Study: Ancient Volcanic Cooling Caused Wine Producing Towns in the Negev Desert to be Abandoned

According to an Israeli study, an abrupt volcanic cooling event which started around 541AD, the outbreak of the Justinian Plague, led to wine growing regions in the Negev Desert being abandoned.
Grape Seeds Show How A Pandemic And Climate Change Contributed To Past Economic Crisis
The coronavirus pandemic and anthropogenic climate change are two pressing socio-economic issues of our times. Societies of the past had to deal with similar problems, and not always successful.
A research team from Israel discovered evidence suggesting that a combination of diseases and climate change, triggered by a volcanic eruption, contributed to a system-wide economic crisis in the Mediterranean region around 540 BC.
The research shows a continuous growth of wine export until the middle of the 6th century, followed by sudden collapse and abandonment of the settlements.
Geologists believe that two powerful volcanic eruptions, the largest in the last 2,000 years, are to blame for the cold snaps. If an eruption is powerful enough to send volcanic ash and gases high into Earth’s atmosphere, the resulting haze can shield the surface from the sunlight, causing a worldwide drop in temperatures. It remains uncertain to this day which volcanoes erupted in 536 and 540/541 CE. Some geologists argued that the volcano was located in Iceland, others argue that the volcanic eruption happened somewhere along the equator, based on traces of sulfur preserved in ice-layers recovered from the ice shield of Greenland and Antarctica. Possible candidates include the Tavurvur in Papa-Neuguinea, the Ilopango in El Salvador, the Krakatau in Indonesia and other volcanoes from Java to Sumatra.
The abstract of the study;
The rise and fall of viticulture in the Late Antique Negev Highlands reconstructed from archaeobotanical and ceramic data
Daniel Fuks, Guy Bar-Oz, Yotam Tepper, Tali Erickson-Gini, Dafna Langgut, Lior Weissbrod, and Ehud WeissPNAS first published July 27, 2020 https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1922200117
Edited by Frank Hole, Yale University, New Haven, CT, and approved May 13, 2020 (received for review December 23, 2019)
The international scope of the Mediterranean wine trade in Late Antiquity raises important questions concerning sustainability in an ancient international economy and offers a valuable historical precedent to modern globalization. Such questions involve the role of intercontinental commerce in maintaining sustainable production within important supply regions and the vulnerability of peripheral regions believed to have been especially sensitive to environmental and political disturbances. We provide archaeobotanical evidence from trash mounds at three sites in the central Negev Desert, Israel, unraveling the rise and fall of viticulture over the second to eighth centuries of the common era (CE). Using quantitative ceramic data obtained in the same archaeological contexts, we further investigate connections between Negev viticulture and circum-Mediterranean trade. Our findings demonstrate interrelated growth in viticulture and involvement in Mediterranean trade reaching what appears to be a commercial scale in the fourth to mid-sixth centuries. Following a mid-sixth century peak, decline of this system is evident in the mid- to late sixth century, nearly a century before the Islamic conquest. These findings closely correspond with other archaeological evidence for social, economic, and urban growth in the fourth century and decline centered on the mid-sixth century. Contracting markets were a likely proximate cause for the decline; possible triggers include climate change, plague, and wider sociopolitical developments. In long-term historical perspective, the unprecedented commercial florescence of the Late Antique Negev appears to have been unsustainable, reverting to an age-old pattern of smaller-scale settlement and survival–subsistence strategies within a time frame of about two centuries.Read more: https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/07/21/1922200117
The wineries eventually returned, and are now a significant tourist attraction, along with the ancient ruins and other significant attractions dotted across the region.
Should read “around AD 540” (or 540 CE), not “around 540 BC”.
What is the sensitivity of wine making in the desert compared to other ventures and venues? It could be the equivalent of mining ghost towns reborn with tourism and tech.
Once again
Cooling climate = catastrophe
Very simple
Not to mention all of this allowed the rise of Islam
Anarchy and political chaos is how despotic rulers come to power, offering security to a violence weary population unable to defend itself.
Plagues tend to happen to already weakened populations. link It seems reasonable that a volcano or two caused crop failures and widespread privation among the population. That allowed a plague to come along as the icing on the cake.
