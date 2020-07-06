Duke Energy, Dominion abandon the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Despite their recent win in the Supreme Court three weeks ago, the companies involved in the project are throwing in the towel.
From The Charlotte Business Journal
The $8 billion, 600-mile long Atlantic Coast Pipeline is dead.
Dominion Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corp. are canceling the project because of continuing court delays likely to drive the price tag higher. That would threaten the economic viability of the project, they say.
And bound up in the cancellation is Dominion’s decision, announced separately, to sell it gas transmission business to Berkshire Hathaway Energy for $4 billion in cash and the assumption of $5.7 billion in debt.https://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte/news/2020/07/05/duke-energy-dominion-abandon-the-atlantic-coast-p.html
Endless lawfare from multiple directions is just making it too much of an uphill battle.
“This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs largescale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States,” say Dominion CEO Tom Farrell, and CEO Lynn Good in a joint statement, speaking of the cancellation of the pipeline. “Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be significantly challenged.”
Duke and Dominion specifically cite the April decision by a federal judge in Montana that vacated a key water permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Known as a Nationwide Permit 12, the permission to cross water bodies and wetlands was issued under an expedited process also used to permit the ACP. A decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals at the end of May allowing the order to stand until it is heard on the merits threatened to delay the Duke and Dominion project for at least a year.
“The Montana district court decision is also likely to prompt similar challenges in other Circuits related to permits issued under the nationwide program including for ACP,” Duke and Dominion say in their joint press release.
The partners note that appeals court indicated an appeal is not likely to be successful in the Keystone case, creating “new and serious challenges.”
“The potential for a Supreme Court stay of the district court’s injunction would not ultimately change the judicial venue for appeal nor decrease the uncertainty associated with an eventual ruling,” the release says.
And more.
And the cancellation also recognizes the reality that the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has consistently ruled against the pipeline on every challenge to various permits that have come before it to date.
The companies will have significant write downs, but will carry on.
The ACP faced opposition from the outset. And its abandonment is clearly a setback for Duke and Dominion. Still, the economic loss is nowhere near as serious, for instance, as abandoning the $25 billion V.C. Summer plant was for the now-defunct SCANA Corp. in South Carolina. That was a “bet the farm” project for the small power company, now a part of Dominion. Duke and Dominion both have market caps of more than $60 billion, allowing them to absorb the impact more easily.
It is still a blow, however.
“We regret that we will be unable to complete the Atlantic Coast Pipeline,” Dominion’s Farrell says. “For almost six years we have worked diligently and invested billions of dollars to complete the project and deliver the much-needed infrastructure to our customers and communities.”
The full article with the financial implications for the companies and East Virginia can be found here.
9 thoughts on “Duke Energy, Dominion abandon the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline”
Is the prevention of economic advance a form of state theft?
The confiscation of future prosperity.
Could they use a “discount” like one used to calculate the cost of global warming?
Rotten news for those of us in eastern North Carolina. ☹️
And when fuel prices go up due to lack of supply, who will be blamed? Well, it falls directly on those that fought the pipeline to begin with but the story will be that that companies proposing the pipeline failed to deliver a viable project. The media will go along with the latter version. Just about everyone has lost sight of what is the greater good for society.
This is why every corporate meeting that I present a report in includes the segment “critical paths and fatal flaws”. On behalf of Pegasus Gold I fought the Kalifornia BLM (not that one, the other one), Sierra Club, and Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund, on a gold exploration permit issue in the Panamint Mountains, and won, but only won after forcing a consideration from lead BLM Attorney in Washington, Crime Capital USA. Since then I always view the political hazards of an exploration project along with the gold assay values before making a decision. The current lurch to the left is going to make things worse, and here’s the problem: they want to tear you down to their level instead of rising up to yours. Stay sane and safe (snowing in Argentina, where’s that global warming deal?).
No project can advance when the courts hold perfection to be the required standard of performance.
Perfection remains the enemy of good.
The unrecorded costs of judicial and legal activism, and the ameliorating myths of green energy normalized by the Green blight, are first-order forcings of [catastrophic] anthropogenic evolutionary misalignment.
There may be another reading of the tea leaves in Dominion’s decision. If the Democrat party succeeds in the US Presidential election and wins sufficient seats in the Senate to flip the US government to full control by the Democrats it will significantly affect any energy infrastructure project. In addition to the government being against the pipeline project, the government will shut down significant parts of the energy supply chain. There have already been promises to ban hydraulic fracturing, cutting supply, and the passage of any Green New Deal legislation or a carbon tax will raise energy prices and soften demand. Added together, that’s a lot of headwind.
I would not be surprised if we see more retrenchment by energy companies in the near future.
Salute!
My feeling/conviction is that one day an area of our country will have the major power company shutdown due to the myriad of EPA rules and countless lawsuits from the greenies. The million or so customers will then have to make their own campfires and lanterns, but old landline phones might still work.
Why? A small critter might face extinction!
Once the A/C stops in August or the heater quits in January will the folks then living as we did 150 years ago make a fuss? I think so. They will say “to hell with the fish/critter/wildflower/etc”, ya think?
Gums sends….