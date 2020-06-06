Medical Open Letter: Covid-19 is less of a Threat to Public Health than Racism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a group of over 1000 health professionals, attending anti-racism protests is OK because systemic racism predated the Covid-19 outbreak.
Original source: Politico
There is evidence people with dark skin might have greater susceptibility to the severe form of Covid-19. In the UK the NHS at one stage considered pulling black and Asian front line staff from treating Covid-19, because so many medical staff with dark skin were dying.
One theory I have seen advanced is people with dark skin are more likely to suffer vitamin-D deficiency at higher latitudes. Vitamin-D is an important component of the body’s defence against coronaviruses. I take supplements, but I do not suggest anyone assume taking supplements will mitigate the risk. A lot of scientists dispute the vitamin-D theory. Nobody knows for sure what causes the apparent greater vulnerability.
“According to a group of over 1000 health professionals, attending anti-racism protests is OK because systemic racism predated the Covid-19 outbreak. People with dark skin might have greater susceptibility to the severe form of Covid-19”
MIGHT? It is ok to be an activist but not credible to be both an agent of unbiased scientific inquiry and an agent of activism for a cause related to that inquiry.
Eric, if you keep on reading all of this nutty stuff from the Dark Side, you are at risk of ending up in the special Hotel with the awesome meds. Stay sane (please) and safe.
I could never cope with the bad food they serve…
4 Jun: Politico: Green groups pivot to back protests against police: ‘People see those deep connections’
By ZACK COLMAN, GAVIN BADE and BEN LEFEBVRE
The environmental movement has drawn millions of activists to marches calling for action on climate change or to stop pipeline projects, and many of the largest green groups, including the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council and Environmental Defense Fund have issued statements supporting the protests that have erupted in dozens of cities and towns this week…
“Seeing massive health inequalities in the black community — that’s the same mass death we want to fight against with climate change, and we should be showing up for black lives,” said Mattias Lehman, the digital director for Sunrise Movement who got his start in the Black Lives Matter movement…
“I do think this could be a turning point for the environmental movement. But the question is whether they are taking the moment now to stop and do nothing but uplift black lives,” said Lauren Wiggins, an online content strategist at Greenpeace, who attended protests last Friday in Oakland, Calif.
Many of the most powerful green groups in Washington, D.C., are still assessing what kind of role they can play beyond issuing statements supporting the protesters and giving staff time to attend protests. The NRDC is “exploring ways for staff to increase all kinds of civic engagement activities,” spokesperson Jenny Powers said in an email…
“When I started the job at NPCA (National Parks Conservation Association) I came in knowing it was a predominantly white organization with white privilege,” said Martínez, the NPCA’s resource protection manager, who was among the dozens of protesters who took shelter overnight Monday in a Washington, D.C., home as police threatened them with arrest…
The Sierra Club has sent emails to its volunteers and members amplifying messages of black activists and organizations, including calls to donate to such causes. Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace are working to expand their roles as conveners between environmental and social justice organizations.
Still, environmental activists who have participated in protests this week said they have seen a big difference in how law enforcement agencies have treated people calling out police violence than people who have taken the streets for climate change action…
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/04/green-groups-protests-police-301960
3 Jun: Inside Climate News: As Protests Rage Over George Floyd’s Death, Climate Activists Embrace Racial Justice
Friends of the Earth tweeted #BlackLivesMatter, and the head of the NRDC promised “to be fully and visibly committed to the fight against systemic racism.”
By ILANA COHEN, EVELYN NIEVES, JUDY FAHYS, MARIANNE LAVELLE, JAMES BRUGGERS
Bronx Climate Justice North, another grassroots group, says on its website: “Without a focus on correcting injustice, work on climate change addresses only symptoms, and not root causes.”…
These community organizations in New York have been joined in protest by the nation’s most prominent climate change activist groups, including the Sierra Club, 350.org, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion…
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/02062020/george-floyd-racial-justice-police-brutality-environment-climate-activism
26 Apr: Inside Climate News: Video: Covid-19 Drives Earth Day Anniversary Online, Inspiring Creative New Tactics For Climate Activists
From devices around the world, 2.75 million people tuned in to Earth Day Live—a three-day online event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
By Anna Belle Peevey
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/25042020/video-coronavirus-earth-day-50th-anniversary
Is it possible not to wonder about the timing of this rioting? The shine was starting to fade from the Covid-19 spectacle and the Democrat leadership was left holding the bag for much of the economic damage that was being done. Attention has now been shifted to the old standby, racism… But will this actually be a winning strategy to get rid of President Trump?
By that reasoning, they’re implying that racism has killed more than 110,000 people in the U.S. in the last 6 months.
These people are delusional.
Wait… Did I just read them saying that “protests against stay-home orders” are “rooted in white nationalism”?
We got tested a month ago with that intrusive swab… and wondered as the technician reached into the car window: What if we catch the virus from the swab? So far so good.
How is your wife doing? Miss her on Twitter.
