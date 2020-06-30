Major new paleoclimatology study shows (claims) global warming has upended 6,500 years of cooling

Comprehensive compilation of pre-historic temperature records shows that global warming is reaching levels not seen for at least 6,000 years
NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
Over the past 150 years, global warming has more than undone the global cooling that occurred over the past six millennia, according to a major study published June 30 in Nature Research’s Scientific Data, “Holocene global mean surface temperature, a multi-method reconstruction approach.” The findings show that the millennial-scale global cooling began approximately 6,500 years ago when the long-term average global temperature topped out at around 0.7°C warmer than the mid-19th century. Since then, accelerating greenhouse gas emissions have contributed to global average temperatures that are now surpassing 1°C above the mid-19th century.
Four researchers of Northern Arizona University’s School of Earth and Sustainability (SES) led the study, with Regents’ professor Darrell Kaufman as lead author and associate professor Nicholas McKay as co-author, along with assistant research professors Cody Routson and Michael Erb. The team worked in collaboration with scientists from research institutions all over the world to reconstruct the global average temperature over the Holocene Epoch–the period following the Ice Age and beginning about 12,000 years ago.
“Before global warming, there was global cooling,” said Kaufman. “Previous work has shown convincingly that the world naturally and slowly cooled for at least 1,000 years prior to the middle of the 19th century, when the global average temperature reversed course along with the build-up of greenhouse gases. This study, based on a major new compilation of previously published paleoclimate data, combined with new statistical analyses, shows more confidently than ever that the millennial-scale global cooling began approximately 6,500 years ago.”
Earlier this year, an international group of 93 paleoclimate scientists from 23 countries–also led by Kaufman, McKay, Routson and Erb–published the most comprehensive set of paleoclimate data ever compiled for the past 12,000 years, compressing 1,319 data records based on samples taken from 679 sites globally. At each site, researchers analyzed ecological, geochemical and biophysical evidence from both marine and terrestrial archives, such as lake deposits, marine sediments, peat and glacier ice, to infer past temperature changes. Countless scientists working around the world over many decades conducted the basic research contributing to the global database.
“The rate of cooling that followed the peak warmth was subtle, only around 0.1°C per 1,000 years. This cooling seems to be driven by slow cycles in the Earth’s orbit, which reduced the amount of summer sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere, culminating in the ‘Little Ice Age’ of recent centuries,” said Erb, who analyzed the temperature reconstructions.
Since the mid-19th century, global warming has climbed to about 1°C, suggesting that the global average temperature of the last decade (2010-2019) was warmer than anytime during the present post-glacial period.
McKay, who developed some of the statistical approaches to synthesizing data from around the world, notes that individual decades are not resolved in the 12,000-year-long temperature reconstruction, making it difficult to compare it with any recent decade. “On the other hand, this past decade was likely cooler than what the average temperatures will be for the rest of this century and beyond, which are very likely to continue to exceed 1°C above pre-industrial temperatures,” McKay said.
“It’s possible,” Kaufman said, “that the last time the sustained average global temperature was 1°C above the 19th century was prior to the last Ice Age, back around 125,000 years ago when sea level was around 20 feet higher than today.”
“Investigating the patterns of natural temperature changes over space and time helps us understand and quantify the processes that cause climate to change, which is important as we prepare for the full range of future climate changes due to both human and natural causes,” said Routson. He used an earlier version of the database to link Arctic warming to a reduction in precipitation at mid latitudes (see related article).
“Our future climate will largely depend on the influence of human factors, especially the build-up of greenhouse gases. However, future climate will also be influenced by natural factors, and it will be complicated by the natural variability within the climate system. Future projections of climate change will be improved by better accounting for both anthropogenic and natural factors,” he said.
The reconstruction of past global temperature is the outgrowth of several NAU research projects aimed at understanding the causes and effects of natural climate variability, work that was funded through more than $1.2 million in grants from the National Science Foundation. The team was recently awarded another $678,000 in grants from the NSF for related work extending through 2023.
