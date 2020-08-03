Phys.org: “Climate change and COVID-19: The denial playbook is the same”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Augusta Wilson of the Climate Science Legal Defence Fund has accused President Trump of ignoring the Covid outbreak. But Wilson has ignored a few key facts.
Climate change and COVID-19: The denial playbook is the same
by Augusta Wilson, Earth Institute at Columbia University
JULY 31, 2020
The phrase “every disaster movie begins with a scientist being ignored” resonates more than ever as two disasters unfold: the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. One is occurring with horrifying rapidity and one more slowly; both would be far less damaging if scientific advice were heeded earlier.
In the United States, the Trump administration has responded to the COVID-19 crisis using tactics it honed in the climate arena: ignoring or burying relevant scientific information, pushing misinformation, and silencing scientists who warn us of the dangers. This pervasive “see no evil, hear no evil” approach has handicapped the U.S.’s ability to respond to both of these unfolding crises.
From the start of the pandemic, scientists who spoke out about the increasing threat from COVID-19 were ignored and pushed out. The same thing has happened to climate scientists since the early days of the Trump administration. The mentality that climate change is a taboo subject has taken root so firmly that it filtered down from top-level political officials and is now enforced by lower-level career employees in scientific agencies.
WUWT, one of the world’s leading climate skeptic websites, was an early mover when it came to telling people about the Covid-19 outbreak. We published a story in January, China Corona Virus Horror: Hospital Corridor of the Dead and Dying. Not exactly evidence of climate skeptics ignoring the Covid-19 outbreak.
What about President Trump? President Trump closed the border to China at the start of February, against the advice of scientific experts at the WHO. President Trump took significant political heat for closing the border.
On 27th January Democrat Presumptive President Candidate Joe Biden wrote the following;
On 27th January Democrat Presumptive President Candidate Joe Biden wrote the following;

… Pandemic diseases are a prime example of why international cooperation is a requirement of leadership in 2020. Diseases do not stop at borders. They cannot be thwarted by building a wall. We cannot keep ourselves safe without helping to keep others safe as well and without enlisting the help of other nations in return. And here's the truth — the United States must step forward to lead these efforts, because no other nation has the resources, the reach or the relationships to marshal an effective international response.
On 2nd February Biden tweeted;
Biden later switched to supporting Coronavirus travel bans, and criticised Trump for not moving fast enough.
You got to go faster than slower. And we started off awfully slow.
He indicated that I complimented him on — on dealing with China. Well, you know, 45 nations had already moved to keep — block China’s personnel from being able to come to the United States before the president moved.
So, it’s just — it’s about pace. It’s about — it’s about the urgency. And I don’t think there’s been enough of it, urgency.
ABC News interview transcript
Even Politifact didn’t wholeheartedly back Biden’s claim about the pace of President Trump’s response.
Our ruling
Biden claimed that “45 nations had already moved” to enforce travel restrictions with China “before the president moved.”
The extent of travel restrictions vary — from the suspension of visa programs to entry denial. According to one tracker of travel restrictions, Biden’s 45 figure checks out. Other research shows that the number is around 36.
Where Biden misleads is on the relative speed of the U.S. compared with others. The U.S. travel restriction came shortly after the WHO declared a public health emergency and around the same time as other nations, experts said.
Biden's statement that Trump's travel restriction was slower than 45 other countries is partially accurate but leaves out important details or takes things out of context. We rate it Half True.
Are there differences of opinion about the severity of Covid-19, and how Covid should be addressed? Absolutely. Have mistakes been made? I’m sure historians with the benefit of hindsight will come up with all sorts of theories of what could have been done differently.
My point is Augusta Wilson’s assertion that President Trump ignored the threat of Coronavirus is not supported by the evidence. In my opinion, as an attorney Wilson should have performed a little more due diligence before making such a claim.
52 thoughts on “Phys.org: “Climate change and COVID-19: The denial playbook is the same””
If the herd immunity hypothesis is correct, which Sweden seems to be showing it is, then global, and importantly, U.S. cases and deaths will begin to drop significantly in a matter of weeks. This should bring about optimism and a lessening of fear.
A Chinese study in June suggested immunity only lasts 3 months, after which most people may be susceptible to being reinfected by the same strain. Herd immunity might not be possible with Covid-19.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/06/chinese-study-antibodies-covid-19-patients-fade-quickly
Which has the implication that vaccines will not last either.
Recent data from Sweden disagrees. And I wouldn’t believe a word out of China about anything.
