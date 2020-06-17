To Halt Climate Change, We Need an Ecological Leninism

Nothing is over the top any more. Insanity or hyperbole? You decide.
Despite the obvious parallels with coronavirus shutdowns, states still show little determination to put in place the measures we’ll need to deal with the climate emergency. For Andreas Malm, we need to stop seeing climate change as a problem for the future — and use state power now to impose a drastic reordering of our economies.
A little assertion there, a little leap in logic there and without much in between, voila, pandemics are just like climate change.
From quite early on in the course of the pandemic, commentators began to draw comparisons between the COVID-19 crisis and the climate crisis. However, I argue that such direct comparisons are flawed in the sense that the current pandemic constitutes a specific event, whereas global warming is a secular trend. Nevertheless, we miss the essence of the COVID-19 outbreak if we fail to recognize it for what it is, namely one extreme — but long expected — manifestation of another secular trend: the rise in the rate of infectious diseases jumping from wild animals to human populations. This is a trend that has increased over past decades and is projected to accelerate in the future.
The most important driving force behind the production of pandemics is clear in the scientific literature and it is deforestation — which is also the second biggest contributor to global climate change. The place in which you find the greatest biodiversity on Earth is in tropical forests, and this biodiversity includes pathogens. These pathogens, which circulate among nonhuman animals in wild habitats, do not generally pose a problem to humanity as long as humans stay away from them. However, the problem arises as the human economy makes deeper and deeper incursions into these habitats. The clearance of forests for logging, agriculture, mining, and the construction of roads creates new interfaces where humans come into contact with wildlife. Through these interfaces, animal pathogens are able to mutate and leap into human populations through a process called zoonotic spillover.
Global warming itself also accelerates this trend. As temperatures rise, certain animals are forced to migrate in search of climates that match those to which they are adapted. A generalized chaos ensues in which animal populations — including, significantly, bats — are increasingly brought into contact with human populations, thereby increasing the rate of transmission. While there are upward of 1,200 different species of bats, all share a common trait that makes them unique among mammals, namely their ability to engage in sustained flight. This shared characteristic not only makes them highly mobile and therefore susceptible to climate-change-induced migration, it also requires prodigious amounts of energy, driving metabolic rates to a point where bodily temperatures reach 40°C for many hours on end, a level that would be experienced as fever by most other mammals. This process has been postulated as the primary reason behind bats being the main carrier of pathogens such as coronaviruses. [emphasis mine]
Postulated, and in passive voice. Good enough for me. Gotta love sciency writing.
And of course, it’s always a problem of oppression and inequity.
There was a moment in March 2020 when many of us in the climate justice movement felt a degree of surprise to find that governments in Europe and elsewhere were prepared to basically shut down their entire economies in an effort to contain the pandemic. This is striking, given that the same states had never contemplated undertaking any kind of intervention in the economy for the sake of the climate crisis. The primary reason for this lies in the different timeline of victimhood manifested by these two crises.
Now, overall, the pandemic has played out similarly to that of global warming in the simple sense that those who have suffered most and those who are most likely to die are the working class — most particularly working-class people of color and those in various hotspots in the Global South. The rich, meanwhile, have been able to self-isolate with ease by escaping to additional homes in the countryside and have been able to access private health care.
The good, the bad, and the ugly.
The current juncture therefore provides us with an opportunity to oppose the return to business as usual, to push for the transformation of the global economy and the launch of something like a Green New Deal.
Nevertheless, we have to be honest about the situation we find ourselves in. COVID-19 has brought about the sudden obliteration of the climate justice movement in terms of everything that had been built up by the end of 2019. Since early 2020, COVID-19 has completely paralyzed all the most promising developments in the environmental movement — Fridays for Future, Extinction Rebellion, Ende Gelände, and so on — this is a situation of grave disaster. Prior to this, there had been a growing momentum toward aggressively disrupting business as usual, and while there have been attempts to temporarily move these actions online, there is simply no way to exert the same kind of pressure through digital means.
The article goes on to discuss ways of defeating Capitalism and saving the world through the joyous overturning of the oppressive planet-killing system.
The whole strategic direction of Lenin after 1914 was to turn World War I into a fatal blow against capitalism. This is precisely the same strategic orientation we must embrace today — and this is what I mean by ecological Leninism. We must find a way of turning the environmental crisis into a crisis for fossil capital itself.
You can read the full article here.
Lenin condoned lying as a means to achieving his goals. As such it made it impossible to have an honest conversation with him. I wonder if those calling for “ecological Leninism” realize they are closing off every path to having an honest conversation?
Truth has never been a leftist value.
Well, it worked so well last time, why on earth not do exactly the same thing again.
Embrace it all the way to Stalinist purges, with a sprinkling of Mao sause. 200 million dead people can’t all be wrong. Besides we will need to reduce the world population, so that would be good start.
Nor has cognitive ability…
CONSIDER…
The clearance of forests for logging, agriculture, mining, and the construction of roads creates new interfaces where humans come into contact with wildlife.
