Win for Climate Skeptics: Trump’s EO Begins to Strip Section 230 Protection from Social Media Giants

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In a huge win for climate skeptics and Conservatives, President Trump just signed an Executive Order to curb the alleged abuses of social media giants and their allegedly biased “fact checkers”.
Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship
Issued on: May 28, 2020
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Policy. Free speech is the bedrock of American democracy. Our Founding Fathers protected this sacred right with the First Amendment to the Constitution. The freedom to express and debate ideas is the foundation for all of our rights as a free people.
In a country that has long cherished the freedom of expression, we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand pick the speech that Americans may access and convey on the internet. This practice is fundamentally un-American and anti-democratic. When large, powerful social media companies censor opinions with which they disagree, they exercise a dangerous power. They cease functioning as passive bulletin boards, and ought to be viewed and treated as content creators.
The growth of online platforms in recent years raises important questions about applying the ideals of the First Amendment to modern communications technology. Today, many Americans follow the news, stay in touch with friends and family, and share their views on current events through social media and other online platforms. As a result, these platforms function in many ways as a 21st century equivalent of the public square.
Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube wield immense, if not unprecedented, power to shape the interpretation of public events; to censor, delete, or disappear information; and to control what people see or do not see.
As President, I have made clear my commitment to free and open debate on the internet. Such debate is just as important online as it is in our universities, our town halls, and our homes. It is essential to sustaining our democracy.
Online platforms are engaging in selective censorship that is harming our national discourse. Tens of thousands of Americans have reported, among other troubling behaviors, online platforms “flagging” content as inappropriate, even though it does not violate any stated terms of service; making unannounced and unexplained changes to company policies that have the effect of disfavoring certain viewpoints; and deleting content and entire accounts with no warning, no rationale, and no recourse.
Twitter now selectively decides to place a warning label on certain tweets in a manner that clearly reflects political bias. As has been reported, Twitter seems never to have placed such a label on another politician’s tweet. As recently as last week, Representative Adam Schiff was continuing to mislead his followers by peddling the long-disproved Russian Collusion Hoax, and Twitter did not flag those tweets. Unsurprisingly, its officer in charge of so-called ‘Site Integrity’ has flaunted his political bias in his own tweets.
At the same time online platforms are invoking inconsistent, irrational, and groundless justifications to censor or otherwise restrict Americans’ speech here at home, several online platforms are profiting from and promoting the aggression and disinformation spread by foreign governments like China. One United States company, for example, created a search engine for the Chinese Communist Party that would have blacklisted searches for “human rights,” hid data unfavorable to the Chinese Communist Party, and tracked users determined appropriate for surveillance. It also established research partnerships in China that provide direct benefits to the Chinese military. Other companies have accepted advertisements paid for by the Chinese government that spread false information about China’s mass imprisonment of religious minorities, thereby enabling these abuses of human rights. They have also amplified China’s propaganda abroad, including by allowing Chinese government officials to use their platforms to spread misinformation regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to undermine pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
As a Nation, we must foster and protect diverse viewpoints in today’s digital communications environment where all Americans can and should have a voice. We must seek transparency and accountability from online platforms, and encourage standards and tools to protect and preserve the integrity and openness of American discourse and freedom of expression.
Sec. 2. Protections Against Online Censorship. (a) It is the policy of the United States to foster clear ground rules promoting free and open debate on the internet. Prominent among the ground rules governing that debate is the immunity from liability created by section 230(c) of the Communications Decency Act (section 230(c)). 47 U.S.C. 230(c). It is the policy of the United States that the scope of that immunity should be clarified: the immunity should not extend beyond its text and purpose to provide protection for those who purport to provide users a forum for free and open speech, but in reality use their power over a vital means of communication to engage in deceptive or pretextual actions stifling free and open debate by censoring certain viewpoints.
Section 230(c) was designed to address early court decisions holding that, if an online platform restricted access to some content posted by others, it would thereby become a “publisher” of all the content posted on its site for purposes of torts such as defamation. As the title of section 230(c) makes clear, the provision provides limited liability “protection” to a provider of an interactive computer service (such as an online platform) that engages in “‘Good Samaritan’ blocking” of harmful content. In particular, the Congress sought to provide protections for online platforms that attempted to protect minors from harmful content and intended to ensure that such providers would not be discouraged from taking down harmful material. The provision was also intended to further the express vision of the Congress that the internet is a “forum for a true diversity of political discourse.” 47 U.S.C. 230(a)(3). The limited protections provided by the statute should be construed with these purposes in mind.
