Study: High End Model Climate Sensitivities Not Supported by Paleo Evidence

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
University of Michigan researchers have done the unthinkable, and checked climate model predictions against available paleo-climate data to see if the predictions are plausible.
Some of the latest climate models provide unrealistically high projections of future warming
Date:April 30, 2020Source:University of MichiganSummary:A new study from climate researchers concludes that some of the latest-generation climate models may be overly sensitive to carbon dioxide increases and therefore project future warming that is unrealistically high.
A new study from University of Michigan climate researchers concludes that some of the latest-generation climate models may be overly sensitive to carbon dioxide increases and therefore project future warming that is unrealistically high.
In a letter scheduled for publication April 30 in the journal Nature Climate Change, the researchers say that projections from one of the leading models, known as CESM2, are not supported by geological evidence from a previous warming period roughly 50 million years ago.
The researchers used the CESM2 model to simulate temperatures during the Early Eocene, a time when rainforests thrived in the tropics of the New World, according to fossil evidence.
But the CESM2 model projected Early Eocene land temperatures exceeding 55 degrees Celsius (131 F) in the tropics, which is much higher than the temperature tolerance of plant photosynthesis — conflicting with the fossil evidence. On average across the globe, the model projected surface temperatures at least 6 C (11 F) warmer than estimates based on geological evidence.
“Some of the newest models used to make future predictions may be too sensitive to increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide and thus predict too much warming,” said U-M’s Chris Poulsen, a professor in the U-M Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and one of the study’s three authors.
…
“Our study implies that CESM2’s climate sensitivity of 5.3 C is likely too high. This means that its prediction of future warming under a high-CO2 scenario would be too high as well,” said Zhu, first author of the Nature Climate Change letter.
…Read more: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200430113003.htm
“People underestimate the power of models. Observational evidence is not very useful” – attributed to John Mitchell, UK MET
Most fields of science don’t accept a model unless it has been rigorously validated against available data, but climate science is different; the modelling process itself frequently seems to be accepted as evidence that the climate model is correct, a circular chain of reasoning which leads to positions which outside of climate science would be considered absurd.
Let us hope this novel protocol of testing climate models against available evidence catches on.
The paywalled study is available here.
17 thoughts on “Study: High End Model Climate Sensitivities Not Supported by Paleo Evidence”
Obviously those University of Michigan climate researchers are in the pay of big oil and the evil Koch Brothers. We must immediately band together and demand they be fired and that foul useless university that doesn’t get real science must be immediately closed. Think of the children!
They were kidnapped by the ultra right wing Michigan Militia, and forced to write a summary that followed the real evidence. But even more hideous, since they were all vegans they were forced to eat a smoked pork shoulder, with a side of mashed potatoes drenched in home-style gravy. The video started to circulate on YouTube, but was quickly scrubbed.
I couldn’t be makin’ this kinda stuff up, could I?
it’s not a bug it’s a feature…
..like when they take the IPCC’s worst implausible case and run with it
or when UHI adds 5 degrees….they adjust down 1/2 degree….and claim adjustments lower temperature
An ECS over 5 degrees C per doubling is plainly preposterous on its face, which of course would make it a popular claim in the zany, whacky, evidence-free world of consensus “climate science”, so notoriously unhinged from objective reality.
The GIGO model was perpetrated by UCAR:
http://www.cesm.ucar.edu/models/cesm2/
UNIVERSITY CORPORATION FOR ATMOSPHERIC RESEARCH
SERVING THE EARTH SYSTEM SCIENCE COMMUNITY
UCAR manages the National Center for Atmospheric Research on behalf of the National Science Foundation.
The NSF would be well advised to find a new manager.
Whhaaat? . . . the “scientists” that created these massive, supercomputer-based climate models didn’t ever think of just validating them against previous paleoclimatology DATA??? It took an independent organization to do this work for them?
On second thought, I suspect they did exactly that—for at least one or two test cases—and simply did not like the results so they ignored such in order to declare modeling success, as was necessary to secure their current and future funding.
They don’t know anything about hindcast 😀
Believe only in forecasts 😀
Good posting, Eric. Often when I put my Geologist hand lens on and begin explaining what the geologic record tells us about natural variation, I get a blank look that means “models”! Not models like from computers, models like with chest measurements bigger than IQ’s. That blank look is my cue to stop trying and change the subject to something more appropriate, like tofu. Stay sane and safe (quarantine modified, walked with dogs!).
As I have followed climate change issues over the past several years, it seems as if those with a background in the science of geology are some of the greatest skeptics of CAGW. Perhaps its because the study of geology requires a serious study of the past to understand the present, rather than abstract theory to predict the future. In any event that is my non-peer-reviewed conclusions of my anecdotal observations.
There is no skill to predict forward or estimate backward. However, forecasts are pretty reliable in a limited frame of reference, say one week, maybe. Here’s to our system remaining semi-stable, computationally manageable, and tolerable.
Word is (Geophysical Research Letters 3 Jan 2020) that 27 of the CMIP6 models are running hotter than for AR5, with 10 having ECS above 4.5! This is NOT good news for AR6, because it increases the ECS discrepancy from models to observational energy budget methods that AR5 could not paper over.
One would have thought the reverse, since the CMIP6 30 year hindcast parameter tuning incorporates more of the pause than did CMIP5. Guest posted on the hindcast attribution problem previously.
The GRL paper says because of a higher cloud feedback. Might be true in the models, but cannot be true in reality. Makes little sense based on AR5’s cloud discussion and the earlier observational fact that clear sky/all sky satellite data suggests cloud feedback is about zero. Dessler’s 2010 paper first showed this although he incorrectly claimed otherwise based on a laughable r^2 of 0.02.
It’s dead (comma) Jim. Otherwise Jim is dead, but he’s not wearing a red shirt.
How dare they contradict the science !
And by the way, we live at the present time, not 50 millions years ago
when Friday For Future didn’t even exist !
pff
I look forward to the BBC and Grauniad reports that they are doubtless working diligently on as we speak.
More data substantiating the obvious, but unfortunatly, no amount seems to be sufficient to falsify the IPCC’s absurdly overestimated ECS. The reason is simple. The actual ECS is too low to support the existence of the IPCC. They chose a value upon their inception that was large enough to justify their creation and then canonized it as ‘settled science’ to insure their continuation. They will never accept the truth as it means their dissolution.
The world was a different place 50 million years ago. In particular, the Isthmus of Panama had not yet closed. link If you were going to apply a model, you would have to account for the radically different ocean currents. On the other hand, are the GCMs even capable of modelling ocean currents based on raw physics and geometry?
One way or another, the conflict between the models and the proxy evidence highlights shortcomings in the models.
Any model that bases future climate on CO2 will always be wrong…CO2 follows temperature, not the other way around. The fundamental basis of all of these models begins with CO2 causes warming. Of COURSE they are all wrong!
“Most fields of science don’t accept a model unless it has been rigorously validated against available data, but climate science is different; the modelling process itself frequently seems to be accepted as evidence that the climate model is correct”
Yes sir. A logic in reverse that leads to the weirdness that agw theory becomes the null hypothesis.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/02/03/hidden-hand/