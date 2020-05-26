Michael Moore film ‘Planet of the Humans’ removed from YouTube over DMCA issue

Stephen Heins writes on Facebook:
This latest unseemly attack on “Planet of the Humans” reveals the environmentalist methodology: Name-calling, scarcity of counter-argument facts, the exaggeration of harm, and the abuse of the legal system with large buckets of tax-free Green Machine Money.
The four-second clip subject to the copyright right claim comes 37 minutes into the documentary, in a sequence titled “How Solar Panels & Wind Turbines Are Made.” The footage shows a mining operation for rare earth metals, which are used in wind turbine manufacture. Gibbs says he incorporated the footage under “fair use,” an exception to copyright law that allows news reporters, producers and documentary filmmakers limited access to copyrighted material to illustrate points.
It’s unclear who asserted the copyright violation, though Moore’s rep suspects a person who runs an environmental foundation that, in turn, is funded by a group with ties to an environmentalist criticized in the documentary. YouTube notifies content creators automatically after a copyright infringement claim has been lodged. The creator then has an opportunity to “contact claimant” to resolve the matter or to dispute the claim through YouTube. A representative for Moore and Gibbs confirmed that the filmmakers have formally disputed the copyright infringement claim through YouTube.
Reference, this Guardian article: https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/may/26/michael-moore-film-planet-of-the-humans-removed-from-youtube
I love it when the Left eats their own.
Simple solution, travel to a rare earth mine and capture several seconds of footage, splice those 4 seconds replacing the ?Copyrighted? Seconds and never more infringement
I’m happy to have downloaded-it while being online 😀
“Must protect the narrative”
Why You Tube chooses to commit suicide, is a mystery.
Get woke go broke?
Our progressive comrades are not shy about their book burning,idea banning heritage.
RE: “Why YouTube chooses to commit suicide, is a mystery. Get woke go broke?”John Robertson
Google has arguably the Deepest Pockets in the USA (The NSA & CIA fund it.) so don’t expect YouTube to fail anytime before the end of the USA.
Dan Kurt
While this is true, as a former CEO, I can tell you that I see signs everywhere that Youtube is losing money and Alphabet is trying to stop the losses. From additional ads to all sorts of other revenue enhancing measures. Including continually cutting the share that creators get. Also demonetization is probably driven as much by the search for profits as by ideology. Lots of alternatives like bitchute. And TIL, Spotify, the music streaming company, does videos too. Joe Rogan signed a huge deal with them. He interviews lots of “out of the mainstream” people, which is a real service to democracy to hear those voices, regardless if you agree with them or not.
Finally, someone with some common sense called out Moore for what he is: an accomplished con man. WELL DONE. SIR!!
Only now ??
Enough people saw-it 😀
The complaint was made by Toby Smith, who owns the rights to the video clip in question. He approached YouTube.
Yes, and ?
Toby Smith is a Brit. here is the UK Fair Dealing Law
“Fair use for the reporting of current news events
Section 30(2), (3) of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988 lists the permitted conditions of using copyright material for the purposes of reporting current events:
The material is not a photograph
The source of the material is “sufficiently acknowledged”
The extent of material included in the report is considered an acceptable amount for the purpose of the news story”
The education of Michael Moore is just gearing up. Like I said, this is is going to be a trilogy series.
Please see Page Four, et seq for Fair Use provisions:
https://www.copyright.gov/legislation/dmca.pdf
Looks to me as if Moore’s case is open and shut. This was a nuisance complaint.
But I’m not a copyright lawyer, nor do I play one on blogs.
This is getting weird if it weren’t so funny, with YouTube, Facebook, Google becoming our new censors of ‘truth’. Especially taking down a Michael Moore documentary on nebulous grounds.
Incidentally, Michael Moore was on Real Time/Bill Maher the last episode on HBO, and Bill didn’t even bring this documentary up on renewables at all. But he still had him on the show, talking about taking Trump and the Republicans down at election time and physically removing him from the White House in case he decides to not leave. Talk about an illogical straw man argument.
So it’s not like Michael Moore is our new skeptic about everything. He just told the truth about intermittent renewables not being able to replace base load of any type. Plus in my opinion, most of the time the documentary was much more an anti biomass documentary with 10-15 year old video clips about whole tree chipping for wood chips, (rotten or dead valueless wood) when in reality only pulp grade logs are ever whole chipped, since a merchantable log will always find it’s true value for plywood, lumber or even OSB/MDF, cardboard or toilet paper etc, before being burnt for steam/electricity. And most of it is wood waste from saw milling operations in the first place, at least in the First World and our responsible forestry practices of always having the same amount of timber growing in any given wider region. Only useless biomass that has no higher value is ever chipped for just burning in a thermal steam plant for electricity. The raw wood product will aways find its highest and best use just based upon economics. And it is base load spinning reserve electricity, a much more valuable electricity product than junk intermittent asynchronous solar and wind electricity. So he was even totally wrong about that IMHO.
Biomass production
Link correction, hope, it works….
It is on Bit Chute here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ctyGO01tgwiq/
😀
Censorship, pure & simple.
YouTube censorship selection correlates with the truth at ~ 0.96 +/- 0 04. Michael More told the truth for once. He’ll never do that again.
Alternatively.it might just piss him off : there’s no such thing as bad publicity.
Big Brother from Orwell’s “1984” is still alive and well today. We are only allowed to hear what Big Green Brother tells us and no one else. To whatever extent Gibbs and Moore have become Orwellian thought criminals, their censorship (whether temporary or permanent) didn’t finally happen until the film was viewed 8 million times. Where are the thought police when you need them? Perhaps YouTube and the complainants will serve as viable substitutes.
Seeing the environmental movement taking their cues from Orwell’s novel demonstrates the impact the novel still has today. Their level of arrogance and egotism of Orwellian Big Green Brother must be nearly off the scales. I can’t even begin to guess when, where and how the Big Green Lie will ever end. Cults can hardly get any better than this .
It just sends viewers somewhere else. Watch it here:
It is still there if you search for it
where did this come from?
Here’s an excellent recent article on censorship from Matt Taibbi. This guy is a leftist but he has written some pretty damning articles about his side in the past which to me, qualifies him as an outstanding true journalist.
The Inevitable Coronavirus Censorship Crisis is Here – Reporting by Matt Taibbi
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/temporary-coronavirus-censorship
He had another excellent article out recently on the Flynn case…?
Propaganda and censorship are alive in totalitarian states through the media. Controlling both in the digital media is easy. The question is when publicly traded “social media” becomes biased is it OK or does it infringe on the law?