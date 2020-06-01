Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #411

Quote of the Week: “’It is a pleasure to stand upon the shore, and to see ships tost upon the sea: a pleasure to stand in the window of the castle and to see the battle and the adventures thereof below: but no pleasure is comparable to the standing upon the vantage ground of truth (a hill not to be commanded and where the air is always clear and serene), and to see the errors, and wanderings, and mists, and tempests, in the vale below.’ so always that this prospect be with pity, and not with swelling or pride.” – Of Truth, Francis Bacon (1625)

Number of the Week: 140% more than [of] a very small number is still a very small number

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Political Rhetoric: Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Todd Myer, the author of “Eco-Fads: How the Rise of Trendy Environmentalism Is Harming the Environment” discusses how certain politicians use the term science without any special meaning. Myer states:

“The word ‘science’ has been hollowed out by politicians, who have stripped it of its substance and power and replaced them with emotional pabulum. These politicians discard the scientific method and deploy the term merely as a weapon against their opponents.”

After discussing an example by Washington State Governor Jay Inslee, Myer states further:

“When the governor and other politicians refer to ‘the science,’ they rarely point to actual science. It is a bluff designed to imply that their chosen policy is based on more than guesswork and politics.

“In his 2015 book, ‘Government That Works,’ John Bernard—a onetime member of Mr. Inslee’s transition team and the nation’s leading expert on using data to improve government management—approvingly quotes a physician-politician who observes that ‘the lack of measures in government allows political leaders to play a blame game with no way to verify whose rhetoric is accurate.’ On both climate change and the Covid-19 crisis, Mr. Inslee has either refused to provide real measures or has changed the metrics when they became politically inconvenient.

“For a while, Mr. Inslee claimed he supported using objective metrics to improve government performance. After he took office, he launched Results Washington, a program he said was designed to set data-driven targets for many areas of public policy. For example, he set targets for policies designed to reduce CO2 emissions from cars, buildings, and energy. By the beginning of 2018, five years into Mr. Inslee’s governorship, his administration was missing nearly every target.

“Soon before Mr. Inslee announced his 2020 presidential campaign—based almost entirely on fighting climate change—the embarrassing metrics were removed from the state webpage. After the Washington Policy Center highlighted this, a reporter from the Seattle Times asked the head of Results Washington about it. The agency director answered: ‘The new dashboards also represent a shift away from the old data-only approach to a more human-centered approach that incorporates narratives.’ Replacing data with ‘narratives’—story telling—is practically the definition of unscientific. It is exactly what Mr. Bernard’s book warned about: eliminating measures and replacing them with political rhetoric. It’s one reason Mr. Bernard has expressed disappointment with Mr. Inslee’s management.

After discussing how meaningless the Covid-19 dashboard has become, Meyer states:

“Ironically, a Bloomberg interview with the governor this month about his response to the coronavirus referred to his work on climate change. The headline: ‘Fighting Climate Change Prepared Jay Inslee for a Pandemic.’ That’s partly correct: His use of ‘science’ as a rhetorical tool, rather than a guide, is similar in both cases.

“The history of the past seven years indicates that Mr. Inslee uses the word ‘science’ mostly to construct a rhetorical Potemkin village: a facade that conceals the lack of substance behind his decisions while giving the public something nice to look at.

“By hiding the data on Washington’s climate goals and refusing to reveal the scientific basis for its current coronavirus guidelines, the governor is substituting a political blame game for real measurements.”

After another example, Myer concludes:

“Numbers speak for themselves. When the numbers tell the wrong story, politicians retreat into narratives that they pretend are science.

“Mr. Inslee isn’t unique, but the national attention he has received for his work on climate change and now the coronavirus make him a prime example of how prominent politicians use the word ‘science’ to mask their motives in managing health and environmental challenges.” [Boldface added to the above]

Tricks such as meaningless dashboards and other political rhetoric are becoming common to many once distinguished scientific organizations, such as the UK Met Office, discussed below. See Article # 1.

*****************

State of the Climate – Physical Evidence: In sharp contrast to political rhetoric, Ole Humlum a former Professor of Physical Geography at the University Centre in Svalbard, Norway, and Emeritus Professor of Physical Geography, University of Oslo, reported “The State of the Climate 2019,” published by the Global Warming Policy Foundation. It is based on data, not model speculation. In the Executive Summary Humlum presents ten key facts:

“1. According to the [surface] instrumental temperature record (since about 1850), 2019 was a very warm year, but cooler than 2016.

2. In 2019, the average global air temperature was affected by a moderate El Niño episode, interrupting a gradual global air temperature decrease following the strong 2015–16 El Niño.

3. Since 1979, lower troposphere temperatures have increased over both land and oceans, but more so over land areas. The possible explanations include insolation, cloud cover and land use.

4. The temperature variations recorded in the lowermost troposphere are generally reflected at higher altitudes too. In the stratosphere, however, a temperature ‘pause’ commenced in around 1995, 5–7 years before a similar temperature ‘pause’ began in the lower troposphere near the planet’s surface. The stratospheric temperature ‘pause’ has now persisted for about 25 years.

5. The 2015–16 oceanographic El Niño was among the strongest since the beginning of the record in 1950. Considering the entire record, however, recent variations between El Niño and La Niña are not unusual.

6. Since 2004, when detailed recording of ocean temperatures began, the global oceans above 1900 m depth have, on average, warmed somewhat. The strongest warming (between the surface and 200 m depth) mainly affects the oceans near the Equator, where the incoming solar radiation is at its maximum. In contrast, for the North Atlantic, net cooling at the surface has been pronounced since 2004.

7. Data from tide gauges all over the world suggest an average global sea-level rise of 1–1.5 mm/year, while the satellite record suggests a rise of about 3.2 mm/year, or more. The noticeable difference in rate (a ratio of at least 1:2) between the two data sets still has no broadly accepted explanation.

8. Since 1979, Arctic and Antarctic sea-ice extents have had opposite trends, decreasing and increasing, respectively. Superimposed on these overall trends, however, variations of shorter duration are also important in understanding year-to-year variations. In the Arctic, a 5.3-year periodic variation is important, while for the Antarctic a variation of about 4.5-years’ duration is seen. Both these variations reached their minima simultaneously in 2016, which explains the simultaneous minimum in global sea-ice extent. This particularly affected Antarctic sea-ice extent in 2016.

9. Northern Hemisphere snow cover extent undergoes important local and regional variations from year to year. Since 1972, however, snow extent has been largely stable.

10. Tropical storms and hurricanes have displayed large annual variations in accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) since 1970, but there has been no overall trend towards either lower or higher activity. The same applies for the number of continental hurricane landfalls in the USA, in a record going back to 1851.”

Of particular interest to TWTW are the two different temperature records for lower troposphere (# 3 & #4) and the different trends in sea levels depending upon the instruments making the measurements (#7).

