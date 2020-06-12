Indigenous Coal Power Entrepreneurs Frustrated by Broken Promises and Lack of Support

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Chris Hanley; The Scott Morrison government promised millions of dollars for a feasibility study for an Australian Aboriginal initiative to build a new coal power plant in Queensland, to provide jobs and hope for their children. So far everyone has let them down.
Indigenous-run firm behind Collinsville coal-fired plant says Coalition used it ‘as a pawn’
Adam Morton Environment editor @adamlmorton
Fri 12 Jun 2020 03.30 AEST
Shine Energy, run by Indigenous traditional owners, is yet to receive $4m in funding and doubts support is genuine
The company behind a proposed new coal-fired power plant in Queenslandhas questioned whether the Coalition used it as a pawn to help win last year’s federal election, saying it is yet to receive $4m in funding and doubts whether support for the project is genuine.
Shine Energy, run by Indigenous traditional owners from Birri and Widi country, said it was not confident it would get the promised funding for a feasibility study into a 1,000 megawatt coal station at Collinsville despite four federal ministers releasing a statement in February confirming it had been awarded.
Ashley Dodd, Shine’s chief executive, said the Morrison government had pressured him to step aside from running the company, and accused the Coalition of trying to “white clad” the company by installing an “Anglo Saxon” in the leadership role. The government denies the allegation.
Dodd told Guardian Australia the company had submitted a pre-feasibility report to the government as required, but not been given a timeframe on when it would receive the funding. He said he was concerned the Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek might have been correct when she told Sky News the government’s support for the plant was a “scam” and a “press release designed to cover up their lack of energy policy”.
“I’m very, very upset. I’m starting to feel like we’ve been used to win the election,” Dodd said. “We put in all the hard work based on what the government said they would deliver to us but it has been a go slow by the department. We’re starting to really feel that we’ve been used as a pawn in a game.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/jun/12/company-behind-collinsville-power-plant-fears-it-was-used-by-coalition-to-win-election
I really feel for the traditional owners. Collinsville like much of rural Queensland has its share of problems, it is not a wealthy place. But they have a commercially valuable asset – there are large deposits of coal in the area.
A new coal plant to provide high paying jobs and hope for the children, and to supply the energy needs of local mines and industry, could have been a real game changer for the region.
Australia’s increasingly precarious energy grid could really use a new source of reliable energy. A new coal plant might mitigate the need to encourage energy intensive businesses to stop production, whenever the price of electricity spikes.
But it is looking increasingly likely the Collinsville entrepreneurs have been lied to, strung along for short term advantage by people who maybe never had any genuine intention of helping them.
10 thoughts on “Indigenous Coal Power Entrepreneurs Frustrated by Broken Promises and Lack of Support”
Why isn’t it happening? Does it have anything to do with CO2 emissions? Don’t let that stop this project from happening. This coal fired power plant can operate and emit less CO2 into the atmosphere than a natural gas power plant. We also have a few other “tricks” developed that will further increase the power plants energy efficiency.
http://www.SidelGlobal.com
I hate to say it but the ScoMo government is increasingly looking like a Coalition version of Labor’s Rudd government. It’s all talk and no action; then along comes a big problem (GFC for Rudd and COVID for ScoMo) which diverts attention from the lack of progress and policy.
List the things that have not been addressed: winding back the Climate Activism influence; scrapping the ridiculous contract to build 12 diesel-powered subs (up to AUD200 billion, and obsolete before they are delivered); forcing the ABC (the national broadcaster) to respect its charter of impartiality; simplifying the ruinously complicated industrial relations / pay awards legislation; ensuring 90 days strategic reserve of oil/petroleum; forcing the States that refuse to allow development of off-shore gas reserves – at a time when there is a domestic gas shortage and rising prices; pulling the Victorian government into line and making it scrap it “Belt and Road” treaty with China etc.
I have sympathy for the Shine Energy owners and operators. But gents – don’t feel that you are alone in your disappointment.
ScoMo is Malcolm Turnbull lite, just with a more Aussie accent.
ScoMo was always the lesser of two evils IMO. The only thing I like about his government is so far they’ve made a real effort to balance the budget, before Covid hit anyway. His climate policies IMO are almost as damaging as Labor, a long way from offering a welcome mat to investors.
“ not been given a timeframe on when it would receive the funding.”
Join the club.
I’m currently working on five federal funded road and bridge projects.
Three part funded up front. One won’t pay until project fully completed. One won’t even commit to an amount, so no point even doing design.
It is normal for governments to drip feed funding to projects.
..not to mention the Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro. Rational thinking in government is lacking. Again.
What does a $4m feasibility study for a $1b power station get you?
Is it for the power station only, or include full life cycle cost to the mine, power station, environment and community?
Can this company complete this study or do they need to sub contract to “Anglo Saxon” company experienced in this?
Why would they need an “Anglo Saxon” company Waza?
It’s racism.
The white man’s climate priority imposed on the black man’s basic needs.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/06/11/racism-and-climate-change/
The same people who march for BLM, patronise aboriginal communities by not supporting community aspirations to enjoy the benefits of wealth creation like the rest of us do.