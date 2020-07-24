Settled Science? New Climate Study Shifts the Goalposts to 2.6-3.9C

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A new climate study has dismissed utterly implausible high end climate models. But the new study also seeks to raise the low end of the range of estimated climate sensitivity into the discomfort zone.
The climate won’t warm as much as we feared – but it will warm more than we hoped
July 23, 2020 5.52am AEST
We know the climate changes as greenhouse gas concentrations rise, but the exact amount of expected warming remains uncertain.
A major new assessment has now calculated a range of 2.6–3.9℃. This implies that alarmingly high estimates from some recent climate models are unlikely, but also that comfortingly low estimates from other studies are even less likely.
In 1979, a farsighted report estimated for the first time that equilibrium climate sensitivity falls somewhere between 1.5℃ and 4.5℃. So if carbon dioxide concentrations doubled, global temperatures would eventually increase by somewhere in that range.
The width of this range is a problem. If equilibrium climate sensitivity lies at the low end of the range, climate change might be manageable with relatively relaxed national policies.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/the-climate-wont-warm-as-much-as-we-feared-but-it-will-warm-more-than-we-hoped-143175
The abstract of the study;
An assessment of Earth’s climate sensitivity using multiple lines of evidence
Authors: S. Sherwood, M.J. Webb, J.D. Annan, K.C. Armour, P.M. Forster, J.C., Hargreaves, G. Hegerl, S. A. Klein, K.D. Marvel, E.J. Rohling, M. Watanabe, T. Andrews, P. Braconnot, C.S. Bretherton, G.L. Foster, Z. Hausfather, A.S. von der Heydt, R. Knutti, T. Mauritsen, J.R. Norris, C. Proistosescu, M. Rugenstein, G.A. Schmidt, K.B. Tokarska, M.D. Zelinka.
We assess evidence relevant to Earth’s equilibrium climate sensitivity per doubling of atmospheric CO2, characterized by an effective sensitivity S. This evidence includes feedback process understanding, the historical climate record, and the paleoclimate record. An S value lower than 2 K is difficult to reconcile with any of the three lines of evidence. The amount of cooling during the Last Glacial Maximum provides strong evidence against values of S greater than 4.5 K. Other lines of evidence in combination also show that this is relatively unlikely. We use a Bayesian approach to produce a probability density (PDF) for S given all the evidence, including tests of robustness to difficult-to-quantify uncertainties and different priors. The 66% range is 2.6-3.9 K for our Baseline calculation, and remains within 2.3-4.5 K under the robustness tests; corresponding 5-95% ranges are 2.3-4.7 K, bounded by 2.0-5.7 K (although such high – confidence ranges should be regarded more cautiously). This indicates a stronger constraint on S than reported in past assessments, by lifting the low end of the range. This narrowing occurs because the three lines of evidence agree and are judged to be largely independent, and because of greater confidence in understanding feedback processes and in combining evidence. We identify promising avenues for further narrowing the range in S, in particular using comprehensive models and process understanding to address limitations in the traditional forcing-feedback paradigm for interpreting past changes.Read more: https://climateextremes.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/WCRP_ECS_Final_manuscript_2019RG000678R_FINAL_200720.pdf
The study uses an unusual definition of equilibrium climate sensitivity, though they provide a detailed explanation for their choice. From the main body of the study;
In choosing the reference scenario to define sensitivity for this assessment, for practical reasons we depart from the traditional Charney ECS definition (equilibrium response with ice sheets and vegetation assumed fixed) in favor of a comparable and widely used, so-called “effective climate sensitivity” S derived from system behavior during the first 150 years following a (hypothetical) sudden quadrupling of CO2. During this time the system is not in equilibrium, but regression of global-mean top-of-atmosphere energy imbalance onto global-mean near-surface air temperature, extrapolated to zero imbalance, yields an estimate of the long-term warming valid if the average feedbacks active during the first 150 years persisted to equilibrium (Gregory et al., 2004). This quantity therefore approximates the long-term Charney ECS (e.g., Danabasoglu and Gent, 2009), though how well it does so is a matter of active investigation addressed below. Our reference scenario does not formally exclude any feedback process, but the 150-year time frame minimizes slow feedbacks (especially ice sheet changes).Read more: Same link as above
The treatment of cloud feedback is interesting. The study acknowledges large cloud feedback uncertainties, mentions the Lindzen et al. (2001) “iris effect”, and admits GCMs cannot be trusted to reproduce observed cloud response, yet still appears to attempt to derive a cloud feedback factor based on satellite observations, and mix this observational cloud factor with model predictions.
