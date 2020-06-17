Study: Burning Coal Contributed to the Permo-Triassic Extinction

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a new study, vast quantities of burning coal contributed to the Permo-Triassic Extinction, which killed 70% of all vertebrate species.
Coal-burning in Siberia after volcanic eruption led to climate change 250 million years ago
Date:June 16, 2020
Source: Arizona State University
Summary: A team of researchers has provided the first ever direct evidence that extensive coal burning in Siberia is a cause of the Permo-Triassic Extinction, the Earth’s most severe extinction event.
A team of researchers led by Arizona State University (ASU) School of Earth and Space Exploration professor Lindy Elkins-Tanton has provided the first ever direct evidence that extensive coal burning in Siberia is a cause of the Permo-Triassic Extinction, the Earth’s most severe extinction event. The results of their study have been recently published in the journal Geology.
For this study, the international team led by Elkins-Tanton focused on the volcaniclastic rocks (rocks created by explosive volcanic eruptions) of the Siberian Traps, a region of volcanic rock in Russia. The massive eruptive event that formed the traps is one of the largest known volcanic events in the last 500 million years. The eruptions continued for roughly two million years and spanned the Permian-Triassic boundary. Today, the area is covered by about three million square miles of basaltic rock.
This is ideal ground for researchers seeking an understanding of the Permo-Triassic extinction event, which affected all life on Earth approximately 252 million years ago. During this event, up to 96% of all marine species and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate species became extinct.
Calculations of sea water temperature indicate that at the peak of the extinction, the Earth underwent lethally hot global warming, in which equatorial ocean temperatures exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit. It took millions of years for ecosystems to be re-established and for species to recover.
The abstract of the study;
RESEARCH ARTICLE| JUNE 12, 2020
Field evidence for coal combustion links the 252 Ma Siberian Traps with global carbon disruption
L.T. Elkins-Tanton; S.E. Grasby; B.A. Black; R.V. Veselovskiy; O.H. Ardakani; F. Goodarzi
https://doi.org/10.1130/G47365.1
The Permian-Triassic extinction was the most severe in Earth history. The Siberian Traps eruptions are strongly implicated in the global atmospheric changes that likely drove the extinction. A sharp negative carbon isotope excursion coincides within geochronological uncertainty with the oldest dated rocks from the Norilsk section of the Siberian flood basalts. We focused on the voluminous volcaniclastic rocks of the Siberian Traps, relatively unstudied as potential carriers of carbon-bearing gases. Over six field seasons we collected rocks from across the Siberian platform, and we show here the first direct evidence that the earliest eruptions in the southern part of the province burned large volumes of a combination of vegetation and coal. We demonstrate that the volume and composition of organic matter interacting with magmas may explain the global carbon isotope signal and may have significantly driven the extinction.Read more: https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/geology/article/doi/10.1130/G47365.1/587319/Field-evidence-for-coal-combustion-links-the-252
The study estimates 6,000-10,000 Gt of carbon was burned. Global production of coal is around 8Gt, so we have a little way to go to catch up with the estimated Permian-Triassic burn.
Models and inference.
‘Direct evidence.’ They keep using that phrase. I do not think it means what they think it means.
It is a direct evidence that coal is inherently evil. A little more work will extend it to all fossil fuels, and the Big Oil.
Burning coal. Not the climate change caused by the volcanoes themselves.
I see. So obvious in retrospect. Rather. Quite right. Hear, hear. /sarc
“The eruptions continued for roughly two million years ”
“The study estimates 6,000-10,000 Gt of carbon was burned. ”
“Global production of coal is around 8Gt, ”
10,000 GT over 60,000 years of volcanism = 0.17 GT per year. Is that a lot?
As the climate scare melts away, the alarmists will get more and more desperate, and publish articles like this one, hilarious to watch climate alarmism wither on the vine.
so…. it was the CO2 from the coal and volcanoes that did it and not the heavy smoke that blotted out the sun? I am sending some text messages carved in stone to that period so I can ask for more “direct confirmation” to this question. I will post the reply with photos when I receive it!
So, coal burning is natural?