In particular, subparagraph (c)(2) expressly addresses protections from “civil liability” and specifies that an interactive computer service provider may not be made liable “on account of” its decision in “good faith” to restrict access to content that it considers to be “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing or otherwise objectionable.” It is the policy of the United States to ensure that, to the maximum extent permissible under the law, this provision is not distorted to provide liability protection for online platforms that — far from acting in “good faith” to remove objectionable content — instead engage in deceptive or pretextual actions (often contrary to their stated terms of service) to stifle viewpoints with which they disagree. Section 230 was not intended to allow a handful of companies to grow into titans controlling vital avenues for our national discourse under the guise of promoting open forums for debate, and then to provide those behemoths blanket immunity when they use their power to censor content and silence viewpoints that they dislike. When an interactive computer service provider removes or restricts access to content and its actions do not meet the criteria of subparagraph (c)(2)(A), it is engaged in editorial conduct. It is the policy of the United States that such a provider should properly lose the limited liability shield of subparagraph (c)(2)(A) and be exposed to liability like any traditional editor and publisher that is not an online provider.
(b) To advance the policy described in subsection (a) of this section, all executive departments and agencies should ensure that their application of section 230(c) properly reflects the narrow purpose of the section and take all appropriate actions in this regard. In addition, within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary), in consultation with the Attorney General, and acting through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), shall file a petition for rulemaking with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requesting that the FCC expeditiously propose regulations to clarify:
(i) the interaction between subparagraphs (c)(1) and (c)(2) of section 230, in particular to clarify and determine the circumstances under which a provider of an interactive computer service that restricts access to content in a manner not specifically protected by subparagraph (c)(2)(A) may also not be able to claim protection under subparagraph (c)(1), which merely states that a provider shall not be treated as a publisher or speaker for making third-party content available and does not address the provider’s responsibility for its own editorial decisions;
(ii) the conditions under which an action restricting access to or availability of material is not “taken in good faith” within the meaning of subparagraph (c)(2)(A) of section 230, particularly whether actions can be “taken in good faith” if they are:
(A) deceptive, pretextual, or inconsistent with a provider’s terms of service; or
(B) taken after failing to provide adequate notice, reasoned explanation, or a meaningful opportunity to be heard; and
(iii) any other proposed regulations that the NTIA concludes may be appropriate to advance the policy described in subsection (a) of this section.
Sec. 3. Protecting Federal Taxpayer Dollars from Financing Online Platforms That Restrict Free Speech. (a) The head of each executive department and agency (agency) shall review its agency’s Federal spending on advertising and marketing paid to online platforms. Such review shall include the amount of money spent, the online platforms that receive Federal dollars, and the statutory authorities available to restrict their receipt of advertising dollars.
(b) Within 30 days of the date of this order, the head of each agency shall report its findings to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
(c) The Department of Justice shall review the viewpoint-based speech restrictions imposed by each online platform identified in the report described in subsection (b) of this section and assess whether any online platforms are problematic vehicles for government speech due to viewpoint discrimination, deception to consumers, or other bad practices.
Sec. 4. Federal Review of Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices. (a) It is the policy of the United States that large online platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, as the critical means of promoting the free flow of speech and ideas today, should not restrict protected speech. The Supreme Court has noted that social media sites, as the modern public square, “can provide perhaps the most powerful mechanisms available to a private citizen to make his or her voice heard.” Packingham v. North Carolina, 137 S. Ct. 1730, 1737 (2017). Communication through these channels has become important for meaningful participation in American democracy, including to petition elected leaders. These sites are providing an important forum to the public for others to engage in free expression and debate. Cf. PruneYard Shopping Center v. Robins, 447 U.S. 74, 85-89 (1980).
(b) In May of 2019, the White House launched a Tech Bias Reporting tool to allow Americans to report incidents of online censorship. In just weeks, the White House received over 16,000 complaints of online platforms censoring or otherwise taking action against users based on their political viewpoints. The White House will submit such complaints received to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
(c) The FTC shall consider taking action, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to prohibit unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce, pursuant to section 45 of title 15, United States Code. Such unfair or deceptive acts or practice may include practices by entities covered by section 230 that restrict speech in ways that do not align with those entities’ public representations about those practices.
(d) For large online platforms that are vast arenas for public debate, including the social media platform Twitter, the FTC shall also, consistent with its legal authority, consider whether complaints allege violations of law that implicate the policies set forth in section 4(a) of this order. The FTC shall consider developing a report describing such complaints and making the report publicly available, consistent with applicable law.
Sec. 5. State Review of Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices and Anti-Discrimination Laws. (a) The Attorney General shall establish a working group regarding the potential enforcement of State statutes that prohibit online platforms from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices. The working group shall also develop model legislation for consideration by legislatures in States where existing statutes do not protect Americans from such unfair and deceptive acts and practices. The working group shall invite State Attorneys General for discussion and consultation, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law.
