Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Lots of finger pointing, hand wringing, accusations against the Green Party of dirty politics, sad former PM Malcolm Turnbull admitting a “failure of leadership”, uncomfortable questions for former Aussie PM Kevin Rudd about why he “walked away” from hardline climate policies.
Four Corners is a high profile Aussie current affairs programme.
The story is told from a perspective sympathetic to climate activism, but otherwise it is an interesting walk down memory lane, of why the brief bipartisan Aussie climate consensus collapsed.
3 thoughts on “Climate Wars: How Activists Lost the Battle for an Aussie Carbon Tax”
I don’t intend to waste 45 minutes on this. Is there a transcript somewhere?
Amen. Nearly everyone is more or less a speed reader. And I detest any obligatory background music, always too loud and usually not particularly musical.
It’s unfortunate if not deserved that the Australian public must view this and other world events through the warped prism of the ABC (Australian Boshevik Corporation). At least the rest of us don’t have to pay for it.