###
15 thoughts on “Major new paleoclimatology study shows (claims) global warming has upended 6,500 years of cooling”
I see the hockey shtick is back again, according to the cartoon. Welcome to the Adjustocene. My favourite new word, and it has a lot of new meanings.
Nah thats the hockey stick being debunked again. /
This would be great if it were to be true. Staving off the descent into the cooling abyss of frigid death and simultaneously fertilizing the planet’s plant life from the sky. What’s not to like?
1. Global climate temperatures change over time naturally by a couple degrees.
2. For the past 6000 years the climate has cooled over the long run.
3. Cooler temperatures are worse than warmer temperatures. Worse in terms of crop yield, disease, life span, standard of living.
4. Even the IPCC admits that in any AGW, the first 1.5-2.0 C are net beneficial.
So even taking the paper at face value, there is a lot of benefits described. At
Stephen,
The paper suggests the nature rate of cooling is/was 0.1 degrees per thousand years. In contrast
human activities are responsible for warming at a rate of about 1.5 degrees per hundred years. That
is a massive difference and an increase of over 100.
The Nyquist sampling criteria and what it informs about observing cycles in nature totally eludes your conceptual thinking Izaak.
So if anthropogenic emissions didn’t result in sufficient CO2 levels until after 1950 to cause measurable AGW, what about the half degree rise from 1850 to 1950? Turtles?
What about the cooling 1950 to 1980 while CO2 rose?
Is the ocean system one of the best thermometer/calorimeter devices we know of?
How well to open levels correlate with this study?
Geoff S
Only climate lunatics suffering from ‘computer madness’ will pretend that the averages of proxy data are the same as real time data and, that CO2 at 3.4 km altitude in the tropics is the same as CO2 in polar ice cores.
I love the pretzels these Climate Dowsers wrap themselves into:
”statistical approaches to synthesizing data from around the world, ”
“Synthesizing data” LOL, only in the climate religion.
Then apparently there were all those Fred Flintstone SUV gas guzzlers spewing CO2 and running down mastadons around 125 Kya when Sea Level was 25feet higher than today.
It should be patently obvious to all that have looked at the temperature graphs for the last 6,000 years that the successive peaks have been lower. The Minoan warm period warmer than the Roman, which was warmer than the Medieval , which was warmer than the current “catastrophic” warm period. Thus, the overall trend over the last 6,000 years has been getting cooler. The entire notion that it is the warmest ever is simply false-pseudoscience.
It is not the first or last time that pseudoscience has sparked mass hysteria and poor societal decisions. We must not become arrogantly deluded that because we have seen past stupidity- insane superstition, fearmongering , propaganda and witch hunting that we are immune. To the contrary, the arrogant attitude that we are immune to propaganda makes us more vulnerable to propaganda.
“major new compilation of previously published paleoclimate data, combined with new statistical analyses, … ”
When, exactly, did statistics replace physics?
Where is the physical theory that converts glacial ice-core metrics into Celsius?
Where is the physical theory that converts speleothem metrics into Celsius?
Where is the physical theory that converts pollen metrics into Celsius?
Where is the physical theory that converts packrat midden metrics into Celsius?
Where is the physical theory that converts coral metrics into Celsius?
Where is the physical theory that converts insect for-gods’-sakes larvae subfossil metrics into Celsius?
Such physical theories are nowhere to be found. No. Where.
The head-post graphic with its Celsius ordinate is a complete piece of pseudo-scientific garbage, just like the rest of the so-called field of so-called paleo-temperature reconstructions.
Honestly, I don’t think it’s actual frau*d, we’re seeing. More like they’re really that incompetent.
More like, “it brings home a paycheck so they’ll keep doing it.” At least until actual science calls BS on their paleo-divinations. But that first necessitate the unf-&#ing of the national academies by political actors masquerading as their science leaders.
Really Pat,
Are you claiming it is impossible to know anything about the past? Do you have a physical theory
that converts the direction of magnetic fields on pieces of tape to Celsius?
Reconstructions are not perfect but they are better than nothing and other than giving up and saying
we don’t know anything abou the past there is no other option. And they can be calibrated using careful
experiments.
What happened to the Roman and Medieval Warm Periods?