(b) Complaints described in section 4(b) of this order will be shared with the working group, consistent with applicable law. The working group shall also collect publicly available information regarding the following:
(i) increased scrutiny of users based on the other users they choose to follow, or their interactions with other users;
(ii) algorithms to suppress content or users based on indications of political alignment or viewpoint;
(iii) differential policies allowing for otherwise impermissible behavior, when committed by accounts associated with the Chinese Communist Party or other anti-democratic associations or governments;
(iv) reliance on third-party entities, including contractors, media organizations, and individuals, with indicia of bias to review content; and
(v) acts that limit the ability of users with particular viewpoints to earn money on the platform compared with other users similarly situated.
Sec. 6. Legislation. The Attorney General shall develop a proposal for Federal legislation that would be useful to promote the policy objectives of this order.
Sec. 7. Definition. For purposes of this order, the term “online platform” means any website or application that allows users to create and share content or engage in social networking, or any general search engine.
Sec. 8. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-preventing-online-censorship/
Social media giants are not prohibited from publishing biased fact checks or deleting content they dislike – free speech is guaranteed by the US Constitution. But if such behaviour oversteps the bounds of section 230, and results in removal of section 230 protection, social media giants will be legally liable for defamatory or obscene material published by any of their millions of users.
101 thoughts on “Win for Climate Skeptics: Trump’s EO Begins to Strip Section 230 Protection from Social Media Giants”
“Twitter now selectively decides to place a warning label on certain tweets in a manner that clearly reflects political bias. As has been reported, Twitter seems never to have placed such a label on another politician’s tweet. As recently as last week, Representative Adam Schiff was continuing to mislead his followers by peddling the long-disproved Russian Collusion Hoax, and Twitter did not flag those tweets. Unsurprisingly, its officer in charge of so-called ‘Site Integrity’ has flaunted his political bias in his own tweets.”
Pretty extraordinary that an Executive Order of the President of the United States should set out as its basis that Twitter has been mean to me.
Providing examples of alleged bias as justification for an EO seems reasonable, even if one count of that alleged bias targeted the President.
Nobody is trying to silence social media. Social media giants could easily start their own news services outside Section 230, and advertise those services on their social media platforms. I doubt they would get much interest from Conservatives and Climate Skeptics. What they have to do is stop editorialising while still trying to claim section 230 protection.
Eric,
This executive order is aimed at silencing social media. Which ironically enough deprives them of their free speech rights. However much you might disagree with the actions of Twitter according to the US constitution it has the same rights regarding free speech as any human. Thus it can legitimately flag tweets from the President as being wrong.
The executive order also seems self-contradictory. After all if Trump’s first claim is that people should be allowed to post deliberative falsehoods without being censored then he can’t then call for ” potential enforcement of State statutes that prohibit online platforms from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices.” since stopping deceptive acts means prohibiting free speech.
If you make a false accusation, you can be sued for the harm that false accusation causes to the target of your lie.
My understanding is section 230 protects social media giants from being sued by a victim who sees false accusations posted on a social media website, on the grounds that it isn’t their content.
But if they start editorialising, applying “fact check” labels and deleting posts they don’t like, they assume responsibility for any falsehoods on their website, they lose their section 230 protection.
Nobody is silencing anyone, nobody is stopping social media giants from starting their own news service. What this EO says is they can’t claim to simply be carriers of other people’s content, yet at the same time extensively edit and annotate that content.
Eric,
As the executive order notes companies are protected if when acting in “good faith” they
restrict access to content that it considers to be “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing or otherwise objectionable.” The key phrases here are “otherwise objectionable” and “good faith” which gives the companies the right and even the obligation to “extensively edit and annotate”. So there is no chance that this executive order is legally binding and is just a piece of political theatre designed to threaten social media companies into letting Trump say whatever falsehoods he likes. Facebook has already caved it saying that politicians are free to lie on their social media sites and it won’t do anything.
Izaak Walton: I believe you are misreading the executive order. Platforms have to make a choice: Do not extensively monitor content, and retain their immunity; or continue to monitor content, and lose their immunity. It’s Twitter’s choice whether they want free speech or the special protections of immunity from civil liability; they just can’t have both. And the First Amendment doesn’t provide them both.
The 5/28/20 Executive Order stands on solid legal ground.
Legislative intent controls the interpretation of any statute.
The facts alleged, if true (and over 16,000 complaints are not likely to ALL be false), e.g.,
are highly persuasive evidence that Twitter (and any “online platforms” which do the same) is in violation of the 47 U.S.C. 230.
Where do you conclude that this Silences Social Media? What words in the EO say that?
IT TAKES IT BACK TO UNCENSORED SOCIAL MEDIA.
Where do you conclude that this Silences Social Media? What words in the EO say that?