In 2017, Remote Sensing Systems (RSS) adjusted their data showing an increase in warming ostensibly to compensate for orbital drift. University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) did not because Roy Spencer and John Christy had previously recognized the drift and adjusted for it based upon measurements.

After explaining the adjustments, Spencer concluded:

“The bottom line is that we still trust our methodology. But no satellite dataset is perfect, there are uncertainties in all of the adjustments, as well as legitimate differences of opinion regarding how they should be handled.

“Also, as mentioned at the outset, both RSS and UAH lower tropospheric trends are considerably below the average trends from the climate models.

“And that is the most important point to be made.”

On Humlum’s point # 7 regarding different rates of sea level rise:

The April 25, 2020 TWTW presented the different rates in sea level rise depending the instruments used in measurement. These were discussed in the Journal of Marine Geodesy in presenting sea level rise in geologically stable Newlyn, England. The rate of increase in the short-term satellite data (1993-2014) is less than the variation found in the long-term tidal gage data (1915-2014), although the measured rate was greater. Rather than misleading the public by combining the two, without calibration, and declaring an acceleration; Humlum honestly states this is a problem yet to be resolved.

Among other major points Humlum brings up are the following:

“We can detect a great deal of heat rising from the bottom of the oceans. This obviously cannot be anything to do with human activity. So, although people say the oceans are warming, in reality there is still much to learn.”

“We have learned in recent months about the potentially high cost of leaping to conclusions. We must take more care in our response to small changes in the climate.”

See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and http://www.drroyspencer.com/2017/07/comments-on-the-new-rss-lower-tropospheric-temperature-dataset/ and http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/APJAS-2016-UAH-Version-6-Global-Satellite-Temperature-Products-for-blog-post.pdf which links to the UAH paper. For Newlyn tidal gage data: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/01490419.2015.1121175

*****************

What Distinct Human Fingerprint? After peer review, the leadership of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Second Assessment Report (AR-2, 1995) inserted a graph claiming to show a distinct human fingerprint, pronounced warming over the tropics between 7 and 14 km (between 23,000 and 46,000 feet). Within weeks of publication, the late Frederic Seitz wrote in the Wall Street Journal:

“In my more than 60 years as a member of the American scientific community, including service as president of both the National Academy of Sciences and the American Physical Society, I have never witnessed a more disturbing corruption of the peer-review process than the events that led to this IPCC report.”

Of course, Seitz was rebutted by the leadership of the IPCC and its followers. Even though no one has been able to find the distinct human fingerprint, the IPCC, and its followers such as the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) have retained it. Now it appears to be disappearing from the political rhetoric. Will it disappear from the climate models?

In a wonderful example of what Myers, above, calls replacing evidence with political rhetoric, including dashboards, the UK Met Office has declared that the human fingerprint is everywhere. Paul Homewood addresses some of the weaknesses of the new dashboard. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and Defending the Orthodoxy.

*****************

Climate Velocity? A paper published in Nature Climate Change brings up more political rhetoric – climate velocity is changing – based on narratives from the IPCC Assessment Reports.

One can wonder what the climate velocity was during the Younger Dryas (12,900 to 11,700 years ago) when the world returned to glacial conditions after warming for about 5,000 years, then suddenly warmed again? According to estimates from Greenland ice cores, the temperature swings were about 15 ºC or about 27 ºF. See links under Defending the Orthodox.

*****************

Dinosaur-Dooming: Another example of disguising crucial facts with political rhetoric appeared in an article in Nature Communications, discussing the estimated angle of the asteroid hitting off Mexico in the Gulf of Mexico creating a crater, covered by water, known as Chicxulub. The abstract states:

“A steeply-inclined impact produces a nearly symmetric distribution of ejected rock and releases more climate-changing gases per impactor mass than either a very shallow or near-vertical impact.” [Boldface added]

The article states:

“Such a strike likely unleashed billions of tonnes of sulphur, blocking the sun and triggering the nuclear winter that killed the dinosaurs and 75 per cent of life on Earth 66 million years ago.”

So, the climate-changing gases killing the dinosaurs caused a global cooling. However, the climate change gases the political rhetoric claims we must fear cause warming. If both warming and cooling are to be feared, then we must understand both causes. The IPCC and its followers ignore causes of global cooling. See links under Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

*****************

Uncertainty: The IPCC and its followers express great certainty in their work, which is unjustified. They frequently state “the science is settled,” even though it is not. For example, the greenhouse theory is not well developed as it applies to the globe.

By contrast, in astrophysics, significant uncertainty is common and well noted. For over 20 years, astronomers have been seeking about half the ordinary matter making up the universe. [The missing ordinary matter is different than the invisible, unidentified dark matter that makes up most of the mass in the universe. Dark matter does not absorb, reflect, or emit light, thus cannot be detected by observing electromagnetic radiation.] The missing ordinary matter is made up of ordinary particles such as protons and neutrons, called baryons.

Now, using an ensemble of telescopes in the desert of Australia, cosmologists believe they may have observed the missing ordinary matter between galaxies by observing how the velocity of radio waves change in “empty space.” The radio waves are caused by mysterious blasts which no one can explain. See links under Other Scientific News.

*****************

Not Disney Too! Among others, Susan Crockford has debunked the documentaries of walruses falling to their deaths from overcrowding caused by disappearing sea ice. Thus, parts of the documentaries are “fake news.”

According to the Alaska Fish & Wildlife News, the 1950s Disney documentary of lemmings herding together and committing mass suicide by jumping into the ocean is fake. A 1983 investigation by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, among other things, that the film was shot in Alberta, which has no ocean coastline and the lemmings were thrown over a cliff along a river. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but it may be misleading as well. See links under Below the Bottom Line.

*****************

SEPP’S APRIL FOOLS AWARD

THE JACKSON

Since 2012, SEPP conducted an annual vote for the recipient of the coveted trophy, The Jackson, a lump of coal. Readers are asked to nominate and vote for who they think is most deserving, following these criteria:

The nominee has advanced, or proposes to advance, significant expansion of governmental power, regulation, or control over the public or significant sections of the general economy.

The nominee does so by declaring such measures are necessary to protect public health, welfare, or the environment.

The nominee declares that physical science supports such measures.

The physical science supporting the measures is flimsy at best, and possibly non-existent.

The eight past recipients, Lisa Jackson (12), Barrack Obama (13), John Kerry (14), Ernest Moniz (15), Michael Mann (16), Christiana Figueres (17), Jerry Brown (18), and AOC (19) are not eligible. Generally, the committee that makes the selection prefers a candidate with a national or international presence. The voting will close on June 30. Please send your nominee and a brief reason why the person is qualified for the honor to Ken@SEPP.org. Thank you.

