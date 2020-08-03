Phys.org: “Climate change and COVID-19: The denial playbook is the same”

Augusta Wilson, Staff Attorney, Climate Science Legal Defence Fund

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Augusta Wilson of the Climate Science Legal Defence Fund has accused President Trump of ignoring the Covid outbreak. But Wilson has ignored a few key facts.

WUWT, one of the world’s leading climate skeptic websites, was an early mover when it came to telling people about the Covid-19 outbreak. We published a story in January, China Corona Virus Horror: Hospital Corridor of the Dead and Dying. Not exactly evidence of climate skeptics ignoring the Covid-19 outbreak.

What about President Trump? President Trump closed the border to China at the start of February, against the advice of scientific experts at the WHO. President Trump took significant political heat for closing the border.

On 27th January Democrat Presumptive President Candidate Joe Biden wrote the following;

… Pandemic diseases are a prime example of why international cooperation is a requirement of leadership in 2020. Diseases do not stop at borders. They cannot be thwarted by building a wall. We cannot keep ourselves safe without helping to keep others safe as well and without enlisting the help of other nations in return. And here’s the truth — the United States must step forward to lead these efforts, because no other nation has the resources, the reach or the relationships to marshal an effective international response. … Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/01/27/coronavirus-donald-trump-made-us-less-prepared-joe-biden-column/4581710002/

On 2nd February Biden tweeted;

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

Biden later switched to supporting Coronavirus travel bans, and criticised Trump for not moving fast enough.

… You got to go faster than slower. And we started off awfully slow. He indicated that I complimented him on — on dealing with China. Well, you know, 45 nations had already moved to keep — block China’s personnel from being able to come to the United States before the president moved. So, it’s just — it’s about pace. It’s about — it’s about the urgency. And I don’t think there’s been enough of it, urgency. … Read more: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/week-transcript-20-joe-biden-secretary-mark-esper/story?id=69981088

Even Politifact didn’t wholeheartedly back Biden’s claim about the pace of President Trump’s response.

… Our ruling Biden claimed that “45 nations had already moved” to enforce travel restrictions with China “before the president moved.” The extent of travel restrictions vary — from the suspension of visa programs to entry denial. According to one tracker of travel restrictions, Biden’s 45 figure checks out. Other research shows that the number is around 36. Where Biden misleads is on the relative speed of the U.S. compared with others. The U.S. travel restriction came shortly after the WHO declared a public health emergency and around the same time as other nations, experts said. Biden’s statement that Trump’s travel restriction was slower than 45 other countries is partially accurate but leaves out important details or takes things out of context. We rate it Half True. Read more: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/apr/13/joe-biden/joe-bidens-claim-about-donald-trumps-slow-travel-r/

Are there differences of opinion about the severity of Covid-19, and how Covid should be addressed? Absolutely. Have mistakes been made? I’m sure historians with the benefit of hindsight will come up with all sorts of theories of what could have been done differently.

My point is Augusta Wilson’s assertion that President Trump ignored the threat of Coronavirus is not supported by the evidence. In my opinion, as an attorney Wilson should have performed a little more due diligence before making such a claim.