IT TAKES IT BACK TO UNCENSORED SOCIAL MEDIA.
“This executive order is aimed at silencing social media.”
“Social media” should be silenced. What moral authority does “social media” have? Answer: None. Your “social media” are just a bunch of censoring leftists. They should be shut up. They have no business correcting anyone. Who are they to correct someone else? Why should we care what their opinions are? Why are their opinions more worthy than others? Answer: They are not more worthy. They should shut up and stop interfering in the conversations of others.
The First Amendment allows anyone to “correct” anyone. That’s free speech. What it doesn’t do is immunize anyone from civil liability for the content they publish. Online platforms now have to decide what they want more: do they want to control the content on their platforms, and thus potentially lose their legislated immunity from civil liability; or do they want to allow people to post whatever they want – do they want to promote free speech for users – and retain their immunity. It’s a genius solution.
“This executive order is aimed at silencing social media.”
How do you silence social media by preventing them from censoring people for their political opinions?
SJWs really do project.
The reality is that social media wants to be a publisher who censors people but then claim to be a platform when the people they censor try to sue them. They’ve exploited that distinction for far too long and it’s well past time they were smacked down.
Not to mention fined for continual and persistent election interference and taxed on all that benefit in kind they’ve been providing to the Democrat party.
You said that there is no chance that this executive order is legally binding. Well, that’s why bills are being sponsored to repeal section 230. Lets see if your party sides with the American people or with some of the biggest monopolies on Earth. And please stop with the free speech drivel. You would probably be happy that Planet of the Humans has been editorially removed from YouTube while most other flagged videos aren’t. Warming hoaxsters everywhere were in glee.
Please explain how a ban on book burning constitutes book burning.
Because that is the essence of what you claim this EO does.
I’ll bet Nick did not understand that, because, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
Credit for quotation to Upton Sinclair.
“Elections have consequences”
– Barack Obama, January 23rd, 2009.
And there will be more elections.
Perhaps. But I don’t see greens making much headway in any of them, in the foreseeable future.
N S–I read the original rather quickly, but don’t recall seeing any names in it except for the abusers.
“In just weeks, the White House received over 16,000 complaints of online platforms censoring or otherwise taking action against users based on their political viewpoints.”
I was once told that the constitution was out of date because they didn’t have cell phones, etc., when they wrote it. I have it on first hand authority that censorship occurs. Problem solved, get rid of them technologies.
“As has been reported, Twitter seems never to have placed such a label on another politician’s tweet. “
That is pretty extraordinary, isn’t it Nick.
Trump expressed an opinion, which Twitter then fact checked, using opinions of others. Twitter is destroying their brand, at the very least.
Well, it’s pretty extraordinary for Trump to advance the order based on a whinge about his own treatment. But it is even more unusual to make a point of saying that he is the only politician that has been affected. EOs aren’t meant to be the vehicle for personal vendetta. As often, I wonder what you would be saying if Obama made orders in that style.
Whether or not any of those 16,000 are politicians is irrelevant. What the online platforms are doing is wrong and must be stopped.
Their attacking Trump merely brought a powerful ally into the foray, one who will champion the rights of those 16,000.
GO, TRUMP!
Nick, Obama did worse. He used the police power of the FBI and CIA to go after his opponents and used the IRS to target conservatives for audits. He was beyond corrupt, and that’s without even covering Joe Biden’s sweetheart millionaire deal for his own son. This policy just strips a company of its liability protection if they become unlike a basic computer service and more like an editorializing media company. Why should CNN and FOX be liable for defamatory statements on their platforms while Twitter and Facebook get by scot-free? 230 was designed to protect free speech, not to give special preference to certain media monopolies.
Precisely. Well done, you have just destroyed your own argument.
Mr Stokes, you really are a narrow-minded fool. Did you actually read the text of the EO?
I disagree.
I think that Nick us very broad-minded. He vigorously attacks miniscule and irrelevant points of any post whatsoever or argument that does not fit his political agenda. Admittedly he seems to happily ignore similar issues when they support his agenda.
He also seems quite intelligent, although either very thick-skinned or completely self-unaware. It takes some thought and dedication to do what he does.
I seem to recall that he was not always like this, but perhaps I misremember.
The Left only discovered the concept of facts recently. Their abuse of it is only to be expected. Let’s give them time to come to grips with how it works.
The left-wing special and peculiar interests grew complacent speaking truth to facts and expecting people to kneel before their preachers and proclamations.
Well Done!!
I’m confused. I thought section 230C was about protecting service providers from illegal material transferred through their network or on their servers. Remove this protection and they then have to check all content themselves. They must then remove content that they believe could lead to their prosecution.
How is this going to enable publishing of controversial material.