Eric “suggested” is the key word. It may or may not be the case. Also, why would antibody levels need to be high months after infection? This may be entirely normal.
Eric Worrall
August 3, 2020 at 6:42 am
Antibodies fading away, does not mean immunity fades away, or it does not last.
Any time your immunity detects a known infection or disease it respond rapidly, by producing the correct antibody without delay.
A disease that your immunity has already responded fully to, by producing antibodies is a known disease to your system, already fully “dialed” in.
In many disease responses, after the disease fades away so do the antibodies, as for most no need to be produced anymore, as that very costly.
But immunity still there,
and upgrading over time in consideration of reemergence and cyclic epidemics of the infection disease… due to reproduction of antibodies and herd immunity.
You see, viruses fade way too, but do they really fade? (once there)
But, they do not want that to happen here, as decreased fear would benefit Trump and the economy would spark back up. So, they have a crappy 80% false positive PCR test, which tests for a general covi genetic sequence (the reason for all the positive asymptomatic results), and a crappy antibody test, which tests for a common covi coat protein, and they report all kinds of new “cases,” as if you are a real case when you are not sick—not the way real medicine is done. They even count multiple tests on one person as cases and lump positive antibody tests was current cases. These dishonest acts are accentuated by labs who are simply falsifying the results. A lab in Florida was found reporting 100% positive tests, but when examined it was actually <9%.
They do similar dishonest number manipulation with the death count, horribly bastardizing the results. As deaths are falling off nicely, they find ways to lie about it and/or have the public focus on the "cases" and ignore the constantly declining death rate.
Meanwhile, hospitals still receive big bucks for virus admissions and triple big bucks for intubations. It is not unreasonable to suspect that many reported admissions are for almost no symptoms and of people who are likely to not become critically ill.
The public cannot relax when they trust the media and are being lied to.
331,002,651 estimated US population
4,668,336 total confirmed population infected with Covoid-19 coronavirus
154,860 total deaths of population attributed to infection of Covoid-19 coronavirus
3.34% is the death rate for the confirmed infections within the total population
0.05% is the death rate for the total population
So, if only 0.05% of the population is infected with the virus, ….. and only 3.34% of the 0.05% that get infected, … dies from said infection, ….. does that percentages justify a “shutdown” of the US economy?
No. Just the calm before the storm aka second wave. That’s what we have here in Europe. New daily hospital admissions and new daily deaths at low single digits or zero some days, but this is not what is reported.
Spikes and surges in ‘new cases’ hit the headlines, tighter Govt measures, mask wearing, local restrictions.
The spikes and surges are in positive tests as a result of increased testing. Apart from the high false positive rate they are not indicative of active infections, and include old infections for which viral fragments or antibodies are still present.
Why are they doing this… and in concert? Good question.
Fear will not lessen until the Propaganda Press stops fear-mongering.
The faceless elite at the Propaganda Ministry has put forth an encoded directive that fear-mongering will not stop until the election is over.
If Trump is defeated the sun will come out and the ‘rona will die a miraculous death and become as innocuous as the common cold never to be spoken of again.
Should Trump get re-elected it will require that freedom loving citizens storm the bastille at the NYTimes, ABNBCBS MS/CNN. To shut down the Propaganda Machine. Otherwise they will never cease stimulating the public amygdala until a leftist Icon sits on the throne.
Everyone knows that Biden is a place holder. He is just bide en time (sorry) until the real president can be sworn in. Keep you eye out for her appointment.
She can’t be that ignorant, it was a politically based attack on the President, she is being partisan, that is why she appears ignorant.
I have yet to read of anyone saying the virus is a hoax, thus she is spreading a lie.
I think the overt shutdown decision delayed herd immunity threshold.
A Chinese study in June suggested immunity only lasts 3 months, after which most people may be susceptible to being reinfected by the same strain. Herd immunity might not be possible with Covid-19.
https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/06/chinese-study-antibodies-covid-19-patients-fade-quickly
Antibodies fade away for everything. But memory resides in T Cells which respond if micr-organism invades again.
This explains the high rate of immunity being observed. And that memory it is suggested may be from contact previously with other coronaviruses.
If immunity after actually getting the disease only lasts 3 months, then an vaccine will be useless unless you get one every 3 months.
Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. You know that, right? Coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. We did one of the great jobs. You say, ‘How’s President Trump doing?’ They go, ‘Oh, not good, not good.’ They have no clue. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa, they can’t even count. No they can’t. They can’t count their votes.
