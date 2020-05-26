Michael Moore film ‘Planet of the Humans’ removed from YouTube over DMCA issue

Stephen Heins writes on Facebook:



This latest unseemly attack on “Planet of the Humans” reveals the environmentalist methodology: Name-calling, scarcity of counter-argument facts, the exaggeration of harm, and the abuse of the legal system with large buckets of tax-free Green Machine Money.

The four-second clip subject to the copyright right claim comes 37 minutes into the documentary, in a sequence titled “How Solar Panels & Wind Turbines Are Made.” The footage shows a mining operation for rare earth metals, which are used in wind turbine manufacture. Gibbs says he incorporated the footage under “fair use,” an exception to copyright law that allows news reporters, producers and documentary filmmakers limited access to copyrighted material to illustrate points.

It’s unclear who asserted the copyright violation, though Moore’s rep suspects a person who runs an environmental foundation that, in turn, is funded by a group with ties to an environmentalist criticized in the documentary. YouTube notifies content creators automatically after a copyright infringement claim has been lodged. The creator then has an opportunity to “contact claimant” to resolve the matter or to dispute the claim through YouTube. A representative for Moore and Gibbs confirmed that the filmmakers have formally disputed the copyright infringement claim through YouTube.

Reference, this Guardian article: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/may/26/michael-moore-film-planet-of-the-humans-removed-from-youtube

