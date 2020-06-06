Medical Open Letter: Covid-19 is less of a Threat to Public Health than Racism

Coronavirus test. Medical worker in protective suite taking a swab for corona virus test, potentially infected young woman

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a group of over 1000 health professionals, attending anti-racism protests is OK because systemic racism predated the Covid-19 outbreak.

Original source: Politico

There is evidence people with dark skin might have greater susceptibility to the severe form of Covid-19. In the UK the NHS at one stage considered pulling black and Asian front line staff from treating Covid-19, because so many medical staff with dark skin were dying.

One theory I have seen advanced is people with dark skin are more likely to suffer vitamin-D deficiency at higher latitudes. Vitamin-D is an important component of the body’s defence against coronaviruses. I take supplements, but I do not suggest anyone assume taking supplements will mitigate the risk. A lot of scientists dispute the vitamin-D theory. Nobody knows for sure what causes the apparent greater vulnerability.