One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything, they tried it over and over, they’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning, they lost, it’s all turning. Think of it. Think of it. And this is their new hoax. But you know, we did something that’s been pretty amazing. We’re 15 people [cases of coronavirus infection] in this massive country. And because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could have had a lot more than that.
No he didnt say the virus was a hoax – I think? However I cannot really understand his sentences as they are malformed.
You don’t understand because you’re a progressive, Ghalfrunt. Your belief system functions detrimentally to your best interests in many ways, but the most dangerous way I’ve seen is how your reason is clouded behind your presuppositions and how your emotions are guiding your judgments.
You don’t think, you just regurgitate progressive assumptions regardless of evidence. And when those assumptions are challenged, you rarely address them. You CAN’T be wrong since you’re a progressive, and that prevents such a condition from happening to you.
The “hoax” the President is talking about is OBVIOUSLY not the virus itself, or else what would be the point of all of those daily briefings where he took questions about C-19 along with Fauci, et al.? What would be the point of shutting down travel from China in Jan. if the virus were a hoax? What would be the point of shutting down the Trump economy, the most fantastic economy the United States had seen in almost 40 years if it was the virus that is the hoax rather than the Democrat criticisms of Trump’s handling of it?
Geez Ghalfrunt, if you’re struggling to comprehend Trump’s utterances, you must be totally dumbfounded by Biden’s verbal meanderings.
(Mind you, neither of these are exactly Churchillian orators)
Your comment is malformed. You didn’t separate quotes from comment. Bad Gag.
“scientific experts” at WHO
It seems the experts at WHO were suborned by their political masters.
As an attorney I can say that in my 40+ years of practicing law I have come across many different types of lawyers. There are many who are more than willing to ignore evidence and science to forward their political agenda. My profession is no different than climate science in that regard.
More about the Earth Institute at Columbia University.
Missions Statement:
“The Climate Science Legal Defense Fund (CSLDF) protects the scientific endeavor by putting our legal expertise to work for scientists who are threatened or silenced for doing their jobs. Our efforts and educational resources preserve and expand scientists’ rights and strengthen legal protections to promote scientific integrity.”
My first thought was that the CSLDF, based on their mission statement, should be first in line to want to help protect Peter Ridd. And that if they did not want to, that someone should look into their non-profit status. But the business that Augusta Wilson (CSLDF) works for does not appear to be (does not advertise as) a non-profit. They appear to be a high profile shill organization that gets cash from other non-profits, donations from useful idiots, and volunteer labor from students (both useful idiots & future wannabe scammers) in order to distribute the resources as a political organization while masquerading as a science resource.
Two of their main goals are to get cash to help defend people like Mann, and to get rid of open records laws (as those laws relate to the Climate scam). The primary goal appears to be ‘get cash’.
Any non-profit that gives money to the CLSDF needs to audited. Since Obama and the IRS did ‘not do anything wrong’, following the Obama IRS protocols shouldn’t receive any complaint people like staff attorney Augusta Wilson. (right?)
It is very telling that Democrat Candidate Joe Biden is now reading everything from notes and/or teleprompter. I wonder who is writing his stuff? There appears to be very little doubt that we are watching “Weekend AT Bernies” play itself out in real life. Watch how bad it gets closer to November and see what the DNC does trying to change the ending to “Weekend at Bernies”. I recommend beer and popcorn and a comfortable chair.
Pretending to know the right response to COVID after the fact when even now no one knows the right approach is ridiculous. Trump clearly led rather than followed with the travel ban and that may turn out to be a very effective move. Time will tell. Comparing CoVID, a learning exercise for everyone, to the climate catastrophic anthropogenic global warming religion which has essentially been proven to be nothing more than a computer fantasy exercise with political and financial backing from socialists is also ridiculous.
WUWT, one of the world’s leading climate skeptic websites….
How about this:
WUWT, one of the world’s leading climate analysis websites
UK total deaths so far from C19 46,119
UK total tests 16,019,907 of which 1.8% were C19 cases, i.e. 303,181 of which 15% died.
Taking the whole population, 24% had been tested and 0.06 % died
Sweden total deaths so far from C19 5,743
Sweden tested 810,356 of which 10% were C19 cases, ie 80,385 of which 7.1% died.
Taking the whole population, 8% had been tested and 0.05 % died.
USA total deaths so far from C19 156,764
USA tested 58,593,248 of which 8.03% were C19 cases, i.e. 4,706,180 of which 3.3% died.
Taking the whole population, 17% had been tested and 0.04 % died.
looks like the virus knows something we don’t
Joe Biden @JoeBiden
We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.