**********************

Number of the Week: 140% more than a very small number is still a very small number. When RSS increased its estimates of atmospheric temperature of temperature change by 40%, the Carbon Brief website made a big deal of it. Roy Spencer commented at the time: 140% more than a very small number is still a very small number. It may have been more correct to say: a 40% increase of a trivial number is still trivial. See link http://www.drroyspencer.com/2017/07/comments-on-the-new-rss-lower-tropospheric-temperature-dataset/

NEWS YOU CAN USE:

Science: Is the Sun Rising?

New Study: Region’s Climate Aligns With Solar Forcing – Today’s ‘Natural’ Warm Period Will Last ‘Some More Decades’

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, May 25, 2020

Link to paper: Pollen-based Holocene quantitative temperature reconstruction on the eastern Tibetan Plateau using a comprehensive method framework

By Liang, et al. Science China: Earth Sciences, Apr 26, 2020

http://engine.scichina.com/publisher/scp/journal/SCES/doi/10.1007/s11430-019-9599-y?slug=fulltext

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

29 Bullet Points Proving the Sun Causes Global Warming, Not CO2:

By Geologist Roger Higgs, Electroverse, Mar 11, 2020

Censorship

Youtube censorship gone wild removing Michael Moore’s documentary

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, May 27, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/05/youtube-censorship-gone-wild-removing-michael-moores-documentary/

“Moore put it on Vimeo, but searching there finds nothing too. Has Vimeo been ‘got to’?

“Doesn’t matter, because Moore’s now moved to Bitchute.”

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQnVEMOOYuJd/

“Old Data” Is a Lie

By Jeff Gibbs, writer, director, and producer of Planet of the Humans, May 18, 2020 [H/t Dennis Ambler]

“What the eco-industrial complex wants to steer you away from is the reality that all of their ‘ever-improving, better, more advanced’ technologies now, in the past, and in the future will depend on a giant, planet-wrecking industrial civilization.”

‘Planet Of The Humans’ EP Michael Moore & Director Jeff Gibbs Blast “Blatant Censorship” After Controversial Documentary Yanked From YouTube

By Staff, Deadline, Via GWPF, May 26, 2020

According to writer-producer Jeff Gibbs: “It is a misuse of copyright law to shut down a film that has opened a serious conversation about how parts of the environmental movement have gotten into bed with Wall Street and so-called ‘green capitalists.’ There is absolutely no copyright violation in my film.”

Reuters Fake Factcheck

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 29, 2020

Claim: Aussie Fire Chiefs “gagged”, Ordered not to Talk about Climate Change

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, May 27, 2020

Suppressing Scientific Inquiry

Peter Ridd case: JCU appeals for their right to threaten and scare staff and ignore potential fraud

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, May 26, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/05/jcu-appeals-the-peter-ridd-unfair-dismissal-win-today-and-tomorrow/

The Heretic: Inside Peter Ridd’s fight for freedom of speech on climate change

By The Institute of Public Affairs, Accessed May 26, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

Extensive interviews.

Challenging the Orthodoxy — NIPCC

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Physical Science

Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2013

https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-II/CCR-II-Full.pdf

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/CCR/CCR-II/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Biological Impacts

Idso, Idso, Carter, and Singer, Lead Authors/Editors, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), 2014

Summary: https://www.heartland.org/media-library/pdfs/CCR-IIb/Summary-for-Policymakers.pdf

Climate Change Reconsidered II: Fossil Fuels

By Multiple Authors, Bezdek, Idso, Legates, and Singer eds., Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change, April 2019

Download with no charge:

http://climatechangereconsidered.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/Climate-Change-Reconsidered-II-Fossil-Fuels-FULL-Volume-with-covers.pdf

Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming

The NIPCC Report on the Scientific Consensus

By Craig D. Idso, Robert M. Carter, and S. Fred Singer, Nongovernmental International Panel on Climate Change (NIPCC), Nov 23, 2015

Download with no charge:

https://www.heartland.org/policy-documents/why-scientists-disagree-about-global-warming

Nature, Not Human Activity, Rules the Climate

S. Fred Singer, Editor, NIPCC, 2008

http://www.sepp.org/publications/nipcc_final.pdf

Global Sea-Level Rise: An Evaluation of the Data

By Craig D. Idso, David Legates, and S. Fred Singer, Heartland Policy Brief, May 20, 2019

https://www.heartland.org/_template-assets/documents/publications/SeaLevelRiseCCRII.pdf

Challenging the Orthodoxy

The Reassuring Facts About The Climate In 2019

By Staff, GWPF, May 26, 2020

Link to report: The State of the Climate 2019

By Ole Humlum, GWPF, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2020/05/State-of-the-climate-2019.pdf

‘The human fingerprint is everywhere’: Met Office’s alarming warning on climate

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 29, 2020

[SEPP Comment: See first link under Defending the Orthodoxy.]

The importance of red teams

“The first principle is that you must not fool yourself—and you are the easiest person to fool.” —Richard Feynman

By Peter Attia, His Blog, May 24, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

“Red teaming is more of a mindset to maintain topically, rather than an obscure tactic to pull out for special occasions. Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, encapsulated this mental model during his 2007 USC Law School commencement address: ‘I’m not entitled to have an opinion on [a] subject unless I can state the arguments against my position better than the people do who are supporting it.’” [Boldface added]

Net-Zero Emissions Plans for Economy Are ‘Madness,’ Engineering Expert Claims

Decarbonization would be ‘ruinous of our current standards of living,’ Cambridge professor of technology says

By Alan McDonnell, The Epoch Times, May 27, 2020

https://www.theepochtimes.com/net-zero-plans-to-decarbonize-economy-madness-claims-engineering-expert_3358591.html

Link to paper: Electrifying the UK and the want of engineering (pdf)

By Michael Kelly, GWPF, May 2020

https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2020/05/KellyDecarb-1.pdf

Judge finds fact-faking Facebook “fact-check” false

By Christopher Monckton, WUWT, May 28, 2020

Man-Made Global Warming Destroyed in 500 Words

By Geologist Roger Higgs, Electroverse.net, May 27, 2020 [H/t Climate Depot]

Defending the Orthodoxy

‘The human fingerprint is everywhere’: Met Office’s alarming warning on climate

Exclusively compiled data from the Hadley Centre’s supercomputer shows alarming climate trajectory

By Jonathan Watts, The Guardian, May 27, 2020 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/may/27/hadley-climate-centre-turns-30-the-human-fingerprint-is-everywhere

Link to: Climate Dashboard: Tracking the Changing Climate with Earth Observations

By Staff, Met Office, UK, Accessed May 29, 2020

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/monitoring/dashboard.html

Charles Calls For Emissions To Be Kept At COVID Levels

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 25, 2020

[SEPP Comment: Prince Charles does not have to earn a living.]

Both conservatives and liberals want a green energy future, but for different reasons

By Deidra Miniard, et al, The Conversation, May 5, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://theconversation.com/both-conservatives-and-liberals-want-a-green-energy-future-but-for-different-reasons-134534

Link to paper: Shared vision for a decarbonized future energy system in the United States

By Miniard, Kantenbacher and Attari PNAS, Mar 16, 2020

https://www.pnas.org/content/117/13/7108

[SEPP Comment: Ignores that wind and solar are not reliable.]