This will still be a necessity for the incursion of Renewable Wind and Solar installations. Both will require:
Massive amounts of Mining
Massive amounts of Deforestation
Massive amounts of access road construction for installation, maintenance, and eventual decommissioning and removal
Don’t forget the thousands of miles of power lines. Where wind and sun are good, is rarely the same place where people choose to live. So you need power lines to move the power from where it is being generated to where it is going to be used.
Either that, or we can just move the people to where the windmills and solar farms are.
… after all, communism was SO good for the environment. I mean it was literally a green utopia.
“many of us in the climate justice movement”. They want climate justice, not a pursuit of happiness. The difference between justice and climate justice is the same as between a jacket and a straitjacket.
So you’re saying he was a role model for Steve Schneider?
Here in SE Michigan, my vote is for more warming — global warming seems to have missed our area.
Our planet is always getting warmer or cooler.
My choice is warmer.
Ski bums may disagree.
Out of the past 4.5 billion years, only 1975 to 2020 had a strong correlation of CO2 and average temperature, if you ignore the flat temperature trend from 2003 to mid-2015.
And never mind the past 4.5 billion years of 100 percent natural causes of climate change.
Natural causes died in 1975 — I attended the funeral.
Richard, the surface temperature in West Bay, at 11am today is 52F. We’ve been having a lot of winds from the WNW over the last 2 weeks, and it’s not uncommon to see people in Downtown TC wearing winter coats. We were over at our daughters last weekend halfway up M22 to Suttons Bay and it was 38F at 9am. Sunday morning there was frost in Grayling. Would someone remind me that it’s only 3 days until summer starts
“Global warming itself also accelerates this trend. As temperatures rise, certain animals are forced to migrate in search of climates that match those to which they are adapted. ”
Once again we see the assumption that the “average global temperature” going up means that maximum temperatures are going up. We’re all going to burn to death!
Another sixth grade math failure.
Perhaps ‘Let them all starve Stalin’ would be an even more effective role model. Or better yet, ‘Pile up the bones Pol Pot’. That would really get this show on the road!
AFAIC, Climate change Is about ending capitalism and bringing global socialism into being.
I have long said that CC is a Trojan horse for global socialism. They appear to be not hiding this anymore.
I have many friends, relatives and work colleagues that sit on the left side of the fence.
I am cool with that. We can argue about many policies in a civil way. I am also cool with that.
But Marxist and leninism stuff is deadly. It is not acceptable, and I will challenge anyone about it straight away.
pandemics are just like climate change….and they both belong to China
Is ‘the climate justice movement’ a new thing? Hadn’t heard it before. Justice for whom, exactly?
Read all about it here: https://ajustclimate.org/
Pffft.. they can’t even spell adjust.. 😀
No, the climate adjustist movement is just a the parent company.
No it’s not new it’s been leftard policy for ages. Basically they are trying to extend the concept of human rights to now encompass the idea of universal equality. So just by being born you are entitled to your equal share of the earths resources and good living conditions. So if your living conditions are worse than anyone else then they must contribute to you. It’s basic thinly hidden world socialism.
They tried to pack this junk into the Paris agreement but it all got cut in the last two COP meetings led unsurprisingly by China. There is almost nothing left of any of this junk left save the compensation for past emissions one that keeps getting kicked down the road. China had been promoting that one but now under that principle they would face covid19 damages claims so I expect it will die at the next COP.
Good posting Charles R. It is amazing how the left/socialist/communist/BLM/Extinction Rebellion, etc, either lurch from one crisis to another or simply combine them in one Grand Unified Theory about how capitalism/White Guys want to control/destroy/use everyone else. The current BLM et al riots are claiming to want to eliminate systematic racism (what looting Rolex watches has with this is apparently beyond my intellectual capacity) in order for Black/African Americans to have more opportunity, like, maybe some day elect an African American to be President? What? Been there and done that? Then, other than looting Rolex watches, is the point?
Apparently any criticism of BLM is enough to get you demonitized by Google.
This writer is of the mind, “We’ve got the middle class down on the mat in choke hold with COVID-19 measures. Let’s not let them up. Let’s finish them off with climate policy.”
As I’ve been saying we are at war, just most people don’t realize it yet. The never ending stream of stupid like I just read about mangroves is part of it, so is the SJW movement. It’s priceless to watch the left take over an area and impose police, and borders and rules – isn’t that what they are fighting against – anyone see hypocrisy here? Ah it only matters when it’s not their rules…I see yet again.
It’s time to take the gloves off and return our economies to their former might and simply say NO to Marxism/ Leninism.
I simply fear that people will be lulled into quiet acceptance until it is literally time to take up arms to fight for freedom.
“This is striking, given that the same states had never contemplated undertaking any kind of intervention in the economy for the sake of the climate crisis.”
Perhaps this is because they understand that it’s only a political crisis and not an actual threat. While the alarmists act on Goebbels logic, you can only claim that the sky is burning so many times before people catch on that it’s only a sunrise.
There was a moment in March 2020 when many of us in the climate justice movement
Climate justice movement???? These kind of people are truly dangerous.
Crusades typically are.