As far as I can see it will lead to greater use of fact checkers and lawyers limiting free speech even more to prevent losses by legal action for “wrong” content.
They could certainly try, but I don’t think they have the resources, and if social media becomes even more restrictive they’re going to start shedding users. If they try to operate outside section 230, even one failure would be a big payday for the injured party.
The intent of this EO was to bring the rule back to the Plain Text as Written. “the immunity should not extend beyond its text and purpose to provide protection for those who purport to provide users a forum for free and open speech, but in reality use their power over a vital means of communication to engage in deceptive or pretextual actions stifling free and open debate by censoring certain viewpoints.” If they do NOT remove, delete, modify, edit, blacklist, etc. and comply with the Plain Text as written they have nothing to fear.
Keep in mind $230 was written in the day of the BBS, UseNet and CompuServe.
The way I read it, if platforms do not engage in gate-keeping at all, then they retain their immunity. It is only the platforms that gate-keep in a way contrary to the purpose of the immunity that become liable. The consequence should be that platforms stop “editorializing” completely, and thus retain their immunity. You can’t have it both ways: you can’t claim to be an authoritative gate-keeper of content, and also claim that you can’t be held liable for the content on your platform.
This is an Obama-style executive abuse, meant not to “clarify” but to circumvent the will and intent of the legislative branch for partisan reasons. Section 230 wasn’t passed to regulate fairness or neutrality of political speech on platforms — a nebulous and unenforceable demand, even if it had been — but to allow websites to deal with online indecency. This Section 230 executive order circumvents the legislative branch and encourages the chilling of speech.
Not at all. Social media giant are free to offer a separate news service, or they are free to continue to operate as neutral platforms for content created by others.
What they can’t do is both be editors and claim section 230 protection. The act of editorialising creates responsibility for content being editorialised.
Eric,
Social media sites are not neutral nor are they allowed to be. Try publishing recipes for making bombs along with material calling for a Jihad against the USA and see how far you get. And I doubt that Trump will be demanding that facebook or twitter allows that.
I’m sure there are going to be lots of fascinating conversations about interpretation of this EO.
re: ” Try publishing recipes for making bombs along with material calling for a Jihad against the USA”
This was addressed in the opening post (see below); were you just so eager to make a stupid reply that you skipped reading and comprehending the FULL meaning of the EO? Also anything ILLEGAL (defined in numerous US Codes/laws, such as planning with others a bank robbery or insurrection) can still be banned. In simple words, you still can’t shout “Fire” in a crowded theater.
.
.
.
In particular, subparagraph (c)(2) expressly addresses protections from “civil liability” and specifies that an interactive computer service provider may not be made liable “on account of” its decision in “good faith” to restrict access to content that it considers to be “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing or otherwise objectionable.”
Izaak,
You’ve gone way off the rails. You sound like one of those people who links 2nd Amendment rights to things like tanks, surface-to-air-missiles, and nuclear warheads.
Michael,
But you are right. 2nd amendment rights only make sense if you allow people the rights to things like “tanks, surface-to-air-missiles and nuclear warheads”. The point of the second amendment as far as I understand it is that citizens should be able to defend themselves against the government and also enemies of the USA. The ending of the Waco seige showed conclusively that the government is perpared to use tanks against civilans and so logically according to the second amendment citizens need equally “well armed”. Obama also used drones to kill US citzens without a trial violating their constitutional rights and the only way to protect yourself from this is a surface to air missile.
I always thought it allowed you to wear t-shirts
The issue we are discussing, the May 28, 2020 Exec. Order, is not about restricting the content of “social media sites.” Your statement of the obvious, the fact that the speech allowed on online platforms is not neutral, says nothing useful about the EO.
There are, as Blank Jim ably pointed out, already laws that prevent illegal speech online, e.g.,
18 U.S. Code § 2331 (1) (A)
Example of a criminal law for the purposes of Sec. (1)(A) above:
18 U.S. Code § 2384. (June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)
Bam!
The telephone company has no responsibility for what you say on your telephone.
The companies that make paper have no responsibility for what people print on their paper.
No sane company wants to take on responsibility for how its product is used. The social media companies do not want the responsibility, in the sense that they might be held liable, but they seem to want the right to censor opinions or search results they disapprove of. They can’t have it both ways.
With regard to China. The former head of Canada’s spy agency has compared dealing with China to dealing with the Warsaw Pact during the cold war. link I fear that he’s right and that makes my blood run cold.
President Trump is absolutely correct. Under no circumstances do we want to be dependent on China for anything. China is endeavoring to be completely self-reliant so no other nation can exert any influence on it. For us to be free trade Boy Scouts is just allowing China to create a completely asymmetric power dynamic. Until, and unless, China changes its bully boy behavior, we should treat it the same way we treated the USSR.