Climate change in deep oceans could be seven times faster by middle of century, report says

Uneven heating could have major impact on marine wildlife, as species that rely on each other for survival are forced to move

By Graham Readfearn, The Guardian, May 25, 2020 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/may/26/climate-change-in-deep-oceans-could-be-seven-times-faster-by-middle-of-century-report-says

Link to paper: Climate velocity reveals increasing exposure of deep-ocean biodiversity to future warming

By Isaac Brito-Morales, et al, Nature Climate Change, May 25, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-020-0773-5

There is no escaping from climate change, even in the deep sea

News Release, Hokkaido University, May 25, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/hu-tin052220.php

“Our results suggest that deep sea biodiversity is likely to be at greater risk because they are adapted to much more stable thermal environments,” says Jorge Garcia Molinos, a climate ecologist at Hokkaido University’s Arctic Research Center, who contributed to the study.

[SEPP Comment: More on climate velocities from the University of Queensland in Australia and Hokkaido University in Japan.]

Why ‘Irresponsible’ Governments Are Failing To Protect Citizens From Covid-19, Climate Change

By David Vetter, Forbes, May 26, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidrvetter/2020/05/26/why-irresponsible-governments-are-failing-to-protect-citizens-from-covid-19-climate-change/#7ef16fe77f75

“The U.S., the U.K. and Brazil have been ‘nothing but irresponsible’ in their isolationist approaches to the coronavirus crisis, and such stances will weaken the global response to climate change, climate action advocate Christiana Figueres has said. At the same time, she claimed, the pandemic had created an opportunity to ‘reinvent’ the economy in a way that valued sustainable outcomes over growth.” [Boldface added]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

It’s gone

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 27, 2020

“Think of something you like. Well, climate change will destroy it. It doesn’t matter what it is, from a Louisiana wetland to fine French wine. Global warming is coming for it.”

After Paris!

UK proposes new date for delayed climate change summit

The event, at Glasgow’s SEC, has been postponed from this November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Staff, STV News, May 27, 2020

“In a letter to UN member states, the UK has proposed the Cop26 talks, which were originally due to be held in Glasgow in November 2020, could be moved to November 1-12 2021.”

Change in US Administrations

Trump: US ‘terminating’ relationship with WHO

By Morgan Chalfant, The Hill, May 29, 2020

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500161-trump-us-terminating-relationship-with-who

Problems in the Orthodoxy

Pacific Island states will no longer play the patsies for the climate alarmists

By Craig Kelly, Spectator Australia, May 25, 2020

Bust-up over climate weighs on EU-UK talks, risks trade rifts

By Gabriela Baczynska and Kate Abnett, Reuters, May 22, 2020

https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-britain-eu-climate/bust-up-over-climate-weighs-on-eu-uk-talks-risks-trade-rifts-idUKKBN2311A2

Sir David Attenborough: “Coronavirus pandemic has swept climate change off the front pages”

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, May 26, 2020

Science, Policy, and Evidence

When does government intervention make sense for COVID-19?

By Nic Lewis, Climate Etc. May 29, 2020

Prioritizing climate over pandemics

We need a full accounting of what was spent preparing for the ‘climate crisis’ versus COVID

By Paul Driessen, WUWT, May 25, 2020

Air Pollution And COVID-19: Stay In Or Get Out?

By Fred Lipfert, ACSH, May 18, 2020

https://www.acsh.org/news/2020/05/18/air-pollution-and-covid-19-stay-or-get-out-14801

“’The inconveniencie of the aer and smoak of London dissipated together with some remedies humbly proposed by J.E. esq. to His Sacred Majestie, and to the Parliament now assembled.’ Fumifugiau, by John Evelyn, 1661”

Fire seasons don’t run around the country lighting fires

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, May 27, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/05/fire-seasons-dont-run-around-the-country-lighting-fires/

“Fires are not where the heat is, they’re where the fuel is.”

The Bureau of Meteorology gets it wrong, again

By Anthony Cox, The Australian Climate Sceptics Blog, May 27, 2020

http://theclimatescepticsparty.blogspot.com/2020/05/the-bureau-of-meteorology-gets-it-wrong_27.html

Boris: take back control

Steve Baker calls on Dominic Cummings to go

By Steve Baker, The Critic, May 24, 2020

https://thecritic.co.uk/boris-must-take-back-control/

Review of Recent Scientific Articles by CO2 Science

The Combined Impacts of CO2, Temperature and Water Supply on Litter Decomposition

Park, H.J., Lim, S.S., Yang, H.I., Lee, K.S., Park, S.I., Kwak, J.H., Kim, H.Y., Oh, S.W. and Choi, W.J. 2020. Co-elevated CO2 and temperature and changes water availability do not change litter quantity and quality of pine and oak. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology 280: 107795. May 29, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/may/a13.php

Spring Phenology Trends in Mediterranean Reptiles and Amphibians

Prodon, R., Geniez, P., Cheylan, M., Devers, F., Chuine, I. and Besnard, A. 2017. A reversal of the shift towards earlier spring phenology in several Mediterranean reptiles and amphibians during the 1998-2013 warming slowdown. Global Change Biology 23: 5481-5491. May 27, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/may/a12.php

“The importance of Prodon et al.‘s work is summed up by their statement that ‘Mediterranean amphibians and reptiles respond without any time lag to variations in early-spring temperatures, with shifts of their appearance dates of up to 9 days earlier for every 1°C increase in temperature (average 6.35 days).’ And this rapid phenological response of adjusting their date of first spring appearance in consequence of spring temperature fluctuation may well point to an inherent climatic resilience in coping with global warming projections.”

Seagrass Buffering of Ocean Acidification Effects in a Coral Reef Mesocosm

Liu, P.J., Ang, S.J., Mayfield, A.B. and Lin, H.J. 2020. Influence of the seagrass Thalassia hemprichii on coral reef mesocosms exposed to ocean acidification and experimentally elevated temperatures. Science of the Total Environment 700: 134464. May 25, 2020

http://www.co2science.org/articles/V23/may/a11.php

“Results indicated, in the words of the authors, that ‘seagrass shoot density, photosynthetic efficiency, and leaf growth rate actually increased with rising temperatures under ocean acidification.’ They also found that coral calcification rates at a given temperature were higher in mesocosms where corals were co-incubated with seagrass than when they were not. Consequently, based on these and other key observations, they conclude that ‘seagrass helped to stabilize the system’s metabolism in response to projected climate change stressors.’ And that is good news for those concerned about the potential impacts of ocean acidification on coral reefs.”

