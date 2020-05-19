Climate Wars: How Activists Lost the Battle for an Aussie Carbon Tax

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Lots of finger pointing, hand wringing, accusations against the Green Party of dirty politics, sad former PM Malcolm Turnbull admitting a “failure of leadership”, uncomfortable questions for former Aussie PM Kevin Rudd about why he “walked away” from hardline climate policies.

Four Corners is a high profile Aussie current affairs programme.

The story is told from a perspective sympathetic to climate activism, but otherwise it is an interesting walk down memory lane, of why the brief bipartisan Aussie climate consensus collapsed.

