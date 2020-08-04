Lord John Randall is a person of significance in the British Conservative political scene. When current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson re-entered national parliamentary politics in 2015, the seat he took was Lord Randall’s old seat. So the following is very much a message from the British Conservative Heartland.
The conservative’s guide to acting on climate change
Lord John Randall
Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, both the UK and Australia had been grappling with the devastating effects of another crisis: climate change. As both our governments seek to reboot our economies, both nature restoration and the development of clean technologies provide great opportunities to reduce emissions while also generating jobs and growth.
In the early part of this year, the UK was submerged by winter floods, culminating in the wettest February on record. Meanwhile, we watched in horror as bushfires tore through Australia, destroying more than a fifth of the forest area and seriously imperilling over 100 species. For many, these images offered a stark reminder of the urgent need for more ambitious climate action to mitigate the threat from extreme weather events, which will become more devastating without serious climate action.
As prudent stewards of our nations’ finances, it should be axiomatic for conservatives that investing in climate action now makes economic sense, rather than bequeathing a much larger bill to future generations who would suffer the consequences of our inaction. As such, while I was environment adviser to former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, we became the first major economy to legislate for net zero emissions by 2050 – honouring our commitment, as a signatory to the historic Paris Agreement, to pursue efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.
Under the terms agreed in Paris, both the UK and Australia are required to submit updated emissions reduction plans – known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) – to the UN this year, and the UK has already committed to delivering an enhanced NDC before it hosts the UN climate change summit in 2021.
Having the courage to set ambitious targets provides clarity for business and creates new opportunities for investment, innovation and job creation. As our Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the Petersberg Climate Dialogue last month, successive Conservative governments in the UK have demonstrated that cutting emissions is not at odds with economic growth. Since 1990, the UK has reduced emissions faster than any other G7 nation, while also topping the G7 for per capita growth in national income over the same period.
Emissions have fallen by almost 30 per cent in the last decade alone, thanks in part to our burgeoning renewable energy sector, which now accounts for 37 per cent of British electricity generation. The UK, historically a maritime nation, now has the largest installed offshore wind capacity in the world, generating over 10 per cent of our electricity and employing 11,000 people directly, with an equivalent number of jobs supported in the supply chain. This investment has revitalised many coastal and deindustrialised regions, especially along the east coast of Britain.
Scaling up investment in offshore wind has been achieved through a market mechanism known as “contracts for difference”, whereby developers compete at auction for contracts which guarantee a fixed price for the electricity that they produce over a 15-year period – providing the necessary stability to mobilise private capital with low financing costs and to drive competition and innovation. A further expansion of offshore wind capacity, and the establishment of new auctions for less-established technologies such as floating offshore wind, could help power a clean recovery from COVID-19 in the UK.
Indeed, when it comes to fiscal stimulus measures, economic analysissuggests that green investments could provide the greatest returns. This has not gone unnoticed among political and business leaders, many of whom are calling for a clean and resilient recovery. The Australian Industry Group, representing more than 60,000 businesses, has urged the federal government to ensure that Australia’s recovery from COVID-19 also aids with the transition to net zero emissions, and believes that doing so would boost growth.
Australia has much to gain from embracing a low-carbon recovery, possessing all the attributes necessary to become a world leader in renewable energy and clean technologies. The Federal government has shown encouraging ambition in its hydrogen strategy which, if focused on hydrogen produced from renewable energy, could reduce energy costs and replace natural gas as a major export – especially if production can be achieved at the target of less than $2 a kilogram.
Additionally, tapping into Australia’s vast renewable energy potential could spark a job boom, generating three times as many jobs as the equivalent investment in fossil fuels. And as the cost of solar and wind power continues to decline steeply, Australia can gain a competitive advantage in energy-intensive industries.
It has been encouraging to see that Australia’s three Liberal state governments, in South Australia, NSW and Tasmania, are already leading the way in renewable energy. The federal government should establish its own clean energy trajectory, which will unlock vast quantities of private capital for the many large-scale wind and solar projects which are shovel-ready.
In tackling climate change and reinvigorating our economies, we must also recognise our obligation to safeguard nature for future generations. Protecting and restoring carbon-rich natural ecosystems, such as forests, can make a significant contribution to climate mitigation while providing vital habitats for endangered wildlife. The UK has recently established a Nature for Climate Fund, to invest in reforestation and other nature-based solutions to climate change. There is huge potential for natural carbon capture in Australia too, from which species threatened by habitat loss, like the iconic koala, could also benefit.
