Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Renowned nature film producer Sir David Attenborough is worried media coverage of Chinese Coronavirus is distracting attention away from the real problem.
Sir David Attenborough: ‘Coronavirus pandemic has swept climate change off the front pages’
The broadcaster and naturalist, who turned 94 in May, said the outbreak has made the issue feel as if it is in ‘the distant future’
ByTelegraph Reporters 25 May 2020 • 12:01am
Sir David Attenborough has said the coronavirus pandemic has swept the problem of climate change from the front pages.
The broadcaster and naturalist, who celebrated his 94th birthday in May, said the outbreak has made the issue feel as if it is in “the distant future”.
Appearing on the So Hot Right Now podcast, Sir David suggested the virus could make the world’s nations see “survival depends on co-operation”.
He said: “The trouble is that right now the climate issue is also seen as being rather in the distant future because we’ve got the virus to think about.
“And so what are the papers full of? The virus. Quite right, that’s what I want to know about, too.
“But we have to make sure that this issue, which was coming to the boil with the next COP meeting in Glasgow, has suddenly been swept off the front pages. And we’ve got to get it back there.”
Last year Attenborough got into hot water over a false claim that climate change was causing walruses to commit suicide by leaping over cliffs.
Nobody suggests Attenborough’s team caused the deaths of the walruses, but comparisons were made between Attenborough’s effort and the notorious Disney Lemming suicide myth.
The next COP conference will almost certainly be a washout, and efforts to turn Coronavirus recovery into a green money grab are faltering, but climate activists are not about to abandon their efforts to reassert control.
10 thoughts on “Sir David Attenborough: “Coronavirus pandemic has swept climate change off the front pages””
Reading the Telegraph is becoming more and more like watching the BBC these days.
I opened yahoo this morning…guess what?…climate change news articles were still there
Gee, do you think this skepticism will spill over to climate models?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cuomo-we-all-failed-coronavirus-projections-new-york
Macron finances Air France only if they will cancel all domestic flights in future and let their passengers take the hi speed train..
One thing is clear, the so called ‘experts’ got it so very very wrong about the coronavirus… just like the so called ‘experts’ have been so wrong about the IPCC’s mantra that CO2 emitted from human activities is causing catastrophic global warming, and is the key driver of climate change.
not at ABC Australia, unfortunately. however, Attenborough might take heart from the following:
24 May: Sydney Morning Herald: Low virus rate leaves Oxford vaccine trial with ‘only 50% chance’
By Bill Gardner, UK Telegraph
London: An Oxford University vaccine trial has only a 50 per cent chance of success because coronavirus is fading so rapidly in Britain, a project co-leader has warned…
Professor Adrian Hill said an upcoming Oxford vaccine trial, involving 10,000 volunteers, threatened to return “no result” because of low transmission of COVID-19 in the community…
“It is a race, yes. But it’s not a race against the other guys. It’s a race against the virus disappearing, and against time,” he said. “At the moment, there’s a 50 per cent chance that we get no result at all.”
Hill said that of 10,000 people recruited to test the vaccine in the coming weeks — some of whom will be given a placebo — he expected fewer than 50 people to catch the virus. If fewer than 20 test positive, then the results might be useless, he warned.
“We’re in the bizarre position of wanting COVID to stay, at least for a little while. But cases are declining.”…
https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/low-virus-rate-leaves-oxford-vaccine-trial-with-only-50-percent-chance-20200524-p54vvu.html
26 May: Breitbart: The Mainstream Media Are Bought, Paid for – and Doomed!
by James Delingpole
Across the world, the mainstream media are dying a death. Here are the latest newspaper circulation figures from the United Kingdom…
It’s the same story in the U.S. where, even a month ago, newspapers were reporting an “extinction-level crisis” as advertising began to dry up…
I believe the newspapers — and all those TV news channels suffering similar collapse — have brought about their own destruction. The mainstream media have failed in their most basic duty to report on the news. Instead, what they have served up increasingly is politically-driven advertorial and propaganda.
Never has this been more painfully obvious than during the coronavirus crisis…
One day, I believe, in the not too distant future, some very hard questions are going to be asked about the evidence on which governments across the world elected to shut down their economies and put their people under house arrest in what may well turn out to be the most catastrophic collective political misjudgement in history…
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/05/26/the-mainstream-media-are-bought-paid-for-and-doomed/
Pop over to Notricksone and there you will find the results of a Poll on priorities as seen by Americans before and during the Wuhan flu pandemic :
https://notrickszone.com/2020/05/23/gut-punch-to-climate-alarmists-americans-see-little-threat-from-climate-change/
(and my apologies to Mr Watts if he has covered it already).
Prior to the disease outbreak climate change was considered a priority by 5% , now 2% . 45% in the last poll (mid April) considered the disease and its ramifications the priority , which then pushes down all other responses, but even allowing for that,climate change does not seem to preoccupy the minds of more than 5% of americans polled neither in the best of times , nor in the worst. It is a distant rumble like the far off noise of the freeway traffic which may be a disturbance but is not a threat to life or property.
yeah, well wait until he figures out where the money went….then he’ll go full Karen
So odd that people care more about real and immediate threats to their health than the imaginary future alteration of climate that can only be divined from questionable computer models programmed to show only what the modeller wants you to see. Perhaps Sir Attenborough should celebrate the sanity of humans in their desire to focus on those issues that determine their health and success rather than joining an end-of-times cult whose ultimate goal seems to be to bring about the end of times.