But this is the same guy who’s political commercials claim we shouldn’t be blaming and dividing people, but this sure looks like he is doing the opposite.
This reminds me of hearing about .. talks to erradiate AIDS at a biodiversity conference.
you say:
President Trump closed the border to China at the start of February, against the advice of scientific experts at the WHO.
January 21st 2020
The first confirmed case of the virus in the US in Washington State, where a man in his 30s developed symptoms after returning from a trip to Wuhan.
Then
January 31st 2020 The US suspends entry into the country by any foreign nationals who had travelled to China in the past 14 days, excluding the immediate family members of US citizens or permanent residents.
The virus is loose in USA and it was not a complete lockdown on flights so totaly ineffectual . Even personal lockdown takes weeks to have an effect. Also allowing internal USA movement of people obviously spreads the infection even if only one known case
SARS can be detected with a thermometer , around the same time people become infectious with SARS they develop a low grade fever.
Covid-19 is far more slippery, it has the unusual ability to infect others well before symptoms are obvious. But this wasn’t obvious at the start of February, everyone thought they could treat Covid like a slight variant of SARS.
CSLDF
“The group came together in response to increasing legal attacks on climate scientists and the immediate need to help defray the legal costs of an ideologically motivated lawsuit against the University of Virginia and atmospheric scientist Dr. Michael Mann. The initial effort raised over $100,000 to pay for Mann’s legal bills.”
Oh them…. uninteresting squawking orange man bad.
Interesting website:
https://www.csldf.org/about/
Mandia, Oreskes on the Board, which is actually a Ouija Board, so that Joseph Goebbels can participate by seance.
I can’t get past the historical statistics and the attack on hydroxychloroquine.
Here’s an image from Dr. Rand Paul’s infomercial for Stansberry Research:
https://i.postimg.cc/3wRybwjk/image.png
Granted, Covid-19 hasn’t run its course yet but it has a ways to go to be worse than the Asian Flu of 1958 and Hong Kong flu in 1970 and we didn’t shut the economy down then.
Maybe hydroxychloroquine isn’t as effective as it’s made out to be, but banning Doctors from prescribing it off label for Covid-19 as some states have done is criminal.
Leftard activists don’t need not stinkin facts or evidence, just feelz….
So where does Trump’s early advocation of consideration for HCQ fit the narrative?
Of Interest
Virologists from the University of Barcelona found traces of SARS-CoV-2 in sewage samples collected on 12 March 2019.[4][5] This was more than nine months before the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wuhan. If proven to be reliable, this could indicate that the virus could have been in general circulation around the world before December 2019.[6]
November
According to an early preliminary study using phylogenetic analysis, the expert estimate suggested the most recent common ancestor (MRCA) of SARS-CoV-2 evolved between 22 and 24 November 2019.[7][8] As of May 2020 this estimate was corroborated with a larger dataset, setting the date interval to “6 October 2019 – 11 December 2019”.[9] Also, although near-conclusive evidence points to bats as the natural reservoir host for the virus,[10][11] the path of transmission to humans – the zoonotic origin – most likely occurred via an intermediary wildlife host.[7][8] It was assumed[11] and further evidenced[10] that the novel coronavirus uses ACE2, the same entry receptor as SARS-CoV. It is possible that the ability for human-to-human transmission has evolved after the zoonotic transfer.[8]
16 November
Thoracic imagery taken at the Albert Schweitzer Hospital in Colmar, Alsace, shows that one patient had abnormal thoracic scans typical of COVID-19 on the 16th of November, 41 days before the retrospective diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 in a Paris hospital. This suggests the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 in France was ongoing during the month of November.[12]
27 November
Two raw sewage samples collected independently on 27th November 2019 in Santa Catarina, Brazil, detected SARS-CoV-2 (100,000 copies per litre), 66 days in advance of the first COVID19 confirmed case in the Americas. Subsequent samplings were positive on December 11th and February 20th. These samples can show that SARS-CoV-2 has been circulating in Brazil since late November 2019. [13]
1 December
A clinical study documents the index case, or patient zero – his symptoms started on 1 December.[3] The study summarised the laboratory-confirmed cases as of 2 January 2020, and although not explicit on every single case, it was noted the first case was male, had not been to the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market of Wuhan, that his family was unaffected and that no epidemiological link between him and the other cases was found.[3] The BBC Chinese Service later confirmed that they had received information from Wenjuan Wu, one of the authors from the article in Lancet and who was one of Wuhan’s JinYinTan Hospital’s senior doctors, that this first man was in his 70s, had Alzheimer’s disease, lived several bus rides away from the market and did not venture out from his home.[14][15]
16 December
As of February 2020, the first documented COVID-19 hospital admissions were dated to 16 December 2019.[3]
Her article starts off with the most narcissistic remark: “The phrase ‘every disaster movie begins with a scientist being ignored’ resonates more than ever as two disasters unfold…”
In the same vein, what about the scientists who are arguing that, while climate change is happening, the economic shifts proposed by radical leftists are not worth it. Are those scientists not also being ignored like those in the movies?
