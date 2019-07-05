Global greening is happening faster than climate change, and it’s a good thing

by Matt Ridley, writing in Die Weltwoche
REJOICE IN THE LUSH GLOBAL GREENING CO2 is plant food. The greening of the earth means more food for animals and greater crop yields for humans. Why is no one talking about it?
Amid all the talk of an imminent planetary catastrophe caused by emissions of carbon dioxide, another fact is often ignored: global greening is happening faster than climate change. The amount of vegetation growing on the earth has been increasing every year for at least 30 years. The evidence comes from the growth rate of plants and from satellite data.
In 2016 a paper was published by 32 authors from 24 institutions in eight countries that analysed satellite data and concluded that there had been a roughly 14% increase in green vegetation over 30 years. The study attributed 70% of this increase to the extra carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The lead author on the study, Zaichun Zhu of Beijing University, says this is equivalent to adding a new continent of green vegetation twice the size of the mainland United States.
Global greening has affected all ecosystems – from arctic tundra to coral reefs to plankton to tropical rain forests – but shows up most strongly in arid places like the Sahel region of Africa, where desertification has largely now reversed. This is because plants lose less water in the process of absorbing carbon dioxide if the concentration of carbon dioxide is higher. Ecosystems and farms will be less water-stressed at the end of this century than they are today during periods of low rainfall.
There should have been no surprise about this news. Thousands of experiments have been conducted over many years in which levels of CO2 had been increased over crops or wild ecosystems and boosted their growth. The owners of commercial greenhouses usually pump CO2 into the air to speed up the growth of plants. CO2 is plant food.
This greening is good news. It means more food for insects and deer, for elephants and mice, for fish and whales. It means higher yields for farmers; indeed, the effect has probably added about $3 trillion to farm incomes over the last 30 years. So less land is needed to feed the human population and more can be spared for wildlife instead.
Yet this never gets mentioned. In their desperation to keep the fearmongering on track the activists who make a living off the climate change scare do their best to ignore this inconvenient truth. When they cannot avoid the subject, they say that greening is a temporary phenomenon that will reverse in the latter part of this century. The evidence for this claim comes from a few models fed with extreme assumptions, so it cannot be trusted.
This biological phenomenon can also help to explain the coming and going of ice ages. It has always been a puzzle that ice ages grow gradually colder for tens of thousands of years, then suddenly warmer again in the space of a few thousand years, at which point the huge ice caps of Eurasia and North America collapse and the world enters a warmer interlude, such as the one we have been enjoying for 10,000 years.
Attempts to explain this cyclical pattern have mostly failed so far. Carbon dioxide levels track the change, but these rise after the world starts to warm and fall after the world starts to cool, so they are not the cause. Changes in the shape of the earth’s orbit play a role, with ice sheets collapsing when the northern summers are especially warm, but only some of these so-called “great summers” result in deglaciation.
Recent ice cores from the Antarctic appear to have fingered the culprit at last: it’s all about plants. During ice ages, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere steadily drops, because colder oceans absorb more of the gas. Eventually it reaches such a low level – about 0.018% at the peak of the last ice age – that plants struggle to grow at all, especially in dry areas or at high altitudes. As a result gigantic dust storms blanket the entire planet, reaching even Antarctica, where the amount of dust in the ice spikes dramatically upward. These dust storms blacken the northern ice sheets in particular, making them highly vulnerable to rapid melting when the next great summer arrives. The ice age was a horrible time to be alive even in the tropics: cold, dry, dusty and far less plant life than today.
As Svante Arrhenius, the Swede who first measured the greenhouse effect, said:
“By the influence of the increasing percentage of carbonic acid in the atmosphere, we may hope to enjoy ages with more equable and better climates.”
Enjoy the lush greenery of the current world and enjoy the fact that green vegetation is changing faster than global average temperatures.
Rank heresy! Doubleplus ungood crimethink! How dare Mr Ridley point out the good side of the satanic gasses.
Amen to all of that! CO2 – the basis of almost all life on Earth and in its oceans!
Explaining this last year to a colleague in response to him asking if I were still a climate denier, resulted in him getting visibly agitated, and telling me it just could not be true. Factual contraindications to the global memes are like chemotherapy.
Lets get this straight: CliSci claims that a slightly warmer and wetter climate, aided by increased CO2, producing a lusher environment leads to a climate that poses an existential threat to humankind? And we pay these poseurs to lie to us.
Mr Ridley conveniently omits the caveats associated with that study:
“While rising carbon dioxide concentrations in the air can be beneficial for plants, it is also the chief culprit of climate change. The gas, which traps heat in Earth’s atmosphere, has been increasing since the industrial age due to the burning of oil, gas, coal and wood for energy and is continuing to reach concentrations not seen in at least 500,000 years. The impacts of climate change include global warming, rising sea levels, melting glaciers and sea ice as well as more severe weather events.
The beneficial impacts of carbon dioxide on plants may also be limited, said co-author Dr. Philippe Ciais, associate director of the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences, Gif-suv-Yvette, France. “Studies have shown that plants acclimatize, or adjust, to rising carbon dioxide concentration and the fertilization effect diminishes over time.””
