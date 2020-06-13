Who’s to blame? These three scientists are at the heart of the Surgisphere COVID-19 scandal

Instead of covering this up or ignoring until people forget, they’re actually running an article exposing the story behind the bizarre rushed studies and subsequent retractions. And they even call it a scandal.
Three unlikely collaborators are at the heart of the fast-moving COVID-19 research scandal, which led to retractions last week by The Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), and the withdrawal of an online preprint, after the trove of patient data they all relied on was challenged. The three physician-scientists never were at the same institution nor had they ever before written together, but they are the only authors in common on the disputed papers, and the other co-authors all have ties to at least one of them. Their partnership, which seized a high-impact role during a global public health crisis, has now ended disastrously.
It’s a detailed story and examines the three participants in detail.
The first author for both retracted papers was cardiac surgeon Mandeep Mehra, an eminent Harvard University professor who works at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) and is known internationally for cardiovascular medicine and heart transplants. He provided the kind of gravitas that can fast-track papers to leading journals. In a statement provided by BWH, Mehra said he had met another of the trio, cardiac surgeon Amit Patel, in “academic and medical circles,” and that Patel had introduced him to Sapan Desai, a vascular surgeon and founder of Surgisphere, the tiny company that supplied the data. Journal disclosures, however, also indicate Mehra received compensation from Triple-Gene, a gene therapy company Patel co-founded to develop cardiovascular treatments.
It breaks down their stories individually.
Sapan Desai
Desai had a history of convincing respected researchers of his skill and integrity. One of them, Gilbert Upchurch, department of surgery chair at the University of Florida, wrote last year in a journal commentary that he had only brief encounters with Desai but had nonetheless mentored him remotely and developed an online friendship with him. Upchurch placed the scientist in a group of “amazing and talented young vascular surgeons.”
Amit Patel
Before and after his stint at the University of Miami, which appears to have started in late 2016 or early 2017, Patel’s academic home was the University of Utah. He started as a full-time faculty member at Utah in 2008 and kept that position until he left for Miami. The website for Foldax, a heart valve company that he serves as medical adviser, describes him as a “Tenured Professor of Surgery in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Utah School of Medicine and Director of Clinical Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering at the University of Utah.”
Mandeep Mehra
In contrast, Mehra—author of more than 200 scholarly articles, editor of The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation, and head of the cardiology division of the University of Maryland before moving to BWH in 2012—enjoys considerable support even after the unraveling of the recent studies. “Obviously, you don’t rise to the position he’s risen to without being ambitious, but I’ve never had any indication whatsoever that he would do anything unethical,” says Keith Aaronson, a cardiologist at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, who collaborated with Mehra on several studies, including a clinical trial of a mechanical pump for heart failure patients.
Mehra, the first author on both retracted papers, was the only one to issue a personal statement of apology, for failing “to ensure that the data source was appropriate for this use.”
The ScienceMag story expands on the backgrounds and stories of each of these researchers in detail. It’s well worth a read.
18 thoughts on “Who’s to blame? These three scientists are at the heart of the Surgisphere COVID-19 scandal”
At the end of the ScienceMag article it says, “Given the amount of data that was in the [Surgisphere] database, it’s just hard to believe someone would [fabricate] something like this.” Does this mean that there was a lot of data or not very much at all?
It takes an enormous amount of effort to identify data sources, then introduce oneself to the powers in charge; selling oneself as a solid respectable company worthy to host highly protected personal information.
i.e. these databases do not occur overnight. Especially with companies that have minimal history and nonexistent experience.
Yet surgisphere, within a few weeks with very few personnel negotiated, collected, stored and verified massive amounts of data unavailable anywhere else besides the individual hospitals, treatment centers and medical practices.
An unbelievably huge complex database, data analysis and data conclusions were suddenly available, ready for publishing…
Bringing us to whom is crazy enough to fabricate the shell companies then to fake data to provide the illusion of a massive database.
Experienced epidemiologists were aghast at the irrational claims of this research. Their comments and their attempts to see the base data exposed this fraud.
And here it is where you have to become cautious. Every principal investigator has to some extent believe the data of his affiliated researchers. But if the data is just fraud the only way to figure that out is to let other people repeat exactly the same experiments. In case you are dealing with data from a third parties you have no chance to validate it directly.
Whoever was not affiliated with the company that claimed to have the data should not be accused in aby way.
Isn’t proving Trump wrong supremely important? Mis-analyzing data does not in itself kill people immediately. Only in the long run.
If you have not noticed. Harvard always have been at the center of world wide media collusion.
They are nothing but a tax exempt brokerage disguised as a university. Time and again, Harvard with there financial interests hidden in the background drive big pharma and the FDA to the detriment of the people of the world. Harvard and media buddies spin, the FDA jumps, and big pharma pulls in the money.
Shades of climate pseudo science practices…
Such experts should have realized that the alleged results were contrary to the experiences of experienced international epidemiologists; i.e. massively failing a common sense sniff test.
Both Mehra and Patel should know what it takes to locate, negotiate, collect and verify
Anyone, or their family, who has been harmed by these self glorifying doctors should sue them.
Hopefully, ensuring these doctors have to work Wednesdays the rest of their lives.
This reminds me of a series of Doonesbury cartoons about a company that supplied facts to support any political position.
In this case, somebody needed to squelch CQ and HCQ and magically, this company provided the facts to do so. It reminds me of … somebody needed to squelch the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) and magically somebody produced a MWP squelching hockey stick.
I’ve always believed the reason the third world remains as such is corruption. If something is going to bring America to its knees, it is corruption.
When “klimate activists” write smelly papers using shoddy data
they are considered great scientists and given awards.
I’m stunned, I tell you! Stunned!
RE: “but I’ve never had any indication whatsoever that he (Mandeep Mehra) would do anything unethical,…”
Perhaps now you do, eh? Does Mehra have as yet undisclosed motivations that drove his participation?
Does it matter if he was complicit or a high-value dupe? Then ask the same of Neil Degrasse Tyson.
“Desai publicly aspired to combine big data and artificial intelligence (AI) in ways that he said can replace randomized controlled clinical trials.”
Big red flag. AI systems are as subject to data biases as any other model, if anything they are worse – as a black box system its often much harder to pick apart how an AI reached a conclusion.
