sell High – but do it quick. In modern stock markets, there are all kinds of speculative moves that produce profits for these people, but the most salient fact is that they are gambling that a stock or the markets will move in the direction of their bet. When they have guessed right, they profit. If they guess wrong, they lose. These gamblers are often called Day Traders and, as knowledgeable and savvy as many are, like professional poker players, it is a mistake to consider them as anything else.
It is pertinent to point out the “The Stock Markets” are not “The Economy” – while they are generally related and inter-connected, it is a mistake to conflate the two. The U.S. economy, by many measures, in in rough shape, with government-mandated unemployment running very high and many of our smallest businesses having been forced to be closed by government orders related to Covid.
However, the aging U.S. population – its retirees – depend on pension funds and private investments as their main sources of income, along with whatever Social Security income for which they have qualified. Pension funds depend heavily on investments in the stock markets. So, our retired citizens, such as myself, are somewhat at the mercy of the markets.
How have the markets fared for investors?
Have investors been driven to penury by the reaction of the markets to Covid? by the downturn in the economy brought about by government Covid-mandates?
Investors are doing very well, thank you for asking.
Let’s look at the numbers:
Note: All of these charts are for the last 5 years, with the monthly values – the last value is close of market 5 August 2020. Remember: Investors are not bothered by the tiny (or big) day-to-day jitters – they have invested for the mid- and long-term.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average
The Dow is not at an all-time high – but very near. Despite Covid [Madness] investors are up even on a one-year basis – the Dow is higher than this time last year. Over a five-year period, from August 2015, the market as a whole is up from 16,500 to 27,200 – up 65%. That is a net gain of 13% per year which is a very good return on investment.
The S&P 500 is at an all-time high. In August 2015, it was 1,972, today it finished at 3,327. Over this last five years it has gained 69%, about 13.8% per year, a bit better than the Dow Jones.
The NASDAQ is the big winner. It has risen from 4,776 to 10,998 — a whopping 130% over five years. That’s a gain of 26% per year.
The idea that the Worldwide Covid Lockdown has crashed U.S. stock markets is simply not true. There has been no stockmarket crash in response to the pandemic which has barely affected U.S. stock markets, after the initial shock. Quite to the contrary, two out of three are at all-time highs, and all three major U.S. stock markets have been supplying terrific return-on-investment on price-value alone (even without considering dividends). Your well-diversified pension fund and your well-diversified personal portfolio is safe, healthy and doing well at the moment.
Author’s Comment:
It never hurts to have a little good news. Good financial news is particularly nice when so many depend on their savings and investments.
Reader’s who wish to insist that things are worse-than-we-thought are free to do so, and I won’t argue. The crimes that have been committed against small and family-owned businesses by our political leaders who have been consummed by Covid-Madness are simply beyond anything I would have ever imagined, even as a young 1960s university antiwar revolutionary. I would have been less shocked to see concentration camps for radical dissidents.
We need to drain the swamp in state, county, and city governments too. Kick the idiots out and replace them with wise, non-reactionary leaders; in other words, not leftists.
Silver lining; SLV.
It was obvious ever since Diamond Princess and my first guest post on the Wuhan virus that this was not going to be as bad as initially made out. Climate analogies abound. It was also obvious by late March that a couple of sectors—hospitality (hotels, restaurants, cruise ships, Disney) and travel (airlines) were going to be hit VERY hard thanks to near ‘Universal’ government mandates. (Sweden exception.)
Personal portfolio adjusted accordingly, and then bottom buying at peak gloom and doom has turned out nicely. Would have liked to have done more bottomfeeding, but instead made what will be a very satisfactory major construction loan to my daughter and her family to rebuild their new house in Colorado after it became a much bigger project than originally planned thanks to concealed structural water damage—turning a renovation into a half tear down, when banks would NOT lend for that because of Covid uncertainty. They just moved in last week.
And my ex bought the place next door to their new house with part of her half of our money, that they were renting when the owner unexpectedly put it up for sale because of Covid. So now we have a two house 12 acre ‘resort’ compound on a trout stream with elk browsing thru in Evergreen, just 20 minutes from Winter Park winter skiing and summer hiking and mountain biking. Covid has been good to us.