Kenneth Richard at Notrickszone posted about this event (the Late Antique Ice Age) just a few days ago:
https://notrickszone.com/2020/07/23/natural-variability-the-northern-hemisphere-cooled-and-warmed-by-1c-in-decades-1500-years-ago/
referrng to a paper that pointed out the sudden and dramatic cooling , and equally rapid rewarming in the NH
536 – 560AD and the social changes that it appears to have brought about in Europe and Central Asia .
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0959683620941079?journalCode=hola
Another link is to a possible cause , a series of volcanic eruptions and the aerosol induced hazing of sunlight .
An article for the general reader from History magazine says:
-Ancient historical records show that the year 536 A.D. was marked by the sudden appearance of a “dust veil” or “dry fog” that dimmed the sun and thrust the Northern Hemisphere into a period of bitter cold. “And it came about during this year that a most dread portent took place,” wrote the Byzantine chronicler Procopius. “For the sun gave forth its light without brightness, like the moon, during this whole year, and it seemed exceedingly like the sun in eclipse, for the beams that it shed were not clear nor such as it is accustomed to shed.” Other sources mention crop failures, summertime snowfalls, and fruits withering “at an unseasonable time.”
-“The mysterious dust cloud is now believed to have been the beginning of a cold spell triggered by a trio of catastrophic volcanic eruptions that took place in 536, 540 and 547 A.D. The eruptions would have spewed a massive amount of ash and aerosols into the atmosphere, blocking the sun’s rays and causing a substantial drop in temperatures. Scientists previously thought that the chill lasted only a few years, but a new study in the journal Nature Geoscience has suggested that the volcanic activity ushered in an unprecedented “Late Antique Little Ice Age” (LALIA) that extended for over a century and contributed to widespread famines, plagues, political upheaval and even the fall of empires.”-
“…. volcanic eruptions would have been the main factor, but the authors say the drop in temperatures was probably sustained by increases in sea ice and the effects of a solar minimum—a long interval of diminished sunspot activity. “This was the most dramatic cooling in the Northern Hemisphere in the past 2,000 years,” Meanwhile, just five years after the 536 A.D. volcanic eruption, the Byzantine kingdom of Justinian was rocked by a virulent plague that claimed some 50 million lives and weakened the last vestiges of the Roman Empire. The origins of the pandemic are still unclear, but the authors suggest that it may have entered Europe after bacteria-carrying wildlife wandered there in search of grazing lands.
The plunging temperatures also coincided with a period of mass migration across Eurasia. The researchers argue that the cold may have led the proto-Slavic peoples to first move from the greater Carpathian region to more hospitable climes in Eastern Europe. Farther east, ice age-induced food shortages may have caused nomadic steppe peoples to migrate toward China, sparking infighting and political strife. Some of these steppe groups would later ally themselves with the Eastern Romans and help topple the mighty Sasanian Empire in Persia.
Interestingly, the Late Antique Little Ice Age might have been a boon to a few cultures. An increase in precipitation could have watered the arid landscape of the Arabian Peninsula, bolstering the growth of scrub vegetation and contributing to the rise of the early Arab-Islamic empire. “Larger camel herds may have facilitated transportation of the Arab armies and their supplies during the substantial conquests in the seventh century,” the authors write.”-
https://www.history.com/news/1500-year-old-little-ice-age-may-have-altered-the-course-of-history
“Eruption of El Salvador’s Ilopango explains A.D. 536 cooling.”
https://www.earthmagazine.org/article/aag-eruption-el-salvadors-ilopango-explains-ad-536-cooling
“Why 536 was ‘the worst year to be alive’”
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/11/why-536-was-worst-year-be-alive
There have been lots of coincident plagues and climate changes. The Greenies are pushing the current one to try to get us to panic – although panic is a useless and dangerous reaction. My poor 83 Y/O neighbour started to panic when my daughter-in-law-elect got pink-eye and had to go into isolation pending results from a WuFlu test. I got yesterday’s stats for covid in this region – <5 cases/100,000 population – and she relaxed. Scaring old ladies is not nice.
Pseudoscience. No way did a couple volcanoes “cause” a 300-year cold period, known as the Dark Ages. And, notice the trick of referring to it as “climate change”, as if it’s the same thing as today’s slight, beneficial warmup. So what then caused the ensuing 400-year MWP? Oh wait, they got rid of the MWP. My bad.