Model Issues

Forecast models encounter reality

By Kenneth Green, CFACT, May 28, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.cfact.org/2020/05/28/forecast-models-encounter-reality/

LIVE Webinar: Mathematical Models and Their Role in Government Policy

By Staff, GWPF, May 28, 2020

Measurement Issues — Surface

Germany’s DWD National Weather Service Denies Station Siting Problem: “Dubious” All-Time Record Temperature Allowed To Stand

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, May 26, 2020

Snow mass estimates now more reliable

By Staff Writers, Paris (ESA), May 22, 2020

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Snow_mass_estimates_now_more_reliable_999.html

Link to paper: Patterns and trends of Northern Hemisphere snow mass from 1980 to 2018

By Jouni Pulliainen, et al. May 20, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2258-0

Changing Weather

Heatwave Of May-June, 1934

By Tony Heller, His Blog, May 29, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/05/heatwave-of-may-june-1934-2/

1919 or 2019? Back to Ranfurly

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 27, 2020

[SEPP Comment: Now looking at changes in precipitation, rather than temperatures, at locations in Canada.]

The rain in the Amazon falls mainly at random

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 27, 2020

What is the streamflow outlook for this summer?

By Cliff Mass Weather Blog, May 24, 2020

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2020/05/what-is-streamflow-outlook-for-this.html

“The bottom line is that at this point it appears that streamflow in Washington State rivers and streams should be near normal for most of the State and that some claims of drought and water shortages may not be well founded …”

Changing Climate

A global context for megadroughts in monsoon Asia during the past millennium

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 24, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/05/24/a-global-context-for-megadroughts-in-monsoon-asia-during-the-past-millennium/

Link to paper: A global context for megadroughts in monsoon Asia during the past millennium

By Ashish Sanha, et al. Quaternary Science Reviews, Oct 11, 2010

https://www.academia.edu/25345390/A_global_context_for_megadroughts_in_monsoon_Asia_during_the_past_millennium

“This paper also provides yet more evidence that the Little Ice Age truly was a global phenomenon.”

Changing Climate – Cultures & Civilizations

Global cooling event 4,200 years ago spurred rice’s evolution, spread across Asia

Scientists use genomics, archaeology, and climate data to reconstruct history of rice

News Release, NSF, May 22, 2020

https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_summ.jsp?cntn_id=300630&WT.mc_id=USNSF_1

Link to paper: Genomic history and ecology of the geographic spread of rice

By Rafal M. Gutaker, et al. Nature Plants, May 15, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41477-020-0659-6

From news release: “For the first 4,000 years of rice’s history, farming was confined largely to China, and japonica was the subspecies grown. Then 4,200 years ago, global cooling known as the 4.2k event occurred. The event, thought to have had widespread consequences including the collapse of civilizations from Mesopotamia to China, coincided with japonica rice diversifying into temperate and tropical varieties.”

Changing Seas

Sugar turns brown algae into good carbon stores

News Release, Max Planck Society, May 26, 2020

https://phys.org/news/2020-05-sugar-brown-algae-good-carbon.html

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

German AWI Research Vessel Gets Stuck In Arctic: “Two-Year Drift Ice Too Thick”

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, May 24, 2020

https://notrickszone.com/2020/05/24/german-awi-research-vessel-gets-stuck-in-arctic-two-year-drift-ice-too-thick/

The Yin and Yang of Holocene Polar Regions

Guest post by Renee Hannon, WUWT, May 27, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/27/the-yin-and-yang-of-holocene-polar-regions/

Changing Earth

It’s Official: Louisiana is Sinking

LSU C4G Helps NGS Measure Subsidence

News Release, LSU College of Engineering, July 16, 2019 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/16/1883668/0/en/It-s-Official-Louisiana-is-Sinking.html

“This is the second observation NGS has performed in Louisiana, with the first one having taken place at the University of New Orleans in 1989,” LSU Chief of Geodesy Cliff Mugnier said.

“Since then, the four additional observations through 2018 (at the University of New Orleans) show a cumulative apparent subsidence of 147 mm in 29 years, which is 5 mm a year.”

[SEPP Comment: The marshlands are no longer refreshed by huge floods bringing in new soil.]

Loss of Louisiana marsh lands highly likely as sea levels rise, study shows

By J. Edward Moreno, The Hill, May 23, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499329-loss-of-louisiana-marsh-lands-highly-likely-as-sea-levels-rise

Tipping points of Mississippi Delta marshes due to accelerated sea-level rise

By Torbjörn E. Törnqvist, Science, May 22, 2020

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/21/eaaz5512

[SEPP Comment: From the abstract: “We present an 8500-year-long marsh record from the Mississippi Delta, showing that at rates of RSL rise exceeding 6 to 9 mm year−1, marsh conversion into open water occurs in about 50 years.” Boldface added. The study of sea level rise begins when the great ice sheets of the Northern Hemisphere were still melting!]

Volcanic eruptions reduce global rainfall

By Staff Writers, Pohang, South Korea (SPX) May 28, 2020

https://www.spacedaily.com/reports/Volcanic_eruptions_reduce_global_rainfall_999.html

Link to paper: Volcanic-induced global monsoon drying modulated by diverse El Niño responses

By Seungmok Paik, et al., Science, May 22, 2020

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/21/eaba1212

Un-Science or Non-Science?

New Study Predicts Higher Sea-Level Rise than IPCC Projections

By Staff, AZoCleantech, May 26, 2020

https://www.azocleantech.com/news.aspx?newsID=27325

Link to paper: Estimating global mean sea-level rise and its uncertainties by 2100 and 2300 from an expert survey

By Benjamin P. Horton, et al. Nature, May 8, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41612-020-0121-5

[SEPP Comment: A poll of modelers who have failed to produce a valid model?]

Lowering Standards

What The BBC Don’t Want You To Know About Miami’s Rising Seas

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 25, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/05/25/what-the-bbc-dont-want-you-to-know-about-miamis-rising-seas/

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

Dinosaur-dooming asteroid struck earth at ‘deadliest possible’ angle

News Release, Imperial College London, May 26, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/icl-das052520.php

Link to paper: A steeply-inclined trajectory for the Chicxulub impact

By G. S. Collins, et al. Nature Communications, May 26, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-15269-x

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

New Video: 1969

By Tony Heller, His Blog, May 28, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/05/new-video-1969/

It was already too late in 1969?

Study Shows Climate Change Expands North American Bird Ranges – Media Sounds Alarm

By James Taylor, Climate Realism, May 28, 2020

Link to paper: Migratory behavior and winter geography drive differential range shifts of eastern birds in response to recent climate change

By Clark S. Rushing, PNAS, May 26, 2020

https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/05/20/2000299117

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Exposing the lies

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 27, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/05/27/exposing-the-lies/

“Maybe what Oreskes meant was that the memo is typical of the lying lies of the liars who lie about climate, and her book is about the lying lies of these liars and they lie so much that they must be exposed as lying liars who lie so much. Or something of that sort.”

Corporate Green ‘Disclosures’ Are Often Mere Marketing

Companies tout their work on climate change in their filings but mislead the public about their impact.