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
A rather contentious and tenuous statement by NASA, don’t you think? They haven’t proven CO2 to be the “chief culprit” of anything, especially melting glaciers, sea ice, rising sea levels (unless NOAA’s recent tidal data doesn’t mean anything to NASA), and more severe weather events (there haven’t been but two recent hurricanes that have reached landfall upon the United States in the last 14 years, just to illustrate one example). So I would suggest that NASA’s “caveats” to be driven by motives far more political than trying to be good scientists. They are equally good political operators, too, especially over at the Goddard Center, where James Hansen operated for years.
Of course no data is presented to support that final statement. Like everything from the climate change crew, we are just expected to take it on faith.
Please name these studies that show that carbon fertilization fades over time. Certainly greenhouse growers haven’t found any evidence of this.
CO2 is plant food – within limits. I expect those limits are those that existed for that past 800,000 years at least: 180 -300 ppm. In that atmosphere homo sapiens evolved and their food crops were domesticated.
N,P and K are also plant food. Over fertilize your lawn and it dies.
Please do not use the old “greenhouses use high levels of CO2” line. They are used to grow tomatoes, cucumbers, flowers, etc., not staple food crops.
In open environments, higher levels of CO2 result in compromised nutritional value and increased predation of food crops.
“In open environments, higher levels of CO2 result in compromised nutritional value and increased predation of food crops.” Just plain BS with nothing to back it up. Where do you get off spouting unsubstantiated crap like that? People, like Craig Idso, have actually done valid scientific experiments and research with empirical evidence contrary to your claim.
Since you asked so nicely:
https://phys.org/news/2018-08-co2-climb-millions-nutritional-deficiencies.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18375762
You are welcome.
Greenhouses use more than twice the amount of CO2 that is in the air, actually around 1000 ppm.
I would suspect that if CO2 ever got to 800 ppm, plant and crop growth worldwide would increase even more substantially. – Just from my common sense and BS meter.
I notice that a lot of the old neighborhoods I used to live in (in the east coast and Midwest) seem to be overgrown with vegetation compared with 40 years ago…..
Jack – You are repeating talking points intended to mislead. There are literally thousands of studies and papers documenting the benefits of extra CO2 on virtually every photosynthesizing life form.
The “compromised nutritional value” is simply that the increase in total plant size is greater than the increase in total nutritional value. Thus, if you want to spin that result, you can say that the plants are “less nutritious.”
There has been exactly one published paper that claimed that increased predation was greater than the increase in plant growth. That, as yet irreproducible, result goes against a mountain of research. Yet, the same people who insist that a 97% consensus means you shouldn’t even listen to the minority view, cite this outlier study incessantly.
Suggest you do a LOT more research, particularly on C3 plants. Wheat grows best at 1000-1200 ppm CO2.
When CO2 was at 220 ppm, globally, wheat in the UK stopped growing in the afternoon of optimal growing days because the local levels of CO2 dropped much lower (tends to happen when you have tens of acres of crops gulping CO2 out of the air).
If you increase CO2 and get more growth, then obviously you need to also add other nutrients for the plants to avoid compromising their nutritional values.
I’d also suggest that all the CO2 emitted by humans gets rapidly sequestered by vegetation close to the source which is why we do not see plumes of CO2 downwind of population centres.
Instead, we see such plumes downwind of areas of sun warmed ocean.
Actually Stephen, I would like to see a visual of the plumes downwind of sun warmed oceans! Makes sense of course.
Using carbon isotope analysis the nearly 50% increase in atmospheric CO2 since the start of the Industrial Revolution can be directly attributed to the burning of fossil fuels.
A graphic of CO2 “plumes” disputes your assertion. https://youtu.be/x1SgmFa0r04
Greta Thunberg can see plumes of CO2.
Voodoo quasi religious figures can usually ‘see’ what others cannot.
Just to quantify the effect, plant matter stores about 30-40 Megajoules per kG of dry mass plus it is part of a mechanism which shunts energy to the upper atmosphere in the form of the latent heat of vapourisation of water ( 2230 kilojoules per kG of water). That is a lot of energy that is NOT heating the climate.
I have always been curious about the conversion of solar energy into carbohydrates. The radiant energy is converted into a non-heat form.
How would the temperature, all else being the same, be affected as a function of delta photosynthesized mass?
‘global greening is happening faster than climate change’
How would you know? You can measure ‘climate change?’ I expect we will have temperature readings for unicorn urine before we can measure ‘climate change.’
Huh! This is how you know. Climate Change (caused by man) is either unknown or smaller than 14% worse/better/hotter/colder/wetter/drier? Greening has increased by 14%. 14% is faster change than… you get the point.
JD: Usual pathetic stuff. We can tell the higher CO2 eras by the lower stomatal counts, but the growth rings’ increase tells the full story. Tales of ruined nutritional value come from the same fake stables as those about glyphosate.
Grain yields? Check them out please. However, midsummer frosts, having started again as of now, are indicators of your true ignorance. And the fate of deceit….. Brett Keane https://electroverse.net/
Increased food crops are more closely related to increased use of pesticide, irrigation and fertilizer; none of which is sustainable.
http://old.grida.no/graphicslib/thumbs/1805c933-493c-4b85-be16-ad06eb342332/large/global-trends-in-cereal-and-meat-production-total-use-of-nitrogen-and-phosphorus-fertilizers-increased-use-of-irrigation-total-global-pesticides-pr_ef80.jpg
The warmistas claim that eventually crop yields will drop and only stuff like poison ivy will flourish…