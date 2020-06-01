Manntastic question: DEATH OR UTOPIA IN THE NEXT THREE DECADES?

People send me stuff. Here’s a panel that’s almost guaranteed to go off the rails toward gloom and doom thanks to one participant who thinks climate change will be the end. Sign up to watch. h/t Dennis – Anthony

DEATH OR UTOPIA IN THE NEXT THREE DECADES

Today the data suggests that we are near the beginning of a chaotic mess of global proportions. Things are fairly simple: a global pandemic with no tools to fight the virus, a global economy in disarray, climate change and other existential risks beginning to intrude into our daily lives, and a total lack of a plan as to what to do.

On the other hand, we are at the pinnacle of human capabilities and have, if we so choose, the capability to create a Utopian egalitarian world without conflict or want.

In this 2-hour program, a group of experts will explore the future, focusing on 2030 and 2050.

Where are we now? What is trending? What if anything can be done about it?

You are invited to participate in a virtual conference live using Zoom (version 5.0 or greater), or watch the recorded version when it is published on YouTube.

The Panel

John Markoff Stanford Institute for Human Centered AI, ex-NY Times (Moderator)

Garrett Banning Washington-based strategic thinker and analyst

Joy Buolamwini Algorithmic Justice League | Poet of Code ; Harvard

Carole Dumaine Consultant, NIC, CIA; Co-founder of Futures.org.

John Hennessy Stanford University professor, past President; Chair BoD Alphabet

Michael Mann Earth System Science Center and Professor, Penn State

Carmine Medina Former CIA Deputy Director, Author of Rebels At Work

Paul Saffo Forecaster of technology change, Stanford Engineering Adjunct

Megan Smith CEO shift7, MIT Board, ex-CIO of the US under Obama

Sponsors

The Asilomar Microcomputer Workshop is one of the iconic gatherings which supported the growth of computing. This is the first mini-conference which replaces the 46th Asilomar Microcomputer Workshop, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. http://www.amw.org.

The Stanford EE Colloquium on Computer Systems, EE380, will present the mini-conference as one of its offerings for Spring Quarter 2020. http://ee380.stanford.edu