By Steve Milloy, WSJ, Via Junk Science.com, May 26, 2020

https://junkscience.com/2020/05/corporate-green-disclosures-are-often-mere-marketing/

Global warming now pushing heat into territory humans cannot tolerate

By Tom Matthews and Colin Raymond, The Conversation, Via Phys.org, May 21, 2020 [H/t Bernie Kepshire]

https://phys.org/news/2020-05-global-territory-humans-tolerate.html

[SEPP Comment: A small increase in warmth is now dangerous for humans who evolved in the tropics and crossed the Sahara?]

Communicating Better to the Public – Do a Poll?

BBC Plug Silly Survey

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 25, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/05/25/bbc-plug-silly-survey/

“BBC confuses ‘CO2’ with ‘clean air’.”

Communicating Better to the Public – Go Personal.

In Big Oil Fight, Climate Activists Are Suddenly Preaching Against The Choir

By Ed Hirs, Forbes, May 26, 2020

https://www.forbes.com/sites/edhirs/2020/05/26/the-proxy-war-of-climate-blackrock-and-oil–gas/#1a6ce03a4f1c

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda on Children

When in danger or in doubt

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 27, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/05/27/when-in-danger-or-in-doubt/

“Indefatigable evangelical alarmist Katharine Hayhoe tweets that ‘HALF of all young people report that concern over climate change is hurting their mental health.’”

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Children for Propaganda

Greta Thunberg Or Naomi Seibt — How They Enforce Official Orthodoxy

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, May 27, 2020

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2020-5-26-greta-thunberg-or-naomi-seibt

Expanding the Orthodoxy

BBC Plug Yet Another Coronavirus Green Recovery Plan

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 27, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/05/27/bbc-plug-yet-another-coronavirus-green-recovery-plan/

Military intelligence

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 27, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/05/27/military-intelligence/

[SEPP Comment: Many veterans joke that the term, military intelligence, is a self-contradiction. Apparently, some retired officers desire to keep the joke alive.]

Questioning European Green

Europe Is Firmly Committed To Economic Suicide

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, May 23, 2020

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2020-5-23-europe-is-firmly-committed-to-economic-suicide

China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 22, 2020

EU lawmakers debate 65% climate target proposal

By Florence Schulz, EURACTIV, May 29, 2020 [H/t GWPF]

https://www.euractiv.com/section/energy-environment/news/eu-parliaments-climate-committee-divided-over-65-climate-target/

Questioning Green Elsewhere

The Global Economy’s Fuel Gauge

Oil powers almost all transportation—and Covid-19 will only intensify its dominance.

By Mark Mills, City Journal, May 21, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.city-journal.org/covid-19-will-intensify-dominance-of-oil

The Green God That Failed — Almost

By Steven F. Hayward, Real Clear Energy, May 28, 2020

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2020/05/28/the_green_god_that_failed__almost_494439.html

Dominion Energy proposes 40% rate hike in Virginia to pay for “net zero carbon”

By David Wojick, CFACT, May 23, 2020

https://www.cfact.org/2020/05/23/dominion-energy-proposes-40-rate-hike-in-virginia-to-pay-for-net-zero-carbon/

[SEPP Comment: No wonder the state legislators and governor eliminated the authority of the State Corporation Commission to review proposed new facilities for cost effectiveness.]

Covid-19 Exposes the Folly of Push for Renewable Energy Investment

By Gerard Scimeca, The Hill, May 26, 2020

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2020/05/26/covid-19_exposes_the_folly_of_push_for_renewable_energy_investment_492557.html

Funding Issues

BlackRock and ESG

By Andrew Stuttaford, National Review, May 21, 2020

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/blackrock-esg-climate-politics/

The Political Games Continue

Andrew Dessler: Climate Alarmist as Energy Expert (Part II)

By Robert Bradley Jr., Master Research, May 28, 2020

https://www.masterresource.org/houston-chronicle/dessler-energy-expert-ii/

“The popular climate discussion … looks at man as a destructive force for climate livability … because we use fossil fuels. In fact, the truth is the exact opposite; we don’t take a safe climate and make it dangerous; we take a dangerous climate and make it safe. High-energy civilization, not climate, is the driver of climate livability.” (Alex Epstein, The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, pp. 126–127).

Litigation Issues

Response to Ninth Circuit’s Decision on California Climate Litigation: Ruling Underscores Why the Supreme Court Should Hear These Cases

From the Manufacturers Accountability Project (MAP), Via WUWT, May 26, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/26/response-to-ninth-circuits-decision-on-california-climate-litigation-ruling-underscores-why-the-supreme-court-should-hear-these-cases/

“The Ninth Circuit ruling identifies the main reason this case and all climate tort litigation is not suited for federal or state court, stating ‘whether the Energy Companies can be held liable for public nuisance based on production and promotion of the use of fossil fuels and be required to spend billions of dollars on abatement is no doubt an important policy question.’”

Win for Climate Skeptics: Trump’s EO Begins to Strip Section 230 Protection from Social Media Giants

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, May 28, 2020

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/28/giant-win-for-climate-skeptics-president-trump-just-removed-section-230-protection-from-abusive-social-media-giants/

Court strikes down 440 oil and gas leases across the West

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill, May 26, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499548-court-strikes-down-440-oil-and-gas-leases-across-the-west

[SEPP Comment: To protect sage grouse habitat, is the next step to eliminate all fences which are the real problem, not oil and gas development?]

Judge throws out lawsuit attempting to halt federal coal leases

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, May 22, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499245-judge-throws-out-lawsuit-attempting-to-halt-federal-coal-leases

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

Denmark Puts Plans for Climate-Focused Tax Reform on Hold

By Jan Stojaspal, Bloomberg, May 27, 2020

https://news.bloombergtax.com/daily-tax-report-international/denmark-puts-plans-for-climate-focused-tax-reform-on-hold

Subsidies and Mandates Forever

IRS Relaxes Requirements for Renewable Energy Tax Credits—Coronavirus Edition

By Ben Lieberman, CEI, May 29, 2020

https://cei.org/blog/irs-relaxes-requirements-renewable-energy-tax-credits%E2%80%94coronavirus-edition

Link to: U.S. renewable energy consumption surpasses coal for the first time in over 130 years

By Staff, EIA, May 28, 2020

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=43895

Hydropower explained

https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/hydropower/

Wind Farms Paid Record £.9.3m To Switch Off Their Turbines For One Day

By Staff, The Sunday Telegraph, UK, Via GWPF, May 25, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/wind-farms-paid-record-9-3m-to-switch-off-their-turbines-for-one-day/

EPA and other Regulators on the March

House Republicans introduce bill to speed mining projects for critical minerals

By Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill, May 28, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499989-house-republicans-introduce-bill-to-speed-mining-projects-for

“Republican lawmakers on Natural Resources as well as the House Science Committee hope the permitting changes would decrease the length of the process from seven to 10 years to two or three years.”