Mods. Please delete or Eck’s post, so he can come to understand what this is really about.
🙂
“This is an Obama-style executive abuse, meant not to “clarify” but to circumvent the will and intent of the legislative branch for partisan reasons.”
Wow. The left really must be scared for them to start pushing these silly talking points all over the Internet.
Clearly forcing Big Social to admit they’re publishers is going to hit them hard.
And about time, too.
Winning. MAGA.
Thank you Mr Trump!
“In May of 2019, the White House launched a Tech Bias Reporting tool to allow Americans to report incidents of online censorship.”
Link, please? I am being censored by YouTube
The report period is closed. But in your situation I’d try sending a complaint to youtube, in the wake of President Trump’s EO they might be more nervous about ignoring you.
https://whitehouse.typeform.com/to/Jti9QH
Tie to upgrade from masks to full face protection with all those exploding heads.
Yes, don’t forget the goggles. The eyes are a window to [viral] contagion.
Ha! Flight Level gets it. Pilots and engineers tend not to be liberals because these are not vocations where lying to yourself promotes survival. The liars are quickly weeded out.
“Sec. 7. Definition. For purposes of this order, the term “online platform” means any website or application that allows users to create and share content or engage in social networking, or any general search engine.”
Sounds like that might include WUWT.
If you are aware of defamatory or obscene material on WUWT please report it to the moderators.
As you have emphasised
” In just weeks, the White House received over 16,000 complaints of online platforms censoring or otherwise taking action against users based on their political viewpoints. The White House will submit such complaints received to the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).”
Do you really want to have the WH supervising your political neutrality? What if a Democrat is President?
I don’t speak on behalf of WUWT’s legal positioning w/r to WUWT content Nick, so I hope you understand I’m not going to have this conversation.
What is the matter Eric, afraid to discuss with Nick the legal ramifications of your absurd position?
The issue presented here is the president’s May 28, 2020 Executive Order.
The EO is about:
— Applied to WUWT —
WUWT is not an online platform.
Conclusion: this EO does not apply to WUWT.
There are already laws in place re: internet defamation, libel, etc.. These are NOT the issue we are discussing on this thread.
Nick, It’s the Justice Department who will be taking action. And, yes, I (we) would want want them to protect the freedom of speech Democrats.
Eric,
Do you read the comments on this site? People defame climate scientists with depressing regularity.
How many comments are there that refer disparagingly to the appearance of female activist politicians or scientists?
Like I said, if you are aware of anything defamatory or obscene, please report it.
Eric,
Look at the comment made by Scissor directly below yours for a prime example of a sexist and defamatory comment.
Defamation requires damages and nothing causes them more damage than when those people you mention look into a mirror.
Ok Izaak, I look forward to you demonstrating a pattern of WUWT suppression of posts where people praise climate scientists and refer positively to the appearance of female activist politicians or scientists while allowing people to defame climate scientists and refer disparagingly to the appearance of certain women.
“Do you read the comments on this site? People defame climate scientists with depressing regularity.”
That may be true in some cases, but those defamed climate scientists have the option of coming to WUWT and rebuting any things said about them. Trump doesn’t care about people expressing their opinions, such as debating the characters of certain climate scientists or anyone else. But, if WUWT were to censor the aggrieved scientist and prevent him from defending himself, then Trump would care about that.
But, since WUWT does not do censorship, WUWT has nothing to worry about from Trump or any other president under the new Executive Order.
Tom,
WUWT does do censorship. Only it is called moderation. And in general as far as I can see it is done well and most people accept it since it makes the site readable and entertaining.
And Trump clearly does care about people expressing their opinions since the moment Twitter suggested one of his tweets was factually wrong he reacted by trying to completely change the basic law underlying the freedom of the internet.
Izaak, you really seem to be going the distance to be obtuse.
All the big social media platforms are censoring every day, they are trying to portray the unproven hypothesis of man made global warming due to CO2 as having come down from the mountain on tablets with Moses.
It is why lots of democrats and ecofascist groups are trying to criminalize dissent on “settled science”!
Tell me how you feel about that?
“…Sounds like that might include WUWT…”
Only under the loosest definitions of content creation and sharing and by completely distorting the intent of this executive action would WUWT be included.
That being the case…there is no “gotcha” if WUWT were included. So who cares.
Nick: As long as WUWT moderates their content fairly, they retain their immunity. Only abusive moderating, especially based on political bias, leads to the loss of immunity.
This is late in coming but is something that is needed to limit the tyrants at Facebook, Twitter and Google.
Dennis. Or is it near perfect timing? Enough before the election to get traction, not too far before to get lost in the news cycle.
This is heavy.
Dear Mr. Worrall, you post ” free speech is guaranteed by the US Constitution”
..