Has anyone seen an actual epic scale disaster that came after ignoring a scientist ?
A more accurate phrase: "every leftist scam begins with a false narrative."
I didn’t expect to see this in Newsweek.
The Key to Defeating COVID-19 Already Exists. We Need to Start Using It
https://www.newsweek.com/key-defeating-covid-19-already-exists-we-need-start-using-it-opinion-1519535
Thanks for that link. I already sent it to my friend who reprimanded me for sending him the video link for the Front Line Doctor’s press conference. . .
No, no, you guys just don’t understand the need for attention. If Ms. Wilson had paid attention and acknowledged what really happened, she’d have nothing to complain about. Cherry-picking is the only way to be heard, especially when her following of “like minds” wants answers. Pandering is a special skill, you know.
I just want to know when this virus is no long useful as a political thing. A timeframe would help-. I need to stock the pantry and freezer for fall and winter, and maybe spring.
Are there parallels in terms of tactics used in order to advance an agenda?
The Board of Directors of the Climate Center Legal Defense is largely composed of climate alarmists, such as Naomi Oreskes, Michael Oppenheimer, Jeffery Masters and other professionals who continue to exhibit extreme bias despite obvious facts to the contrary. This young attorney is just echoing the group think of the board. Another example of a paid shill.
Some thoughts.
– Dementia Joe did nor actually write any of those things attributed to him on a twitter post or in a newspaper from a press release. … “you know the thing” Joe is lucky to know what day of week it is anymore.
– Telling half-truths in order to deceive is the Left’s and Democrat’s stock in trade these days. They have taken this path with abandon since the major news outlets don’t/won’t confront them on it, but in many cases aid and abet in the telling half-truths such as Ms Wilson’s noted here.
– It is the Dems who employ the 3 Monkey strategy of not seeing, speaking , or hearing anything that is negative toward Dimwits. The ignoring by Dems and the major networks of the violence in the the Antifa driven protests in Portland, Seattle is one stark example. The fact that continuing lockdowns do not stop the continuing spread of this corona virus and that only herd immunity can is widely ignored by “experts”. It is being done to push a message of fear to assert compliance and control on a free people
The climate change and Wuhan virus hair-on-fire ALARMISM is the same. The “denialism” is simply a reaction to Baghdad Bob style propaganda. As George Carlin once said, “Think of how stupid the average person is… and then realize…half of them are stupider than that!”
Fairly typical progressive playbook – define the opponent’s position for them – doesn’t have to be true.
How many trolls do that here, every day?
“every disaster movie begins with a scientist being ignored”
That’s the movies, sweetie – unless you believe Godzilla is real.
I see that the Climate Alarmist Liar’s playbook is being used by the anti-Trumpers to bash Trump about his response to Cov-19. How convenient.
As always, the projection is strong in these sychophants, so correction takes only one word:
Phys.org: “Climate change and COVID-19: The
denialscaremongering playbook is the same”
You know, I don’t think it’s quite true that “every disaster movie begins with a scientist being ignored.”
I seem to remember at least some of these movies starting with one scientist going against the established view, and all the other scientists writing him off and perhaps even ridiculing him because (as we all know) science is about orthodoxy and conformity, not challenging the consensus.
Disaster movies are works of fiction, the same as most of the scientific expert opinion on CV-19.
The experts in positions of authority were 99% wrong. The whole field of epidemiology works with very poor or useless data. There are at least three lines of expert opinion, none are proven.
The CDC and WHO have a track record of total failure. They have given the world an epidemic of diabetes, obesity, heart disease and cancer through their bad advice.
Augusta Wilson is a Staff Attorney at Climate Science Legal Defence Fund. In the US legal system the ultimate goal is to win a lawsuit, not to find the truth. For an illustration, if police forget to read “Miranda rights” to a detainee, they effectively set him free. That’s why courts increasingly decide scientific matters, like Does Roundup cause cancer?