Claim: Aussie Fire Chiefs “gagged”, Ordered not to Talk about Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Decorated former firefighter Greg Mullins thinks fire chiefs are being prevented from talking about climate change.
‘Some things were out of bounds’: Fire chiefs ‘gagged’ on climate change warnings to government, inquiry told
Decorated former firefighter and climate action advocate Greg Mullins says current fire chiefs have been effectively gagged from raising the bushfire risks created by global warming with politicians.
Mr Mullins said he had “deep concerns over climate change”, which was fuelling “unprecedented” bushfires in evidence to a Senate inquiry into the 2019-20 bushfire season on Wednesday.
Asked by Victorian Liberal senator James Paterson if he thought “the current serving fire chiefs are gagged in some way”, Mr Mullins replied: “yes”.
Mr Mullins, a former Fire and Rescue NSW commissioner, said when he was in the role “some things were out of bounds and often climate change was one of those issues, even to the point of having to work around it when preparing documents, and I think that is a tragedy”.
This issue is more complex than it might seem.
There is a 20 year drying trend in Australia, which fire chiefs operating in those areas would have noticed, so I understand fire chiefs being concerned about climate change. But some parts of Australia are getting wetter. And on a 100 year timescale, there is no trend.
There is also very little correlation between temperature and bushfires. From Roy Spencer’s post;
…
First, if we correlate the yearly temperatures in Fig. 2 with the bushfire land area burned in Fig. 1, there is essentially no correlation (-0.11), primarily because of the huge 1974-75 event. If that year is removed from the data, there is a weak positive correlation (+0.19, barely significant at the 2-sigma level). But having statistics depend so much on single events (in this case, their removal from the dataset) is precisely one of the reasons why we should not use the current (2019-2020) wildfire events as an indicator of long-term climate change.
Secondly, while it is well known that the CMIP5 models are producing too much warming in the tropics compared to observations, in Australia just the opposite is happening: the BOM temperatures are showing more rapid warming than the average of the climate models produces. This could be a spurious result of changes in Australian thermometer measurement technology and data processing as has been claimed by Jennifer Marohasy.
Or, maybe the discrepancy is from natural climate variability. Who knows?
But what if Roy Spencer is wrong? (just kidding Roy!) If the risk is getting worse, even on a 20 year timescale, what should be done about it? An obviously solution is to remove tracts of forest which pose a danger to people, and cut bigger firebreaks. But in Australia, there appears to be a strong relationship between land clearance and reduced rainfall, so removing too many trees might actually increase the risk of the rest of the woodlands burning.
But lets assume for a moment, despite the lack of evidence, that anthropogenic climate change is causing a problem. What should be done about it?
Embracing renewables is not a solution. How much forest would have to be cleared to power all of Australia from wind and solar energy? What impact would all this land clearance have on rainfall and fire risk? How much overcapacity would be required to eliminate the risk of blackouts, assuming this is even possible? How much water would be needed to clean the solar panels – in dry, dusty country, solar panels have to be washed regularly to stop the dust blocking the sunlight, just like house windows have to be cleaned to let the light in. The thousands of square miles of solar panels (see calculation below) which would be required to have any chance of powering Australia from renewable energy would consume a lot of water.
Nuclear power is the only zero carbon energy source which has a hope of replacing fossil fuel. But I doubt you will see Climate Council contributor Greg Mullins and his friends advocating for more nuclear power plants anytime soon. Like many green groups, the climate council is dead against zero carbon nuclear energy.
Calculation: how many solar panels would be required to power Australia?
Australia consumed 6,172 petajoules of energy in 2017-18. or 6,172 x 10^15 / (1000 * 3600) = 1714 billion kw/h. Using land art generator’s generous 400kwh / year / square metre, Australia would need 4.3 billion square metres of panels, or 4286 square kilometres (1654 square miles), an area equivalent to a square 66km (40 miles) on each side. Of course the real amount of land required would be far higher; my calculation assumes unlimited capacity 100% efficient energy storage and transmission, and no gaps between panels for access and maintenance.
Even if we stick with the idealised calculation, building the required solar system would still be impractical. A 4m^2 outdoor clothes hangar I recently installed in sandy clay required a recommended 40kg of concrete to stabilise the pole. Since solar panels can’t be furled in high winds like a clothes line, they would require a lot more concrete and structural support.
Assuming an optimistic weight of 50kg / square metre (concrete foundations, metal supports, panels, wiring, step up transformers, cleaning system, maintenance roads), building the array would require 4.3 billion square metres x 50kg = 215 billion tons of concrete, refined silicon solar panels, wiring and metal supports. Australia currently produces 10 million tons of concrete, and 1.5 million tons of alumina per year, somewhat short of the required amount. A 20-100x increase in mining and heavy industry to produce the required concrete, metal and silicon panels would require a substantial upward revision to Australia’s 6,172 petajoule annual energy consumption number, which in turn would increase the area of solar panels which would have to be built.
19 thoughts on “Claim: Aussie Fire Chiefs “gagged”, Ordered not to Talk about Climate Change”
Police think that about 42% of bushfires in Australia are caused by Arsonists. There is a lot more mileage to be gained from increased education, vigilance and policing than from looking at climate change. Fires occur where the fuel load is and not just where the temperature is up. Recent opposition by Green Groups to fire hazard reduction and firebreak clearing have resulted in many worse fires in some areas than would have occurred with proper preparation in the off-fire season. This sort of misguided concern over the cause of bushfires actually results in worse fires. The Green’s search for a “Climate-Change’ solution to bushfires actually results in worse fires.
