Coronavirus Economic Stimulus: “We have not yet seen similar offers for clean energy companies”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Renewable energy companies are distressed that nobody in the Trump administration has called to offer them a share of Coronavirus economic stimulus cash.
Coronavirus could weaken climate change action and hit clean energy investment, researchers warn
PUBLISHED FRI, MAR 13 20202:32 PM EDTEmma Newburger@EMMA_NEWBURGER
- The coronavirus poses a serious threat to long-term climate change action by compromising global investments in clean energy and weakening industry environmental goals to reduce emissions.
- The International Energy Agency is urging governments to offer economic stimulus packages that invest in clean energy technologies.
- “If the lesson learned is, let’s get back to the status quo ante, then [the virus] probably will slow down the energy transition,” author and climate activist Bill McKibben told CNBC.
…
The International Energy Agency, or IEA, has warned the virus outbreak will likely undermine clean energy investment and is urging governments to offer economic stimulus packages that invest in clean energy technologies.
…
In the U.S., the Trump administration has considered providing assistance for hard-hit industries such as the cruise ships and airlines, as well as offering low-interest loans to oil and gas producers that have seen declines in oil prices — a move that would further lock in carbon-intensive investments.
“We have not yet seen similar offers for clean energy companies,” Lock said.
“If economic stimulus packages drive money away from clean energy investments by infusing fossil fuels industries with short-term capital while ignoring clean energy supply chains … we could see a domino effect that would push us further away from our clean energy goals,” she added.
…
Read more: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/13/coronavirus-could-weaken-climate-change-action-hit-clean-energy.html
HOW DARE THEY ™. How will the world cope if all the wind turbine and solar companies go bust?
7 thoughts on “Coronavirus Economic Stimulus: “We have not yet seen similar offers for clean energy companies””
…don’t we buy most of that crap from China
There could just be an upside or silver lining to the Coronavirus crisis if it weakens useless climate change actions and hits the ‘clean’ energy market. It is likely that the wind turbine and solar companies will go bust anyway by their own action. People can istinguish a real problem from a fake one quite quickly. There is no sense in pouring good money after bad.
We would cope very well, indeed. It would save us a bundle!!!
From the article: “In the U.S., the Trump administration has considered providing assistance for hard-hit industries such as the cruise ships and airlines, as well as offering low-interest loans to oil and gas producers that have seen declines in oil prices — a move that would further lock in carbon-intensive investments.
“We have not yet seen similar offers for clean energy companies,” Lock said.”
And we better not see any offers made to the unreliable energy scam. Windmills and industrial Solar have nothing to do with the Wuhan virus. So why would you expect money from the taxpayers? Did the Wuhan virus cause the wind to stop blowing or the Sun to stop shining?
If our government had any sense, they would be eliminating the subsidies they pay to windmills and solar. Not only are the subsidies themselves a waste of money, they also lead to more wasting of money by increasing the cost of electricity for everyone.
It would be funny if it weren’t so ridiculous. I blame the Climategate Charlatans and their Spawn.
The renewable pigs are jealous that there’s a trough their snouts aren’t in. But they’re not caught in the cross fire of two foreign countries trying to put them out of business, so they can SFU.
In the meantime, this just out of Israel which is a brilliant way to use technology to fight coronavirus, if my country were to do the same I’d be on this app in a heartbeat:
https://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/New-Israeli-app-to-notify-users-of-potential-coronavirus-exposure-620991
Aren’t they happy about the prospect of a tanking economy or, better still, a dramatic decrease in the population?
The elephant in the room: If renewable energy is everything it’s touted to be, why does it need subsidies?