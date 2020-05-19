China Poised To Buy Up Texas Oil Amid #Coronavirus Slump

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief May 16, 2020 1:12 PM ET
With oil prices going through the floor as the United States economy struggles from the coronavirus pandemic, China and other foreign countries could pick up some Texas oil at bargain basement prices.
The national lockdown has devastated the energy sector with cars not being driven to work, airline travel at a near halt — and bankruptcy a constant concern, Fox Business News reported Saturday.
The price of a barrel of oil recently fell below $0 a barrel.
Even before the COVID-19 economic slump hit, 98 Texas energy companies had filed for bankruptcy since 2015, according to Fox Business.
The stay-at-home orders across the country accounted for 30 million barrels a day in lost revenue while a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia contributed to the global glut of petroleum, Fox Business reported. (RELATED: ‘Uncharted Territory’: Energy Analysts Worry Oil Prices Could Fall Below Zero, Forcing Producers To Radical Measures)
With so many companies struggling to survive, it makes them targets for China — who is always seeking to expand its energy portfolio. If China or another hostile foreign power gains control of America’s oil production, it becomes not just an economic calamity but a national security concern.
“I believe it’s a national security concern to allow unfriendly foreign countries to come in and buy land and oil in Texas and the United States,” Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian told Fox Business. (RELATED: A Barrel Of Oil Now Costs Less Than An Actual Barrel)
Fox Business noted that the Permian region of Texas was the site of a major energy discovery in 2018 when the area unlocked 46.3 billion barrels of crude, 281 trillion cubic feet of gas and 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids.
Finding those resources meant the U.S. had twice the amount of oil and gas reserves that it had previously thought and paved the way for America’s current energy independence that President Donald Trump has touted.
14 thoughts on “China Poised To Buy Up Texas Oil Amid #Coronavirus Slump”
More “Red Menacing”. This is about #173 on my list of things to worry about. The Chinese ownership of “an energy portfolio” in the CONUS, or offshore, makes not a whit of difference to our national security. CNOOC has been in the GOM for most of this century, with only better management than Nexen (the FOREIGN OWNER, from whom they bought the assets), to show for it. The oil and gas can be redirected on a moments notice, if there’s any legit national urgency/emergency. As far as the Permian, if they want to donate $ to us – most of which won’t be returned – to recapitalize uneconomic operations, mo’ power to ’em….
Chicom buying Texas Oil, I guess David Middleton might not like it a lot.
Are the chinese really interested in buying tino the least profitable wells in Texas which are part of debt ponzi bubble, where they will at the mercy of and whim of a hostile govt., I doubt it. I’m sure they are much more interested in Africa where they can control all sides of the equation.
Hang on, you can’t have it both ways. Firstly, a barrel of oil is not a “revenue” it’s a quantity of a commodity. There was a loss of PRODUCTION. If you can’t get rid of your product because of a glut and a price war, being forced to stop production may be a blessing in disguise.
Notwithstanding, China owns significant positions in American ag (kind of being pecked by the same Cock-of-the-Walk)…Trump and Navarro realized something way back when yet all these free market conservatives thought they were daft. ‘Free’ market only works when the players, for the most part, operate from the same rule book – encompassing ‘minor’ things like environmental stewardship, human rights, monetary/tax policy. China does not do this, US policy (share price in the markets) rewards those few in the upper echelon leaving the unemployed surfs to cut the boredom with oxy. At what cost to the members of a society is all this rather cheap stuff coming out of China.
Rickk
chief economist of my house
Time for Fed and state regulatory agencies to step in and block China from acquiring anything in America. All the Belt&road dupes need to tell CCP to GFT, round up all Chinese nationals in their countries and expel them whilst seizing all physical assets.
All the senior members of the CCP have stashed their wealth offshore, much of it in the form of American real estate. Seizing that would be far more effective.
This is routinely done by CFIUS, Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
Only if China can use its military to seize a resource area through militaristic imperialism is there any real Chinese threat to anyone’s oil. And China looks regionally to be the looming threat there for this century. First an d foremost the SOuth China Sea. Then on to The Philippines, Brunei. Ultimately Australia with its vast resources or iron ore, bauxite, and uranium.
Texas is not going to see any Chicomm Army show up in Galveston… I promise. By far and away the biggest threat to Texas oil and US energy independence comes not from China or Russia, but from Washington DC if the Socialist-Democrats seize power there.
It’s the power hungry Libtards and their Green Blob Masters who have bought the Democrats that represent the real threat to allowing US domestic producers to get back on their feet after this politically-induced COVID lockdown catastrophe. The US can and will survive all sorts of calamities, external and self-induced. But what no nation has ever survived is getting its political structure wrong.
Buying inventory is not the same as buying control of producers.
I am sure that the owners of the tankers floating off the California coast will be happy to send them west to Cathay at the current market price (10 am EDT 2020.05.19 ) which is $33.05/bbl for WTI and $35.28 for Brent. It would represent an enormous profit for them, and it would stop the bleeding of demurrage.
The Chinese bought (the rights to mine) a large molybdenum deposit near Austin, Nevada a while ago. We’re all waiting for them to come and try and take possession of the moly by opening a mine and mill. We could stand the jobs. Lettum buy up mineral resources. They can’t just up and walk away with them, can they?
True they know that, but via employment of the local population they’exert subtle pressures on locally elected officials and through them all the way up to state or even federal legislature. Chinese plans are long term and Trump will not be around after 2024 elections.
Get it by hook or crook
EasyJet hit by ‘highly sophisticated’ cyber attack
The details of 9m customers have been compromised, including about 2,000 credit card numbers, in a major data breach.
Two people with knowledge of the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the attack appeared to be part of a series by suspected Chinese hackers aimed at the bulk theft of travel records and other data.
I have immense confidence in Texans to deal with hostile foreign nations. Remember “don’t mess with Texas”? “Remember the Alamo”? “Houston, we have a problem”? If China wants to make a move on Texas I’ll get myself some Lone Star Beer and jalapeño chips and enjoy the show.
While they might be able to sabotage the production facilities, they can’t get the oil unless we let them ship it. Still shouldn’t let them buy it. Or maybe we do and then collect it as part payment for all their crimes.