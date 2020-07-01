MET Office: Climate Change will Force the UK to Endure French Holiday Weather

Guest essays by Eric Worrall
Imagine the horror of being able to swim at Blackpool beach without needing a resuscitation team with a hypothermia kit on standby.
Climate change: 40°C summer temperatures could be common in UK by 2100
July 1, 2020 1.46am AEST
Lisa Baldini
Lecturer in Environmental Science, Teesside University
A stark warning about the kind of summer that could become routine in the UK by the end of this century has been issued in a new study by the country’s Met Office.
Using temperature data and climate model simulations, the researchers tested the likelihood of UK temperatures exceeding 30°C, 35°C, and 40°C each summer over the next 80 years.
They found that if global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, temperatures exceeding 40°C could be reached somewhere in the UK every three-and-a-half years by 2100.
If you live or have travelled in a hot climate, you might know the stifling heat that envelops your body when the thermometer breaks 40°C. But there is a difference between experiencing that kind of heat from a pool or through the window of an air conditioned hotel room, and living in that heat for several days without reprieve.
In England alone, 2,000 people every year already die from heat related illnesses. While traditionally warmer climes have adapted over time to soaring summer temperatures, the UK is not prepared to handle these kinds of heatwaves.
…
The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was broken on July 25 2019, when the mercury hit 38.7°C in Cambridge. That same summer, temperatures in France soared to 46°C and claimed 1,500 lives. Although devastating, this was nothing compared to the 15,000 victims who succumbed during France’s August 2003 heatwave.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-40-c-summer-temperatures-could-be-common-in-uk-by-2100-141479
The MET study is available here.
According to The Conversation author Lisa Baldini, the UK is not prepared to handle these kinds of heatwaves.
But even if global warming occurs as predicted, its not like 40C British heatwaves will become a common occurrence starting tomorrow. We’re talking about a gradual change. By the end of 80 years of slowly rising temperatures (or falling temperatures or whatever) UK people would be well and truly adapted to whatever climate they experience by the end of the century, just as British colonists in Australia quickly adapted to our much warmer climate.
The death of 1500 people in the 2019 heatwave, or the 15,000 who died in 2003, is a tragedy. But according to the UK Government, there were 49,410 excess deaths in the winter of 2017-18, and 23,200 deaths in the 2018-19 winter. Milder winters would likely reduce overall excess mortality. A few heatwaves seems a small price to pay, to reduce that dreadful winter excess mortality rate.
19 thoughts on “MET Office: Climate Change will Force the UK to Endure French Holiday Weather”
Imagine all those French Tourists traveling to the UK to hang out at the beach
“Your mother was a hamster and your father smelt of elderberries” !
Sorry. It slipped out. Must be the heat.
I fart in your general direction!
The Cambridge Botanical Garden “record”, should be ignored for meteorological purposes, due to site contamination.
So a summer event that happens just over 20 miles away from the UK might become more common here, we have to give up our cars ,ban fossil fuels ban woodburners, just in case we MIGHT get a hot summer or two.
Northern France has weather very similar to that of the southern end of the UK, no great difference there.
Anyway, Here in Ireland we’ve had one of the best early summers in years, back to the wet stuff now.
There’s this new-fangled invention that Brits might discover, as the temperatures soar above 28 deg C, and they can even keep their wool sweaters on indoors as they like. It’s called air conditioning. This report is another example of Eric dumpster-diving, which I fear is not a successful mental health strategy.
I look forward to the day when every building in the UK has been retrofitted with central air conditioning, or even window or through-the-wall units. I look forward to the day that every building in the UK is actually warm in the winter. (I’m married to a lovely Welsh lass, and we visit Great Britain frequently, although not this year.)
The always magical “could.” That English word has propelled many a scam through the centuries on the unsuspecting. But none so large, or even close to, the scale of the scam that is climate change alarmism
I can’t wait. Warm seas and long warm summers instead of the random summers we usually get.
Official “bat off” around Chrismas there in S-France 😀
Maybe the UK WILL be able to handle 40 degree heat in 80 years time. Maybe not as the wind farms and solar panels will have rusted out by then.
No doubt the Boris Johnson nuclear fusion facility will plug the energy gap.
https://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/top-stories/boris-johnson-nuclear-fusion-1-6309123
By then, they’ll be on their fourth replacement set of ¥ind Turbines and $olar PV
Refurbished and eplaced with newer more durable models, anyway all the FF stations would also need several boiler replacements during the same timeframe, they have more parts that wear out and need replacing.
There are still 80 years to learn adapting, start installing air conditions, start producing some fans, build nice hotels near beaches, learn writing “siesta”, there is a lot do, better to start now 😀 😀
In my youth it was my choice to live in South of France, because of good weather, warmer temperatures, sunny beaches etc 😀
Will say, nothing to fear for Britains 😀
It seems that the Romans grew wine in chilly Britain. link
There’s lots of evidence that the modern warm period isn’t as warm as previous times in the Holocene. I am very skeptical of the study covered in this WUWT story that the modern era is warmer than any previous time in the Holocene.
Full of the old weasel words- could, by 2100, every 3 1/2 years, somewhere in the UK.
Was the study peer reviewed? It still relies on the assumption that the models are correct about a steady rise in temperatures. The models have thus far shown to be inaccurate, so basing one’s entire thesis on a flawed assumption from a flawed model makes the rest a load of gobbledygook when those models are found to be flawed.
British people flock to places for holidays that are hot. For Sydney, 40 degrees is commonplace, as it is for most of Australia. There would be few places in Australia that would not have a 40 degree day once in 3 1/2 years. A few alpine places and much of Tasmania. The rest of the continent has such days. We are not all dropping dead.
The British people would welcome the odd hot day.
40 degrees! Oh my! A stark warning yet! Whatever shall they do? Maybe they need to ask the people in all the world locations that cope with it on a regular basis what they do to survive…… if it ever materializes.
Is it a promise that Brits won’t have to travel to the South of Spain to experience tolerable temperatures during their Holidays?