I grew up in Evergreen. Beautiful place. I hope I can get back there some day.
Touch wood…I have fared fairly well as well. I live fairly remote, and if not for the occasional military jet flying northwest to Alaska, (or TV/Internet wonked out) I would never know there was any Covid going on. I do live on a major international flyway, but there is almost no commercial traffic. But there is an uptick on military flights flying to Asia I presume, similar to after 911. Something is going on.
I too picked up some stocks on deep discounts in March, some of which I sold today for a tidy capital gain. If I had waited 3-4 days in March to pick the actual bottom, I would really be up, but am not a fortune teller. I don’t know that I have much faith in the stock markets any more, and from my perspective, buy and hold is a recipe for losing a lot of money, unless you happen to be in the right blue chip stocks. And even then…But those will turn some day, and other sectors will shine like a nova briefly. The additional liquidity from ‘monetary easing’ is driving the markets up, since there is no where else to get a return.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see this be a sucker rally, with everyone buying in, and then someone pulls the plug and it is musical chair time again. The Russian/Saudi oil fix in March greatly contributed to that IMHO, and some people made a whole lot of money, probably the Russians and Saudi insiders. So now I am taking profits, sitting on cash and waiting for another down turn and/or a sector rotation. My gold and silver acquisitions have now doubled in the last 7 years, which I will keep, since it is buried somewhere out in the forest. Better leave a note…now where did I dig those holes.
does the science matter?
http://www.alexberenson.com/an-excerpt-from-part-2-of-unreported-truths-a-brief-history-of-lockdowns/
The S&P 500 is not quite at an all-time high as of today (8/6). Today it closed at 3349. The ATH is 3386 (2/19/20).
On 3/23/20 the S&P 500 bottomed out at 2237, a 34% drop in one month. Since then it has climbed almost all the way back and is up 3% YTD from 3258 on 1/2/20.
That’s a huge relief to me, also retired and living off SS and my long term investments.
The economy and the stock market are not the same. The value of the market is basically the expected future profitability of the companies traded. In the case of the S&P 500, it’s the expectation for the (weighted index) of the 500 largest U.S. publicly traded companies.
The big boys. They are doing okay. Massive unemployment lowers the cost of labor and increases profitability. The market has no soul.
But it is what it is. Investing in the Index covers all sectors. If one company falters, its market share is gobbled up by its competitors, and the Index remains the same, more or less. The bet is on the future profitability of the whole shebang represented by the 500 largest. That outlook is rosy, especially if DJT is re-elected. The market thinks he will be.
You are talking about investors. Yes we are coming back very well. We who invested in 401k for years have recovered if investing regularly and in accounts following S&P500. The V recovery not exactly as fast as a V!. But yet we are back to more money in our accounts now. Long term investment: invest every month, select good mutual funds, forget Cramer.
“,,It never hurts to have a little good news. Good financial news is particularly nice when so many depend on their savings and investments…”
Kip, it isn’t just the stock market that has recovered well since the coronavirus correction. Precious metals have also been taking off since March. Silver was at about USD$12.00 back in March, and is now at $29 as I write this. Gold was at about $1,480.00 in March and is now at about $2,070.00 as I write this.
Yes, I know. What goes up can come tumbling back down again. Gold and silver rose to these heights back in the 2011-2013 time period but dropped back down again and stayed there for quite a few years until recently.
I won’t make any predictions here about the future of precious metal prices, but the gold coins in my coin collection sure have appreciated very nicely since I bought them 15-16 years ago. I do not plan on selling them anytime soon.
Over the long term stocks be be dialed to whatever number the central planners want imo. They can either drive down interest rates, or buy stocks directly, among other things. The only way to look at it objectively is to cancel out the monetary trickery and look at stock performance as a stock price to gold price ratio. Dow/gold ratio is relatively well known.
If it wasn’t for the Federal Reserve artificially forcing Interest rates lower by buying US Debt (and stocks), then investors would have nowhere else to turn then the the market for a better return.
