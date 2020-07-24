Lawsuit: Aussie Government Not Applying Climate Disclosure Rules to Government Bonds

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A Melbourne law student is suing the Australian Government for not applying government climate disclosure regulations to the government’s own financial operations.
Australian Government sued by 23-year-old Melbourne student over financial risks of climate change
By national science, technology and environment reporter Michael Slezak and the Specialist Reporting Team’s Rahni Sadler
A 23-year-old Melbourne law student is suing the Australian Government for failing to disclose the risk climate change poses to Australians’ super and other safe investments.
The world-first case filed on Wednesday in the Federal Court alleges the Government, as well as two government officials, failed in a duty to disclose how climate change would impact the value of government bonds.
Katta O’Donnell, the head litigant for the class action suit, said she hoped the case would change the way Australia handled climate change.
“I’m suing the Government because I’m 23 [and] I think I need to be aware of the risks to my money and to the whole of society and the Australian economy,” Ms O’Donnell said.
“I think the Government needs to stop keeping us in the dark so we can be aware of the risks that we’re all faced with.”
Experts say it is the first where a national government has been sued for its lack of transparency on climate risks.
…
Ms O’Donnell’s lawyer, David Barnden from Equity Generation Lawyers, said the duty to be transparent extended to the Government.
“We allege that the Government is misleading and deceiving investors by not telling them about the risks,” Mr Barnden said.
“We don’t see any disclosure to investors about the risks that climate change poses to bonds and to society as a whole. So it certainly appears as though there is a double standard.”
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-07-22/student-sues-australian-government-over-climate-change/12480612
I wonder if California and other green US states apply the climate disclosure rules they inflict on others to their own debt instruments?
This lawsuit like other climate litigation is based on the absurd premise that anthropogenic climate change is significant threat.
But it is hilarious to see someone attacking governments with their own green virtue signalling. If the lawsuit succeeds, and if applying climate disclosure rules drives up the cost of government borrowing, it will likely be the death of climate disclosure rules.
10 thoughts on “Lawsuit: Aussie Government Not Applying Climate Disclosure Rules to Government Bonds”
Brilliant bit of logic. Sue the government and get taxpayers to pay if the government loses. Better still the cost of doing business will increase for the government and fewer people will in the future be able to attend the University that this individual has the privilege to attend now.
The Climate Change fraud becomes the snake eating its own tail: Oroborous.
for a second I thought you had written Obamaborous.
She will need to properly define the term “climate change.” Which aspects of “climate change” are the issue. As she is making the allegations, the scientific proof needs to be forwarded. Without scientific evidence, there is no case.
I dare say , as the action emanates from Victoristan, the Government lawyers will allow the assumption that the 3% of CO2 increase that is of human origin being the dominant cause of catastrophic global warming/ “climate change”(whatever that actually means) to be valid. It is a shame that members of the public are not allowed to submit input. It would be good to be able to cross examine the complainant about the whereabouts of the scientific papers that demonstrate this assumption. No evidence=no case.
Actually, she doesn’t need to define a thing, nor provide scientific proof of any sort. The regulations embody, a priori, the relevant “facts”. It is simply a matter of whether or not the government is complying with its own regulations.
As I recall, in the US anyway, certain debt instruments may be offered with less disclosure than might otherwise be called for because there is virtually no secondary market, more along the lines of a private loan between parties. I doubt OZ government can hide behind this fig leaf, assuming it’s even available.
How appropriate. We’re just starting to see this kind of reverse legal shaming in the US. People will only take being abused for so long.
To which climate does this pertain? Specifically what region and what climate classification is to be considered? What classification has the specified climate changed FROM, and TO what classification is sugested? Do these people understand that climate is REGIONAL?
Political climate change?
Should this law student ever have gone skiing in the Snowy Mountains, SCUBA diving on the Barrier Reef, visited Kakadu or the Aussie inland bush, she would be admitting that ‘climate’ is of no concern to her or she would not have exposed herself to so many different ones.
She hasn’t lived long enough for her to create a personal concept of ‘climate’, a 30 year average of weather, never mind climate change.