Energy Issues – Non-US

Balancing Unstable National Grid Could Be Lights Out For UK Energy Companies

Energy companies could go bust because of a surprise £500 million bill for keeping the lights on during the coronavirus pandemic, SSE has warned.

By Staff, The Times, Via GWPF, May 25, 2020

https://www.thegwpf.com/balancing-unstable-national-grid-could-be-lights-out-for-uk-energy-companies/

Council Borrowed £1BN From Taxpayers to Bet on British Sunshine

By Gareth Davies and Charles Boutaud, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, May 22, 2020

https://www.thebureauinvestigates.com/stories/2020-05-22/thurrock-council-borrowed-1bn-from-taxpayers-to-bet-on-british-sunshine

Drax CCGT Project Wins First Court Battle

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 23, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/05/23/drax-ccgt-project-wins-first-court-battle/

“It appears likely that this judgement will be appealed, and it was the Appeal Court which ruled against the Heathrow expansion.

“It is noteworthy that Greenpeace’s John Sauven claims CCGT makes ‘little economic sense’, because wind and solar are already cheaper. But surely that is a decision for Drax to make?

“What remains indisputable is that Britain’s power grid cannot operate without the back up of reliable sources of generation, such as CCGT. The dependability of our energy infrastructure is far too important to be put into the hands of unelected, activist judges.”





IEA: Coronavirus ‘accelerating closure’ of ageing fossil-fuelled power plants

By Josh Gabbatiss, Carbon Brief, May 27, 2020

https://www.carbonbrief.org/iea-coronavirus-accelerating-closure-of-ageing-fossil-fuelled-power-plants?utm_campaign=RevueCBWeeklyBriefing&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Revue%20newsletter

No Green Strings Attached in Lufthansa’s Bailout Package

By William Wilkes, Bloomberg, May 26, 2020

https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/lufthansa-bailout-comes-with-no-new-climate-strings-attached

Energy Issues – Australia

Victoria blows up cheapest electricity generator in the state

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, May 25, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/05/victoria-blows-up-cheapest-electricity-generator-in-the-state/

“Every single week in January, when electricity demand peaks in Australia, there were days when one old coal plant could have provided more electricity than all 57 new wind farms on the National Electricity Market could.

“How much did it cost to build 57 not-there-when-you-need-it wind farms?”

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

COVID-19 Dooms the Climate… Again! IEA: Oil Demand to Soon Exceed Pre-Lockdown Level

By David Middleton, WUWT, May 28, 2020

Asian Demand For LNG Remains Resilient

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 26, 2020

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/05/26/asian-demand-for-lng-remains-resilient/#more-44944

Bloomberg: “Achilles’ Heel of Shale” Epic Fail

By David Middleton, WUWT, May 26, 2020

“Which, mathematically, makes it relatively easy for US oil production to be ramped up or down fairly quickly in response to price swings… It’s the exact opposite of an ‘Achilles’ Heel.’”

U.S. Shale Could Crush The Oil Market Recovery

By Haley Zaremba, Oil Price.com, May17, 2020

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Crude-Oil/US-Shale-Could-Crush-The-Oil-Market-Recovery.html

Return of King Coal?

GenOn Will Close Three Coal-Fired Units

By Darrell Proctor, Power Mag, May 21, 2020

https://www.powermag.com/genon-will-close-three-coal-fired-units/

“GenOn Holdings said Units 1, 2, and 3 at its Dickerson Generating Station will be closed due to ‘unfavorable economic conditions and increased costs associated with environmental compliance.’”

“The plant completed a $1.1-billion upgrade to its emissions system in late 2009. NRG in 2013 said it planned to decommission the coal-fired units by 2017, due to Maryland’s emissions regulations, but in 2015 said it would delay that action until 2019. NRG in early 2016 then said it would continue to operate the units.”

Nuclear Energy and Fears

One More To Go

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, May 26, 2020

https://ddears.com/2020/05/26/one-more-to-go/

[SEPP Comment: Irresponsible government following lobbyists with no responsibilities.]

With Vogtle Completion in Sight, Southern Company Targets Net-Zero Carbon Emissions

By Aaron Larson, Power Mag, May 28, 2020

https://www.powermag.com/with-vogtle-completion-in-sight-southern-company-targets-net-zero-carbon-emissions/

[SEPP Comment: At what costs to the consumers?]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Great civilizations are built on good fuel (not on hydrogen)

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, May 29, 2020

http://joannenova.com.au/2020/05/great-civilizations-are-built-on-good-fuel-not-on-hydrogen/

“The Global Warming religion is a new form of animism.”

[SEPP Comment: Animism can be described as the belief that objects, places and creatures all possess a distinct spiritual essence. The Greens practice compulsory animism, you must believe!]

Thought Bubbles from Canberra – more useless energy policies

By Viv Forbes, The Saltbush Club, May 26, 2020

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

States, environmental groups challenge EPA fuel efficiency rule

Trump administration rule is ‘riddled with errors, omissions, and unfounded assumptions,’ lawsuit charges

By Jessica Wehrman, Roll Call, May 27, 2020 [H/t Cooler Heads]

https://www.rollcall.com/2020/05/27/states-environmental-groups-challenge-epa-fuel-efficiency-rule/

“Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said the rule would ‘degrade air quality, exacerbate serious public health risks, and worsen the climate crisis’ during a pandemic.”

[SEPP Comment: Currently in the US, automobile emit water vapor and carbon dioxide, which humans exhale, and little else. Does breathing degrade air quality, exacerbate serious public health risks?]

Detroit Three have a new competitor in the electric pickup war — it’s called Endurance

By Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press, May 26, 2020 [H/t William Dwyer]

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2020/05/26/lordstown-motors-all-electric-endurance-intensify-truck-war/5257797002/

Health, Energy, and Climate

Don’t Expect Public Health Policy To Change After Coronavirus

American culture, specifically our disdainful attitude toward expertise and leadership, is not conducive to making improvements to public health policy. Don’t expect many changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Alex Berezow, ACSH, May 19, 2020

https://www.acsh.org/news/2020/05/19/dont-expect-public-health-policy-change-after-coronavirus-14803

[SEPP Comment: Often that distain is well earned by the experts and leadership.]

Environmental Industry

Green group proposes nearly $6T infrastructure and clean energy stimulus plan

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, May 26, 2020

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499575-green-group-proposes-6t-infrastructure-and-clean-energy-stimulus

[SEPP Comment: Even $6 trillion cannot make the wind blow and sun shine 24/7, but the Sierra Club does not care.]

Other Scientific News

Half the universe’s ordinary matter was missing — and may have been found

The long-sought matter appears to have been hiding in the gaps between galaxies

By Maria Temming, Science News, May 27, 2020

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/universe-missing-matter-found-fast-radio-bursts

Link to paper: A census of baryons in the Universe from localized fast radio bursts

By J.-P. Macquart, Nature, May 27, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2300-2

From the article: “But all that wispy material, taken together, is enough to account for all the universe’s missing matter — bringing ordinary matter up to about 5 percent of the modern universe’s overall matter and energy, the researchers say.”

