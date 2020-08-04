Snowball Mars?

Guest “have rock hammer, will travel” by David Middleton
Early Mars was covered in ice sheets, not flowing rivers
A large number of the valley networks scarring Mars’s surface were carved by water melting beneath glacial ice, not by free-flowing rivers as previously thought, according to new UBC research published today in Nature Geoscience. The findings effectively throw cold water on the dominant “warm and wet ancient Mars” hypothesis, which postulates that rivers, rainfall and oceans once existed on the red planet.
To reach this conclusion, lead author Anna Grau Galofre, former PhD student in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, developed and used new techniques to examine thousands of Martian valleys. She and her co-authors also compared the Martian valleys to the subglacial channels in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and uncovered striking similarities.
“For the last 40 years, since Mars’s valleys were first discovered, the assumption was that rivers once flowed on Mars, eroding and originating all of these valleys,” says Grau Galofre. “But there are hundreds of valleys on Mars, and they look very different from each other. If you look at Earth from a satellite you see a lot of valleys: some of them made by rivers, some made by glaciers, some made by other processes, and each type has a distinctive shape. Mars is similar, in that valleys look very different from each other, suggesting that many processes were at play to carve them.”
The similarity between many Martian valleys and the subglacial channels on Devon Island in the Canadian Arctic motivated the authors to conduct their comparative study. “Devon Island is one of the best analogues we have for Mars here on Earth—it is a cold, dry, polar desert, and the glaciation is largely cold-based,” says co-author Gordon Osinski, professor in Western University’s department of earth sciences and Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.
Grau Galofre’s theory also helps explain how the valleys would have formed 3.8 billion years ago on a planet that is further away from the sun than Earth, during a time when the sun was less intense. “Climate modelling predicts that Mars’ ancient climate was much cooler during the time of valley network formation,” says Grau Galofre, currently a SESE Exploration Post-doctoral Fellow at Arizona State University. “We tried to put everything together and bring up a hypothesis that hadn’t really been considered: that channels and valleys networks can form under ice sheets, as part of the drainage system that forms naturally under an ice sheet when there’s water accumulated at the base.”
These environments would also support better survival conditions for possible ancient life on Mars. A sheet of ice would lend more protection and stability of underlying water, as well as providing shelter from solar radiation in the absence of a magnetic field—something Mars once had, but which disappeared billions of years ago.
[…]The University of British Columbia
The article features this collage of Mars’ Maumee valleys (top) and Devon Island (bottom):
Interesting hypothesis… It actually may explain Mars’ sedimentary geology better than the current generally accepted hypothesis of a warm-wet Mars 3.0 to 3.8 billion years ago. Sounds like an awesome field trip!
Unfortunately, the paper is pay-walled.
Grau Galofre, A., Jellinek, A.M. & Osinski, G.R. Valley formation on early Mars by subglacial and fluvial erosion. Nat. Geosci. (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-020-0618-x
16 thoughts on “Snowball Mars?”
serious question…I know…for a change
The ice didn’t just show up as ice….it had to have come from water at some point, right?
Comet, water freezing?
Impact, Energy, Steam Explosion.
Then what? Snow?
I suppose, maybe.
It has never made much sense that Mars had vast quantities of liquid oceans etc, since when this was meant to have happened, around 3.5 to 4.2 billion years ago, it was during the time of the faint sun.
Given the distance from the sun and given that the sun is thought to have been some 30% to 40% less bright, there simply would not have been enough energy for liquid water to exist in vast quantities, at any rate not outside the equatorial region of the planet.
Hi David, good to see your post again.
