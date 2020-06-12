Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The EU has disappointed green activists by rubber stamping airline industry proposals for deferred climate action.
‘Final blow’ to aviation climate plan as EU agrees to weaken rules
Published on 09/06/2020, 6:20pm
EU member states will back an industry proposal to reduce airlines’ climate obligations in response to the coronavirus pandemic, at the UN aviation forum
By Chloé Farand
The climate plan for aviation is losing its last shred of credibility, after the European Union confirmed it will back an industry proposal to water down the rules, campaigners have warned.
In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (Iata), called on the UN body responsible for aviation to ease airlines’ obligations to offset their emissions growth under a scheme known as Corsia.
Iata urged the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) to change the baseline from which emissions growth will be measured – a move it estimates could save airlines $15 billion in carbon offsetting costs.
At a time when the industry is reeling from grounded flights due to Covid-19, airlines argue current rules risk creating “an inappropriate economic burden on the sector”.
On Tuesday, EU member states backed the baseline change, which could see airlines pay nothing for their climate impact until 2024.
…Read more: https://www.climatechangenews.com/2020/06/09/final-blow-aviation-climate-plan-eu-agrees-weaken-rules/
Yet more evidence that climate action is way down the bottom of the list of priorities, even for deep green organisations like the European Union.
The only EU country which opposed deferment of the carbon tax plan was Sweden.
4 thoughts on “EU Agrees to Weaken Climate Change Rules for Aviation”
This is probably because the airline industry is decimated for at least the next few years anyway, so they can give into this one and won’t cost them much excess emissions anyway. And makes everyone look reasonable.
The surprising answer is that there is no evidence that it will. Pls see:
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/10/a-monte-carlo-simulation-of-the-carbon-cycle/
Watering down the rules for Aviation WRT carbon emissions will have Zero Point Zero percent effect on Climate Change
A very, very tiny last shred credibility, lost.
Politicians always plan for what they do in the future, and it’s always
about shakedowns, but it does not work very well when whomever they plan to shake, aren’t actually making any money.