The most common organism in the oceans harbors a virus in its DNA

News Release, University of Washington, May 29, 2020

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/uow-tmc052820.php

Link to paper: Lysogenic host–virus interactions in SAR11 marine bacteria

By Robert M. Morris, et al., Nature Microbiology, May 18, 2020

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0725-x

“‘There are 10 times more viruses in the ocean than there are bacteria,’ Morris said. ‘Understanding how those large numbers are maintained is important. How does a virus survive? If you kill your host, how do you find another host before you degrade?’”

Tiny plankton drive processes in the ocean that capture twice as much carbon as scientists thought

By Ken Buesseler, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Via The Conversation, May 21, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://theconversation.com/tiny-plankton-drive-processes-in-the-ocean-that-capture-twice-as-much-carbon-as-scientists-thought-136599

COVID-19 is eroding scientific field work – and our knowledge of how the world is changing

By Richard Primack and Casey Setash, The Conversation, May 19, 2020 [H/t WUWT]

https://theconversation.com/covid-19-is-eroding-scientific-field-work-and-our-knowledge-of-how-the-world-is-changing-137045

Other News that May Be of Interest

Researchers use drones, machine learning to detect dangerous ‘butterfly’ landmines

By Staff Writers, Binghamton NY (SPX), May 27, 2020

https://www.spacewar.com/reports/Researchers_use_drones_machine_learning_to_detect_dangerous_butterfly_landmines_999.html

Link to paper: Applying Deep Learning to Automate UAV-Based Detection of Scatterable Landmines

By Jasper Baur, et al, Remote Sensing, Mar 6, 2020

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-4292/12/5/859

Stunning Satellite Image on a Nearly Clear Day

By Cliff Mass Weather Blog, May 27, 2020

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2020/05/stunning-satellite-image-on-nearly.html

BELOW THE BOTTOM LINE:

Lemming Suicide Myth: Disney Film Faked Bogus Behavior

By Riley Woodford, Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Sep 2003 [H/t WUWT]

https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=wildlifenews.view_article&articles_id=56

Death by climate

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, May 27, 2020

https://climatediscussionnexus.com/2020/05/27/death-by-climate/

[SEPP Comment: If someone freezes to death in Alaska, where it has warmed, would it be classified as death from climate change?]

Climate Clowns Call For Timber Building Boom–Despite Safety Fears

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, May 28, 2020

“As for the hard left Schnellhuber’s claim that ‘societies have made good use of wood for buildings for many centuries’, I suggest he studies the history of the Great Fire of London.”

New Video: Disasters Slated For 2020

By Tony Heller, His Blog, May 28, 2020

https://realclimatescience.com/2020/05/new-video-disasters-slated-for-2020/

If we make it that long!

“Mummy, What’s that Smell?”: SMH Climate Activist Explains Tim Flannery’s Electrical Impulse Tree Communication Theory

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, May 30, 2020

ARTICLES

1. When Covid ‘Science’ Is a Smokescreen

Like many politicians, Washington’s Jay Inslee trusts the numbers only when they serve his purposes.

By Todd Myers, WSJ, May 27, 2020

https://www.wsj.com/articles/when-covid-science-is-a-smokescreen-11590600067?mod=opinion_lead_pos5

TWTW Summary: The article by the environmental director of the Seattle-based Washington Policy Center is in the section News You Can Use.

***************

Trump Protects Your Rights From Regulators

A little-noticed provision of his executive order will help people like our clients, who’ve spent years in court fighting abuses.

By Jonathan Wood and Elizabeth Slattery, WSJ, May 16, 2020

https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-protects-your-rights-from-regulators-11590532916?mod=opinion_lead_pos9

TWTW Summary: The members of Pacific Legal Foundation write:

“One of the first actions of Congress in 1789 was proposing a bill of rights that limited government power and guaranteed the liberties of the American people. Power has since shifted from Congress to an unaccountable regulatory state, but there is no equivalent bill of rights to limit its power or protect liberty in the bureaucratic process.

“President Trump last week issued an executive order, ‘Regulatory Relief to Support Economic Recovery.’ Its temporary relief provisions have attracted much attention, and deservedly so, but an important part has been overlooked. The executive order includes a regulatory bill of rights that identifies ‘principles of fairness in administrative enforcement and adjudication’ and commands agencies to revise their procedures accordingly.

“Here are some of the principles: You should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty of violating a regulation. Agency enforcement should be prompt and fair, not needlessly drawn out. Disputes should be decided by neutral judges, not agency enforcement officials. Agency rules of evidence should be clear and fair, and agencies shouldn’t withhold evidence that is potentially exculpatory. Threatened penalties should be proportionate to the alleged wrong. Agencies shouldn’t coerce you into giving up your rights. Agencies shouldn’t engage in practices that cause unfair surprise. And agency practice should promote, rather than evade, accountability.

“These principles may seem basic, but federal agencies have too often failed to uphold them, as we explain in a Pacific Legal Foundation report released this month, ‘The Regulatory State’s Due Process Deficits.’ Through nine case studies of enforcement abuse involving our foundation’s clients, we show how agencies withhold fair notice, use biased rules of evidence, threaten excessive penalties to coerce people into giving up, resist scrutiny by courts and evade democratic accountability.

“Consider the Environmental Protection Agency’s treatment of Mike and Chantell Sackett, who in 2007 were attempting to build their dream home in Priest Lake, Idaho. As work began, the EPA without notice claimed their lot was a federally protected wetland and demanded they abandon their plans for a home. Large daily fines would pile up if they failed to comply. When the Sacketts protested, bureaucrats refused to provide evidence to support their claims and attempted to deny the Sacketts their day in court.

“The Supreme Court ruled unanimously in 2012 that EPA orders alleging Clean Water Act violations are judicially reviewable. But the foot-dragging had its intended effect, and the potential fines ultimately grew to more than $150 million. Only after 12 years of litigation and public criticism did the EPA relent and drop the order and the fines. It still isn’t clear whether the Sacketts can build anything on their property. Our appeal to clarify is pending at the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.”

The authors give two more examples and conclude:

“The problem isn’t that agents occasionally cross lines in pursuit of clear villains. Bureaucrats have stacked the process against ordinary people even in mundane cases. These problems aren’t isolated to the EPA. Our report details abuses by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Food and Drug Administration and others.

“The First Congress included in the Bill of Rights a guarantee that no one would be deprived of life, liberty, or property ‘without due process of law.’ The protections inherent in this clause are vital to shielding Americans from arbitrary or abusive government action. The Regulatory Bill of Rights promises the same protections against the regulatory state, protections that are long overdue, as our clients can attest.”

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