That is true, but the First Amendment does not apply to a private enterprise. You obviously are ignorant of US Constitutional law.
Stop it Henry, you’ll make me cry.
LOL @ Worrall…..look at the first word of the 1st Amendment. It does not say “the President”, it does not say “WaPo,” it does not say “Twitter.”
…
The very first word of the 1st Amendment tells you who it applies to. (Congress)
…
Cry all you want.
Read it and weep, Pool.
Didn’t “Citizens United” rule that corporations are people? Doesn’t that effectively make “private enterprise” equal to an individual? So if they get the rights of individuals they also get the responsibility of individuals.
I’m not an American and I don’t understand the CU ruling much but it seems weak at best to equate the 2. As an old joke goes “I’ll know corporations are people when I see Texas execute one”.
re: “That is true, but the First Amendment does not apply to a private enterprise. You obviously are ignorant of US Constitutional law.”
Deprecated, 3rd rate (or grade) argument; you are obviously deficient in your knowledge of case law in the last few years in this area.
The daily White House 1600 mailout (https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily/) on this included this link:
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/techwatch/nb-staff/2020/05/28/33-examples-twitters-anti-conservative-bias
And about freekin time….this is the kind of action I like to see from a leader. In Australia we have the occasional leader, one such was Geoff Kennett who was the Melbourne State Premier. The leftist vermin hated him naturally and sought to disrupt everything he wanted to do in a similar way to the way American leftist vermin obstruct Trump.
On the occasion of an Australian GP in Melbourne the bus drivers went on strike without warning throwing the event into chaos, immediately after the event Kennett announced he was privatizing the busses and that was that….how I laughed. Not as hard as the occasion of the 2016 US elections when I couldn’t stop laughing for weeks, but I had a smile on my dial for quite a while.
Worrall, if Jack Dorsey bans Trump from Twitter, what recourse does Trump have? Trump cannot “shut down” Twitter.
That will be very interesting if it happens. Lets hope Twitter etc. pull back from their alleged bias and mistreatment of some groups.
Worrall, since all you can do is “cry,” why don’t you wipe your tears, and tell all of us here what authority Trump will use to shut down Twitter.
Trump doesn’t have to shut down anyone. If Twitter misbehaves, and is stripped of Section 230 protection, they will likely die a death of a thousand lawsuits at the hands of ordinary people.
Trump can shut down Twitter any time he wants to Henry, what planet do you live on?
Trump will not have to “shut down” any of the online platforms. They will comply with the laws already passed and the regulations to be passed — or they will pay enormous fines. They will stop their censorship to avoid financial ruin.
Twitter, et al. will be reined in by:
The Federal Communications Commission
The Federal Trade Commission
Also, the several 50 states can wield power over the free speech thugs.
Reads like troll and trollop night.
The President goes to great lengths to state the law/regulations and original intent, yet so many commenters apparently jumped into the thread commenting on their assigned opinions, rather than the President’s Order.
Makes one wonder if the many comment sections also fall under the changes to 230. Putting false and fallacious commenters on notice.
You think this Executive Order will not be litigated in the courts?
Nick Stokes is upset.
And why wouldn’t he be . . .
With an ever increasing number of setbacks for George, Bill, Mark etc. the left is having a hard time of it.
They believed they’d win but along came reality (ordinary people).
He is obvious in what he does and the dumb bastards bite every time.
For the last 3 weeks he has been goading Twatter to censor him with his tweets about morning joe s.
Yet they choose to fake fact check him on a voting issue because that is the most important issue to them, he quite simply has to go in their eyes as they are all part of the deep state globalist machine.
Break them up mr president break them into crumbs and open up the internet to fair competition again.
Could have happened to nicer people imo, thought they could feck the leader of the free world over and win, because the arrogance and bullshipt of progressives knows no bounds.
Take dorseys head and shove it so far up his ass he can see his heart-beating.
The legacy globalist permanent state media megaphones lost their power they set out to destroy social media outlets to stay in control, so the social media giants morphed with them and helped them dominate their platforms, they truly believe they are more powerful than any country or any man, wakey wakey incoming.
The permanent state is rapidly becoming temporary, we live in interesting times all because of one man.
Vote Trump 2020.
Yes, it is interesting what ferry decided to censor. Frankly, I can’t see how it could be arguable that postal ballots are not more prone to fra ud than in-person ballots, unless you are prepared to admit far the in-person ballots are riddled with fra ud already.
Quite why a country as advanced as the USA does not already check and validate ID like most other developed countries is beyond me. Even India does it better with indelible ink in thumbs to prevent multiple voting.