There is no place else to keep up with inflation, except PM’s…
Watta rat race!
The stock market does not necessarily reflect reality. For example Tesla (TSLA) has a higher market valuation than Toyota (not clear if this is just Toyota US; probably is).
However:
[This is from July 1; Tesla is now at $1,489.98 ]
I believe it is barking at the moon crazy to believe Tesla has anywhere near the market value of Toyota, but obviously there are a lot of deep-pocket investors who think otherwise.
This is very bad news for the Democrats because they need things with which to hammer President Trump. So, don’t expect this to be big news in the mainstream media.
I’m cheesed. A company I’m invested in was ready to IPO right when this hit. Now it’s cancelled.
“If you don’t know who you are, the stock market is an expensive place to find out.”
-Adam Smith (nom de plume of George Goodman
The Money Game, 1968
If the Progressives come to power, Kip, you may very well see concentration camps for radical dissidents, except “radical dissident” will mean “climate denier” and they’ll include Anthony and Charles, and you and me, and most of the other posters here.
I have thought since the beginning that this virus had nothing to do with our health and everything to do with the upcoming election. Consider the following:
As goes the US, so goes the world. The UN’s climate change cabal depends on US funds to finance it. Without the United States financial backing, none of the globalist Marxists dreams will become reality.
Remember that Donald Trump is a nationalist, not a globalist. The Democrats are now, essentially, globalist communists. Many other Republicans are globalists, not necessarily communists. Trump prevents their dreams from becoming reality. So they do everything in their power to stop him, not realizing that people can see the blatant hypocrisy.
Donald Trump also is playing hardball with China. Four more years of Trump will really really hurt China, a lot. They know this. Which is why they already imposed tariffs on products that affected Trump voters. And where did the virus come from? It is China’s financial and political interests to hurt Trump any way they can.
Hydroxychloroquine and zinc are dirt cheap drugs. That is not good for people who own stock in drug companies. People like the directors of the National Institute of Health who have a financial stake in Gilead Sciences, the drug company that makes the patented, expensive remdesivir. (Source: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EXD3rL5XQAAtCHY?format=jpg&name=small) In addition, if panic dies there would be no reason for anyone to take an expensive vaccine or expensive medication. Therefore, these greedy people need to discredit any cheap treatment and keep panic alive to fatten their own wallets.
Then you have politicians with a power trip. Fear was the perfect way to bring about their dictatorship dreams. People gladly surrendered their rights over a disease which over 99.5% of people make a complete and full recovery. You better believe that once this is over, you will not have as many rights as you did before this started.
Then you have the brownshirts in Portland, Oregon in which the Democrats refuse to condemn, if they even acknowledge it at all.
Taken all together, it is clear the lock and facemask requirements have nothing to do with your health. Since many newspapers around the world love and worship the New York Times — and since the New York Times are rabid anti-Trumpers — you will see this hysteria die down after the election. If Biden wins (unlikely), the media will cover up everything. If Trump wins, they will switch to something else to get rid of him, since this latest trick didn’t work.
Gee, do you think the Fed giving 3 trillion dollars in taxpayer money to the biggest companies, including having Blackrock bail itself out with some of that public money, had anything to do with this? Sure, the corporations are doing great,benefiting from the largest heist of public money in history. Free enterprise at its best!
In April I put all my investment funds into S&P 500s combined with an additional twenty thousand. I’ve seen healthy returns. I purchased my house in a similar way. After spending a year in Afghanistan (’03 – ’04) I intended to purchase the home I had been renting. However, upon return I found it had doubled in value in the previous year. I told my wife we’d have to wait until the market corrected.
The housing market crashed in 2007 (due to a trifecta that is a discussion for another day) but didn’t hit bottom until about 2011. The house I purchased in 2011 for $125,000 had sold in 2007 for $535,000. I immediately walked into hundreds of thousands of dollars of positive equity.
The phrase “buy low, sell high” is prudent advice, which means one has to keep their options open and sometimes wait for years to see opportunities like these examples.