Let me know when they start pulling down the statues of George Washington. That will be a good indicator of direction and momentum.
Is Jefferson close enough?
They may not stop at Lenin but go straight to Pol Pot.
Lenin might as well have been Pol Pot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_repression_in_the_Soviet_Union
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_killings_under_communist_regimes#Soviet_Union
Jacobin and its allies have declared war on us. The logical response is to declare war on them.
People who eat bats are the problem, and governments who allow them to do so, and murderous Marxists who eat people.
“… the driving force of pandemic …..is deforestation”???
My family arrived on this continent in 1653. All my forefathers have died because they cut down trees.
What a fight it was against those pathogens; they were as bad as the flies and mosquitoes.
I had the same thought when I read that. Utter BS.
The bats from which SARS CoV2 is thought to have originated live in remote cases in Yunan. Deforestation had nothing to do with those bats.
That’s amazing how some people use the name of Lenin to defend the crasiest (harebrainde) ideas about «controlling “climate change”» (whatever that means…)
That is also how right-wing and proto-fascist oponents of anything progressive, get a «punching ball» out of Leninism (as if they had any idea of Lenin as a Philosopher… The «Philosophical Notebooks»).
I’m afraid that to suggest a cursory reading of Lenin’s works is a useless proposal.
It certainly is. The man invented fascism before it had that name and created the living hell Orwell wrote about. For those interested, here’s an excellent essay that will help to understand him and his lasting influence without having to wade through his turgid, self-justifying prose:
https://newcriterion.com/issues/2019/10/leninthink
Completely relevant to what’s happening today. Great takeaway:
“What happens is something like this: when a criticism of the true ideology is advanced, or when embarrassing facts come out, everyone learns a particular answer. One neither believes nor disbelieves the answer; one demonstrates one’s loyalty by saying it.”
Also: piss off, Commie.
A Left Wing publication recently warned….it could happen again…what?…..another Hitler – that’s what. Watch out for that Hitler coming back….Lenin-Stalin-Mao will help you prevent Hitler from gaining power again. The End justifies the means….do anything to win……might makes right.
FIFY: “…all share a common trait that makes them unique among mammals, namely their ability to engage in sustained flight. So let’s chop them up with giant windmills!”
Maybe this wackjob hasn’t heard, but tree-planting has been ramping up enormously of late, and in his pursuit of the Workers Paradise he must have missed hearing that the number of trees on the planet turned out to be 7.5 times greater than previous estimates.
I love estimates, don’t you? “Yes, our initial estimate was very, very wrong, and kindly shut the hell up about it, because science!”
The only reason force is required is because the solution is so stupid, dumb and expensive. If these global warming energy ignorant assholes could add twoand two, they would see that 1) electric cars are the future, the near future, with driving ranges of 400 miles, recharge times of less than 20 minutes, battery lifespans of 1 million miles (or 16 years) , and selling prices that are near gas powered jobs and costs that are less, long term.
Therefore no govt subsidies are needed. As for power generation, molten salt small modular reactors are everything one could possibly want in a power generator : cheap, safe, quickly built and deploed and the ability to eliminate the need for fossil fuel peak generators (which renewables require).
Molten salt reactors are widely used in the Heavens.
Yeah, but they don’t want us to have energy and transport! They want us to huddle fearfully in our freezing or sweltering shacks and suffer and die.
”The prospect of cheap fusion energy is the worst thing that could happen to the planet.”
– Jeremy Rifkin, Greenhouse Crisis Foundation
“Giving society cheap, abundant energy would be the equivalent of giving an idiot child a
machine gun.”
– Paul Ehrlich
“A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be
ideal.”
– Ted Turner
“Childbearing should be a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a
government license.”
– David Brower, First Executive Director of the Sierra Club
“The only hope for the world is to make sure there is not another United States…We have to stop these Third World countries right where they are.”
– Michael Oppenheimer, Environmental Defense Fund
“It would be little short of
disastrous for us to discover a source of clean, cheap, abundant energy, because of what we
might do with it.”
– Amory Lovins, Rocky Mountain Institute
Had enough? Yes, it’s turning into a war, and not just an ideological one. The entire apparatus of totalitarianism is being readied for deployment.
To abort climate change, we need an ecological Choice. #PlannedPopulation to reduce excess [human] lives. Wind Turbines to whack excess birds and bats. Photovoltaic panels, a blight on the environment, to reduce excess green flora and brown fauna.
“To Halt Climate Change, We Need an Ecological Leninism”
Disgusting
We have to give up things…. like eating bats medium rare🤡
Over the top is the new new method for attention seekers.
The 2nd Amendment of the US Constitution was emplaced to provide the necessary means for the citizen militia (We The People…) to reject the attempted forced takeovers from wannabe tyrants espousing deadly crap like ‘environmental Leninism’. Between the politically forced Wuhan virus lock downs and the politically endorsed, terrorist infiltrated, violent riots, Americans have quietly secured another 2 million personal sidearms for family and property protection. The increasingly dictatorial, violent, and irrational political environments in democrat run states like Washington are spurring main street Americans to provide their own ‘necessary security of a free State’.