LOL, my thought too. Coal was formed by nature, burns in nature, and therefore is as natural as pie for people to burn it too. This study is tacit approval for Germany to continue their coal program. China is going to do what they want regardless. America should too.
Coal-burning in Siberia after volcanic eruption led to climate change 250 million years ago
Pangaea or Pangea ( /pænˈdʒiːə/[1]) was a supercontinent that existed during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras. It assembled from earlier continental units approximately 335 million years ago, and it began to break apart about 175 million years ago.
Was this Siberia, or the part of Pangaea that is now Siberia ?
Pure, Grade A, unadulterated horse puckey.
“Global production of coal is around 8Gt”
Per year, or total thus far?
According to this report: https://www.eia.gov/coal/annual/ 756.2 million short tons was burned in the US during 2018.
So I’m guessing 8 Gt would be total thus far.
Annual production is about 4GT. See BP’s Statistical Review, link below.
https://www.bp.com/content/dam/bp/business-sites/en/global/corporate/pdfs/energy-economics/statistical-review/bp-stats-review-2019-coal.pdf
Total fossil fuels may be in the 8GT range.
So if we take the most intense period of 60,000 years, and divide that into the 10,000 GT then we get about 0.17 GT per year. Yeah, I’m going to suggest they try and find another extinction mechanism, unless they can find evidence that the coal burning was VERY front-end loaded.
Nah. It was after that it warmed up. It was cold and likely had 2 differently 80m+ drops in sea level indicating massive glaciation. The earth got colder and much drier as the Sulfides filled the air and the rivers that used to have high levels of clay turned into mostly sand and rock. The intense cold started the oceanic conveyor system that upset the stratified oceans. Sulfate studies have shown rapid swings in anoxic and oxic with the deep oceans high carbon content killing 97% of marine species especially devastating ocean shelf life. As most trees had died and ocean life perished, the volatile organics that provide seeding for clouds went away reducing cloudiness resulting in a massive increase in temperatures after the event, and without the seeding to manage energy levels there become an episode of massive storms. Temperature itself has never shown to be a cause of extinction. Parts of the planet would still be colder and life would go on in different places without the massive die offs. Life still sucked for a long long time during the P-T boundary.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/03/170306091927.htm
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-48956-x
https://www.pnas.org/content/114/8/1806
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0031018294900728?via%3Dihub
Let me know when the reparations from Russia come in.
“Calculations of sea water temperature indicate that at the peak of the extinction, the Earth underwent lethally hot global warming, in which equatorial ocean temperatures exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit. It took millions of years for ecosystems to be re-established and for species to recover.”
As reported by WHO? Did someone just return from field studies, some millions of years in the past, to ‘confirm; this BS? Also, I’s say that 104 degrees would be just about right for a nice warm bath! The alarmist’s are running out of believers, so they had to make up a NEW scenario to keep the fear porn alive and well! What’s next, I wonder.
It appears that Big Brother has issued a mandatory requirement that all climate related scientific articles should include a reference to CO2 global warming, in order to qualify for publication. The damage to scientific reputation will be considerable.
A good breeding ground for sceptics?
From the article: “Summary: A team of researchers has provided the first ever direct evidence that extensive coal burning in Siberia is a cause of the Permo-Triassic Extinction, the Earth’s most severe extinction event.”
Yeah, that, and two million years worth of the biggest volcanic eruptions in history.
I don’t think we will have to worry about such a scenario in the near future. Maybe in another couple of hundred million years.
I guess this is a good time to remind folks that if we could somehow burn every fossil fuel available to us in one day, including all the coal, it would not raise the CO2 level over about 800ppm.
The current level of CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere is about 410ppm. So humans could barely manage to double the CO2 content if we burned all the fossil fuels tomorrow.
If you go by the new Russian climate computer model, doubling CO2 from current levels would raise the temperature by 1.8C, which is not even close to being catastrophic. And then of course, the Russian model may run too hot, itself (it’s the coolest of all the others). Some calculations put the temperature of a doubling of CO2 down near zero.
In other words, there is nothing to worry about concerning the Earth’s climate and fossil fuels. Not that the alarmists would ever admit that.