“How much forest would have to be cleared to power all of Australia from wind and solar energy?”
None. Zero. Zilch. Forest is a small fraction of Australian land, and if it were cleared, it would be valuable for agriculture. There are huge tracts of dry treeless land that can be used for solar and wind. I know of no such developments that required forest clearing.
“The thousands of square miles of solar panels…1654 square miles”
Australia’s area is nearly 3 million square miles. A lot is very sunny and too dry for agriculture, hence very cheap per sq mile.
Yep tracts not so close to any major city.
Australia’s area is nearly 3 million square miles.
I just hate it when Nick is right. On the other hand, I’m not sure what the difference between getting intermittent, unreliable (and atrociously expensive to back up) power from cleared forest versus desert is.
Much of Australia which isn’t prime agricultural land is covered in trees, except the really inhospitable places, where obtaining sufficient water to keep the solar arrays clean might be a problem. And you better make sure the water isn’t brackish, otherwise corrosion of the alumina supports might be an issue – salt water loves alumina.
Of course you could make the supports out of stainless steel instead.
Greg Mullins says current fire chiefs have been effectively gagged from raising the bushfire risks created by global warming with politicians.
If you criticize the climate alarmists you are in the pay of Big Oil. If you don’t criticize, but don’t voice support for the climate alarmists, you are being gagged. Apparently the only evidence that the alarmists can present is conspiracy theories .
Gagged?
If that is the case, it is a Good Thing, because given the amount of coverage and airtime they HAVE received, if they had not been “gagged” there would have been no time for anything else.
Mullins is a bureaucrat, a political appointee showing all the signs of suffering from relevance-deprivation syndrome
Even if Australia were 100% reliant on wind and solar, does Greg Mullins think that would create some dome of weather tranquility over the country, like it was in ,say, 1950 when the atmospheric CO2 concentration was ~ 315 ppm⸮
https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/50041690
“But some parts of Australia are getting wetter. And on a 100 year timescale, there is no trend …”.
I would say there is a trend, the longest available data from 1910 indicates most of Australia is getting wetter, or less dry.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.files.wordpress.com/2019/12/latest.gif
Eric,
just a small point…”cut bigger firebreaks”.
Firebreaks don’t stop fires, they are there to provide safe access for fire fighters and their equipment.
As an example when large fires threatened Kalgoorlie some years ago firebreaks 4 chains [approx 80m] were bulldozed through the bush north of the city. The firebreaks didn’t halt the fire as burning rabbits hopped across the break spreading the fire south.
Closer to my home in 2011 a fire pushed by strong northerly winds jumped across a river 200m wide and continued on its merry way. Among the houses destroyed were two large houses equipped with state of the art fire mitigation systems. The combination of fire, flammable scrub close to the houses and wind could not be countered, even by water bombers.
Fire breaks can’t stop fires in high winds, but its not windy all the time, even the windiest days the wind tends to drop at night. And as you said they can provide access to firefighters, always a good thing.
Do brushwood clearing homeowners get fined in Oz?
“Fire chiefs ‘gagged’ on climate change warnings to government”
OMG this kind of gagging has also come to Thailand where by law rice field irrigation managers are gagged from issuing warnings to the government on the dangers of the high speed train system the government is putting in. Surely rice field managers ought to know as they can see from the ricefield just how fast these trains are.
And then there’s this
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/02/tbgyozfire/
The Green environmental blight is one issue, especially for animal, but also plant rights. Still, it can be reconciled, or rather ignored, by people and entities who adhere to the Pro-Choice religious/ethical code.
Most of inland water supply in Australia is saline and or brackish – that rules out aluminium.
The aboriginal population has managed fire risk for the odd 10s of thousands of years through cool month strategic burn off. Lowering the fuel load on the forest floor applies just as much in Australia as it does in California – even President Trump knows that basic aspect.
Further lowering the microclimate temperature in the Aussie scrub during is a necessity. This was achieved by a couple of privateer examples on the south coast of NSW during the last fire season. It required planning but in each case remarkably successful. The use of nonindigenous species can achieve this such as poplars for example.
Extended dry periods make for difficult burn off seasons such as the ones leading up these recent outbreaks. It has happened before and it will happen again.
Finally, BOM & CSIRO start their respective databases in 1910. Plotted for the next 110 years there is evidence of global warming. Had they chosen 1890 as the start date they would have been able to demonstrate global cooling as this time period includes the Federation drought. During this period the weather was that hot the birds were dropping out of the sky. At no time since has this phenomenon been reported.
Last season was by far not the largest area burnt in recorded history in Australia. It ranks back about #4 or 5.
Overall Aussie rainfall has increased over the last 125 years and higher trend since about 1972. See the BOM rainfall trend for total rainfall and I’ve also added the very dry drought period from 1895 to 1902. ( Fed drought)
http://www.bom.gov.au/cgi-bin/climate/change/timeseries.cgi?graph=rain&area=aus&season=0112&ave_yr=T