The treatment of clouds may turn out to be one of the most controversial assumptions in the study – as Pat Frank has pointed out on a number of occasions, the magnitude of model cloud response error is significantly greater than the CO2 driven warming which models attempt to project, which calls into question whether climate models have any predictive skill whatsoever.
To the author’s credit they have described their method in great detail, so I’m looking forward to detailed responses to this study.
25 thoughts on “Settled Science? New Climate Study Shifts the Goalposts to 2.6-3.9C”
And the historical record since the late 1800s doesn’t back up this level of precision, either.
Sorry for my ignorance. But I am still trying to grasp the numbers for TCR and ECS.
I know what TCR and ECS are but –
What are the reference points( starting ppm, date of starting ppm, what data set)where are we now, and how far do we have to go.
I keep hearing changing the goal posts, but what are the actual original goal posts?
Thanks in advance
“I keep hearing changing the goal posts, but what are the actual original goal posts?”
One answer, perhaps the best answer is this.
The Charney Report. – 1976
Charney et. al. defined “Climate Sensitivity” as the temperature increase from a doubling of CO2 from “natural levels”. “Natural” CO2 was stated as 280 ppm., and the start date is widely accepted as 1880 (or so). In any event, before modern industrialization could have much effect. Remember, opinions vary on these parameters.
In any event, the Charney Report forecast was based on two studies, one which calculated a Climate Sensitivity of 1.5 deg. C., the other which calculated 4.5 deg. C. The report just averaged them together and came up with 3.0 deg. c. and +/- 1.5 deg. C.
(How Convenient)
What Happened Next:
The IPCC has issued it’s famous reports, FAR, SAR, TAR, (First, Second, Third Assessment Reports), over a span of ~11 years (1990 – 2001), which held with the Charney Sensitivity.
The fourth Report (AR4), increased the all-important “Climate Sensitivity” factor (2007). Then the fifth Report (AR5) dropped the “Climate Sensitivity” back down to where it was (2014).
This was seen widely as a tacit admission that the “facts on the ground” and the satellite datasets (especially) could not support an assertion of such a high Charney Sensitivity. Indeed, the data was pouring in that it was feared could conclusively disprove such a high Sensitivity value.
Today:
AR6 is due to be released, and previews have shown that the Charney Sensitivity has been raised again, even more than in the other reports. The Climate Models are running hotter than ever.
NOTE: That since the original Charney Report in 1976, no real progress has been made in improving the original estimate of the critical parameter Climate Sensitivity. And this after decades of research and Billions in funding.
Also:
Goalposts:: 3.0 deg. C. above “Normal”, then, The Paris Accords, 2.0 deg. C. then a bit later, 1.5 deg. C.
And that 280ppm/v in 1880 was an ESTIMATE! No-one actually knows what it was in 1880.
At least they binned the ludicrous upper end values, the RCP8.5 nonsense.
Its something, even though its all still just models and assumptions.
The inability to determine Climate Sensitivity with any semblance of accuracy is the defining problem of the Global Warming “Industry”.
The classic scientific method method of solving such a conundrum would be through the use of a controlled experiment.
Impossible in this context they say, however the Australian Government inadvertently have been conducting such an experiment over the last 65 years at a manned weather station in the middle of the Australian desert which arguably over that time has had but one variable being CO2 concentration
Its remote location and total lack of local human influence make this a unique site, as is the quality of the climate data.
The raw data, available on the web (BOM,Giles weather station) is very revealing
No rise in minimum temps
No reduction in Tmax-Tmin … Therefore surely no trapping of ANY extra heat due to enhanced greenhouse effect
Therefore climate sensitivity is zero or so close to it it doesn’t matter
Easy
It could even be negative and not measurable above 280ppm. Here’s a 30X view too:
https://i1.wp.com/www.euanmearns.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/alice_anomalies.png
It is not going to happen…
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2020/07/07/brrr-it-is-getting-colder/
on “settled science”
1. Settled means that no one in their right mind who wants to make a contribution to knowledge, spends any time challenging it. Why? because if the “settled” part is wrong then OTHER PHYSICS, more fundamental physics is ALSO WRONG.
