The Conversation: Buy Oil Shares to Combat Climate Change

Professors trying to explain the facts of life to their green activist students.
Combating climate change – why investors should keep their shares in fossil fuel companies
June 29, 2020 10.22pm AEST
Adrian R. Bell Chair in the History of Finance and Research Dean, Prosperity and Resilience, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Chris Brooks Professor of Finance, Henley Business School, University of Reading
As we begin to engage with the climate emergency and the impact of carbon dioxide emissions, calls have grown to stop investing in companies engaged in fossil fuel production – a practice known as divestment.
The University of Oxford became one of the latest institutional investors to pledge to drop all fossil fuel companies from their £3 billion endowment. Enormous pressure from students and staff alike has been put on other universities to follow suit, creating a culture of shame on those that continue to hold these shares.
…
If more people want to sell shares than buy them, this will affect the share price – but most oil companies are well beyond the situation where it would cause them significant issues. Neither BP nor Shell, for example, are likely to need to raise new financing in the foreseeable future as they have large cash reserves. Both have share repurchase schemes, where they are able to use dips in their share prices to buy their own shares back, allowing investors to benefit without paying taxable dividends.
…
Divestment puts shares in big oil into the hands of those who don’t give two hoots about the climate emergency, discourages such companies from taking mitigating steps and does nothing whatsoever to curb fossil fuel usage. If the question is how to tackle climate change, divestment is not even part of the answer.Read more: https://theconversation.com/combating-climate-change-why-investors-should-keep-their-shares-in-fossil-fuel-companies-141476
I have a confession.
I have been aware that divestment puts money into the pockets of fossil fuel investors for years, but I decided not to make a fuss; it didn’t seem right to interrupt all that green sincerity.
Having said that, it is doubtful anything the professors or I say will make any difference to the climate hypocrisy and irrational divestment rhetoric of green activists.
When Bill McKibben and ilk starts cooking their meals with dried animal dung and making clothes from grass straw and animals skins… then we’ll know the Climate Idiots have decided to walk the talk. Till then, its just virtue signaling hypocrisy for a fat pay check.
I bought some of the highest quality oil stocks near their lows in March, and am already up 50%. Of course, a near equal number of lower quality companies got smashed and are in Chapter 11, so am still up but stay away from the Jrs at least until the demand is back to par and climbing. This is only temporary.
What are these professors thinking thinking to try and lower the fossil stock prices? That just means I and everyone else who owns them buys more on the dip when they are selling probably at a loss. Since there is no replacement for fossil fuels yet, and there won’t be until we wake to the fact that only advanced Gen 4-5 nuclear are the solution for a high density energy source, FF’s are the only real game in town and will be for many years to come. And when they come to tell us we won’t be using them because ‘climate emergency’, then there will be a real civil war, by everyone because no one will willingly give up what it has taken our ancestors generations to fight for and develop. Time to divest society of these cultural Marxist Professors, with extreme prejudice.
Urging people to buy stock in a company to then use share holder activism to urge the company to fail could only come from the same People who also want those students to go into $100K student loan debt for a worthless degree.
The greenies should actually buy Big Oil controlling interest rather than divest. Then they can plug the oil and gas wells and fire all their evil employees.
San Francisco is doing something like this. A benefactor left some oil properties near Bakersfield which they have used revenue to pay for things like fancy libraries for years. They are going on a green frenzy now and do not want to be associated with carbon production. However, instead of selling the properties and make some money washing their hands of dirty oil, they want to plug all the wells, keep oil in the ground, and make a park on the land. Spending taxpayer money for green symbolism. Hmm, maybe they should buy XOM and do the same thing with their wells…?