Claim: Climate Change Killed the Giant Kangaroo, not Humans

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Just like the USA, Australian Megafauna disappeared from Australia soon after humans arrived, but scientists claim the evidence suggests climate change was responsible.
Giant kangaroo victim of climate change
Robyn Wuth
MAY 18 2020 – 12:11PM
Giant kangaroos and enormous crocodiles that lived 40,000 years ago in tropical northern Australia died out because of climate change, a study has found.
As the rest of the world was running from giant man-eating carnivores, Australia was home to a kangaroo that stood 2.5 metres tall and weighed a massive 274kg.
It fought for its place in the food chain alongside a marsupial “lion” and the world’s largest wombats.
“The megafauna at South Walker Creek were uniquely tropical, dominated by huge reptilian carnivores and mega-herbivores that went extinct around 40,000 years ago, well after humans arrived on to mainland Australia,” said palaeontologist Scott Hocknull.
“Their extinction is coincident with major climatic and environmental deterioration both locally and regionally, including increased fire, reduction in grasslands and loss of fresh water.
“Together, these sustained changes were simply too much for the largest of Australia’s animals to cope with.”
…Read more: https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/6760372/giant-kangaroo-victim-of-climate-change/
The abstract of the study;
Extinction of eastern Sahul megafauna coincides with sustained environmental deterioration
Scott A. Hocknull, Richard Lewis, Lee J. Arnold, Tim Pietsch, Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Gilbert J. Price, Patrick Moss, Rachel Wood, Anthony Dosseto, Julien Louys, Jon Olley & Rochelle A. Lawrence
Explanations for the Upper Pleistocene extinction of megafauna from Sahul (Australia and New Guinea) remain unresolved. Extinction hypotheses have advanced climate or human-driven scenarios, in spite of over three quarters of Sahul lacking reliable biogeographic or chronologic data. Here we present new megafauna from north-eastern Australia that suffered extinction sometime after 40,100 (±1700) years ago. Megafauna fossils preserved alongside leaves, seeds, pollen and insects, indicate a sclerophyllous forest with heathy understorey that was home to aquatic and terrestrial carnivorous reptiles and megaherbivores, including the world’s largest kangaroo. Megafauna species diversity is greater compared to southern sites of similar age, which is contrary to expectations if extinctions followed proposed migration routes for people across Sahul. Our results do not support rapid or synchronous human-mediated continental-wide extinction, or the proposed timing of peak extinction events. Instead, megafauna extinctions coincide with regionally staggered spatio-temporal deterioration in hydroclimate coupled with sustained environmental change.Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-15785-w
The issue of the possible role of Aboriginals in megafauna extinction is as sensitive in Australia as elsewhere. From the study;
The ODP820 charcoal record illustrates an increased fire frequency starting ~44 ka, intensifies from ~40 ka, and peaking ~28 ka23,27,43(Fig. 3g). While anthropogenic landscape burning has been attributed to these increases over the last 50,000 years27,43, this has been challenged and a more likely explanation involves the complex relationship between climate and vegetation with fire frequency47. Importantly, the increased and sustained burning from ~44 ka indicates a fundamental shift toward environmental deterioration and instability that would have impacted the survival of megafauna.
A role for people in the extinction of Sahul megafauna through their direct extirpation has been previously proposed. However, with no evidence of butchery or kill sites, it has been proposed that extinction occurred rapidly across Sahul shortly after human arrival12,13,14,22,52,53,54,55. In the absence of evidence for direct extirpation, indirect human-mediated factors such as landscape burning have been proposed but are difficult to differentiate from non-human factors15,16,21,56,57.
…Read more: Same link as above
I suspect humans at least contributed to Australian megafauna extinction, despite the delay between human arrival and extinction. The theory that humans had very little to do with megafauna extinction requires accepting the hypothesis that the abrupt extinction of megafauna which had likely survived for millions of years, and the arrival of humans at roughly the same time, was all just a big coincidence.
It is not necessary to believe that humans ate all the megafauna, for humans to have played a role in their extinction. A 2013 study suggested land clearance in Australia can cut local rainfall in half. Fire wielding humans can clear a lot of land, deliberately or otherwise, though as the study suggests, it would be difficult to differentiate human started fires from natural fires.
6 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Change Killed the Giant Kangaroo, not Humans”
There’s a family of 5 kangaroos living up the street from me here in a country New South Wales town. I walk past them every day. If they were 2.5 metres tall I would take up running again.
My wife and I once encountered a family of Big Reds next to a toilet block at Little Beach. The kangaroos were hanging around waiting for scraps, looking menacing. The only reason we didn’t run is they can hop a lot faster than a person can run.
Like the Moa in New Zealand? Yeah right!
If you try to picture the immense habitat changes that would have accompanied the transitions from interglacial to glacial to interglacial stages, it’s easy to see how challenging those times may have been for megafauna… before humans became a significant part of the equation.
As I’ve often said, I think we were just the straw that broke the camelops’ back.
“liked” for the laugh of the day factor;-)
prior finds of suchlike critters from Sth Aus desert border areas worked on by flimflam flannery , who does a decent enough job on his own specilaty, found em trapped in caveins pits or areas they couldnt escape from
and thylacaleo the giant aussie lion relative was reckoned to have dropped in for a fedd and also got caught.
climate rated NOT a mention.
and seeing as the aborogines now try n push their arrival to 60k yrs back
we could blame them more than any other manmade effects maybe?
wombats cats n roos ALL do rather well in dry land/desert fringes right now
I doubt anythings changed.
crap like this really makes my hands itch to slap someone upside the head;-)
The megafauna in Austrlia was not eaten in the first two weeks after the aborigines arrived in Australia. They were on the menu for thousands of years until like many other Australian marsupials since, they eventually went extinct. The tradition was continued by White Settlersn with the Tasmanian Tiger in 1937. Fire wielding aboriginal hunters were able to clear a lot of land and hunt marsupials concurrently over the years, The loss of trees certainly altered the climate but was not alone able to eliminate the megafauna marsupials. The ill-fated Moa in New Zealand is another good example of invasion culling.
These days the Left finds the aboriginals’ success in food gathering, land clearing and advancing Natural Selection to be a great embarrassment and steers clear of it. ‘Climate Change’ is snow seen as a useful scapegoat.