2. What is Settled
A) C02 is a GHG.
B) GHGs Slow the release of energy to space, and contribute the net positive radiative forcing
C) When the radiative forcing is net positive, from increased positive forcings ( the sun, GHGs) or
from decreased negative forcings ( like aerosols) the planets average temperature at the surface
will increase.
3. What is Not settled
Not Settled means that everyone in their right mind who wants to make a contribution to knowledge, spends their time trying to improve understanding of it. Nic Lewis would be an example of such a person
A) It is Not settled HOW MUCH warming c02 will cause
1) we dont know how much we will emit
2. ECS is uncertain
B) We dont know how much damage/benefit warming will cause and how it will be regionally distributed
Sorry by Pat Frank is CORRECT
The fact is that YOU DO NOT have the mathematical knowledge to comprehend.
And you NEVER WILL HAVE.
“Steven Mosher July 25, 2020 at 12:07 am
A) C02 is a GHG.”
No it isn’t. CO2 is, but then the IR spectra is almost completely smothered by H2O. If you can’t even get the chemical symbol correct you’re not worth listening to.
“C02 is a GHG.”
Please present some empirical evidence that atmospheric CO2 causes warming..
You have NOTHING, Mosh
Just an anti-science acceptance of your bosses meme.
” GHGs Slow the release of energy to space”
Utter and complete mantra BS. !!
Pat Frank is right. An iterative model which contains a substantial systemic error which cannot be trusted to trend to zero because it is not a random error amplifies that error.
Cloud error is not something you can simply factor away, it is not a constant unknown which can be treated as a black box deviation from theory, because the models all get clouds wrong in different ways.
GCMs are not physical.
HOW MUCH warming c02 will cause”….
Please present some actual empirical evidence , ie measured scientific data, that shows any warming by atmospheric CO2
It has never been observed or measured anywhere on the planet. !
It exists ONLY in un-validated models.
The absolute a priori imperative the authors were working under was to somehow find “evidence” to reject the S < 2.0º C value produced by Nic and Judith from actual data.
I saw that AGU review article earlier yesterday, but the paywall stopped me from seeing what they did. Their "3 lines of evidence" no doubt includes model junk.
Just more junk science from the Climate Dowsers.
Now with access to figures and methods I'll go see what climate divining methods they employed.
We know that the assumption that vegetation is fixed is garbage. The Earth has greened like crazy in the satellite era (which is when we can easily measure it). link
… because that is their desired outcome. Do they deal with Lewis and Curry?
It sounds like they are treating models as a line of evidence. Oh dear.
The BBC have just announced a series of 15 minute programmes starting next Monday at 13.45 called ‘How they made us doubt everything;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000l7q1/episodes/guide
Looking at the schedules it looks as if they are conflating smoking & cancer with global warming.
It gives the appearance of a run-up to their output for the next COP.
It will be interesting to see what they have to say.
Looks like they binned Willie Soon’s letter.
Mosh
1. I’m an an Australian taxpayer.
2. I don’t need to do any experiment s
3. The Australian government I pay tax to does.
4. If the Australian government says I have to pay extra tax due to climate change, I have the right to ask “prove it”
5. Once again I don’t have to prove anything.
6. I live in a mountainous part of Melbourne not impacted by sea level rise.
The local government lga area had said we need to address the impacts of climate change.
7. The lga states climate change will cause more drought and more extreme floods.
8. I call BS on more drought and more extreme floods.
9. The lga will NOT provide any data on the details of the worse drought and floods so I double down on my calling BS.
Can you please provide any reason why I must do my own calculations to prove the government non calculations are wrong
“Waza July 25, 2020 at 12:42 am
3. The Australian government I pay tax to does.”
Actually, you don’t pay a thing. It is taken at source, paid to the Govn’t by your employer. If I had the choice to pay myself from my earnings I would not pay a cent in tax to the Govn’t.
As if that is the only tax. Dumb comment.
“not impacted by sea level rise.”
NOWHERE in Australia will be impacted by a tiny 1-2mm/ year or so natural sea level rise.
This is a long study. 166 pages long. Question to those who read it: Does it actually cite any new key evidence we should consider?