Both the UK and Australia have experienced first-hand the consequences of a more hostile climate. As governments around the world prepare to unleash further unprecedented sums of money to repair the damage wrought by COVID-19, the choices we make now will reverberate for generations to come. Green investments offer a route to a more sustainable, productive, and resilient future. I hope both our countries seize this opportunity.
The essay above originally appeared in The Canberra Times, and has been reproduced with kind permission from Lord Randall.
Conservative means advocating for smaller government, lower taxes, and less intrusion into the lives and businesses of it’s citizens. A limited government.
Conservatism is diametrically opposed to foolish policy action on the Climate Change non-problem. It is a scam that grows government and imposes itself with higher taxes, more regulations, more bureaucracy in order to alter the weather in 80 years while crony capitalists get richer of the government welfare. One might as well believe in voodoo magic as trust that a government’s “Climate Change policy” as having anything to do with climate.
Being in the Conservative (big-C) party doesn’t mean he’s a real conservative (small-c). Assuming that he once held conservative ideas, they did not make him immune from having his brain hijacked by the Climate conspiracy.
Likewise, our Liberal party in Canada is far from being traditionally liberal (a political system which was originally based on free trade, minimal government involvement in the economy, etc.)
At the risk of giving offence, I might also say that the US Democrat party seems to be drifting dangerously far from democratic ideals.
“Conservative means advocating for smaller government, lower taxes, and less intrusion into the lives and businesses of it’s citizens. A limited government.”
That roughly what it means in the US. But only in US.
One can mostly think US became independent from Brit Monarchy, but wasn’t as though there was not also problem with Brit parliament.
The smaller government thing is related to how the British parliament “worked” – or more accurately, failed to work. Just today the British parliament fails to work. And also just US Congress fails to function as more power has been shifted to Federal Government over the decades.
If even more power is shifted to US federal government, it become more and more like the British government.
Or, quite possible US government could get far worse, than how bad it is now operating {sounds almost impossible, right?].
So, I wasn’t the only one who read this testimony as parody. That said, conservativism is moderating. #PrinciplesMatter
That is what it means HERE (USA), Joel. Not what it means in Europe.
The closest analog that we ever had to what the Europeans call “conservative right wing” would be the Democrats of FDR’s day.
That’s the way it used to be. In modern terminology, conservative just means slightly less communistic than the liberals.
As an Aussie, can I say…..
What a load of arrant RUBBISH !
The bushfires down here were NOTHING to do with the climate change hypothesis.
They were the culmination of 3 years good rain, followed by two years of very dry conditions leading to a massive build-up of dry undergrowth that was not cleared by cold weather burns.
Yes, we have vast energy potential…. Its called COAL, and Uranium if we so choose.
ZERO wind and solar potential on cloudy windless day or windless nights.
This guy can call himself a “conservative” all he wants, but he’s just another liberal idiot. The energy density for renewables is FAR too low to ever support the population of this planet as it is, not mention an increased population (unless we cover up all open spaces with bird choppers or being systematic population reductions, neither of which I’m a fan).
There IS NO green future without nuclear energy, period. The “hydrogen economy” is a dusty mirage in the Sahara desert…hydrogen has to be produced from other, more dense energy sources and requires energy to be produced. As a chemical engineer with some decades of practice, it makes no thermodynamic sense at all.
If we truly want carbon dioxide-free energy (I, for one, do not), then nuclear is the only viable alternative without massive reductions in standards of living. Massive reductions in standards of living….maybe THAT is the end goal after all.
What a load of old Cobblers from another superannuated Liberal Idiot called Lord John Randall. There is no ‘Climate Catastrophe’. The bushfires in Australia were yet another perfectly ordinary yearly event brought about by a cyclic drought returning and a lack of forest maintenance by government who have failed to learn from aboriginal fire control practices.
If you want to waste money on an industrial scale ‘renewable’ energy is the fast lane.
Fortunately Australia is selling coal and iron to China on an increasing scale . Unfortunately we are then wasting the money on importing useless surplus ‘renewable’ energy wind turbines and solar panel from China in response.
I agree 100% with Joel, Fred and Navarre.
The more I see of this climate change scam the more I am convinced that it is the road to socialism and then to some sort of communism under another name .( green peace maybe )
We need less government and more incentives to get people working in real jobs that will lift the poor up not more and more bureaucrats drawing on the public purse .
Despite what so many climate scientists say they can still not prove that most of the warming since the end of the little ice age is not natural climate variability .
The world has nothing to fear from dangerous global warming and the developed world should be working with poor nations to lift their standard of living and as people become better off the birth rate drops to below population replacement .
African nations are doubling their populations every 33 years .
Another billion people in Africa to feed house and look after a much more urgent problem than climate change .
Stabilization of the worlds population is a much more urgent problem than climate change .
Graham