How do you like them apples, jack? Just remember, you and your leftwing bias and your arrogance brought it all on yourself. You should have left Trump alone. Instead, you poked the Bull, and the Bull doesn’t like it. Now he is poking back, like he always does when people give him a hard time. That includes you, jack. Mark is not too happy with you, jack.
Dump Trump 2020.
Har har har.
Could not have come soon enough to a “nicer” bunch of people.
The Tech Lords have a choice,platform or Publisher.
As President Trump outlines they have been trying to be both,with accountability to none.
Heads we win tails you lose,is a hell of an attitude toward your costumers.
The current shadow banning and “fact checking” by biased ideologues are an abuse of contract.
One opinion for all does not make for civil discourse..
As so many of our progressive comrades keep reminding us,you are allowed to have your own opinion…
“No not that one!”
Settled science being a classic progg meme.
A nicely timed slap,to some stunningly arrogant and ignorant pipsqueaks.
Demon Rat’s heads will be exploding all over the twitter sphere.
Tom Abbott May 28, 2020 at 8:22 pm
How do you like them apples, jack? Just remember, you and your leftwing bias and your arrogance brought it all on yourself. You should have left Trump alone. Instead, you poked the Bull, and the Bull doesn’t like it. Now he is poking back, like he always does when people give him a hard time. That includes you, jack. Mark is not too happy with you, jack.
Yeah when you keep poking a bull ya gonna end up with an asshole full of horns, just sayin.
Mr. Worrall, I suggest you get a copy of the EULA that Mr. Donald Trump agreed to when he created his Twitter account.
..
Read the fine print in that EULA, it is a legally binding CONTRACT.
Nothing to do with the question of whether social media giants are abusing their claim to section 230 protection.
Henry, you seem to enjoy punishment
Some info from The Volokh Conspiracy written by a law professor. I would suggest reading the whole thing.
https://reason.com/2020/05/28/47-u-s-c-%c2%a7-230-and-the-publisher-distributor-platform-distinction/
“Section 230 makes Internet platforms and other Internet speakers immune from liability for material that’s posted by others Congress enacted 47 U.S.C. § 230 (with some exceptions). That means, for instance, that
I’m immune from liability for what is said in our comments.
A newspaper is immune from liability for its comments.
Yelp and similar sites are immune from liability for business reviews that users post.
Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube (which is owned by Google) are immune from liability for what their users post.
Google is generally immune from liability for its search engine results.
And that’s true whether or not the Internet platform or speaker chooses to block or remove certain third-party materials. I don’t lose my immunity just because I occasionally delete some comments (e.g., ones that contain vulgar personal insults); Yelp doesn’t lose its because it sometimes deletes comments that appear to have come from non-customers; the other entities are likewise allowed to engage in such selection and still retain immunity. Section 230 has recently become controversial, and I want to step back a bit from the current debates to explain where it fits within the traditions of American law (and especially American libel law).
Historically, American law has divided operators of communications systems into three categories.
Publishers, such as newspapers, magazines, and broadcast stations, which themselves print or broadcast material submitted by others (or by their own employees).
Distributors, such as bookstores, newsstands, and libraries, which distribute copies that have been printed by others. Property owners on whose property people might post things —such as bars on whose restroom walls people scrawl “For a good time, call __”—are treated similarly to distributors.
Platforms, such as telephone companies, cities on whose sidewalks people might demonstrate, or broadcasters running candidate ads that they are required to carry.
And each category had its own liability rules:
Publishers were basically liable for material they republished the same way they were liable for their own speech. A newspaper could be sued for libel in a letter to the editor, for instance. In practice, there was some difference between liability for third parties’ speech and for the company’s own, especially after the Supreme Court required a showing of negligence for many libel cases (and knowledge of falsehood for some); a newspaper would be more likely to have the culpable mental state for the words of its own employees. But, still, publishers were pretty broadly liable, and had to be careful in choosing what to publish. See Restatement (Second) of Torts § 578.
Distributors were liable on what we might today call a “notice-and-takedown” model. A bookstore, for instance, wasn’t expected to have vetted every book on its shelves, the way that a newspaper was expected to vet the letters it published. But once it learned that a specific book included some specific likely libelous material, it could be liable if it didn’t remove the book from the shelves. See Restatement (Second) of Torts § 581; Janklow v. Viking Press (S.D. 1985).
Platforms weren’t liable at all. For instance, even if a phone company learned that an answering machine had a libelous outgoing message (see Anderson v. N.Y. Telephone Co. (N.Y. 1974)), and did nothing to cancel the owner’s phone service, it couldn’t be sued for libel. Likewise, a city couldn’t be liable for defamatory material on signs that someone carried on city sidewalks (even though a bar could be liable once it learned of libelous material on its walls), and a broadcaster couldn’t be liable for defamatory material in a candidate ad.”