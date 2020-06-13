Climate Scientists Step Up the Climate Emergency Narrative

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Even worse than we thought ™. Despite a recent sanity test study which demonstrated that high end climate models hindcast impossible Eocene temperatures, climate scientists are pushing ahead anyway with their new, even more extreme climate projections.
Climate worst-case scenarios may not go far enough, cloud data shows
Modelling suggests climate is considerably more sensitive to carbon emissions than thought
Sat 13 Jun 2020 16.00 AEST
Modelling results from more than 20 institutions are being compiled for the sixth assessment by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is due to be released next year.
Compared with the last assessment in 2014, 25% of them show a sharp upward shift from 3C to 5C in climate sensitivity – the amount of warming projected from a doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide from the preindustrial level of 280 parts per million. This has shocked many veteran observers, because assumptions about climate sensitivity have been relatively unchanged since the 1980s.
“That is a very deep concern,” Johan Rockström, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said. “Climate sensitivity is the holy grail of climate science. It is the prime indicator of climate risk. For 40 years, it has been around 3C. Now, we are suddenly starting to see big climate models on the best supercomputers showing things could be worse than we thought.”Advertisement
Timothy Palmer, a professor in climate physics at Oxford University and a member of the Met Office’s advisory board, said the high figure initially made scientists nervous. “It was way outside previous estimates. People asked whether there was a bug in the code,” he said. “But it boiled down to relatively small changes in the way clouds are represented in the models.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jun/13/climate-worst-case-scenarios-clouds-scientists-global-heating
A month ago WUWT reported a study which demonstrated the new high end climate sensitivity projections (specifically CESM2) are incompatible with the fossil record.
CESM2, one of the new models, hindcasts tropical temperatures in excess of 55C during the early Eocene, temperatures which would have made photosynthesis impossible, creating lifeless tropical deserts.
The fossil record says different; the early Eocene was a period of abundant tropical life.
“Some of the newest models used to make future predictions may be too sensitive to increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide and thus predict too much warming,” said U-M’s Chris Poulsen, a professor in the U-M Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and one of the study’s three authors. – source Science Daily
Poulsen’s team are not climate skeptics. They suggested CESM1.2, the predecessor of CESM2, did a “remarkably good job” of simulating early Eocene temperatures. CESM1.2 has an equilibrium climate sensitivity of 4.2C (7.6F), vs 5.2C (9.3F) for CESM2.
19 thoughts on “Climate Scientists Step Up the Climate Emergency Narrative”
If 25% forecast ” a sharp upward shift from 3C to 5C in climate sensitivity – the amount of warming projected from a doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide from the preindustrial level of 280 parts per million.” it implies that 75% either show no increase, or less than the specified increase, or a decrease in sensitivity. Which?
“…It was way outside previous estimates. People asked whether there was a bug in the code,” he said. “But it boiled down to relatively small changes in the way clouds are represented in the models…”
Unintentional admission that previous models were garbage and that just a slight alteration dramatically influences results. Clearly not-ready-for-prime-time.
GIGO. Models, schmodels.
Non-linear, chaotic physical processes tuned in silico to give the output desired and then proclaimed as some form of truth that directs major public policy = Junk science bordering on the delusion of a pagan religion belief.
“But it boiled down to relatively small changes in the way clouds are represented in the models.”
Pretty much says it all, since clouds are a minor positive feedback in some models, while a walk outdoors on a scattered cloudy day will show you that clouds are a large negative feedback.
They “adjusted” all the feedbacks crazy wrong.
That is all.
Chuck the model and start from scratch.
Even Rahmstorf (!) had to admit, these models are running to hot.
So the argument is that for forty years the climate sensitivity assumptions have nor been challenged and now, finally, they are being scrutinised.
Three things;
1) Why did anyone make policy on science that had not been challenged?
2) When the assumptions were challenged by sceptics pointing out the historical record they were cut out of the debate as the science was settled. Perhaps that ought to be reconsidered now?
3) Why would the sensitivity be too low in the existing models when they over-estimate the warming so far?
I like the ‘cafeteria selection’ of CMIP6 models and Equilibrium Climate Sensitivities one can choose from, to select agreement with their own beliefs about Climate Change. Such diversity of opinion, in a settled science, eh? Mayhap, that is the subliminal source of my mind reading CMIP6 as CHIMP6…..
Except that all their contrived ECSs are too high. Actual observations show that, to the extent that the concept has any validity at all, ECS lies between 0.0 and 1.6 degrees C per doubling of plant food in the air.
As we’ve supposedly already enjoyed 1.0 C more warmth since the end of the LIA c. AD 1850, thanks to ~120ppm increase in CO2, there is at most 0.6 degrees more to go for the last 165ppm, which comports with the logarithmic effect of gains in this essential trace photosynthesis nutrient.
People asked whether there was a bug in the code,” he said. “But it boiled down to relatively small changes in the way clouds are represented in the models.”
And, as cloud are very poorly underestood and impossible to model realistaclly, this demonstrates the value of the model i.e. none
Hmmm . . . I could have sworn I was assured many years ago that the science on climate change™ was settled.
Now I’m being told that “Compared with the last assessment in 2014, 25% of [climate models from more than 20 institutions] show a sharp upward shift from 3C to 5C in climate sensitivity.”
I guess I was “misinformed” . . . or, wait, maybe I’m now being misinformed . . . hard to say which.
Mauna Loa CO2 trend hasn’t changed one bit despite 6 months of drastically reduced emissions. Can someone please explain? It seems to me human activity has no impact on atmospheric CO2 concentrations.
Vaporware causes excessive heating of climatic social change advocate journalists.
C’mon fellas, let’s be honest here (after all this is SCIENCE). It’s high time for another “it’s worse than we thought” to ramp up the fear quotient and get those Green New Deeds done. And it’s all passed muster with the impressively dependable supercomputers whose previous outputs already run hot 1/5 of the way into this century against those too flat actual temperature observations to conform to the golden hockey stick, so naturally a predicted catch up spurt upward will be necessary. Fortunately we just know what’s in store (and even what’s best for the planet instead) and we’re stickin’ to it. Please understand, we can’t climb down now that we’re personally so invested (salary/funding grants/career track/prestige/politically).
“Modelling suggests climate is considerably more sensitive to carbon emissions than thought”
Climate sensitivity may be the holy grail of climate science but for human cause it needs the assumption that atmospheric composition is sensitive to fossil fuel emissions. This sensitivity is found in the models but not in the data.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/10/a-monte-carlo-simulation-of-the-carbon-cycle/