California Will Use Diesel This Summer to Help Keep Lights On

From Bloomberg

In a hilarious bit of irony:

California will allow PG&E Corp. to use diesel-powered mobile generators to keep some electricity flowing when the utility proactively cuts power to prevent live wires from sparking fires in high wind. State regulators signed off Thursday on PG&E’s plan to use about 450 megawatts of diesel generation to power homes, businesses, hospitals and other critical facilities as part of the utility’s effort to reduce disruptions during the shutoffs.

After decades of neglect to both its electrical distribution and forest management, the tinderbox, known as California, continues to amuse.

Of course the virtue signaling must continue.

PG&E said it considered more environmentally-friendly options but they proved too costly or impractical to deploy in time this year. The company said its mobile generators can use fuel made from vegetable oil and that it will continue to explore cleaner alternatives for the coming years.

Full article can be found here.

HT/shrnfr

